Image 1 of 26 Michael Matthews wins the opening stage of the Tour of the Basque Country. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 26 The País Vasco peloton on stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 26 The País Vasco bunch rolling through the Basque countryside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 26 Alejandro Valverde at the Vuelta al País Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 26 Tao Geoghegan Hart in the bunch at the Vuelta al País Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 26 Mountains leader Lluís Mas after the opening stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 26 Bahrain-Merida team ambassador Joaquím Rodríguez chatting with former teammate Ángel Vicioso at the Vuelta al País Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 26 Alberto Contador after the opening stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 26 Clement Chevrier leading his AG2R teammates in the bunch at the Vuelta al País Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 26 Carlos Verona at the Vuelta al País Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 26 Lluís Mas at the Vuelta Ciclista al País Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 26 Igor Anton, Lluís Mas and Yoann Bagot in the break on the opening stage of País Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 26 Quick-Step in the bunch at the Vuelta al País Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 26 David López at the Vuelta al País Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 26 BMC setting the pace in the Basque Country (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 26 Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) celebrates his win Image 17 of 26 Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) Image 18 of 26 Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) Image 19 of 26 Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) Image 20 of 26 Sunweb chases on stage 1 Image 21 of 26 The breakaway on stage 1 Image 22 of 26 Michael Matthews celebrates a sprint victory in the Vuelta al País Vasco. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 26 Michael Matthews atop the stage 1 podium in the Basque Country. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 26 Michael Matthews leads the Vuelta al País Vasco after stage 1. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 26 Julian Alaphilippe on the move in the Vuelta al País Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 26 Julian Alaphilippe tries his luck on the opening stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michael Matthews sprinted to his first win in Team Sunweb kit Monday on the opening stage of the Vuelta Ciclista al País Vasco.

The 26-year-old powered to victory ahead of Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott) to make for an all-Australian stage 1 podium after 153 kilometres of racing in the Basque Country.

After the day's three-man breakaway was caught with just under 20 kilometres left to race, teams began to get their trains in order for what seemed to be an inevitable sprint finale - though that didn't stop a few riders from trying to get clear in the closing stages of the action.

Quick-Step's Julian Alaphilippe unleashed a solo attack with a little over four kilometeres to go that looked to have some traction, but even as he seemed to have perhaps stolen a march on the peloton, he suffered a rear wheel puncture, ending his hopes of a stage victory.

Movistar's Alejandro Valverde led a small group off the front shortly thereafter but couldn't quite force a significant split, leading to a sprint finish as everything came back together. Matthews took the win convincingly at the line ahead of McCarthy, with Gerrans just pipping Katusha-Alpecin's Jhonatan Restrepo for third.

How it unfolded

Alex Aranburu (Caja Rural), Yoann Bagot (Cofidis) and Igor Anton (Dimension Data) formed the main breakaway of the day just moments after the race kicked off in Pamplona.

The trio quickly opened up a sizable gap, growing their advantage to four minutes within the first 20 kilometres of racing before the peloton picked up the pace. That brought the gap down to a little under three minutes, and it hovered there or thereabouts for roughly the next 80 kilometres.

The advantage began to fall as the break took on the day's third and final climb, cresting the ascent with around two minutes and 60 kilometres left.

On the long downhill that followed, the bunch shaved another minute off the gap with Sunweb setting the tempo.

The peloton made the catch around 19 kilometres from the line. The order of teams at the front was changing constantly over the next few kilometres, with LottoNl-Jumbo and Orica-Scott first joining Sunweb and then Movistar taking over at the helm before a flurry of late attacks.

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) tried to go clear with five kilometres to go but was quickly reeled in. Then it was Alaphilippe's turn to try his luck, taking advantage of a tricky run-in to the finish. The Quick-Step rider opened up a gap of several seconds at first before a puncture sealed his fate.

After the bunch swept up the Frenchman, a small lead group formed as Valverde put the hammer down out front, but the pack did not allow them much breathing room, with everything brought back together for a sprint in the final kilometre.

