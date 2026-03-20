Illness forces Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini to pull out of Milan-San Remo Women

News
By published

Without UAE Team ADQ's leader, the race moves more in favour of the sprinters and defending champion Lorena Wiebes

SANREMO, ITALY - MARCH 22: Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ attacks during the 1st Sanremo Women 2025 a 156km one day race from Genova to Sanremo / #UCIWWT / on March 22, 2025 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Luca Bettini - Pool/Getty Images)
Longo Borghini came within metre of victory at Milan-San Remo in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini has had to pull out of Milan-San Remo Women one day before the race due to illness, her UAE ADQ team announced on their Instagram on Friday morning.

Longo Borghini was due to start as one of the favourites, having come within metres of victory at the race's inaugural edition last season after a late attack. But developing a virus overnight has forced her to miss the iconic Italian race.

Article continues below

She is replaced for Saturday's race by Alena Amialiusik, with Mavi García, Dominika Włodarczyk, Eleonora Gasparrini, Silvia Persico, and Chapman also starting for the Emirati squad.

In her absence, UAE can rely on the versatility of Persico and the climbing legs of Włodarczyk and García to try and get a result, but they have moved from potential favourites to underdogs.

Get unlimited access to our unrivalled 2026 Spring Classics coverage with a Cyclingnews subscription. We'll bring you breaking news, reports, and analysis from some of the biggest races on the calendar, including Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders. Find out more.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.