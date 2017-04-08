Valverde wins the Vuelta al Pais Vasco
Contador settles for second place, Roglic claims time trial finale
Stage 6: Eibar - Eibar (ITT)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) continued his startlingly rich vein of spring form by winning the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, beating Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) into second place. Valverde sealed his win with the second best time on Saturday's concluding time trial in Eibar, with LottoNl-Jumbo's Primoz Roglic claiming the TT victory.
"I always wanted to win this race. I have been riding it for many years, and I have always been very close," Valverde said. "This leaves a very, very special taste. It was a really hard time trial. It was tight with Ion [Izagirre] and Alberto, to be honest, it was an advantage to be last off. Knowing the splits of the men who went before was important."
The day began with five riders locked on the same time as Valverde at the head of the overall standings, while Contador loomed with intent just three seconds back. Despite the tight margins at the beginning of the stage, however, it was clear by the first checkpoint that the race would be a duel between Contador and Valverde.
The 27km time trial began with the 6km ascent of the Elgeta, but Contador was the only one of the general classification contenders to use a regular road bike for the opening part of the stage before switching to his time trial machine for the sweeping descent and rolling run to the line.
The decision looked to be a sage one at the first time check. Despite losing a handful of seconds to make his bike change just shy of the summit of the climb, Contador swooped down the other side to clock the best time at the 12.7-kilometre mark, 12 seconds clear of overall threat Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) and 33 seconds ahead of the stage winner Roglic.
When the yellow jersey of Valverde came through the same point 9 seconds down on Contador, it meant that the provisional overall lead had passed onto the Trek-Segafredo man's shoulders, and as he pedalled smoothly back towards Eibar, he seemed destined to land his fifth overall win in the Basque Country.
On the back end of the course, however, Valverde began to claw back his deficit. With five kilometres to go, he had drawn level with Contador on the day and moved back into the virtual overall lead. With his two-minute man Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) serving as a carrot in the closing kilometres, Valverde continued to gain on Contador. He stopped the clock with the day's second best time, 9 seconds down on Roglic, but 14 ahead of Contador, who took fourth on the stage after fading in the final miles.
The result saw Valverde claim overall victory by some 17 seconds from Contador, while Izagirre took the third step on the podium, 21 seconds back. David de la Cruz (Quick-Step), who began the day in 9th, moved up to fourth overall thanks to his fifth place on the stage.
Primoz Roglic's stage win, his second of the race after he soloed to victory on Thursday's stage 4, was enough to push him up to fifth place overall.
"It was a difficult time trial, but everything went as I wanted," Roglic said. "I won twice this week and I finished fifth in the standings.
"Today, I left the big classification riders behind me in a time trial, and that feels good. I'm so happy, also for the team because they have supported me well all week. It feels good that I can repay them. Now I'll focus my sights on the Tour de Romandie."
Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) was the best of the men who started the day on the same time as Valverde, and the South African comes away with sixth place overall. It was a rather lacklustre afternoon for Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale), however, as he slipped to 15th overall after losing 2:33 on the stage. Uran, an outside bet for the overall win given his time trialling pedigree, faired marginally better, though dropping from second to ninth overall can only be viewed as a disappointment for the Colombian.
One of the day's most eye-catching performances, meanwhile, was delivered by Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), who spent some time in the hot seat and finished the day in 6th place on the stage. A stage winner earlier in the race, the Australian has marked himself out as one of the favourites for next week's Amstel Gold Race.
Valverde emerged as the day's biggest winner. He has made a remarkable start to the 2017 campaign, having already won the Vuelta a Andalucía and the Volta a Catalunya. Valverde had never won the Tour of the Basque Country, though he placed second all the way back in 2006 behind José Ángel Gómez Marchante.
Valverde also stood on the second step of the podium in 2010, but was later stripped of the result when he was handed a retroactive two-year ban for blood doping following his implication in Operacion Puerto. He returned to the professional peloton in 2012 seemingly without missing a beat and has enjoyed some of the best results of his career in the intervening period, including podium finishes at the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia. He seems on another level again in 2017.
