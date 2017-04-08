Image 1 of 28 Winner Alejandro Valverde, runner-up Alberto Contador and third-placed Ion Izagirre comprised the Vuelta al País Vasco's final GC podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 28 Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 28 Lluís Mas (Caja Rural–Seguros RGA) in the sprint jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 28 Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 28 Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 28 Julien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 28 Race leader Alejandro Valverde out on course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 28 Alex Howes was king of the mountains at the Vuelta al País Vasco. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 28 Primoz Roglic delivering a stage-winning ride at the Vuelta al País Vasco Image 10 of 28 Champagne celebrations atop the País Vasco podium Image 11 of 28 País Vasco runner-up Alberto Contador and winner Alejandro Valverde Image 12 of 28 It wouldn't be a Basque Country podium without a txapela. Image 13 of 28 A victorious Alejandro Valverde following the final stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco Image 14 of 28 Alejandro Valverde after his País Vasco win Image 15 of 28 Alejandro Valverde's consistent brilliance earned him the points jersey at the Vuelta al País Vasco. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 28 Alberto Contador on the final stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco Image 17 of 28 Alejandro Valverde finished second on the Vuelta al País Vasco's time trial finale. Image 18 of 28 Roman Kreuziger in the País Vasco time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 28 Former world time trial champion Vasil Kiryienka at the Vuelta al País Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 28 Maxim Belkov at the Vuelta al País Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 28 Alberto Contador riding the Vuelta al País Vasco's stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 28 Michal Kwiatkowski racing the final stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 28 Primoz Roglic en route to a stage 6 victory at the Vuelta al País Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 28 Primoz Roglic, winner of the final stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 28 Alejandro Valverde atop the País Vasco podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 28 Ion Izagirre finished third in Vuelta al Pais Vasco's time trial finale, and third overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 28 Alberto Contador looked to be on pace for the overall win with a strong start to his TT, but Alejandro Valverde clawed back time in the closing kilometres. Image 28 of 28 Alejandro Valverde on the final stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) continued his startlingly rich vein of spring form by winning the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, beating Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) into second place. Valverde sealed his win with the second best time on Saturday's concluding time trial in Eibar, with LottoNl-Jumbo's Primoz Roglic claiming the TT victory.

"I always wanted to win this race. I have been riding it for many years, and I have always been very close," Valverde said. "This leaves a very, very special taste. It was a really hard time trial. It was tight with Ion [Izagirre] and Alberto, to be honest, it was an advantage to be last off. Knowing the splits of the men who went before was important."

The day began with five riders locked on the same time as Valverde at the head of the overall standings, while Contador loomed with intent just three seconds back. Despite the tight margins at the beginning of the stage, however, it was clear by the first checkpoint that the race would be a duel between Contador and Valverde.

The 27km time trial began with the 6km ascent of the Elgeta, but Contador was the only one of the general classification contenders to use a regular road bike for the opening part of the stage before switching to his time trial machine for the sweeping descent and rolling run to the line.

The decision looked to be a sage one at the first time check. Despite losing a handful of seconds to make his bike change just shy of the summit of the climb, Contador swooped down the other side to clock the best time at the 12.7-kilometre mark, 12 seconds clear of overall threat Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) and 33 seconds ahead of the stage winner Roglic.

When the yellow jersey of Valverde came through the same point 9 seconds down on Contador, it meant that the provisional overall lead had passed onto the Trek-Segafredo man's shoulders, and as he pedalled smoothly back towards Eibar, he seemed destined to land his fifth overall win in the Basque Country.

On the back end of the course, however, Valverde began to claw back his deficit. With five kilometres to go, he had drawn level with Contador on the day and moved back into the virtual overall lead. With his two-minute man Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) serving as a carrot in the closing kilometres, Valverde continued to gain on Contador. He stopped the clock with the day's second best time, 9 seconds down on Roglic, but 14 ahead of Contador, who took fourth on the stage after fading in the final miles.

