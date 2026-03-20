2025 runner-up Marianne Vos pulls out of Milan-San Remo at last minute as start list loses another big name
Longstanding Dutch champion returns home due to concerns over father's health, will be replaced by Rosita Reijnhout
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Visma-Lease a Bike co-leader Marianne Vos will not be racing Milan-San Remo this year because of family reasons.
Vos has had to head back home to Holland because of serious concerns about her father's health.
The Dutch star will be replaced by Rosita Reijnhout, making her debut in the Italian Classic at 21.Article continues below
The runner-up in Milan-San Remo last year behind Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime), Vos' last-minute withdrawal follows the announcement earlier on Friday that another key contender, Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) will also not be racing, in the Italian's case because of illness.
According to Wielerflits, last autumn Vos also pulled out of the World Championships in order to spend more time with her father and she also missed her usual cyclo-cross season this winter for the same reason.
Marianne Vos will not start in Milano-Sanremo Donne tomorrow as she has returned home to be with her family after receiving news that her father’s health is critical. Our thoughts are with Marianne and her loved ones.Rosita Reijnhout will start with the team tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/NB3sXQ3JRaMarch 20, 2026
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Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
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