Pauline Ferrand-Prévot relegated at Milan-San Remo, fined 200 CHF and given yellow card

Officials have relegated Pauline Ferrand-Prévot at Milan-San Remo for deviating from her line and obstructing another rider during the race, confirmed race organisers following the event on Saturday.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider initially finished fourth on the day, behind the winner Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime), out of a small group of 12 riders that sprinted for the win.

She was later relegated to 12th, given a yellow card warning and fined 200 CHF.

According to the official race communique, Art. 2.12.007-5.1 states, "Deviation from the chosen line that obstructs another rider," as the reason for their decision to relegate Ferrand-Prévot.

Ferrand-Prévot started the race as one of the favourites, alongside her teammate Marianne Vos, who finished second on the day.

The French rider stretched the peloton out on the descent of the Cipressa before, causing splits among the reduced group. A small group of 12 riders then emerged over the Poggio.

Italian National Champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) made a late-race attack after the hectic descent off the Poggio, but she was caught at the line as Wiebes sprinted for the win ahead of Vos and Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly).

Ferrand-Prévot had crossed the line in fourth place in what had been a strong performance to add to her third at Strade Bianche earlier this month.

No one really knew what to expect when Ferrand-Prévot made the decision to retire from mountain biking and return to road racing with Visma-Lease a Bike this year. The 15-time elite World Champion and 2024 mountain biking Olympic Champion has now committed to the road full-time, at least for the next three years.

Numerous new and revised UCI rules came into effect January 1, 2025 which saw the official roll-out of the yellow-card system for safety violations and more specific rules surrounding sprint finishes.

Although Ferrand-Prévot was the only rider relegated at Milan-San Remo, she was not the only rider to receive a yellow card. Compatriot Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) also received the warning, along with a 100 CHF fine, -5 points from the UCI ranking for "pushing another rider", according to article Art. 2.12.007/4.3.