Vuelta al Pais Vasco: Matthews claims first stage victory

Sunweb sprinter speeds to first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 26

Michael Matthews wins the opening stage of the Tour of the Basque Country.

Michael Matthews wins the opening stage of the Tour of the Basque Country.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 26

The País Vasco peloton on stage 1

The País Vasco peloton on stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 26

The País Vasco bunch rolling through the Basque countryside

The País Vasco bunch rolling through the Basque countryside
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 26

Alejandro Valverde at the Vuelta al País Vasco

Alejandro Valverde at the Vuelta al País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 26

Tao Geoghegan Hart in the bunch at the Vuelta al País Vasco

Tao Geoghegan Hart in the bunch at the Vuelta al País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 26

Mountains leader Lluís Mas after the opening stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco

Mountains leader Lluís Mas after the opening stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 26

Bahrain-Merida team ambassador Joaquím Rodríguez chatting with former teammate Ángel Vicioso at the Vuelta al País Vasco

Bahrain-Merida team ambassador Joaquím Rodríguez chatting with former teammate Ángel Vicioso at the Vuelta al País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 26

Alberto Contador after the opening stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco

Alberto Contador after the opening stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 26

Clement Chevrier leading his AG2R teammates in the bunch at the Vuelta al País Vasco

Clement Chevrier leading his AG2R teammates in the bunch at the Vuelta al País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 26

Carlos Verona at the Vuelta al País Vasco

Carlos Verona at the Vuelta al País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 26

Lluís Mas at the Vuelta Ciclista al País Vasco

Lluís Mas at the Vuelta Ciclista al País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 26

Igor Anton, Lluís Mas and Yoann Bagot in the break on the opening stage of País Vasco

Igor Anton, Lluís Mas and Yoann Bagot in the break on the opening stage of País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 26

Quick-Step in the bunch at the Vuelta al País Vasco

Quick-Step in the bunch at the Vuelta al País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 26

David López at the Vuelta al País Vasco

David López at the Vuelta al País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 26

BMC setting the pace in the Basque Country

BMC setting the pace in the Basque Country
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 26

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) celebrates his win

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) celebrates his win
Image 17 of 26

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb)

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb)
Image 18 of 26

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb)

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb)
Image 19 of 26

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb)

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb)
Image 20 of 26

Sunweb chases on stage 1

Sunweb chases on stage 1
Image 21 of 26

The breakaway on stage 1

The breakaway on stage 1
Image 22 of 26

Michael Matthews celebrates a sprint victory in the Vuelta al País Vasco.

Michael Matthews celebrates a sprint victory in the Vuelta al País Vasco.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 26

Michael Matthews atop the stage 1 podium in the Basque Country.

Michael Matthews atop the stage 1 podium in the Basque Country.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 26

Michael Matthews leads the Vuelta al País Vasco after stage 1.

Michael Matthews leads the Vuelta al País Vasco after stage 1.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 26

Julian Alaphilippe on the move in the Vuelta al País Vasco

Julian Alaphilippe on the move in the Vuelta al País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 26

Julian Alaphilippe tries his luck on the opening stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco.

Julian Alaphilippe tries his luck on the opening stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michael Matthews sprinted to his first win in Team Sunweb kit Monday on the opening stage of the Vuelta Ciclista al País Vasco.

The 26-year-old powered to victory ahead of Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott) to make for an all-Australian stage 1 podium after 153 kilometres of racing in the Basque Country.

After the day's three-man breakaway was caught with just under 20 kilometres left to race, teams began to get their trains in order for what seemed to be an inevitable sprint finale - though that didn't stop a few riders from trying to get clear in the closing stages of the action.

Quick-Step's Julian Alaphilippe unleashed a solo attack with a little over four kilometeres to go that looked to have some traction, but even as he seemed to have perhaps stolen a march on the peloton, he suffered a rear wheel puncture, ending his hopes of a stage victory.

Movistar's Alejandro Valverde led a small group off the front shortly thereafter but couldn't quite force a significant split, leading to a sprint finish as everything came back together. Matthews took the win convincingly at the line ahead of McCarthy, with Gerrans just pipping Katusha-Alpecin's Jhonatan Restrepo for third.

How it unfolded

Alex Aranburu (Caja Rural), Yoann Bagot (Cofidis) and Igor Anton (Dimension Data) formed the main breakaway of the day just moments after the race kicked off in Pamplona.

The trio quickly opened up a sizable gap, growing their advantage to four minutes within the first 20 kilometres of racing before the peloton picked up the pace. That brought the gap down to a little under three minutes, and it hovered there or thereabouts for roughly the next 80 kilometres.

The advantage began to fall as the break took on the day's third and final climb, cresting the ascent with around two minutes and 60 kilometres left.

On the long downhill that followed, the bunch shaved another minute off the gap with Sunweb setting the tempo.

