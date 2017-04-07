Trending

Valverde wins queen stage of Vuelta al Pais Vasco

Movistar rider takes out queen stage over Bardet, Uran

Image 1 of 36

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the lead at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the lead at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Amael Moinard (BMC)

Amael Moinard (BMC)

Amael Moinard (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 36

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors)

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 36

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal)

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 36

Samuel Sanchez (BMC Racing) before his crash

Samuel Sanchez (BMC Racing) before his crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 36

Race leader David de la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors)

Race leader David de la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 36

Amael Moinard (BMC) chats with Omar Fraile (Dimension Data)

Amael Moinard (BMC) chats with Omar Fraile (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 36

Martin Velits (Quick-Step Floors)

Martin Velits (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 36

Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott) sitting in the bunch

Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott) sitting in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 36

Irish champion Nico Roche (BMC Racing)

Irish champion Nico Roche (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 36

AG2R-La Mondiale setting it up for Romain Bardet

AG2R-La Mondiale setting it up for Romain Bardet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 36

Stage winner Alejandro Valverde on the podium

Stage winner Alejandro Valverde on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 36

Jack Haig sets the pace for Orica-Scott

Jack Haig sets the pace for Orica-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 36

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 36

Sebastian Henao (Team Sky) sets the pace

Sebastian Henao (Team Sky) sets the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 36

Ruben Plaza (Orica-Scott)

Ruben Plaza (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 36

Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) and Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates)

Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) and Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 36

Orica Scott at the front

Orica Scott at the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 36

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) attacks

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 36

Alejandro Valverde attacks with Sergio Henao, Alberto Contador and Simon Yates

Alejandro Valverde attacks with Sergio Henao, Alberto Contador and Simon Yates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 36

Alejandro Valverde attacks with Sergio Henao, Alberto Contador and Rigoberto Uran

Alejandro Valverde attacks with Sergio Henao, Alberto Contador and Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 36

Orica-Scott in full flight

Orica-Scott in full flight
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 36

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 36

Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac)

Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 36

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the lead at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the lead at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 36

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) torn up in a crash on stage 5

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) torn up in a crash on stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 36

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) torn up in a crash on stage 5

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) torn up in a crash on stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 36

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) finishes after a crash on stage 5

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) finishes after a crash on stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 36

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) looks over his shoulder after finishing the stage

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) looks over his shoulder after finishing the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 36

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) torn up in a crash on stage 5

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) torn up in a crash on stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 36

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) torn up in a crash on stage 5

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) torn up in a crash on stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 36

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) torn up in a crash on stage 5

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) torn up in a crash on stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 36

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the stage

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 36

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the stage

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 36

Alejandro Valverde wins the Queen stage at Pais Vasco

Alejandro Valverde wins the Queen stage at Pais Vasco
Image 36 of 36

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the lead at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the lead at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took one step closer to winning his first Vuelta al Pais Vasco on Friday, taking out the queen stage to Eibar over Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale).

Valverde closed the gap to a late attack from Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) and Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) near the summit of the climb, bringing along Bardet and Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac), who took third on the stage.

"I attacked and attacked, the others struggled, but I also suffered and it was difficult to create a gap," Valverde said of the final climb. "At the final stretch of the 'new' climb I decided to just set a steady pace, without any attacks, to catch Woods and Meintjes. That way, I could contest the sprint, where I knew I'd be the fastest.

"I knew the finish perfectly - one who doesn't do might have his doubts about how to tackle that final turn, on full steam or braking a bit before going for the final straight. I knew I had to go full gas, that's why I took the lead with 300m to go and never let anyone go ahead."

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) trailed across the line three seconds behind Woods and Meintjes, with Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Sergio Henao (Sky) and Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) a further dozen seconds down.

Overnight race leader David de la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) lost contact on the steepest part of the final climb, but rallied to keep himself inside the top 10 overall, coming across the line 22 seconds behind Valverde.

Valverde now leads the race with one stage remaining, but on the same time with Bardet and Uran and facing a tough battle in the final stage, a 27.7km time trial on Saturday.

"A GC victory would be a huge plus for my palmarès, I can't deny I want to take it as I haven't got an Itzulia - but I'll feel happy all the same if I don't win," Valverde said. "I've claimed eight victories so far this year, two GCs, lots of second and third places - everything that happens now will not change my happiness. We also know that some good specialists are behind us, really close, and it will be tough to conserve the jersey.

"The key on tomorrow's TT route will be both the ascent and the flat after the Elgeta descent. You've got to climb fast and profit from that long downhill to recover because, even though there are some generous stretches into the flatter part to just throw your bike and not pedal, you'll also need some power on your legs to cope with some difficult sections. I know it well, I actually went on a recce of it last Friday, and today's finale went through some of its roads. I'm confident I can do well."

