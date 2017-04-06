Trending

Pais Vasco: Primoz Roglic wins stage 4

De la Cruz retains lead, Contador crashes twice

Image 1 of 44

Primoz Roglic holds off the peloton to win stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Primoz Roglic holds off the peloton to win stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 44

David de la Cruz rides in the peloton during stage 4 at Pais Vasco

David de la Cruz rides in the peloton during stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 44

Julian Alaphilippe tucks in for a descent during stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Julian Alaphilippe tucks in for a descent during stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 44

BMC's Danilo Wyss drives the breakaway during stage 4 at Pais Vasco

BMC's Danilo Wyss drives the breakaway during stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 44

Simon Gerrans in action during stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Simon Gerrans in action during stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 44

Alberto Contador shows the signs of an earlier crash

Alberto Contador shows the signs of an earlier crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 44

The peloton in action during stage 4 at Pais Vasco

The peloton in action during stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 44

Sebastian Henao on a climb during stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Sebastian Henao on a climb during stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 44

David de la Cruz climbs in yellow at Pais Vasco

David de la Cruz climbs in yellow at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 44

Quick-Step Floors ride for David de la Cruz during stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Quick-Step Floors ride for David de la Cruz during stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 44

Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin)

Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 44

Max Richeze (Quick-Step floors)

Max Richeze (Quick-Step floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 44

Eros Capecchi (Quick-Step Floors)

Eros Capecchi (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 44

David de la Cruz rides in the peloton during stage 4 at Pais Vasco

David de la Cruz rides in the peloton during stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 44

Alberto Contador in action during stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Alberto Contador in action during stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 44

A mechanic hangs out of the team car to work on the bike of David de la Cruz.

A mechanic hangs out of the team car to work on the bike of David de la Cruz.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 44

Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski

Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 44

Quick-Step's David de la Cruz.

Quick-Step's David de la Cruz.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 44

Katusha's Tiago Machado

Katusha's Tiago Machado
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 44

David de la Cruz in yellow before the start of stage 4 at Pais Vasco

David de la Cruz in yellow before the start of stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 44

Dries devenyns (Quick-Step Floors)

Dries devenyns (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 44

The breakaway gains ground during stage 4 at Pais Vasco

The breakaway gains ground during stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 44

Jonathan Lastra in the sprint jersey after stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Jonathan Lastra in the sprint jersey after stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 44

Cannondale-Drapac's Alex Howes in the polka dot jersey after stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Cannondale-Drapac's Alex Howes in the polka dot jersey after stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 44

Michael Matthews in the white jersey after stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Michael Matthews in the white jersey after stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 44

david de la Cruz gets another day in yellow after stage 4 in Pais Vasco

david de la Cruz gets another day in yellow after stage 4 in Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 44

Primoz Roglic on the stage 4 podium at Pais Vasco

Primoz Roglic on the stage 4 podium at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 44

Alberto Contador rolls across the line at Pais Vasco

Alberto Contador rolls across the line at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 44

Primoz Roglic wins stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Primoz Roglic wins stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 44

Quick-Step at the front of the Pias Vasco peloton

Quick-Step at the front of the Pias Vasco peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 44

Primoz Roglic on the podium after winning stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Primoz Roglic on the podium after winning stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 44

Cesare Benedetti (Bora - Hansgrohe)

Cesare Benedetti (Bora - Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 44

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) was second during stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) was second during stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 44

Primoz Roglic on the podium after winning stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Primoz Roglic on the podium after winning stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 44

A little worse for wear after falling off in the closing kilometres, Alberto Contador finishes stage 4 at Pais Vasco

A little worse for wear after falling off in the closing kilometres, Alberto Contador finishes stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 44

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 37 of 44

A little worse for wear after falling off in the closing kilometres, Alberto Contador finishes stage 4 at Pais Vasco

A little worse for wear after falling off in the closing kilometres, Alberto Contador finishes stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 44

Primoz Roglic wins stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Primoz Roglic wins stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 39 of 44

Primoz Roglic wins stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Primoz Roglic wins stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 40 of 44

A little worse for wear after falling off in the closing kilometres, Alberto Contador finishes stage 4 at Pais Vasco

A little worse for wear after falling off in the closing kilometres, Alberto Contador finishes stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 41 of 44

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 42 of 44

Primoz Roglic wins stage 4 at Pais vasco

Primoz Roglic wins stage 4 at Pais vasco
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 43 of 44

Primoz Roglic holds off the peloton to win stage 4 at Pais Vasco

Primoz Roglic holds off the peloton to win stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 44 of 44

A little worse for wear after falling off in the closing kilometres, Alberto Contador finishes stage 4 at Pais Vasco

A little worse for wear after falling off in the closing kilometres, Alberto Contador finishes stage 4 at Pais Vasco
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) claimed the fourth stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco Thursday, attacking from a reduced peloton with less than three kilometres to go and holding out to take the win at the line.