Orica led the bunch into the final corner but McCarthy pulled in front rounding the bend. Despite McCarthy's best efforts, however, Matthews powered past on the finishing straight and triumphed with a comfortable margin, nabbing his first win of the season and the overall lead to start the race.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:45:07 2 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 4 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 8 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 9 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 10 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 18 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 19 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 22 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 23 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 26 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 27 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 28 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 30 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 33 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 34 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 37 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 38 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 39 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 40 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 41 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 43 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 44 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 45 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 46 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 47 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 49 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 50 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 52 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 53 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 54 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 55 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 56 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 57 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 58 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 59 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 61 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 62 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 64 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 66 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 67 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 69 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 71 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 72 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 73 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 75 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 76 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 77 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 79 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 80 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 81 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 82 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 83 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 84 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 86 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 87 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 88 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 90 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 92 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 93 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 94 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 95 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 96 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 97 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 98 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 99 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 100 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 101 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 103 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 104 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 105 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 107 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 108 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 109 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 110 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 111 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 112 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 113 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 114 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 115 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 116 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 117 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 118 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 119 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 120 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 121 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 122 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 123 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 124 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 125 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 127 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 129 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 130 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 133 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 134 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 135 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 136 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 137 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 138 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 139 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 140 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:07 141 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:19 142 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:01:24 143 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:01:29 144 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 145 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 146 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 148 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 149 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 150 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:02:19 151 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 152 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 153 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 154 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 155 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 156 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:50 157 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:05 158 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:12 159 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:03:13 DNF Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 25 pts 2 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 16 4 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 14 5 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 6 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 10 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 9 8 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 8 9 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 7 10 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 11 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 12 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 13 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 15 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Sprint 1 - Espinal/Auritzberri, km. 92.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 1

Sprint 2 - Ekai Longida, km. 121.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 2 3 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 3 - Egues, km. 137.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 3 pts 2 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 3 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 1 - Erroko gaina, km. 23.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 pts 2 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 4 3 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 4 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 - Erroko gaina, km. 79.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 pts 2 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 4 3 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 4 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 3 - Mezkirizko gaina, km. 91.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 11:15:21 2 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Movistar Team 4 Quick-Step Floors 5 Bahrain-Merida 6 Team Sunweb 7 Team Sky 8 UAE Team Emirates 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Orica-Scott 11 Lotto Soudal 12 Katusha-Alpecin 13 Astana Pro Team 14 AG2R La Mondiale 15 FDJ 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Cannondale-Drapac 18 Dimension Data 19 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Trek-Segafredo

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:45:07 2 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 4 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 8 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 9 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 10 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 18 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 19 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 22 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 23 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 26 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 27 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 28 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 30 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 33 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 34 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 37 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 38 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 39 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 40 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 41 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 43 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 44 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 45 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 46 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 47 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 49 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 50 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 52 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 53 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 54 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 55 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 56 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 57 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 58 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 59 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 61 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 62 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 64 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 66 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 67 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 69 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 71 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 72 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 73 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 75 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 76 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 77 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 79 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 80 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 81 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 82 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 83 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 84 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 86 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 87 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 88 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 90 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 92 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 93 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 94 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 95 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 96 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 97 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 98 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 99 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 100 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 101 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 103 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 104 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 105 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 107 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 108 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 109 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 110 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 111 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 112 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 113 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 114 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 115 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 116 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 117 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 118 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 119 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 120 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 121 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 122 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 123 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 124 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 125 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 127 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 129 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 130 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 133 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 134 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 135 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 136 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 137 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 138 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 139 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 140 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:07 141 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:19 142 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:01:24 143 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:01:29 144 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 145 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 146 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 148 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 149 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 150 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:02:19 151 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 152 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 153 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 154 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 155 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 156 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:50 157 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:05 158 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:12 159 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:03:13

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 25 pts 2 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 16 4 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 14 5 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 6 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 10 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 9 8 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 8 9 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 7 10 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 11 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 12 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 13 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 15 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 pts 2 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 11 3 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 4 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 3 3 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 3 4 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 5 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 6 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1