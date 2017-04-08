Trending

Valverde wins the Vuelta al Pais Vasco

Contador settles for second place, Roglic claims time trial finale

Image 1 of 28

Winner Alejandro Valverde, runner-up Alberto Contador and third-placed Ion Izagirre comprised the Vuelta al País Vasco's final GC podium.

Winner Alejandro Valverde, runner-up Alberto Contador and third-placed Ion Izagirre comprised the Vuelta al País Vasco's final GC podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 28

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors)

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 28

Lluís Mas (Caja Rural–Seguros RGA) in the sprint jersey

Lluís Mas (Caja Rural–Seguros RGA) in the sprint jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 28

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors)

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 28

Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing Team)

Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 28

Julien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale)

Julien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 28

Race leader Alejandro Valverde out on course

Race leader Alejandro Valverde out on course
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 28

Alex Howes was king of the mountains at the Vuelta al País Vasco.

Alex Howes was king of the mountains at the Vuelta al País Vasco.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 28

Primoz Roglic delivering a stage-winning ride at the Vuelta al País Vasco

Primoz Roglic delivering a stage-winning ride at the Vuelta al País Vasco
Image 10 of 28

Champagne celebrations atop the País Vasco podium

Champagne celebrations atop the País Vasco podium
Image 11 of 28

País Vasco runner-up Alberto Contador and winner Alejandro Valverde

País Vasco runner-up Alberto Contador and winner Alejandro Valverde
Image 12 of 28

It wouldn't be a Basque Country podium without a txapela.

It wouldn't be a Basque Country podium without a txapela.
Image 13 of 28

A victorious Alejandro Valverde following the final stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco

A victorious Alejandro Valverde following the final stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco
Image 14 of 28

Alejandro Valverde after his País Vasco win

Alejandro Valverde after his País Vasco win
Image 15 of 28

Alejandro Valverde's consistent brilliance earned him the points jersey at the Vuelta al País Vasco.

Alejandro Valverde's consistent brilliance earned him the points jersey at the Vuelta al País Vasco.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 28

Alberto Contador on the final stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco

Alberto Contador on the final stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco
Image 17 of 28

Alejandro Valverde finished second on the Vuelta al País Vasco's time trial finale.

Alejandro Valverde finished second on the Vuelta al País Vasco's time trial finale.
Image 18 of 28

Roman Kreuziger in the País Vasco time trial

Roman Kreuziger in the País Vasco time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 28

Former world time trial champion Vasil Kiryienka at the Vuelta al País Vasco

Former world time trial champion Vasil Kiryienka at the Vuelta al País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 28

Maxim Belkov at the Vuelta al País Vasco

Maxim Belkov at the Vuelta al País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 28

Alberto Contador riding the Vuelta al País Vasco's stage 6 time trial

Alberto Contador riding the Vuelta al País Vasco's stage 6 time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 28

Michal Kwiatkowski racing the final stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco

Michal Kwiatkowski racing the final stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 28

Primoz Roglic en route to a stage 6 victory at the Vuelta al País Vasco

Primoz Roglic en route to a stage 6 victory at the Vuelta al País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 28

Primoz Roglic, winner of the final stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco

Primoz Roglic, winner of the final stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 28

Alejandro Valverde atop the País Vasco podium

Alejandro Valverde atop the País Vasco podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 28

Ion Izagirre finished third in Vuelta al Pais Vasco's time trial finale, and third overall

Ion Izagirre finished third in Vuelta al Pais Vasco's time trial finale, and third overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 28

Alberto Contador looked to be on pace for the overall win with a strong start to his TT, but Alejandro Valverde clawed back time in the closing kilometres.

Alberto Contador looked to be on pace for the overall win with a strong start to his TT, but Alejandro Valverde clawed back time in the closing kilometres.
Image 28 of 28

Alejandro Valverde on the final stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco

Alejandro Valverde on the final stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) continued his startlingly rich vein of spring form by winning the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, beating Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) into second place. Valverde sealed his win with the second best time on Saturday's concluding time trial in Eibar, with LottoNl-Jumbo's Primoz Roglic claiming the TT victory.

Related Articles

Valverde continues 2017 stage race success with first Vuelta al Pais Vasco title

"I always wanted to win this race. I have been riding it for many years, and I have always been very close," Valverde said. "This leaves a very, very special taste. It was a really hard time trial. It was tight with Ion [Izagirre] and Alberto, to be honest, it was an advantage to be last off. Knowing the splits of the men who went before was important."

The day began with five riders locked on the same time as Valverde at the head of the overall standings, while Contador loomed with intent just three seconds back. Despite the tight margins at the beginning of the stage, however, it was clear by the first checkpoint that the race would be a duel between Contador and Valverde.

