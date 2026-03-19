'It could be different and even more unpredictable' – Elisa Longo Borghini fired up for earlier explosion in Milan-San Remo Women

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Last year's almost-winner thinks race could blow up on the Cipressa after learnings from inaugural edition

Sanremo Women 2025 - 1st Edition - Genova - Sanremo 156 km - 22/03/2025 - - photo Ivan Benedetto/SprintCyclingAgency©2025
Longo Borghini took a late flyer in last year's San Remo, but was caught in the final kilometre (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year's late attacker Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) is returning to Milan-San Remo Women with fiery motivation and expectations of an even more attacking race.

Only run for the first time in 2025, Milan-San Remo remains something of an unknown for the women's peloton, with no set notions of where attacks can go or what kind of riders can win.

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At Trofeo Alfredo Binda, she finished 16th in the group behind the winning group where her teammate Karlijn Swinkels took victory, so although she wasn't contending for the win – for good reason – she takes good signs from her Italian block running into San Remo.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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