How it unfolded

The queen stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco would finally break up the stacked overall classification, with six classified climbs packed into the 139.8km on the route from Bilbo to Eibar, including the summit finish on the Usartzako. The peloton departed without Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors), who was suffering from a sore knee after a crash on stage 3, and Contador had to chase through the neutral section after having a puncture.

With such a short stage, it took a while for a breakaway to form, but eventually a large group skipped off the front

Omar Fraile, Ben King and Adrien Niyonshuti (Dimension Data), Amael Moinard and Danilo Wyss (BMC), Matej Mohoric and Kristijan Durasek (UAE Team Emirates), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin), Juan Jose Lobato (LottoNL-Jumbo), Laurens ten Dam (Sunweb), Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal), Alex Howes and Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale), Luis Mas (Caja Rural), Mathias Leturnier and Yoann Bagot (Cofidis).

Niyonshuti was dropped on the Puerto de Pagatza, the first category 2 climb, before mountains classification leader Howes missed out on the maximum points to Montaguti. Mas claimed the sprint classification points, moving back into the lead of the rankings over teammate Jonathan Lastra. The breakaway’s gap, which had only been 1:50 at the biggest, was already coming down as the mountain-packed second half of the stage approached.

On the second climb, Fraile attacked to take the lead on the second climb of the category 1 Izua. The move drew out ten Dam and Skujins, but the peloton was soon in sight, and swept past the two with 54km to go before the next climb.

Orica-Scott set a brisk tempo on the second ascent of the Izua, with race leader De La Cruz tucked safely behind their train surrounded by his Quick-Step teammates.

Orica continued to throttle the pace on the penultimate category 3 Urkaregi, putting Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) briefly into touch of trouble when he suffered a mechanical and had to get a new bike. But the Pole caught back on before the top, just as Lotto Soudal’s Tosh van der Sande attacked - a move that was quickly reeled in.

The peloton rolled along, status quo, until 5km to go when Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) attacked on the final climb. The move didn’t work but did serve to spark a counter attack from Valverde, Henao and Contador that he could just latch onto.

The quartet dangled just ahead of the peloton, still led by Orica-Scott.

Valverde sensed the catch, and attacked with 4.3km to go, but the effort was too soon. A brief ease and the four were caught, but Woods was not ready to give up - he countered the move and got away with 4km to go.

The Valverde group kept him in sight, but de la Cruz lost contact behind, giving up half a minute, but fought his way back to the riders ahead. Meanwhile, Meintjes had clicked off the front and joined the Canadian with 3.3km to go.

But a surge from Valverde reeled the pair in with 2.4km to go before the crest of the climb with the other main favourites on his wheel.

The Movistar rider then timed his sprint perfectly to take out the stage and the race lead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3:26:32
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
4Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:03
7Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:15
8Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
10David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:22
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:47
15Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
16George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:58
17Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
19Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
21Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:11
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
23Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
24Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:27
26Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
27Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
28Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:01:42
30Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:55
31Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:57
32Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:02:00
33Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
34Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:02:16
35Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:02:30
36Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:43
37Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
38Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
39Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
40André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
41Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
42Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
43Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
44Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:03:10
45Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
47Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:33
48Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
49Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
50Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:40
51Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:04:29
52Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
53Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
54Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
55Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:46
56Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
58Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
59Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:05:10
60Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
61Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:20
62Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:01
63Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:06:44
64Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:07:10
65Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
66Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
67Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:59
68Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
69Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
70Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:09:22
71Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
72David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
73Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:24
74Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
75Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
76Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
78Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:27
80Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
81Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
82Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
83Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
84Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
85Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
86Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
87Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
89Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:09:44
90Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
91Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:04
92Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:10:39
93Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
94Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
96Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
97Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:11:05
98Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:15
99Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:11:39
100Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott0:12:05
101Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:09
102Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
103Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:23
104Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
105Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:07
106Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
107Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
108Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
109Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:14:12
110Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:14:42
112Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
114Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
115Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:44
116Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:48
117Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:15:03
118Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
119Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
120Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
121Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
122Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
123Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
124Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:15:07
125Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:11
126Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:25
128Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:15:27
129Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
130Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
131Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
132Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
133Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:16:20
134Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:36
135Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
136Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
137Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
138Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:02
DNFRafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFTim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFAntonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFSimon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
DNFMartin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
DNFMaximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
DNFLachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFAdrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
DNFJhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
DNSJulian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team25pts
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
3Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac16
4Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac14
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates12
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo10
7Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida9
8Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky8
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott7
10David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors6
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe5
12Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team3
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin2
15Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Pagatza Elgetako, km. 45.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
3Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
4Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Izuako, km. 71.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data10pts
2Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb8
3Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
4Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott2
6Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Trabakuako, km. 92.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3pts
2Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott2
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Izuako, km. 106.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott10pts
2Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott8
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott6
4Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott4
5Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team2
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1