The 27km time trial began with the 6km ascent of the Elgeta, but Contador was the only one of the general classification contenders to use a regular road bike for the opening part of the stage before switching to his time trial machine for the sweeping descent and rolling run to the line.

The decision looked to be a sage one at the first time check. Despite losing a handful of seconds to make his bike change just shy of the summit of the climb, Contador swooped down the other side to clock the best time at the 12.7-kilometre mark, 12 seconds clear of overall threat Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) and 33 seconds ahead of the stage winner Roglic.

When the yellow jersey of Valverde came through the same point 9 seconds down on Contador, it meant that the provisional overall lead had passed onto the Trek-Segafredo man's shoulders, and as he pedalled smoothly back towards Eibar, he seemed destined to land his fifth overall win in the Basque Country.

On the back end of the course, however, Valverde began to claw back his deficit. With five kilometres to go, he had drawn level with Contador on the day and moved back into the virtual overall lead. With his two-minute man Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) serving as a carrot in the closing kilometres, Valverde continued to gain on Contador. He stopped the clock with the day's second best time, 9 seconds down on Roglic, but 14 ahead of Contador, who took fourth on the stage after fading in the final miles.

The result saw Valverde claim overall victory by some 17 seconds from Contador, while Izagirre took the third step on the podium, 21 seconds back. David de la Cruz (Quick-Step), who began the day in 9th, moved up to fourth overall thanks to his fifth place on the stage.

Primoz Roglic's stage win, his second of the race after he soloed to victory on Thursday's stage 4, was enough to push him up to fifth place overall.

"It was a difficult time trial, but everything went as I wanted," Roglic said. "I won twice this week and I finished fifth in the standings.

"Today, I left the big classification riders behind me in a time trial, and that feels good. I'm so happy, also for the team because they have supported me well all week. It feels good that I can repay them. Now I'll focus my sights on the Tour de Romandie."

Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) was the best of the men who started the day on the same time as Valverde, and the South African comes away with sixth place overall. It was a rather lacklustre afternoon for Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale), however, as he slipped to 15th overall after losing 2:33 on the stage. Uran, an outside bet for the overall win given his time trialling pedigree, faired marginally better, though dropping from second to ninth overall can only be viewed as a disappointment for the Colombian.

One of the day's most eye-catching performances, meanwhile, was delivered by Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), who spent some time in the hot seat and finished the day in 6th place on the stage. A stage winner earlier in the race, the Australian has marked himself out as one of the favourites for next week's Amstel Gold Race.

Valverde emerged as the day's biggest winner. He has made a remarkable start to the 2017 campaign, having already won the Vuelta a Andalucía and the Volta a Catalunya. Valverde had never won the Tour of the Basque Country, though he placed second all the way back in 2006 behind José Ángel Gómez Marchante.

Valverde also stood on the second step of the podium in 2010, but was later stripped of the result when he was handed a retroactive two-year ban for blood doping following his implication in Operacion Puerto. He returned to the professional peloton in 2012 seemingly without missing a beat and has enjoyed some of the best results of his career in the intervening period, including podium finishes at the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia. He seems on another level again in 2017.

"Even I'm surprised at how the season is going," Valverde said. "Every year I always say at this point that it was my best start, but in this case, yes, there can be no doubt: It's my best start ever."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:35:58
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:09
3Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:15
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:23
5David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:34
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:41
7Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:52
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
9Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:04
10George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:23
11Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
12Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:27
13Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:01:28
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
15Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:31
16Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:34
17Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
18Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:37
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
20Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
21Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:01:41
22Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
23Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:44
24Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:45
25Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:01:48
27Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:49
28Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:53
29Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:55
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:00
31Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:01
32Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
33Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:05
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
35Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:02:08
36Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:10
37Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:02:12
38Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ0:02:13
39Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:02:15
40Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:21
41Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:25
42Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
43Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:26
44David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:02:27
45Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:02:29
46Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:30
47Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
48Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
49Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:02:32
50Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:33
51Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:02:37
52Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:38
54Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:41
55Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
56Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
57Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:42
58Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
59Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:48
60Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:02:50
61Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:52
62Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:02:57
63Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:03:02
64Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:03
65Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
66Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:03:05
67Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott0:03:08
68Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
69Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:09
70Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:10
71Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:20
72Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:21
73Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:29
74Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:30
75Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:31
76Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
77Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:03:34
78Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:03:38
79Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:39
80Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
81Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:43
82André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
83Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:03:44
84Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:03:45
85Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:47
86Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
87Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:48
88Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:53
90Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:55
91Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:57
92Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:59
93Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
94Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:00
95Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:01
96Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
97Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:04:02
98Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
99Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:04:09
100Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:04:10
101Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:13
102Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:04:14
103Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:04:15
104Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:18
105Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:04:19
106Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:20
107Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:04:22
108Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:33
109Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:37
110Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
111Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:38
112Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:47
113Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:04:48
114Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:04:55
116Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:00
117Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:01
118Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:07
119Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:12
120Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:25
121Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:05:29
122Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:33
123Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:39
124Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:05:40
125Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:51
126Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:06:04
127Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:07
128Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:10
129Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:17
DNSSamuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
DNSDylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNSSimon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
DNSJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSRory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
DNSEnrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNSPaul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNSJohannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNSSimon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo25pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida16
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo14
5David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors12
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb10
7Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky9
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
9Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team7
10George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
11Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin5
12Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
13Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida3
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates2
15Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team1:50:38
2Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
3Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:01:09
4Team Sunweb0:01:11
5Quick-Step Floors0:01:36
6UAE Abu Dhabi0:01:44
7Team Sky0:01:48
8FDJ0:02:47
9Astana Pro Team0:02:52
10Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:30
11Trek-Segafredo0:03:47
12AG2R La Mondiale0:04:31
13Team Katusha - Alpecin0:04:34
14Cofidis Solutions Crèdits0:04:47
15Orica Scott0:05:03
16Cannondale Drapac Team0:05:15
17Lotto Soudal0:05:44
18Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:06:47
19Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka0:07:30
20BMC Racing Team0:07:40

