Nike partners with FDJ-SUEZ in exclusive team lifestyle apparel sponsorship

Nike has agreed to an exclusive partnership with top-tier women's professional cycling team FDJ-SUEZ that begins in 2025.

As the team's official "lifestyle apparel supplier" the new deal means that FDJ-SUEZ is the only professional cycling team, across both the women’s and men’s pelotons, to work directly with the globally recognized brand.

The partnership marks another coup for the French team after signing former Tour de France Femmes winner Demi Vollering on a two-year contract for 2025 and 2026 seasons. She joins the team as a co-leader alongside Évita Muzic and new-signing Juliette Labous.

Vollering announced a personal sponsorship with Nike, outside of her former SD Worx-Protime squad sponsorship line-up, last April. She joined Mark Cavendish, Letizia Paternoster and Cameron Wurf, who have had similar agreements with the US-based sportswear brand. Although Nike does not currently produce cycling products, Cavendish and Wurf wore shoes with a prominent Nike Swoosh on them.

FDJ-SUEZ confirmed that athletes and staff will wear lifestyle apparel designed by Nike this season, which blends aesthetics with functionality. "A mutual commitment to connecting sport and culture," read a team press release.

For Nike and FDJ-SUEZ, the team stated that the collaboration represents a unique opportunity to explore new horizons while partnering with one of the most iconic brands in the world.

"This partnership with Nike is a unique opportunity for our team. Collaborating with such an iconic brand will strengthen our identity while bringing a fresh dimension to our project," said Stephen Delcourt, General Manager of FDJ-SUEZ.

"We look forward to building this collaboration over the long term, enhancing our team’s image both on and off the competition stage."

FDJ-SUEZ has already undergone a bike sponsorship change switching from Lapierre to Specialized, in an announcement in December. The deal coincided with both the team’s 25th anniversary and the signing of Vollering.

While Specialized will outfit FDJ-SUEZ with their bikes, it will continue to partner with Vollering's former team SD Worx-Protime for the foreseeable future, too, with a deal in place through to the end of the 2028 season.