The Slovenian made multiple attempts to get clear as the pack neared the Bilbao finish, attacking on the final climb and the final descent before finally succeeding on the flat run-in to the line. The fast finishers in the pack settled for sprinting for second place, with Team Sunweb's Michael Matthews taking runner-up honours on the day and Bahrain Merida's Giovanni Visconti pipping Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski for third.

"There were a lot of attacks and when I sat in front, I knew this was the moment. I attacked and did everything to keep my lead," said Roglic. "I keep going full-gas until the finish. I'm speechless. I'm very happy with this victory and that it worked out today."

Quick-Step's David de la Cruz held on to the overall race lead by one second over Roglic, with the queen stage on tap for Friday.

How it unfolded

It took quite some time for the day's main breakaway to form on a stage 4 with two categorised climbs on the menu, including a second-category ascent crested 14 kilometres from the line.

A quartet of escapees only made it clear after more than an hour of racing, with Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac), Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural) and Amaël Moinard (BMC Racing) forming the move.

The breakers' advantage grew to around four minutes before it stabilised about 100 kilometres from the finish, with Quick-Step Floors leading the peloton. There was little change over the course of the ensuing 40 kilometres, before the pack began gradually reeling in the escapees just after cresting the first categorised climb, with Astana coming to the front to string out the peloton.

That brought the gap down quickly, with the break's advantage down to two minutes with 40 kilometres to go.

A pair of crashes brought down several notables in the pack over the ensuing kilometres. Steve Cummings (Dimension Data), Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing) and Dani Navarro (Cofidis) all abandoned the race after hitting the deck hard in the second incident. Trek's Alberto Contador was caught up as well, but came away more or less unscathed.

The pileups did not stall the chase, however. The peloton had closed to within a minute with 30 kilometres to go and the gap continued to fall rapidly from there, spurring Skujins and Moinard to push clear of Belkov and Lastra. Belkov and Lastra were caught shortly after, and the two survivors out front wouldn't last long.

Moinard dropped back a few seconds later, leaving just Skuijns holding on for another two minutes before he too was mopped up.

With everything brought back together, it wasn't long before attacks began to fly from the peloton on the day's final climb. Dimension Data's Serge Pauwels opened up an advantage in the early goings of the ascent, just as Trek's Alberto Contador suffered an untimely mechanical and was forced to take a teammate's bike. The Spaniard managed to make his way back to the front of the race quickly enough, though not without ample effort on the second-category slopes.

Pauwels' attack drew out a few other climbing talents, but a lined-out peloton closed the gap before long. Then it was Nicolas Roche's turn to strike for BMC. Pauwels made an unsuccessful attempt to bridge, but a Quick-Step-led pack closed down the move a few hundred metres later. Orica-Scott's Roman Kreuziger was the next to try his luck, but he could not get much breathing room with a hard-charging Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) driving the pace in the peloton.

Approaching the top of the climb, Roglic made a tentative attack that drew responses from several GC hopefuls, causing splits in the dwindled peloton but not quite propelling the Slovenian clear. Roglic tried to solo away again on the descent, opening up a small gap for several seconds, but the rest of the main GC group swept him up in short order.

The lead group was down to around 25 riders by the time the road flattened out again for the final six kilometres.

With around 2.5 kilometres to go, Roglic made his third and final attack, and this time, it stuck. Mas and then race-leader De la Cruz himself came close to shutting down the move before flagging and allowing Roglic to pull out a few more metres off the front.

That was all he needed to stay clear all the way to the line, with a small crash in the bunch in the final corners possibly contributing to his success. Roglic rolled down the finishing straight with two seconds on the chasers, denying Matthews and the other fast finishers their chance at battling for the win in the last few hundred metres.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:23:46
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:03
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
11David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
12Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
13Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
14Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
16Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
17Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
19Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
20Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
21Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
22Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
23Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
24Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
25Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
26Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
27Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
28Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
30Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
32Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
33Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
36Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
37Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
38Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
39Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:01:28
40Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
41Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
43Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:00:03
46David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:01:28
47Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
48Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
49Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
50Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
51Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
52Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
53Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
54Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
57Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
58Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
59Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
60Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
61Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
63Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
64Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
65Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
66Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:25
67Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:28
68Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:03:37
69Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
70Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
71André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
72Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
73Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:04:20
74Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
75Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
76Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
77Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
78Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
79Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
80Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
82Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:05:22
83Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
84Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
85Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
86Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
87Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
88Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
89Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
95Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
96Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:18
97Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:08:05
98Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:11
99Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
100Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
101Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:09:12
102Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
103Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
104Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
105Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
106Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
107Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
108Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
109Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
110Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
111Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
112Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
113Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
114Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
115Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
116Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
117Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
118Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
119Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
121Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
122Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
123Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
124Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:10:56
125Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:12:04
126Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:12:29
127Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
128Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
129Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
130Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
131Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
132Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
133Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
134Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
135Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
136Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
137Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
138Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
139Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
140Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
141Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
142Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
143Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
144Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:13:32
145Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
146Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
147Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
148Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
149Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
DNFDarwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
DNFDaniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFStephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
DNFJose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFRafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
DNFLoïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFLouis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo25pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb20
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida16
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky14
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott12
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10
7Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ9
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
11David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors5
12Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team4
13Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida3
14Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
15George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

