Ominous signs for Milan-San Remo? Lotte Kopecky interrupts Italian block for tune-up at Nokere Koerse
Belgian rider still building up to top form and pace after return from back injury
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Despite racing Trofeo Alfredo Binda last weekend and Milan-San Remo this Saturday, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) has made a hop back from Italy to Belgium for Wednesday's Nokere Koerse in what could be a final tune-up before La Classicissima.
Kopecky, who is returning from a back injury that derailed much of her 2025 season, is having a quiet start to 2026 by her high standards, three race days in with only one top 10 in the bag, scoring seventh at Binda last weekend.
Many riders are staying in Italy between Binda and San Remo, training on the roads of Saturday's race, but Kopecky has opted to race midweek back in Belgium. Not usually a rider who prioritises volume, is she seeking a hit-out before chasing victory at the weekend?Article continues below
Kopecky's teammate Lorena Wiebes is the defending champion in San Remo, but the pair have been clear about the agreements and sharing they do during the Classics, so the Belgian could also go for her own chances on Saturday.
Last year, the 30-year-old didn't even start racing until Milan-San Remo, and waited until the Tour of Flanders for her opening victory, but it's clear she wants to get back up to speed sooner in 2026 after her misfortunes late last year.
"I think I could still use some race rhythm," Kopecky told Het Nieuwsblad at the start of Nokere Koerse on Wednesday morning.
"In the Omloop Nieuwsblad I wasn't in the final due to mechanical problems, and in the Strade [Bianche] I just wasn't physically good enough," she continued.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"So it was good for my mental state that just to be in the final of Alfredo Binda. That good feeling will come back race after race, so it is certainly not bad to include Nokere in today's schedule."
With Wiebes not in action in Belgium, two-time Kopecky will likely be SD Worx's main card to play, going up against the likes of Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ) and Shari Bossuyt (AG Insurance-Soudal) in the cobbled race, and perhaps taking her first win of the season.
"We are starting here with a strong team. We have multiple cards to play, which is nice. It is a beautiful but very tough finish, so I am curious to see how the race will unfold," she said to Het Nieuwsblad.
A third win would see Kopecky hold the record for wins at Nokere Koerse, but she said "that doesn't interest me", only adding more to the notion that the primary aim on Wednesday is to build race rhythm and confidence ahead of the first Monument of the season.
Get unlimited access to our unrivalled 2026 Spring Classics coverage with a Cyclingnews subscription. We'll bring you breaking news, reports, and analysis from some of the biggest races on the calendar, including Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders. Find out more.
Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.