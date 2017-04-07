Image 1 of 36 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the lead at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 36 Amael Moinard (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 36 Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 36 Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 36 Samuel Sanchez (BMC Racing) before his crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 36 Race leader David de la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 36 Amael Moinard (BMC) chats with Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 36 Martin Velits (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 36 Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott) sitting in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 36 Irish champion Nico Roche (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 36 AG2R-La Mondiale setting it up for Romain Bardet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 36 Stage winner Alejandro Valverde on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 36 Jack Haig sets the pace for Orica-Scott (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 36 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 36 Sebastian Henao (Team Sky) sets the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 36 Ruben Plaza (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 36 Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) and Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 36 Orica Scott at the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 36 Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 36 Alejandro Valverde attacks with Sergio Henao, Alberto Contador and Simon Yates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 36 Alejandro Valverde attacks with Sergio Henao, Alberto Contador and Rigoberto Uran (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 36 Orica-Scott in full flight (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 36 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 36 Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 36 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the lead at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 36 Samuel Sanchez (BMC) torn up in a crash on stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 36 Samuel Sanchez (BMC) torn up in a crash on stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 36 Samuel Sanchez (BMC) finishes after a crash on stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 36 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) looks over his shoulder after finishing the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 36 Samuel Sanchez (BMC) torn up in a crash on stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 36 Samuel Sanchez (BMC) torn up in a crash on stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 36 Samuel Sanchez (BMC) torn up in a crash on stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 36 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 36 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 36 Alejandro Valverde wins the Queen stage at Pais Vasco Image 36 of 36 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the lead at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took one step closer to winning his first Vuelta al Pais Vasco on Friday, taking out the queen stage to Eibar over Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale).

Valverde closed the gap to a late attack from Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) and Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) near the summit of the climb, bringing along Bardet and Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac), who took third on the stage.

"I attacked and attacked, the others struggled, but I also suffered and it was difficult to create a gap," Valverde said of the final climb. "At the final stretch of the 'new' climb I decided to just set a steady pace, without any attacks, to catch Woods and Meintjes. That way, I could contest the sprint, where I knew I'd be the fastest.

"I knew the finish perfectly - one who doesn't do might have his doubts about how to tackle that final turn, on full steam or braking a bit before going for the final straight. I knew I had to go full gas, that's why I took the lead with 300m to go and never let anyone go ahead."

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) trailed across the line three seconds behind Woods and Meintjes, with Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Sergio Henao (Sky) and Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) a further dozen seconds down.

Overnight race leader David de la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) lost contact on the steepest part of the final climb, but rallied to keep himself inside the top 10 overall, coming across the line 22 seconds behind Valverde.

Valverde now leads the race with one stage remaining, but on the same time with Bardet and Uran and facing a tough battle in the final stage, a 27.7km time trial on Saturday.

"A GC victory would be a huge plus for my palmarès, I can't deny I want to take it as I haven't got an Itzulia - but I'll feel happy all the same if I don't win," Valverde said. "I've claimed eight victories so far this year, two GCs, lots of second and third places - everything that happens now will not change my happiness. We also know that some good specialists are behind us, really close, and it will be tough to conserve the jersey.

"The key on tomorrow's TT route will be both the ascent and the flat after the Elgeta descent. You've got to climb fast and profit from that long downhill to recover because, even though there are some generous stretches into the flatter part to just throw your bike and not pedal, you'll also need some power on your legs to cope with some difficult sections. I know it well, I actually went on a recce of it last Friday, and today's finale went through some of its roads. I'm confident I can do well."

How it unfolded

The queen stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco would finally break up the stacked overall classification, with six classified climbs packed into the 139.8km on the route from Bilbo to Eibar, including the summit finish on the Usartzako. The peloton departed without Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors), who was suffering from a sore knee after a crash on stage 3, and Contador had to chase through the neutral section after having a puncture.

With such a short stage, it took a while for a breakaway to form, but eventually a large group skipped off the front

Omar Fraile, Ben King and Adrien Niyonshuti (Dimension Data), Amael Moinard and Danilo Wyss (BMC), Matej Mohoric and Kristijan Durasek (UAE Team Emirates), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin), Juan Jose Lobato (LottoNL-Jumbo), Laurens ten Dam (Sunweb), Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal), Alex Howes and Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale), Luis Mas (Caja Rural), Mathias Leturnier and Yoann Bagot (Cofidis).