The result saw Valverde claim overall victory by some 17 seconds from Contador, while Izagirre took the third step on the podium, 21 seconds back. David de la Cruz (Quick-Step), who began the day in 9th, moved up to fourth overall thanks to his fifth place on the stage.

Primoz Roglic's stage win, his second of the race after he soloed to victory on Thursday's stage 4, was enough to push him up to fifth place overall.

"It was a difficult time trial, but everything went as I wanted," Roglic said. "I won twice this week and I finished fifth in the standings.

"Today, I left the big classification riders behind me in a time trial, and that feels good. I'm so happy, also for the team because they have supported me well all week. It feels good that I can repay them. Now I'll focus my sights on the Tour de Romandie."

Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) was the best of the men who started the day on the same time as Valverde, and the South African comes away with sixth place overall. It was a rather lacklustre afternoon for Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale), however, as he slipped to 15th overall after losing 2:33 on the stage. Uran, an outside bet for the overall win given his time trialling pedigree, faired marginally better, though dropping from second to ninth overall can only be viewed as a disappointment for the Colombian.

One of the day's most eye-catching performances, meanwhile, was delivered by Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), who spent some time in the hot seat and finished the day in 6th place on the stage. A stage winner earlier in the race, the Australian has marked himself out as one of the favourites for next week's Amstel Gold Race.

Valverde emerged as the day's biggest winner. He has made a remarkable start to the 2017 campaign, having already won the Vuelta a Andalucía and the Volta a Catalunya. Valverde had never won the Tour of the Basque Country, though he placed second all the way back in 2006 behind José Ángel Gómez Marchante.

Valverde also stood on the second step of the podium in 2010, but was later stripped of the result when he was handed a retroactive two-year ban for blood doping following his implication in Operacion Puerto. He returned to the professional peloton in 2012 seemingly without missing a beat and has enjoyed some of the best results of his career in the intervening period, including podium finishes at the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia. He seems on another level again in 2017.

"Even I'm surprised at how the season is going," Valverde said. "Every year I always say at this point that it was my best start, but in this case, yes, there can be no doubt: It's my best start ever."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:35:58 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:09 3 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:15 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:23 5 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:34 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:41 7 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:52 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:04 10 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:23 11 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:27 13 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:28 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 15 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:31 16 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:34 17 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 18 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:37 19 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 20 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 21 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:01:41 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 23 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:44 24 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:45 25 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:01:48 27 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:49 28 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:53 29 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:55 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:00 31 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:01 32 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 33 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:05 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:08 36 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:10 37 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:12 38 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 0:02:13 39 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:02:15 40 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:21 41 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:25 42 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 43 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:26 44 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:27 45 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:29 46 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:30 47 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 48 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 49 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:02:32 50 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:33 51 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:02:37 52 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:38 54 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:41 55 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 56 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 57 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:42 58 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 59 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:48 60 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:50 61 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:52 62 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:02:57 63 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:03:02 64 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:03 65 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 66 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:03:05 67 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:03:08 68 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 69 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:09 70 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:10 71 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:20 72 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:21 73 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:29 74 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:30 75 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:31 76 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 77 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:34 78 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:03:38 79 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:39 80 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 81 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:43 82 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 83 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:44 84 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:45 85 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:47 86 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 87 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:48 88 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:53 90 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:55 91 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:57 92 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:59 93 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 94 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:00 95 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:01 96 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 97 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:02 98 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 99 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:09 100 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:04:10 101 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:13 102 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:04:14 103 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:04:15 104 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:18 105 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:19 106 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:20 107 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:04:22 108 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:33 109 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:37 110 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 111 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:38 112 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:47 113 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:04:48 114 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:55 116 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:00 117 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:01 118 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:07 119 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:12 120 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:25 121 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:05:29 122 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:33 123 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:39 124 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:05:40 125 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:51 126 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:06:04 127 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:07 128 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:10 129 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:17 DNS Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team DNS Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNS Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac DNS Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team DNS Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNS Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNS Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb DNS Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 16 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 14 5 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 12 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 7 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 9 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 9 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 11 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 5 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 13 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 3 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 2 15 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 1:50:38 2 Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 3 Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:01:09 4 Team Sunweb 0:01:11 5 Quick-Step Floors 0:01:36 6 UAE Abu Dhabi 0:01:44 7 Team Sky 0:01:48 8 FDJ 0:02:47 9 Astana Pro Team 0:02:52 10 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:30 11 Trek-Segafredo 0:03:47 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:31 13 Team Katusha - Alpecin 0:04:34 14 Cofidis Solutions Crèdits 0:04:47 15 Orica Scott 0:05:03 16 Cannondale Drapac Team 0:05:15 17 Lotto Soudal 0:05:44 18 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:06:47 19 Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka 0:07:30 20 BMC Racing Team 0:07:40

