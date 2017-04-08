Trending

Vuelta al Pais Vasco stage 6 time trial start times

Race leader Valverde last man out at 16:33pm

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Primoz Roglic on the stage 4 podium at Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alejandro Valverde will be the last man off in the stage 6 Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco time trial with the Movistar rider aiming to secure overall victory. With the top-ten all within 22 seconds of each other, the 27.7km time trial from Eibar to Eibar is set to shake up the GC and decide the overall winner. Valverde moved into the leader's yellow jersey after winning stage 5.

Riders will roll out at one-minute intervals expect for the top-ten with two-minutes between each rider. Trek-Segafredo's Laurent Didier is the first rider to start at 2:07 pm while Valverde is the last at 4:33 pm. Despite having undergone surgery for his stage 5 crash, BMC's Sammy Sanchez is listed to start at 4:13 pm.

Challenging Valverde for the overall title will be Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) and Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) who are all tied on time with the Spaniard. Defending champion Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) is three seconds in arrears and will also challenge for a record fifth Pais Vasco title. Contador won last year's final day time trial.

Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) and Sergio Henao (Team Sky) are also likely to challenge for the stage and move up the general classification.

Other riders capable of challenging for the stage win includes the likes of Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale), Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo), and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the time trial, followed by race report, results, photo gallery and news. 

Stage 6 time trial start times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart time
1Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo14:07:00
2Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb14:08:00
3Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:09:00
4Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:10:00
5Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14:11:00
6Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14:12:00
7Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin14:13:00
8Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo14:14:00
9Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ14:15:00
10Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb14:16:00
11Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida14:17:00
12Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:18:00
13Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac14:19:00
14Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team14:20:00
15Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:21:00
16Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:22:00
17Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team14:23:00
18Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team14:24:00
19Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:25:00
20Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo14:26:00
21Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi14:27:00
22Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky14:28:00
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:29:00
24Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi14:30:00
25Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:31:00
26Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott14:32:00
27Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors14:33:00
28Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac14:34:00
29Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14:35:00
30Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe14:36:00
31Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14:37:00
32Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Team UAE Abu Dhabi14:38:00
33Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14:39:00
34Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors14:40:00
35Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14:41:00
36Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale14:42:00
37Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:43:00
38Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky14:44:00
39Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott14:45:00
40Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac14:46:00
41Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:47:00
42Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ14:48:00
43Matej Mohoric (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi14:49:00
44Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ14:50:00
45Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida14:51:00
46Ben King (USA) Dimension Data14:52:00
47Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ14:53:00
48Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ14:54:00
49Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team14:55:00
50Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:56:00
51Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott14:57:00
52Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:58:00
53Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team14:59:00
54Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ15:00:00
55Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin15:01:00
56Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:02:00
57Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac15:03:00
58Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15:04:00
59Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:05:00
60Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15:06:00
61David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky15:07:00
62Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team15:08:00
63Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:09:00
64Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe15:10:00
65Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team15:11:00
66Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi15:12:00
67Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data15:13:00
68Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:14:00
69Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15:15:00
70Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb15:16:00
71Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data15:17:00
72Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team15:18:00
73Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15:19:00
74Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ15:20:00
75Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin15:21:00
76Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:22:00
77Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin15:23:00
78Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:24:00
79Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky15:25:00
80Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team15:26:00
81Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida15:27:00
82Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team15:28:00
83Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:29:00
84Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin15:30:00
85Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo15:31:00
86Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott15:32:00
87André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo15:33:00
88Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin15:34:00
89Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe15:35:00
90Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott15:36:00
91Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb15:37:00
92Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors15:38:00
93Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:39:00
94Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb15:40:00
95Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida15:41:00
96Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team15:42:00
97Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team15:43:00
98Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15:44:00
99Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb15:45:00
100Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data15:46:00
101Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:47:00
102Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team15:48:00
103Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:49:00
104Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott15:50:00
105Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team15:51:00
106Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:52:00
107Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky15:53:00
108Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida15:54:00
109Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky15:55:00
110Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi15:56:00
111Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team15:57:00
112Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky15:58:00
113Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott15:59:00
114Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ16:00:00
115Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida16:01:00
116Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data16:02:00
117Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb16:03:00
118Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16:04:00
119Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16:05:00
120Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors16:06:00
121Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16:07:00
122Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb16:08:00
123Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team16:09:00
124George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16:10:00
125Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin16:11:00
126Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16:12:00
127Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team16:13:00
128Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:14:00
129Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe16:15:00
130David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors16:17:00
131Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky16:19:00
132Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida16:21:00
133Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo16:23:00
134Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac16:25:00
135Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi16:27:00
136Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:29:00
137Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac16:31:00
138Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16:33:00