Vuelta al Pais Vasco stage 6 time trial start times
Race leader Valverde last man out at 16:33pm
Alejandro Valverde will be the last man off in the stage 6 Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco time trial with the Movistar rider aiming to secure overall victory. With the top-ten all within 22 seconds of each other, the 27.7km time trial from Eibar to Eibar is set to shake up the GC and decide the overall winner. Valverde moved into the leader's yellow jersey after winning stage 5.
Related Articles
Riders will roll out at one-minute intervals expect for the top-ten with two-minutes between each rider. Trek-Segafredo's Laurent Didier is the first rider to start at 2:07 pm while Valverde is the last at 4:33 pm. Despite having undergone surgery for his stage 5 crash, BMC's Sammy Sanchez is listed to start at 4:13 pm.
Challenging Valverde for the overall title will be Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) and Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) who are all tied on time with the Spaniard. Defending champion Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) is three seconds in arrears and will also challenge for a record fifth Pais Vasco title. Contador won last year's final day time trial.
Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) and Sergio Henao (Team Sky) are also likely to challenge for the stage and move up the general classification.
Other riders capable of challenging for the stage win includes the likes of Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale), Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo), and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).
Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the time trial, followed by race report, results, photo gallery and news.
Stage 6 time trial start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start time
|1
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|14:07:00
|2
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14:08:00
|3
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:09:00
|4
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:10:00
|5
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:11:00
|6
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:12:00
|7
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:13:00
|8
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|14:14:00
|9
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|14:15:00
|10
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|14:16:00
|11
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|14:17:00
|12
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:18:00
|13
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|14:19:00
|14
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14:20:00
|15
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:21:00
|16
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:22:00
|17
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|14:23:00
|18
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14:24:00
|19
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:25:00
|20
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|14:26:00
|21
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|14:27:00
|22
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|14:28:00
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:29:00
|24
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|14:30:00
|25
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:31:00
|26
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|14:32:00
|27
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|14:33:00
|28
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|14:34:00
|29
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14:35:00
|30
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:36:00
|31
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:37:00
|32
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|14:38:00
|33
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:39:00
|34
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|14:40:00
|35
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:41:00
|36
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:42:00
|37
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:43:00
|38
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|14:44:00
|39
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|14:45:00
|40
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|14:46:00
|41
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:47:00
|42
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|14:48:00
|43
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|14:49:00
|44
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|14:50:00
|45
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|14:51:00
|46
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|14:52:00
|47
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|14:53:00
|48
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|14:54:00
|49
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14:55:00
|50
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:56:00
|51
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|14:57:00
|52
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:58:00
|53
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|14:59:00
|54
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|15:00:00
|55
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:01:00
|56
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:02:00
|57
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:03:00
|58
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15:04:00
|59
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:05:00
|60
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:06:00
|61
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|15:07:00
|62
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15:08:00
|63
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:09:00
|64
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:10:00
|65
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15:11:00
|66
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|15:12:00
|67
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|15:13:00
|68
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:14:00
|69
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:15:00
|70
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15:16:00
|71
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|15:17:00
|72
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15:18:00
|73
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:19:00
|74
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|15:20:00
|75
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:21:00
|76
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:22:00
|77
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:23:00
|78
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:24:00
|79
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|15:25:00
|80
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:26:00
|81
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|15:27:00
|82
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15:28:00
|83
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:29:00
|84
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:30:00
|85
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15:31:00
|86
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|15:32:00
|87
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|15:33:00
|88
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:34:00
|89
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:35:00
|90
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|15:36:00
|91
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|15:37:00
|92
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|15:38:00
|93
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:39:00
|94
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|15:40:00
|95
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|15:41:00
|96
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:42:00
|97
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:43:00
|98
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:44:00
|99
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15:45:00
|100
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|15:46:00
|101
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:47:00
|102
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|15:48:00
|103
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:49:00
|104
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|15:50:00
|105
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15:51:00
|106
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:52:00
|107
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|15:53:00
|108
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|15:54:00
|109
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|15:55:00
|110
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|15:56:00
|111
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:57:00
|112
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|15:58:00
|113
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|15:59:00
|114
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|16:00:00
|115
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16:01:00
|116
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|16:02:00
|117
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16:03:00
|118
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16:04:00
|119
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16:05:00
|120
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|16:06:00
|121
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16:07:00
|122
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|16:08:00
|123
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|16:09:00
|124
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16:10:00
|125
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|16:11:00
|126
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:12:00
|127
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|16:13:00
|128
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:14:00
|129
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:15:00
|130
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|16:17:00
|131
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16:19:00
|132
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|16:21:00
|133
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|16:23:00
|134
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|16:25:00
|135
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|16:27:00
|136
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:29:00
|137
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|16:31:00
|138
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:33:00
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy