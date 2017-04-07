Valverde wins queen stage of Vuelta al Pais Vasco
Movistar rider takes out queen stage over Bardet, Uran
Stage 5: Bilbo - Eibar
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took one step closer to winning his first Vuelta al Pais Vasco on Friday, taking out the queen stage to Eibar over Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale).
Valverde closed the gap to a late attack from Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) and Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) near the summit of the climb, bringing along Bardet and Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac), who took third on the stage.
"I attacked and attacked, the others struggled, but I also suffered and it was difficult to create a gap," Valverde said of the final climb. "At the final stretch of the 'new' climb I decided to just set a steady pace, without any attacks, to catch Woods and Meintjes. That way, I could contest the sprint, where I knew I'd be the fastest.
"I knew the finish perfectly - one who doesn't do might have his doubts about how to tackle that final turn, on full steam or braking a bit before going for the final straight. I knew I had to go full gas, that's why I took the lead with 300m to go and never let anyone go ahead."
Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) trailed across the line three seconds behind Woods and Meintjes, with Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Sergio Henao (Sky) and Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) a further dozen seconds down.
Overnight race leader David de la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) lost contact on the steepest part of the final climb, but rallied to keep himself inside the top 10 overall, coming across the line 22 seconds behind Valverde.
Valverde now leads the race with one stage remaining, but on the same time with Bardet and Uran and facing a tough battle in the final stage, a 27.7km time trial on Saturday.
"A GC victory would be a huge plus for my palmarès, I can't deny I want to take it as I haven't got an Itzulia - but I'll feel happy all the same if I don't win," Valverde said. "I've claimed eight victories so far this year, two GCs, lots of second and third places - everything that happens now will not change my happiness. We also know that some good specialists are behind us, really close, and it will be tough to conserve the jersey.
"The key on tomorrow's TT route will be both the ascent and the flat after the Elgeta descent. You've got to climb fast and profit from that long downhill to recover because, even though there are some generous stretches into the flatter part to just throw your bike and not pedal, you'll also need some power on your legs to cope with some difficult sections. I know it well, I actually went on a recce of it last Friday, and today's finale went through some of its roads. I'm confident I can do well."
How it unfolded
The queen stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco would finally break up the stacked overall classification, with six classified climbs packed into the 139.8km on the route from Bilbo to Eibar, including the summit finish on the Usartzako. The peloton departed without Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors), who was suffering from a sore knee after a crash on stage 3, and Contador had to chase through the neutral section after having a puncture.
With such a short stage, it took a while for a breakaway to form, but eventually a large group skipped off the front
Omar Fraile, Ben King and Adrien Niyonshuti (Dimension Data), Amael Moinard and Danilo Wyss (BMC), Matej Mohoric and Kristijan Durasek (UAE Team Emirates), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin), Juan Jose Lobato (LottoNL-Jumbo), Laurens ten Dam (Sunweb), Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal), Alex Howes and Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale), Luis Mas (Caja Rural), Mathias Leturnier and Yoann Bagot (Cofidis).
Niyonshuti was dropped on the Puerto de Pagatza, the first category 2 climb, before mountains classification leader Howes missed out on the maximum points to Montaguti. Mas claimed the sprint classification points, moving back into the lead of the rankings over teammate Jonathan Lastra. The breakaway’s gap, which had only been 1:50 at the biggest, was already coming down as the mountain-packed second half of the stage approached.
On the second climb, Fraile attacked to take the lead on the second climb of the category 1 Izua. The move drew out ten Dam and Skujins, but the peloton was soon in sight, and swept past the two with 54km to go before the next climb.
Orica-Scott set a brisk tempo on the second ascent of the Izua, with race leader De La Cruz tucked safely behind their train surrounded by his Quick-Step teammates.
Orica continued to throttle the pace on the penultimate category 3 Urkaregi, putting Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) briefly into touch of trouble when he suffered a mechanical and had to get a new bike. But the Pole caught back on before the top, just as Lotto Soudal’s Tosh van der Sande attacked - a move that was quickly reeled in.
The peloton rolled along, status quo, until 5km to go when Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) attacked on the final climb. The move didn’t work but did serve to spark a counter attack from Valverde, Henao and Contador that he could just latch onto.
The quartet dangled just ahead of the peloton, still led by Orica-Scott.
Valverde sensed the catch, and attacked with 4.3km to go, but the effort was too soon. A brief ease and the four were caught, but Woods was not ready to give up - he countered the move and got away with 4km to go.
The Valverde group kept him in sight, but de la Cruz lost contact behind, giving up half a minute, but fought his way back to the riders ahead. Meanwhile, Meintjes had clicked off the front and joined the Canadian with 3.3km to go.
But a surge from Valverde reeled the pair in with 2.4km to go before the crest of the climb with the other main favourites on his wheel.