The peloton made the catch around 19 kilometres from the line. The order of teams at the front was changing constantly over the next few kilometres, with LottoNl-Jumbo and Orica-Scott first joining Sunweb and then Movistar taking over at the helm before a flurry of late attacks.

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) tried to go clear with five kilometres to go but was quickly reeled in. Then it was Alaphilippe's turn to try his luck, taking advantage of a tricky run-in to the finish. The Quick-Step rider opened up a gap of several seconds at first before a puncture sealed his fate.

After the bunch swept up the Frenchman, a small lead group formed as Valverde put the hammer down out front, but the pack did not allow them much breathing room, with everything brought back together for a sprint in the final kilometre.

Orica led the bunch into the final corner but McCarthy pulled in front rounding the bend. Despite McCarthy's best efforts, however, Matthews powered past on the finishing straight and triumphed with a comfortable margin, nabbing his first win of the season and the overall lead to start the race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb3:45:07
2Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
4Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
5Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
8Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
9Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
10Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
14George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
15Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
17Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
18Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
19Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
22Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
23Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
26Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
27Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
28Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
29Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
30Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
33David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
34Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
35Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
37Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
38Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
39Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
40Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
41Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
43Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
44Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
45Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
46Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
47Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
48Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
49Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
50Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
52Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
53Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
54Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
55Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
56Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
57Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
58Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
59Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
61Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
62Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
64Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
65Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
66Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
67Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
69Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
70Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
71Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
72Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
73Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
74Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
75Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
76Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
77Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
79Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
80Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
81Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
82Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
83Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
84Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
86Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
87Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
88Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
90Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
92Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
93Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
94Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
95Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
96Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
97Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
98Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
99Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
100Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
101Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
103Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
104Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
105Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
107Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
108Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
109David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
110Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
111Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
112Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
113Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
114Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
115Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
116Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
117Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
118Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
119Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
120Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
121Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
122Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
123Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
124Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
125Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
126Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
127Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
129Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
130Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
132Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
133André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
134Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
135Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
136Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
137Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
138Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
139Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
140Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:07
141Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:19
142Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:01:24
143Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:01:29
144Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
145Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
146Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
148Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
149Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
150Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:02:19
151Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
152Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
153Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
154Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
155Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
156Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:02:50
157Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:05
158Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:12
159Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:03:13
DNFSam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb25pts
2Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe20
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott16
4Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin14
5Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
6Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors10
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac9
8Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ8
9Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates7
10Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
11Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
12Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
13Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
14George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
15Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Sprint 1 - Espinal/Auritzberri, km. 92.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data1

Sprint 2 - Ekai Longida, km. 121.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data2
3Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint 3 - Egues, km. 137.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott3pts
2Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
3Ben King (USA) Dimension Data1

Mountain 1 - Erroko gaina, km. 23.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6pts
2Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data4
3Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
4Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 2 - Erroko gaina, km. 79.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6pts
2Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data4
3Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
4Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 3 - Mezkirizko gaina, km. 91.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data3pts
2Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe11:15:21
2Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Movistar Team
4Quick-Step Floors
5Bahrain-Merida
6Team Sunweb
7Team Sky
8UAE Team Emirates
9BMC Racing Team
10Orica-Scott
11Lotto Soudal
12Katusha-Alpecin
13Astana Pro Team
14AG2R La Mondiale
15FDJ
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Cannondale-Drapac
18Dimension Data
19Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Trek-Segafredo

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb3:45:07
2Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
4Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
5Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
8Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
9Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
10Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
14George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
15Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
17Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
18Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
19Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
22Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
23Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
26Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
27Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
28Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
29Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
30Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
33David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
34Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
35Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
37Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
38Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
39Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
40Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
41Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
43Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
44Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
45Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
46Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
47Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
48Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
49Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
50Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
52Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
53Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
54Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
55Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
56Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
57Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
58Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
59Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
61Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
62Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
64Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
65Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
66Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
67Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
69Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
70Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
71Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
72Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
73Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
74Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
75Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
76Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
77Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
79Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
80Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
81Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
82Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
83Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
84Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
86Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
87Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
88Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
90Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
92Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
93Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
94Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
95Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
96Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
97Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
98Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
99Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
100Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
101Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
103Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
104Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
105Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
107Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
108Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
109David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
110Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
111Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
112Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
113Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
114Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
115Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
116Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
117Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
118Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
119Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
120Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
121Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
122Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
123Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
124Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
125Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
126Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
127Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
129Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
130Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
132Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
133André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
134Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
135Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
136Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
137Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
138Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
139Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
140Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:07
141Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:19
142Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:01:24
143Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:01:29
144Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
145Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
146Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
148Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
149Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
150Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:02:19
151Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
152Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
153Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
154Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
155Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
156Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:02:50
157Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:05
158Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:12
159Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:03:13

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb25pts
2Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe20
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott16
4Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin14
5Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
6Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors10
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac9
8Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ8
9Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates7
10Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
11Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
12Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
13Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
14George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
15Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14pts
2Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data11
3Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
4Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6pts
2Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott3
3Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data3
4Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
5Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
6Ben King (USA) Dimension Data1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe11:15:21
2Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Movistar Team
4Quick-Step Floors
5Bahrain-Merida
6Team Sunweb
7Team Sky
8UAE Team Emirates
9BMC Racing Team
10Orica-Scott
11Lotto Soudal
12Katusha-Alpecin
13Astana Pro Team
14AG2R La Mondiale
15FDJ
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Cannondale-Drapac
18Dimension Data
19Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Trek-Segafredo