Mountain 5 (cat. 3) Urkaregiko, km. 121.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott3pts
2Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott2
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 1) Usartzako, km. 138.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates10pts
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac8
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo4
5Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac2
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale10:21:25
2BMC Racing Team0:01:07
3Bahrain-Merida0:02:09
4Team Sky0:02:26
5Movistar Team0:02:49
6Team Sunweb0:03:19
7Trek-Segafredo0:03:27
8UAE Team Emirates0:03:37
9Quick-Step Floors0:04:41
10Orica-Scott0:05:09
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:21
12Astana Pro Team0:06:38
13Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:18
14Cannondale-Drapac0:07:35
15Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:44
16Dimension Data0:09:05
17Lotto Soudal0:09:40
18Katusha-Alpecin0:11:07
19FDJ0:11:32
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:42

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team20:05:18
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
5Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:03
7Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:15
8Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
9David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:19
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:22
11Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
13Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:47
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
15George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:58
16Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
18Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
20Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:08
21Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:11
22Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:27
23Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
24Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
25Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:01:42
26Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:01:45
27Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:02:00
28Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:43
29Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
30Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:03:25
31Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:03:33
32Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:04:08
33Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:30
34Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:46
35Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:04:48
36Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:19
37Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:05:55
38Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:11
39Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:06:44
40Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:07:07
41Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:10
42Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:05
43Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:23
44Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:09:24
45Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:09:33
46Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:58
47Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:10:02
48Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:10:26
49Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:10:41
50Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:49
51Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:52
52André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:12:00
53Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:12:25
54Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:12:38
55Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:34
56Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:15:17
58Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:16:01
59Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:02
60Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:16:30
61Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:35
62Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:08
63Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:01
64Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:02
65Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:18:16
66Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:36
67Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:19:24
68Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:19:40
69Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:19:55
70Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:19:56
71Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:37
72Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:21:45
73Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:21:55
74Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:22:21
75Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:01
76Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:42
77Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:24:20
78David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:24:54
79Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:56
80Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:14
81Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:25:50
82Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:26:11
83Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:59
84Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:27:23
85Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:27:55
86Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:29:27
87Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:05
88Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott0:31:31
89Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:33
90Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:31:51
91Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:32:05
92Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:33:28
93Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:33:58
94Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:34:08
95Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:34:43
96Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:34:52
97Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:35:10
98Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:44
99Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:35:57
100Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:36:02
101Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:36:17
102Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:44
103Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:00
104Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:37:02
105Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:37:12
106Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:37:25
107Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
108Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:37:28
109Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:37:57
110Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:38:04
111Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:38:16
112Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:38:19
113Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:38:38
114Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:38:43
115Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:38:56
116Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:39:18
117Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:39:44
118Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:39:59
119Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
120Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:40:02
121Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:40:29
122Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:41:15
123Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:41:19
124Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:41:28
126Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:42:09
127Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:42:32
128Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:43:05
129Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:43:46
130Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ0:44:04
131Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:45:03
132Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:45:20
133Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:46:11
134Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:47:41
135Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:48:44
136Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:49:16
137Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:49:27
138Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:49:58

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb59pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team54
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky40
4David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors36
5Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe36
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo29
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac29
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida28
9Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe27
10Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ27
11Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott25
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
13Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott19
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates17
15Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac14
16Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates12
17Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
18Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo10
19Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10
20Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe10
21Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida9
22Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
23Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky8
24Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
25Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ8
26Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team7
27Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates7
28Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
29Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb6
30Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
31Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
32George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
33Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
34Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
35Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
36Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida3
37Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin2
38Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
39Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
40Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac27pts
2Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits23
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15
4Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data14
5Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
6Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott12
7Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates10
8Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data10
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott10
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team10
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
12Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott9
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac8
15Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb8
16Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott8
17Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team6
18Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
19Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
20Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
21Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott4
22Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo4
23Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac4
24David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors3
25Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team3
26Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
27Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
28Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac2
29Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
30Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb2
31Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott2
32Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ2
33Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2
34Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
35Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
36Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1
37Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1
38Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky1
39Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1
40Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11pts
2Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
3Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
4Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott5
5Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
6Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac4
7David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors3
8Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott3
9Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team3
11Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data3
12Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott3
13Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data3
15Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
16Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team3
17Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb2
18Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
19Ben King (USA) Dimension Data2
20Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
21Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
22Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
23Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
24Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1
25Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1
26Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky1
27Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain-Merida60:19:52
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
3Team Sky0:01:42
4Team Sunweb0:02:09
5Movistar Team0:02:10
6Quick-Step Floors0:04:53
7Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:08
8UAE Team Emirates0:05:45
9Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:00
10Dimension Data0:08:21
11Orica-Scott0:09:11
12Katusha-Alpecin0:11:48
13Cannondale-Drapac0:12:34
14Astana Pro Team0:12:53
15BMC Racing Team0:14:30
16Trek-Segafredo0:15:51
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:21
18Lotto Soudal0:17:33
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:58
20FDJ0:37:04

