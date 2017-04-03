Vuelta al Pais Vasco: Matthews claims first stage victory
Sunweb sprinter speeds to first leader's jersey
Stage 1: Iruña - Eguesibar-Sarriguren
Michael Matthews sprinted to his first win in Team Sunweb kit Monday on the opening stage of the Vuelta Ciclista al País Vasco.
The 26-year-old powered to victory ahead of Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott) to make for an all-Australian stage 1 podium after 153 kilometres of racing in the Basque Country.
After the day's three-man breakaway was caught with just under 20 kilometres left to race, teams began to get their trains in order for what seemed to be an inevitable sprint finale - though that didn't stop a few riders from trying to get clear in the closing stages of the action.
Quick-Step's Julian Alaphilippe unleashed a solo attack with a little over four kilometeres to go that looked to have some traction, but even as he seemed to have perhaps stolen a march on the peloton, he suffered a rear wheel puncture, ending his hopes of a stage victory.
Movistar's Alejandro Valverde led a small group off the front shortly thereafter but couldn't quite force a significant split, leading to a sprint finish as everything came back together. Matthews took the win convincingly at the line ahead of McCarthy, with Gerrans just pipping Katusha-Alpecin's Jhonatan Restrepo for third.
How it unfolded
Alex Aranburu (Caja Rural), Yoann Bagot (Cofidis) and Igor Anton (Dimension Data) formed the main breakaway of the day just moments after the race kicked off in Pamplona.
The trio quickly opened up a sizable gap, growing their advantage to four minutes within the first 20 kilometres of racing before the peloton picked up the pace. That brought the gap down to a little under three minutes, and it hovered there or thereabouts for roughly the next 80 kilometres.
The advantage began to fall as the break took on the day's third and final climb, cresting the ascent with around two minutes and 60 kilometres left.
On the long downhill that followed, the bunch shaved another minute off the gap with Sunweb setting the tempo.
The peloton made the catch around 19 kilometres from the line. The order of teams at the front was changing constantly over the next few kilometres, with LottoNl-Jumbo and Orica-Scott first joining Sunweb and then Movistar taking over at the helm before a flurry of late attacks.
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) tried to go clear with five kilometres to go but was quickly reeled in. Then it was Alaphilippe's turn to try his luck, taking advantage of a tricky run-in to the finish. The Quick-Step rider opened up a gap of several seconds at first before a puncture sealed his fate.
After the bunch swept up the Frenchman, a small lead group formed as Valverde put the hammer down out front, but the pack did not allow them much breathing room, with everything brought back together for a sprint in the final kilometre.
Orica led the bunch into the final corner but McCarthy pulled in front rounding the bend. Despite McCarthy's best efforts, however, Matthews powered past on the finishing straight and triumphed with a comfortable margin, nabbing his first win of the season and the overall lead to start the race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:45:07
|2
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|4
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|26
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|33
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|37
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|38
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|39
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|40
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|41
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|43
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|44
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|45
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|47
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|50
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|53
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|55
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|57
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|58
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|59
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|61
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|64
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|67
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|69
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|71
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|72
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|73
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|75
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|79
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|80
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|81
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|82
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|83
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|84
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|86
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|87
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|92
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|93
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|94
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|98
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|99
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|100
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|101
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|103
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|104
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|105
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|108
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|109
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|110
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|112
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|113
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|114
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|115
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|117
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|118
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|119
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|120
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|122
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|123
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|124
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|125
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|127
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|129
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|130
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|133
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|134
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|135
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|137
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|138
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|139
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|140
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:07
|141
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:19
|142
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:24
|143
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:29
|144
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|145
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|146
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|148
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|149
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|150
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:02:19
|151
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|152
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|153
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|154
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|155
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|156
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:50
|157
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:05
|158
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:12
|159
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:03:13
|DNF
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|25
|pts
|2
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|16
|4
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|5
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|6
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|8
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|8
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|10
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|11
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|12
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|13
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|15
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|2
|3
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|3
|pts
|2
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|3
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|pts
|2
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|4
|3
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|4
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|pts
|2
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|4
|3
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|4
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|3
|pts
|2
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|11:15:21
|2
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Team Sunweb
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Orica-Scott
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|FDJ
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|Dimension Data
|19
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:45:07
|2
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|4
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|26
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|33
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|37
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|38
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|39
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|40
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|41
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|43
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|44
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|45
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|47
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|50
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|53
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|55
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|57
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|58
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|59
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|61
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|64
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|67
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|69
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|71
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|72
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|73
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|75
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|79
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|80
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|81
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|82
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|83
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|84
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|86
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|87
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|92
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|93
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|94
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|98
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|99
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|100
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|101
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|103
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|104
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|105
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|108
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|109
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|110
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|112
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|113
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|114
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|115
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|117
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|118
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|119
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|120
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|122
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|123
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|124
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|125
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|127
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|129
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|130
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|133
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|134
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|135
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|137
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|138
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|139
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|140
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:07
|141
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:19
|142
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:24
|143
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:29
|144
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|145
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|146
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|148
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|149
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|150
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:02:19
|151
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|152
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|153
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|154
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|155
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|156
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:50
|157
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:05
|158
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:12
|159
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:03:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|25
|pts
|2
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|16
|4
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|5
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|6
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|8
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|8
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|10
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|11
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|12
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|13
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|15
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|pts
|2
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|11
|3
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|4
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|3
|3
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|3
|4
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|5
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|6
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|11:15:21
|2
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Team Sunweb
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Orica-Scott
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|FDJ
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|Dimension Data
|19
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
