Ridley Noah Fast 3.0 review: The start of a new generation of race bikes

Don’t let the looks deceive you, it may have a whopping headtube, but the new Noah Fast is really quite nimble too

Ridley Noah Fast 3.0
Cyclingnews Verdict

The Ridley Noah Fast 3.0 represents a distinct shift in bike design, ultimately resulting in an incredible race bike, but at a cost to the generalist consumer. It's very, very fast, well specced, modern, and handles brilliantly too, but unless you are in search of pure speed you may be better off with something less extreme.

    Hyper-modern racing position

    Extremely fast

    Handles brilliantly

    Stable at very high speeds

    Narrow cockpit may not suit some customers

    Position is tunable with the various cockpits, but it's very racy indeed

When you think of the stable of thoroughbred aero bikes you’ll probably think of the Cervélo S5, Canyon Aeroad, the old Trek Madone, or maybe the Specialized Venge (RIP). If you don’t add the Ridley Noah to that list then your mental list has quite the omission. A full decade ago the Noah pioneered the use of aero rim brakes, tucked behind the fork crown and integrated into the seat stays - fortunately a trend we’ve left behind, but something that was co-opted by other brands. 

Roll on ten years, and several iterations of the bike, and you get the Noah Fast 3.0, perhaps the most radical aero bike of the modern generation alongside the Colnago Y1Rs, at least from a visual perspective. The absolutely massive headtube is going to draw the eye and the headlines, but there’s more to this bike than just big tubes. You can read about more of the spec and build details in our Noah 3.0 news piece. Thanks to changing UCI rules on bike design, and the fact it takes at least two years to conceive and create a new bike, this feels like the first of a new crop of bikes. 

Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics A design that's all about speed, but it's hugely effective. Very different positioning for the rider, but it works. Also I think it looks brilliant. 10/10
BuildIn my Ultegra spec I can't think of anywhere that was lacking. I think I'd have liked 30c tyres at least front and rear, but that's literally it. 9/10
PerformanceIn this regard it's essentially impossible to fault. Crazy fast, responsive, corners on rails, and stable at warp speed. 10/10
WeightIt's not going to challenge anything superlight, but it's competitive for its category8/10
ValueIn this ultegra spec I actually think it's really good value for the performance on offer9/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 92%