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team20:41:25
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:17
3Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:21
4David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:44
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:59
6Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:01:19
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:40
8Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:51
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:56
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:01
11George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:12
12Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:16
13Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:22
14Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:02:23
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:24
16Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:02:30
17Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:34
18Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:50
19Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:55
20Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:11
21Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:03:21
22Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:03:24
23Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:26
24Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:03:48
25Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:50
26Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:23
27Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:04:52
28Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:04:57
29Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:05:11
30Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:05:29
31Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:06:29
32Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:06:38
33Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:07:41
34Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:09
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:08:51
36Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:49
37Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:18
38Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:10:28
39Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:10:58
40Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:11:01
41Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:21
42Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:11:40
43Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:27
44Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:56
45Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:13:27
46Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:13:29
47Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:43
48Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:14:58
49André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:15:34
50Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:55
51Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:25
52Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:16:30
53Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:17:13
54Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:17
55Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:24
56Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:18:33
57Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:02
58Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:14
59Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:05
60Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:22:16
61Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:22:17
62Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:00
63Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:23:10
64Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:23:16
65Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:23:32
66Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:38
67Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:23:46
68Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:23:56
69Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:24:18
70Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:26:03
71Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:35
72David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:27:12
73Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:28:10
74Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:28:48
75Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:29:23
76Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:31
77Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:12
78Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:30:36
79Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:30:39
80Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:32:01
81Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:50
82Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott0:34:30
83Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:34:33
84Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:34
85Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:35:13
86Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:36:15
87Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:36:51
88Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:37:41
89Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:38:18
90Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:38:49
91Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:56
92Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:39:00
93Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:39:18
94Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:40:22
95Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:40:24
96Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:40:35
97Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:40:50
98Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:40:56
99Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:41:18
100Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:41:26
101Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:41:30
102Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:41:34
103Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:41:55
104Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:41:57
105Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:42:20
106Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:42:31
107Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:42:44
108Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:42:59
109Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:13
110Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:43:20
111Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:43:29
112Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:44:08
113Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:44:12
114Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:44:13
115Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:45:15
116Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:45:54
117Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:58
118Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:46:02
119Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ0:46:08
120Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:46:53
121Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:47:20
122Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:48:39
123Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:48:41
124Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:50:14
125Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:51:35
126Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:52:08
127Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:53:44
128Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:53:58
129Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:00:00

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team74pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb69
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo54
4David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors48
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky40
6Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe36
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe31
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac29
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida28
10Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ27
11Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott25
12Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida25
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates25
15Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo24
16Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott19
17Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates14
18Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac14
19George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
20Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10
21Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe10
22Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
23Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky9
24Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky8
25Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
26Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ8
27Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin7
28Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team7
29Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates7
30Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
31Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb6
32Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida6
33Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
34Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
35Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
36Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
37Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
38Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
39Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb1
40Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac27pts
2Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits23
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15
4Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data14
5Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
6Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott12
7Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates10
8Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data10
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott10
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team10
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
12Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott9
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac8
15Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb8
16Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott8
17Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team6
18Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
19Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
20Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
21Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott4
22Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo4
23Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac4
24David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors3
25Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team3
26Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
27Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
28Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
29Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac2
30Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb2
31Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott2
32Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ2
33Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2
34Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
35Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1
36Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
37Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky1
38Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1
39Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1
40Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team62:11:22
2Movistar Team0:01:18
3Team Sunweb0:02:28
4Team Sky0:02:38
5AG2R La Mondiale0:04:33
6Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:05:25
7Quick-Step Floors0:05:37
8UAE Abu Dhabi0:06:37
9Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:38
10Orica Scott0:13:22
11Astana Pro Team0:14:53
12Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka0:14:59
13Team Katusha - Alpecin0:15:30
14Cannondale Drapac Team0:16:57
15Trek-Segafredo0:18:46
16BMC Racing Team0:21:18
17Lotto Soudal0:22:25
18Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:23:16
19Cofidis Solutions Crèdits0:34:53
20FDJ0:38:59

Latest on Cyclingnews