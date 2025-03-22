Pauline Ferrand-Prévot relegated at Milan-San Remo, fined 200 CHF and given yellow card

By published

Visma-Lease a Bike rider relegated from fourth place to 12th in revived Monument for 'deviation from chosen line' confirms race organisers

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot at Milan-San Remo 2025
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot at Milan-San Remo 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Officials have relegated Pauline Ferrand-Prévot at Milan-San Remo for deviating from her line and obstructing another rider during the race, confirmed race organisers following the event on Saturday. 

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider initially finished fourth on the day, behind the winner Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime), out of a small group of 12 riders that sprinted for the win. 

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about womens cycling
Elisa Longo Borghini solo attack in the final of Milan-San Remo Women 2025

'Next time they're not going to catch me' - Elisa Longo Borghini had only one Milan-San Remo regret
Lotte Kopecky celebrates her teammate Lorena Wiebes winning Milan-San Remo Women 2025

'We executed it perfectly' - Lotte Kopecky key player in securing Lorena Wiebes' Milan-San Remo victory for SD Worx-Protime
Cat Ferguson (Movistar)

'By the time the attacks came, I was out the back' - Poggio descent crash costs Cat Ferguson at Milan-San Remo debut
See more latest
Most Popular
Cat Ferguson (Movistar)
'By the time the attacks came, I was out the back' - Poggio descent crash costs Cat Ferguson at Milan-San Remo debut
Tadej Pogačar attacks Mathieu van der Poel on the Poggio at Milan-San Remo 2025
'We will come back next year for more' - Tadej Pogačar defiant after disappointing third place at Milan-San Remo
Elisa Longo Borghini solo attack in the final of Milan-San Remo Women 2025
'Next time they're not going to catch me' - Elisa Longo Borghini had only one Milan-San Remo regret
Lotte Kopecky celebrates her teammate Lorena Wiebes winning Milan-San Remo Women 2025
'We executed it perfectly' - Lotte Kopecky key player in securing Lorena Wiebes' Milan-San Remo victory for SD Worx-Protime
Tom Pidcock of Q365 Pro Cycling acknowledges crowd at team presentation the day before 2025 Milan-San Remo
'I love this race' - Tom Pidcock expects high pace as he relies on instincts to win Milan-San Remo
UAE Team Emirates-XRG&#039;s Tadej Pogačar attends the team presentation on the eve of the Milan-San Remo 2025
'We've not won this race yet' - Tadej Pogačar plays down role as Milan-San Remo super favourite
AURON FRANCE MARCH 15 Neilson Powless of The United States and Team EF EducationEasypost crosses the finish line during the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 7 a 1093km stage from Nice to Auron 1603m UCIWT on March 15 2025 in Auron France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
'If you have the legs, you just have to go' - Neilson Powless eyes Poggio as decisive spot to earn podium at Milan-San Remo
Michael Matthews and his Jayco-AlUla teammates at the 2025 Milan-San Remo team presentation
Michael Matthews returns to Milan-San Remo with determination a year on from 'difficult to swallow' near-miss
CITTIGLIO, ITALY - MARCH 16: Cat Ferguson of Great Britain and Movistar Team celebrates at podium as third place winner during the 26th Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio 2025 - Women&#039;s Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio / #UCIWWT / on March 16, 2025 in Cittiglio, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
'Never the outcome I expected' – Super talent Cat Ferguson heads to Milan-San Remo Women as dark horse after WorldTour podium on debut
It won&#039;t be sunny at Milan-San Remo on Saturday, but riders are set to avoid previously forecast rainstorms
Milan-San Remo escapes risk of rainstorms and strong winds