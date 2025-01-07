Nike partners with FDJ-SUEZ in exclusive team lifestyle apparel sponsorship

'Collaborating with such an iconic brand will strengthen our identity' says general manager Delcourt

Nike has agreed to an exclusive partnership with top-tier women's professional cycling team FDJ-SUEZ that begins in 2025. 

As the team's official "lifestyle apparel supplier" the new deal means that FDJ-SUEZ is the only professional cycling team, across both the women’s and men’s pelotons, to work directly with the globally recognized brand.