The Movistar rider then timed his sprint perfectly to take out the stage and the race lead.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:26:32
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:03
|7
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:15
|8
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|10
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:22
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:47
|15
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:58
|17
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|19
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:11
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:27
|26
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|27
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|28
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:42
|30
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:55
|31
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:57
|32
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:00
|33
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|34
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:16
|35
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:30
|36
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:43
|37
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|38
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|40
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|44
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:03:10
|45
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|46
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|47
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:33
|48
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|49
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|50
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:40
|51
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:29
|52
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|54
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:46
|56
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|58
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:10
|60
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:20
|62
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:01
|63
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:06:44
|64
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:10
|65
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|67
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:59
|68
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|69
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|70
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:09:22
|71
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|72
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|73
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:24
|74
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|75
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|76
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|78
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:27
|80
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|81
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|83
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|84
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|85
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|86
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|87
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|89
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:44
|90
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|91
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:04
|92
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:10:39
|93
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|94
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|97
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:05
|98
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:15
|99
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:39
|100
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:12:05
|101
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:09
|102
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|103
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:23
|104
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|105
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:07
|106
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|108
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|109
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:14:12
|110
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:14:42
|112
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|115
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:44
|116
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:48
|117
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:15:03
|118
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|119
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|120
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|122
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|123
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|124
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:07
|125
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:11
|126
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:25
|128
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:15:27
|129
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|130
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|131
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|132
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:20
|134
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:36
|135
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|136
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|137
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:02
|DNF
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|DNF
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNS
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|3
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|4
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|7
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|8
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|7
|10
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|12
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|15
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|3
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|4
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|10
|pts
|2
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|3
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|4
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|2
|6
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|pts
|2
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|2
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|10
|pts
|2
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|8
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|6
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|4
|5
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|3
|pts
|2
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|2
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|pts
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10:21:25
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:07
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:09
|4
|Team Sky
|0:02:26
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:02:49
|6
|Team Sunweb
|0:03:19
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:27
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:37
|9
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:41
|10
|Orica-Scott
|0:05:09
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:21
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:38
|13
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:18
|14
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:35
|15
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:44
|16
|Dimension Data
|0:09:05
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:40
|18
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:07
|19
|FDJ
|0:11:32
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|20:05:18
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:03
|7
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:15
|8
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|9
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:19
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:22
|11
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|13
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:47
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:58
|16
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|18
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:08
|21
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:11
|22
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:27
|23
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|24
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:42
|26
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:01:45
|27
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:02:00
|28
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:43
|29
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:25
|31
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:33
|32
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:04:08
|33
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:30
|34
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:46
|35
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:04:48
|36
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:19
|37
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:55
|38
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:11
|39
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:06:44
|40
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:07:07
|41
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:10
|42
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:05
|43
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:23
|44
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:24
|45
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:09:33
|46
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:58
|47
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:02
|48
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:10:26
|49
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:10:41
|50
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:49
|51
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:52
|52
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:00
|53
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:12:25
|54
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:38
|55
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:34
|56
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:17
|58
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:01
|59
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:02
|60
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:16:30
|61
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:35
|62
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:08
|63
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:01
|64
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:02
|65
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:18:16
|66
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:36
|67
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:24
|68
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:19:40
|69
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:19:55
|70
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:19:56
|71
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:37
|72
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:21:45
|73
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:55
|74
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:21
|75
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:01
|76
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:42
|77
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:20
|78
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:24:54
|79
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:56
|80
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:14
|81
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:50
|82
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:26:11
|83
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:59
|84
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:27:23
|85
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:55
|86
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:29:27
|87
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:05
|88
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:31:31
|89
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:33
|90
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:51
|91
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:32:05
|92
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:33:28
|93
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:33:58
|94
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:34:08
|95
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:34:43
|96
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:52
|97
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:35:10
|98
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:44
|99
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:35:57
|100
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:36:02
|101
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:36:17
|102
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:44
|103
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:00
|104
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:02
|105
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:37:12
|106
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:37:25
|107
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|108
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:37:28
|109
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:57
|110
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:38:04
|111
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:38:16
|112
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:38:19
|113
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:38:38
|114
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:38:43
|115
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:38:56
|116
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:18
|117
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:39:44
|118
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:39:59
|119
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:40:02
|121
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:29
|122
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:15
|123
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:41:19
|124
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:28
|126
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:42:09
|127
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:42:32
|128
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:43:05
|129
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:43:46
|130
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|0:44:04
|131
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:45:03
|132
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:45:20
|133
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:46:11
|134
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:47:41
|135
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:44
|136
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:16
|137
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:49:27
|138
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:49:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|59
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|40
|4
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|36
|5
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|36
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|29
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|29
|8
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|9
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|10
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|27
|11
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|25
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|19
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|15
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|16
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|17
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|18
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|19
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|20
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|21
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|22
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|23
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|8
|24
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|25
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|8
|26
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|7
|27
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|28
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|29
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|6
|30
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|31
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|32
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|33
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|34
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|35
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|36
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|37
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|38
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|39
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|40
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|27
|pts
|2
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|4
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|14
|5
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|12
|7
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|8
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|10
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|10
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|12
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|9
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|15
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|16
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|8
|17
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|19
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|20
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|21
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|4
|22
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|23
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|24
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|25
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|26
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|27
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|28
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|29
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|30
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|31
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|2
|32
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|2
|33
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|34
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|35
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|36
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|37
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|38
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|39
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|40
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|3
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|4
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|5
|5
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|6
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|7
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|3
|9
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|11
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|3
|12
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|3
|13
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|3
|15
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|16
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|3
|17
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|18
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|19
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|2
|20
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|21
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|22
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|23
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|24
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1
|25
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|26
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|27
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain-Merida
|60:19:52
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|3
|Team Sky
|0:01:42
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:02:09
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:02:10
|6
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:53
|7
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:08
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:45
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:00
|10
|Dimension Data
|0:08:21
|11
|Orica-Scott
|0:09:11
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:48
|13
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:34
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:53
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:14:30
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:51
|17
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:21
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:17:33
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:58
|20
|FDJ
|0:37:04
