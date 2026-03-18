Ominous signs for Milan-San Remo? Lotte Kopecky interrupts Italian block for tune-up at Nokere Koerse

Despite racing Trofeo Alfredo Binda last weekend and Milan-San Remo this Saturday, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) has made a hop back from Italy to Belgium for Wednesday's Nokere Koerse in what could be a final tune-up before La Classicissima.

Kopecky, who is returning from a back injury that derailed much of her 2025 season, is having a quiet start to 2026 by her high standards, three race days in with only one top 10 in the bag, scoring seventh at Binda last weekend.

Many riders are staying in Italy between Binda and San Remo, training on the roads of Saturday's race, but Kopecky has opted to race midweek back in Belgium. Not usually a rider who prioritises volume, is she seeking a hit-out before chasing victory at the weekend?

Article continues below

Kopecky's teammate Lorena Wiebes is the defending champion in San Remo, but the pair have been clear about the agreements and sharing they do during the Classics, so the Belgian could also go for her own chances on Saturday.

Last year, the 30-year-old didn't even start racing until Milan-San Remo, and waited until the Tour of Flanders for her opening victory, but it's clear she wants to get back up to speed sooner in 2026 after her misfortunes late last year.

"I think I could still use some race rhythm," Kopecky told Het Nieuwsblad at the start of Nokere Koerse on Wednesday morning.

"In the Omloop Nieuwsblad I wasn't in the final due to mechanical problems, and in the Strade [Bianche] I just wasn't physically good enough," she continued.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"So it was good for my mental state that just to be in the final of Alfredo Binda. That good feeling will come back race after race, so it is certainly not bad to include Nokere in today's schedule."

With Wiebes not in action in Belgium, two-time Kopecky will likely be SD Worx's main card to play, going up against the likes of Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ) and Shari Bossuyt (AG Insurance-Soudal) in the cobbled race, and perhaps taking her first win of the season.

"We are starting here with a strong team. We have multiple cards to play, which is nice. It is a beautiful but very tough finish, so I am curious to see how the race will unfold," she said to Het Nieuwsblad.

A third win would see Kopecky hold the record for wins at Nokere Koerse, but she said "that doesn't interest me", only adding more to the notion that the primary aim on Wednesday is to build race rhythm and confidence ahead of the first Monument of the season.