2025 runner-up Marianne Vos pulls out of Milan-San Remo at last minute as start list loses another big name

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Longstanding Dutch champion returns home due to concerns over father's health, will be replaced by Rosita Reijnhout

Milan-San Remo 2025: Marianne Vos during the race
Milan-San Remo 2025: Marianne Vos during the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike co-leader Marianne Vos will not be racing Milan-San Remo this year because of family reasons.

Vos has had to head back home to Holland because of serious concerns about her father's health.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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