Sprint 1 - Mundaka, km. 102.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
3Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Larrauri, km. 118.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac2
3Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 3 - Bilbao, km. 144.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac2
3Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1 - Sollubeko, km. 110.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac4
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
4Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 2 - Biberoko, km. 160.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott6pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
3Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
4Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:11:24
2Bahrain-Merida0:00:03
3Team Sunweb
4Movistar Team
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:28
6Orica-Scott
7Dimension Data
8Team Sky
9Quick-Step Floors
10Cannondale-Drapac
11BMC Racing Team
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Katusha-Alpecin0:02:53
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Lotto Soudal
16UAE Team Emirates0:04:20
17Astana Pro Team0:05:22
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:45
19FDJ0:07:54
20Trek-Segafredo

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors16:38:43
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:03
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
7George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
8Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
12Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
13Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
14Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
15Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
16Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
17Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
20Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
21Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
22Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
23Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
24Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
26Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
27Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
29Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
30Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
31Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
32Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:02
33Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
34Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:28
35Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
37Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
38Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
39Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
40Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:01:33
41Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:01:41
42Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:27
43Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
44Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:58
45Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:06
46Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
47Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:25
48Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:04:27
49Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:04:47
50Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:04:55
51Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:05:07
52Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:46
53Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
54Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:06:21
55Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:11
56Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
57Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
58Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
59Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:40
60Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:09:20
62Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
63André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
64Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:51
65Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:10:11
66Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:51
67Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:05
68Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:12:17
69Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:12:31
70Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:40
71Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:10
72Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
73Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:55
74Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:20
75Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:29
76Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:35
77David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
78Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
79Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:17:00
80Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:35
81Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:44
82Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:27
83Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:19:15
85Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:29
86Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
87Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
88Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:19:41
89Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:19:52
90Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:20:03
91Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:36
92Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:21:03
93Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:21:24
94Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:40
95Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:22:05
96Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:22:12
98Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:23:12
99Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:19
100Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
101Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:23:22
102Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:23:29
103Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:23:34
104Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:23:47
105Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:23:56
106Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:33
107Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:24:44
108Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
109Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
110Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
111Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:54
112Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:25:55
113Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
114Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
115Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
116Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
117Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:24
119Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:26:28
120Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:26:36
121Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
122Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
123Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
124Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:27:22
125Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:27:30
126Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:27:36
127Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott0:27:39
128Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
129Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:56
130Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:28:01
131Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
132Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
133Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:28:04
134Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:28:21
135Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:28:55
136Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
137Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ0:29:04
138Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:29:12
139Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
140Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:29:17
141Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:29:42
142Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:41
143Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:32:11
144Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:32:17
145Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:32:43
146Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:33:41
147Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:35:23
148Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:35:39
149Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors0:40:15

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb59pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky40
3Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe36
4David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors30
5Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors30
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo29
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team29
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida28
9Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal28
10Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ27
11Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott25
12Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe22
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates17
14Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott16
15Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin14
16Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac13
17Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott12
18Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
19Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10
20Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe10
21Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
22Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ8
23Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
24Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates7
25Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
26Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb6
27Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
28Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
29George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
30Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team4
31Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
32Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
33Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida3
34Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
35Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
36Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
37Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac16pts
2Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
3Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data14
4Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team10
6Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
7Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott6
9Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team6
10Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
11Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
12Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
14Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac4
15David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors3
16Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
17Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
18Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb2
19Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
20Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2
21Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ2
22Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
23Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1
24Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky1
25Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9pts
2Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
3Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
4Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
5Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac4
6David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors3
7Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott3
8Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team3
10Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott3
11Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team3
12Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data3
13Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
14Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team3
15Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
16Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
17Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2
18Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
19Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
20Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1
21Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky1
22Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1
23Ben King (USA) Dimension Data1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain-Merida49:56:18
2Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:56
3Team Sunweb0:00:59
4Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:25
5Team Sky
6Dimension Data
7Movistar Team0:01:30
8Quick-Step Floors0:02:21
9Katusha-Alpecin0:02:50
10AG2R La Mondiale0:03:03
11UAE Team Emirates0:04:17
12Orica-Scott0:06:11
13Cannondale-Drapac0:07:08
14Astana Pro Team0:08:24
15Lotto Soudal0:10:02
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:25
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:12
18Trek-Segafredo0:14:33
19BMC Racing Team0:15:32
20FDJ0:27:41