Niyonshuti was dropped on the Puerto de Pagatza, the first category 2 climb, before mountains classification leader Howes missed out on the maximum points to Montaguti. Mas claimed the sprint classification points, moving back into the lead of the rankings over teammate Jonathan Lastra. The breakaway’s gap, which had only been 1:50 at the biggest, was already coming down as the mountain-packed second half of the stage approached.

On the second climb, Fraile attacked to take the lead on the second climb of the category 1 Izua. The move drew out ten Dam and Skujins, but the peloton was soon in sight, and swept past the two with 54km to go before the next climb.

Orica-Scott set a brisk tempo on the second ascent of the Izua, with race leader De La Cruz tucked safely behind their train surrounded by his Quick-Step teammates.

Orica continued to throttle the pace on the penultimate category 3 Urkaregi, putting Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) briefly into touch of trouble when he suffered a mechanical and had to get a new bike. But the Pole caught back on before the top, just as Lotto Soudal’s Tosh van der Sande attacked - a move that was quickly reeled in.

The peloton rolled along, status quo, until 5km to go when Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) attacked on the final climb. The move didn’t work but did serve to spark a counter attack from Valverde, Henao and Contador that he could just latch onto.

The quartet dangled just ahead of the peloton, still led by Orica-Scott.

Valverde sensed the catch, and attacked with 4.3km to go, but the effort was too soon. A brief ease and the four were caught, but Woods was not ready to give up - he countered the move and got away with 4km to go.

The Valverde group kept him in sight, but de la Cruz lost contact behind, giving up half a minute, but fought his way back to the riders ahead. Meanwhile, Meintjes had clicked off the front and joined the Canadian with 3.3km to go.

But a surge from Valverde reeled the pair in with 2.4km to go before the crest of the climb with the other main favourites on his wheel.

The Movistar rider then timed his sprint perfectly to take out the stage and the race lead.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3:26:32 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 4 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:03 7 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:15 8 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 10 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:22 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:47 15 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:58 17 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 19 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 21 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:11 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 23 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 24 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:27 26 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 27 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 28 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:01:42 30 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:55 31 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:57 32 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:00 33 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 34 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:16 35 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:30 36 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:43 37 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 38 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 39 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 40 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 41 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 43 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 44 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:03:10 45 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 46 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 47 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:33 48 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 49 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 50 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:40 51 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:04:29 52 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 53 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 54 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 55 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:46 56 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 58 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 59 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:10 60 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:20 62 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:01 63 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:06:44 64 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:07:10 65 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 66 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 67 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:59 68 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 69 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 70 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:09:22 71 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 72 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 73 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:24 74 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 75 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 76 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 78 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:27 80 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 81 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 82 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 83 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 84 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 85 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 86 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 87 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 89 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:44 90 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 91 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:04 92 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:10:39 93 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 94 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 97 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:11:05 98 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:15 99 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:11:39 100 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:12:05 101 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:09 102 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 103 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:23 104 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 105 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:07 106 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 107 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 108 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 109 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:14:12 110 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:14:42 112 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 114 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 115 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:44 116 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:48 117 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:15:03 118 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 119 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 120 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 121 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 122 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 123 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 124 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:07 125 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:11 126 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:25 128 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:15:27 129 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 130 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 131 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 132 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:20 134 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:36 135 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 136 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 137 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 138 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:02 DNF Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott DNF Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors DNF Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors DNF Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data DNF Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data DNF Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Katusha-Alpecin DNS Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 16 4 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 14 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 12 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 10 7 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 9 8 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 8 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 7 10 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 6 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 12 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 2 15 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Pagatza Elgetako, km. 45.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 3 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 4 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Izuako, km. 71.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 10 pts 2 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 3 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 4 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 2 6 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Trabakuako, km. 92.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 pts 2 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 2 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Izuako, km. 106.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 10 pts 2 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 8 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 6 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 4 5 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 2 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1