"Even I'm surprised at how the season is going," Valverde said. "Every year I always say at this point that it was my best start, but in this case, yes, there can be no doubt: It's my best start ever."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:35:58
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:15
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:23
|5
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:34
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:41
|7
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:52
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:23
|11
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:27
|13
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:28
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:31
|16
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:34
|17
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:37
|19
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|20
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:41
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|23
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:44
|24
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:45
|25
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:01:48
|27
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:49
|28
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:53
|29
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:55
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:00
|31
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:01
|32
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:05
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:08
|36
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:10
|37
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:12
|38
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:13
|39
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:15
|40
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:21
|41
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:25
|42
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|43
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:26
|44
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:27
|45
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:29
|46
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:30
|47
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|48
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|49
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:32
|50
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:33
|51
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:37
|52
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:38
|54
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:41
|55
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|56
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|57
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:42
|58
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|59
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:48
|60
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:02:50
|61
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:52
|62
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:02:57
|63
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:03:02
|64
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:03
|65
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|66
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:05
|67
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:03:08
|68
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|69
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:09
|70
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:10
|71
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:20
|72
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:21
|73
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:29
|74
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:30
|75
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:31
|76
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:34
|78
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:03:38
|79
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:39
|80
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|81
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:43
|82
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:44
|84
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:45
|85
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:47
|86
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|87
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:48
|88
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:53
|90
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:55
|91
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:57
|92
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:59
|93
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|94
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:00
|95
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:01
|96
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|97
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:02
|98
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|99
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:09
|100
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:04:10
|101
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:13
|102
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:04:14
|103
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:04:15
|104
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:18
|105
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:19
|106
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:20
|107
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:22
|108
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:33
|109
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:37
|110
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|111
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:38
|112
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:47
|113
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:48
|114
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:55
|116
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:00
|117
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:01
|118
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:07
|119
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:12
|120
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:25
|121
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:05:29
|122
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:33
|123
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:39
|124
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:05:40
|125
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:51
|126
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:06:04
|127
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:07
|128
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:10
|129
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:17
|DNS
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNS
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNS
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNS
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|DNS
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|5
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|10
|7
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|9
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|11
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|12
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|13
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|15
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|1:50:38
|2
|Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|3
|Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:01:09
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:11
|5
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:36
|6
|UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:01:44
|7
|Team Sky
|0:01:48
|8
|FDJ
|0:02:47
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:52
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:30
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:47
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:31
|13
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:04:34
|14
|Cofidis Solutions Crèdits
|0:04:47
|15
|Orica Scott
|0:05:03
|16
|Cannondale Drapac Team
|0:05:15
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:44
|18
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:06:47
|19
|Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka
|0:07:30
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|20:41:25
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:17
|3
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:21
|4
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:44
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:59
|6
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:19
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:40
|8
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:51
|9
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:56
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:01
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:12
|12
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:16
|13
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:22
|14
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:23
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:24
|16
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:02:30
|17
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:34
|18
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:50
|19
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:55
|20
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:11
|21
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:21
|22
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:03:24
|23
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:26
|24
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:48
|25
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:50
|26
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:23
|27
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:52
|28
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:04:57
|29
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:05:11
|30
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:05:29
|31
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:06:29
|32
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:38
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:07:41
|34
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:09
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:51
|36
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:49
|37
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:18
|38
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:10:28
|39
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:10:58
|40
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:11:01
|41
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:21
|42
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:40
|43
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:27
|44
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:56
|45
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:27
|46
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:13:29
|47
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:43
|48
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:58
|49
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:34
|50
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:55
|51
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:25
|52
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:16:30
|53
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:17:13
|54
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:17
|55
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:24
|56
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:33
|57
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:02
|58
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:14
|59
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:05
|60
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:22:16
|61
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:22:17
|62
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:00
|63
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:10
|64
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:23:16
|65
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:23:32
|66
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:38
|67
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:46
|68
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:56
|69
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:24:18
|70
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:26:03
|71
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:35
|72
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:27:12
|73
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:10
|74
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:48
|75
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:29:23
|76
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:31
|77
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:12
|78
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:36
|79
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:30:39
|80
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:32:01
|81
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:50
|82
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:34:30
|83
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:34:33
|84
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:34
|85
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:13
|86
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:36:15
|87
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:36:51
|88
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:37:41
|89
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:38:18
|90
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:38:49
|91
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:56
|92
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:39:00
|93
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:39:18
|94
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:40:22
|95
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:40:24
|96
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:40:35
|97
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:40:50
|98
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:40:56
|99
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:41:18
|100
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:41:26
|101
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:30
|102
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:41:34
|103
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:41:55
|104
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:41:57
|105
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:42:20
|106
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:31
|107
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:42:44
|108
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:59
|109
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:13
|110
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:20
|111
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:43:29
|112
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:08
|113
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:44:12
|114
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:44:13
|115
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:45:15
|116
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:54
|117
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:58
|118
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:46:02
|119
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|0:46:08
|120
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:46:53
|121
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:47:20
|122
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:48:39
|123
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:48:41
|124
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:50:14
|125
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:51:35
|126
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:52:08
|127
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:53:44
|128
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:53:58
|129
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:00:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|69
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|54
|4
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|48
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|40
|6
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|36
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|29
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|10
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|27
|11
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|25
|12
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|15
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|16
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|19
|17
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|18
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|20
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|21
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|22
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|23
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|9
|24
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|8
|25
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|26
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|8
|27
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|28
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|29
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|30
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|31
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|6
|32
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|33
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|34
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|35
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|36
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|37
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|38
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|39
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|1
|40
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|27
|pts
|2
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|4
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|14
|5
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|12
|7
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|8
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|10
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|10
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|12
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|9
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|15
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|16
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|8
|17
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|19
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|20
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|21
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|4
|22
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|23
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|24
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|25
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|26
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|27
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|28
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|29
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|30
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|31
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|2
|32
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|2
|33
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|34
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|35
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|36
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|37
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|38
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|39
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|40
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team
|62:11:22
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|3
|Team Sunweb
|0:02:28
|4
|Team Sky
|0:02:38
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:33
|6
|Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:05:25
|7
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:37
|8
|UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:06:37
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:38
|10
|Orica Scott
|0:13:22
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:53
|12
|Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka
|0:14:59
|13
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:15:30
|14
|Cannondale Drapac Team
|0:16:57
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:46
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:21:18
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:22:25
|18
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:23:16
|19
|Cofidis Solutions Crèdits
|0:34:53
|20
|FDJ
|0:38:59
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy