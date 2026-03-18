Ominous signs for Milan-San Remo? Lotte Kopecky interrupts Italian block for tune-up at Nokere Koerse

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Belgian rider still building up to top form and pace after return from back injury

DEINZE, BELGIUM - MARCH 18: Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx - Protime prior to the 7th Danilith Nokere Koerse 2026 - Women&amp;apos;s Elite a 133.3km one day race from Deinze to Nokere / #UCIWWT / on March 18, 2026 in Deinze, Belgium. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Lotte Kopecky (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite racing Trofeo Alfredo Binda last weekend and Milan-San Remo this Saturday, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) has made a hop back from Italy to Belgium for Wednesday's Nokere Koerse in what could be a final tune-up before La Classicissima.

Kopecky, who is returning from a back injury that derailed much of her 2025 season, is having a quiet start to 2026 by her high standards, three race days in with only one top 10 in the bag, scoring seventh at Binda last weekend.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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