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20:41:25 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:17 3 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:21 4 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:44 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:59 6 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:19 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:40 8 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:51 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:56 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:01 11 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:12 12 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:16 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:22 14 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:23 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:24 16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:02:30 17 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:34 18 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:50 19 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:55 20 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:11 21 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:03:21 22 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:03:24 23 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:26 24 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:03:48 25 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:50 26 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:23 27 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:52 28 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:04:57 29 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:05:11 30 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:05:29 31 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:06:29 32 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:06:38 33 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:07:41 34 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:09 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:08:51 36 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:49 37 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:18 38 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:10:28 39 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:10:58 40 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:11:01 41 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:21 42 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:40 43 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:27 44 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:56 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:27 46 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:13:29 47 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:43 48 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:58 49 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:34 50 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:55 51 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:25 52 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:16:30 53 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:17:13 54 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:17 55 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:24 56 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:33 57 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:02 58 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:14 59 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:05 60 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:22:16 61 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:22:17 62 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:00 63 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:23:10 64 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:23:16 65 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:23:32 66 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:38 67 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:23:46 68 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:56 69 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:24:18 70 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:26:03 71 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:35 72 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:27:12 73 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:28:10 74 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:48 75 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:29:23 76 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:31 77 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:12 78 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:36 79 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:30:39 80 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:32:01 81 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:50 82 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:34:30 83 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:34:33 84 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:34 85 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:35:13 86 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:36:15 87 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:51 88 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:37:41 89 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:38:18 90 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:38:49 91 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:56 92 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:39:00 93 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:39:18 94 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:40:22 95 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:40:24 96 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:40:35 97 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:40:50 98 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:40:56 99 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:41:18 100 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:41:26 101 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:41:30 102 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:41:34 103 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:41:55 104 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:41:57 105 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:42:20 106 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:31 107 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:42:44 108 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:59 109 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:13 110 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:43:20 111 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:29 112 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:44:08 113 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:44:12 114 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:44:13 115 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:45:15 116 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:45:54 117 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:58 118 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:46:02 119 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 0:46:08 120 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:46:53 121 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:47:20 122 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:48:39 123 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:48:41 124 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:50:14 125 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:51:35 126 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:52:08 127 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:53:44 128 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:58 129 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:00:00

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 74 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 69 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 54 4 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 48 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 40 6 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 36 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 29 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 28 10 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 27 11 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 25 12 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 25 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 15 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 24 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 19 17 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 14 18 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 14 19 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 20 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 21 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 22 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 23 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 9 24 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 8 25 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 26 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 8 27 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 7 28 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 7 29 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 7 30 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 31 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 6 32 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 6 33 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 34 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 35 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 36 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 37 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 38 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 39 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 1 40 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 27 pts 2 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 4 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 14 5 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 6 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 12 7 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 10 8 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 10 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 10 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 12 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 9 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 8 15 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 16 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 8 17 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 19 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 20 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 21 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 4 22 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 4 23 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 4 24 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3 25 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 26 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 27 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 28 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 29 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 2 30 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 31 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 2 32 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 2 33 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2 34 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 35 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 36 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 37 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 1 38 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1 39 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1 40 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 1