Can the sprinters shut down a Poggio attack or will aggressors seize the day? - Analysing the favourites for the 2026 Milan-San Remo Women

Elisa Longo Borghini, Lorena Wiebes and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney are among the favourites to win Milan-San Remo in 2026

Last year's return of the women's version of Milan-San Remo, after a 20-year absence, was a rowdy rush of a dozen usual suspects for the 5.4-kilometre finale from the top of the Poggio to the line on Via Roma.

A surprise attack was made by Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), but sprinters ruled the day with Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) punching past Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) in the final 10 metres for the win.

A first glance at this year's Monument reveals a replica of the 2025 course, the same 156.9 kilometres hugging the Mediterranean coast from Genoa to San Remo. The pair of climbs of the Cipressa and the Poggio propel the action in the final 30km. Factoring in the start list full of puncheurs, sprinters and powerful one-day riders, there may be a different blueprint about to unfold in this year’s race.

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Will podium spots be filled by sprinters Wiebes and Vos again? They both return as well as a cavalcade of challengers, while top finishers Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) will be absent. The final start lists were still to be released by teams at the time of this writing, so we look at the riders we expect to contend for the first women's Monument of the season.

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ)

Elisa Longo Borghini of UAE Team ADQ celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 14th Trofeo Oro in Euro 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Italian champion looked to be on her way to victory last year on Via Roma when she launched a solo attack at the bottom of the Poggio. A clear view of the finish line vanished with just 250 metres remaining, as Longo Borghini was swept away by a swarm of riders, led by Vos and then eventual winner Wiebes, to finish 11th. She will lead the UAE Team ADQ squad on a quest for a fourth career Monument win.

Longo Borghini fell one spot short of the podium at Strade Bianche to begin her Italian Classics campaign, but the following day made a statement by winning Trofeo Oro in Euro. She started the year with a victory on the Queen stage at the UAE Tour, which secured her second career GC title at that race. Experience and racing on home soil give her an edge if she can escape the sprinters.

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek)

Elisa Balsamo of Lidl-Trek competes on the cobbles at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former world champion Elisa Balsamo is looking for her first victory of the season, and she's motivated to make that happen on home soil. She was the top Lidl-Trek rider at Omloop Nieuwsblad to start the Classics season, however that was in 18th.

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She changed up her programme this year by racing in Spain, skipping Trofeo Alfredo Binda where she won last year. Balsamo took second on a punchy stage 2 at Vuelta a Extremadura to show the legs were coming around.

At San Remo last year she finished in the bunch finish in seventh, so look for her show her love for one-day races and make a statement in Italy.

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime)

Lorena Wiebes of SD Worx - Protime wins the revived Milan-San Remo women's race in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The defending champion of the women's reinstated Milan-San Remo is always a contender with a flat finish, but she has stated a repeat for this Spring Classic is "not a must-have". What does that mean exactly? It means she may work for teammate Lotte Kopecky this time, as they look to share success in order to deposit more victories in the account for the team.

Wiebes has been by far the fastest rider in the peloton for several seasons, and this year already has three stage wins from UAE Tour Women, a victory at the 1.Pro-level Leeuw-Oetingen and third at Omloop Nieuwsblad.

She stated earlier this spring that Amstel Gold Race was a big goal as well as opening stages of the Giro d'Italia. Race day situations are unpredictable, but SD Worx goes in with formidable options with Wiebes and Kopecky.

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) admires her second-placed trophy at Milan-San Remo last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ever-threatening Marianne Vos returns in a quest to add just a second Monument to her expansive palmares, having won Tour of Flanders in 2013. She proved last year that the late climbs weren't too menacing and the technical run into San Remo was suited to her finishing speed, as long as she can hold off a rival like Wiebes.

Vos started her 21st season in Italy, going seventh at Strade Bianche and sixth at Trofeo Alfredo Binda. She's the team's leader should the race unfold again with a bunch sprint.

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime)

Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx - Protime is all smiles on the podium after winning 2026 Danilith Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky returned to her winning ways at the Wednesday's Nokere Koerse, adding the Belgian race to her calendar between Italian races. She didn't factor into top results at Omloop Nieuwsblad or Strade Bianche, but found a spark to finish seventh at Trofeo Alfredo Binda.

Always aggressive and hungry to hit top form at Spring Classics, Kopecky made the trip to the mid-week one-day race to gain confidence headed into Milan-San Remo.

Last year the two-time World Champion ultimately positioned her teammate Wiebes for the win. With a victory notched in Belgium, her third at Nokere Koerse, she may be the SD Worx rider to go for glory this time on Via Roma.

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto)

Kasia Niewiadoma of Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto competes during to the 2026 Strade Bianche Donne, finishing second (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Polish road champion enters the race motivated by two podiums in her first pair of Classic races this season, but she has stated "it's not victory". So far this season Niewiadoma-Phinney was runner-up twice, to Demi Vollering at Omloop Nieuwsblad and against Elise Chabbey at Strade Bianche. She's not just primed for her first win of the year, but her first win since taking the road Polish title nine months ago.

She's up for a repeat challenge across the Poggio, where she attacked last year. However, the