Mountain 5 (cat. 3) Urkaregiko, km. 121.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 3 pts 2 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 2 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 1) Usartzako, km. 138.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 10 pts 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 8 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 4 5 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 2 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 10:21:25 2 BMC Racing Team 0:01:07 3 Bahrain-Merida 0:02:09 4 Team Sky 0:02:26 5 Movistar Team 0:02:49 6 Team Sunweb 0:03:19 7 Trek-Segafredo 0:03:27 8 UAE Team Emirates 0:03:37 9 Quick-Step Floors 0:04:41 10 Orica-Scott 0:05:09 11 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:21 12 Astana Pro Team 0:06:38 13 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:18 14 Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:35 15 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:44 16 Dimension Data 0:09:05 17 Lotto Soudal 0:09:40 18 Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:07 19 FDJ 0:11:32 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:42

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20:05:18 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 5 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:03 7 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:15 8 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 9 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:19 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:22 11 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:47 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 15 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:58 16 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 18 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 20 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:08 21 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:11 22 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:27 23 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 24 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 25 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:01:42 26 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:01:45 27 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:02:00 28 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:43 29 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 30 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:25 31 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:33 32 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:04:08 33 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:30 34 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:46 35 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:04:48 36 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:19 37 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:05:55 38 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:11 39 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:06:44 40 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:07:07 41 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:10 42 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:05 43 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:23 44 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:24 45 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:09:33 46 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:58 47 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:10:02 48 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:10:26 49 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:10:41 50 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:49 51 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:52 52 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:00 53 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:12:25 54 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:38 55 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:34 56 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:15:17 58 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:01 59 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:02 60 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:16:30 61 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:16:35 62 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:08 63 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:01 64 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:02 65 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:18:16 66 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:36 67 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:19:24 68 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:19:40 69 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:19:55 70 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:19:56 71 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:37 72 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:21:45 73 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:55 74 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:22:21 75 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:01 76 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:42 77 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:24:20 78 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:24:54 79 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:56 80 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:14 81 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:50 82 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:26:11 83 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:59 84 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:23 85 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:27:55 86 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:29:27 87 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:05 88 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:31:31 89 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:33 90 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:31:51 91 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:32:05 92 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:33:28 93 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:33:58 94 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:34:08 95 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:34:43 96 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:52 97 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:35:10 98 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:44 99 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:35:57 100 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:36:02 101 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:36:17 102 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:44 103 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:00 104 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:02 105 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:37:12 106 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:37:25 107 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 108 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:37:28 109 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:57 110 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:38:04 111 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:38:16 112 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:38:19 113 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:38:38 114 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:38:43 115 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:56 116 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:39:18 117 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:39:44 118 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:39:59 119 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 120 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:40:02 121 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:40:29 122 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:41:15 123 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:41:19 124 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:41:28 126 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:42:09 127 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:42:32 128 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:43:05 129 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:43:46 130 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 0:44:04 131 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:45:03 132 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:45:20 133 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:46:11 134 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:47:41 135 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:48:44 136 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:49:16 137 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:49:27 138 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:49:58

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 59 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 54 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 40 4 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 36 5 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 36 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 29 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 29 8 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 28 9 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 10 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 27 11 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 25 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 19 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17 15 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 14 16 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 12 17 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 18 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 10 19 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 20 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 21 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 9 22 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 23 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 8 24 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 25 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 8 26 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 7 27 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 7 28 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 29 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 6 30 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 31 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 32 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 33 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 34 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 35 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 36 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 3 37 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 2 38 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 39 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 40 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 27 pts 2 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 4 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 14 5 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 6 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 12 7 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 10 8 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 10 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 10 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 12 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 9 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 8 15 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 16 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 8 17 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 19 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 20 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 21 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 4 22 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 4 23 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 4 24 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3 25 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 26 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 27 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 28 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 2 29 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 30 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 31 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 2 32 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 2 33 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2 34 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 35 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 36 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 37 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1 38 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 1 39 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1 40 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 pts 2 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 3 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 4 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 5 5 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 6 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 4 7 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 3 9 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 11 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 3 12 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 3 13 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 3 15 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 16 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 3 17 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 18 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 19 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 2 20 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 21 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 22 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 23 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 24 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 25 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 26 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 1 27 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 1