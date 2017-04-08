Vuelta al Pais Vasco stage 6 time trial start times

Image 1 of 5 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Primoz Roglic on the stage 4 podium at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alejandro Valverde will be the last man off in the stage 6 Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco time trial with the Movistar rider aiming to secure overall victory. With the top-ten all within 22 seconds of each other, the 27.7km time trial from Eibar to Eibar is set to shake up the GC and decide the overall winner. Valverde moved into the leader's yellow jersey after winning stage 5.

Riders will roll out at one-minute intervals expect for the top-ten with two-minutes between each rider. Trek-Segafredo's Laurent Didier is the first rider to start at 2:07 pm while Valverde is the last at 4:33 pm. Despite having undergone surgery for his stage 5 crash, BMC's Sammy Sanchez is listed to start at 4:13 pm.

Challenging Valverde for the overall title will be Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) and Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) who are all tied on time with the Spaniard. Defending champion Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) is three seconds in arrears and will also challenge for a record fifth Pais Vasco title. Contador won last year's final day time trial.

Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) and Sergio Henao (Team Sky) are also likely to challenge for the stage and move up the general classification.

Other riders capable of challenging for the stage win includes the likes of Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale), Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo), and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the time trial, followed by race report, results, photo gallery and news.

Stage 6 time trial start times