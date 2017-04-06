Image 1 of 44 Primoz Roglic holds off the peloton to win stage 4 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 44 David de la Cruz rides in the peloton during stage 4 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 44 Julian Alaphilippe tucks in for a descent during stage 4 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 44 BMC's Danilo Wyss drives the breakaway during stage 4 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 44 Simon Gerrans in action during stage 4 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 44 Alberto Contador shows the signs of an earlier crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 44 The peloton in action during stage 4 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 44 Sebastian Henao on a climb during stage 4 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 44 David de la Cruz climbs in yellow at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 44 Quick-Step Floors ride for David de la Cruz during stage 4 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 44 Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 44 Max Richeze (Quick-Step floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 44 Eros Capecchi (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 44 David de la Cruz rides in the peloton during stage 4 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 44 Alberto Contador in action during stage 4 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 44 A mechanic hangs out of the team car to work on the bike of David de la Cruz. Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) claimed the fourth stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco Thursday, attacking from a reduced peloton with less than three kilometres to go and holding out to take the win at the line.

The Slovenian made multiple attempts to get clear as the pack neared the Bilbao finish, attacking on the final climb and the final descent before finally succeeding on the flat run-in to the line. The fast finishers in the pack settled for sprinting for second place, with Team Sunweb's Michael Matthews taking runner-up honours on the day and Bahrain Merida's Giovanni Visconti pipping Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski for third.

"There were a lot of attacks and when I sat in front, I knew this was the moment. I attacked and did everything to keep my lead," said Roglic. "I keep going full-gas until the finish. I'm speechless. I'm very happy with this victory and that it worked out today."

Quick-Step's David de la Cruz held on to the overall race lead by one second over Roglic, with the queen stage on tap for Friday.

How it unfolded

It took quite some time for the day's main breakaway to form on a stage 4 with two categorised climbs on the menu, including a second-category ascent crested 14 kilometres from the line.

A quartet of escapees only made it clear after more than an hour of racing, with Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac), Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural) and Amaël Moinard (BMC Racing) forming the move.

The breakers' advantage grew to around four minutes before it stabilised about 100 kilometres from the finish, with Quick-Step Floors leading the peloton. There was little change over the course of the ensuing 40 kilometres, before the pack began gradually reeling in the escapees just after cresting the first categorised climb, with Astana coming to the front to string out the peloton.

That brought the gap down quickly, with the break's advantage down to two minutes with 40 kilometres to go.

A pair of crashes brought down several notables in the pack over the ensuing kilometres. Steve Cummings (Dimension Data), Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing) and Dani Navarro (Cofidis) all abandoned the race after hitting the deck hard in the second incident. Trek's Alberto Contador was caught up as well, but came away more or less unscathed.

The pileups did not stall the chase, however. The peloton had closed to within a minute with 30 kilometres to go and the gap continued to fall rapidly from there, spurring Skujins and Moinard to push clear of Belkov and Lastra. Belkov and Lastra were caught shortly after, and the two survivors out front wouldn't last long.

Moinard dropped back a few seconds later, leaving just Skuijns holding on for another two minutes before he too was mopped up.

With everything brought back together, it wasn't long before attacks began to fly from the peloton on the day's final climb. Dimension Data's Serge Pauwels opened up an advantage in the early goings of the ascent, just as Trek's Alberto Contador suffered an untimely mechanical and was forced to take a teammate's bike. The Spaniard managed to make his way back to the front of the race quickly enough, though not without ample effort on the second-category slopes.

Pauwels' attack drew out a few other climbing talents, but a lined-out peloton closed the gap before long. Then it was Nicolas Roche's turn to strike for BMC. Pauwels made an unsuccessful attempt to bridge, but a Quick-Step-led pack closed down the move a few hundred metres later. Orica-Scott's Roman Kreuziger was the next to try his luck, but he could not get much breathing room with a hard-charging Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) driving the pace in the peloton.

Approaching the top of the climb, Roglic made a tentative attack that drew responses from several GC hopefuls, causing splits in the dwindled peloton but not quite propelling the Slovenian clear. Roglic tried to solo away again on the descent, opening up a small gap for several seconds, but the rest of the main GC group swept him up in short order.

The lead group was down to around 25 riders by the time the road flattened out again for the final six kilometres.

With around 2.5 kilometres to go, Roglic made his third and final attack, and this time, it stuck. Mas and then race-leader De la Cruz himself came close to shutting down the move before flagging and allowing Roglic to pull out a few more metres off the front.

That was all he needed to stay clear all the way to the line, with a small crash in the bunch in the final corners possibly contributing to his success. Roglic rolled down the finishing straight with two seconds on the chasers, denying Matthews and the other fast finishers their chance at battling for the win in the last few hundred metres.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:23:46 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:03 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 12 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 13 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 14 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 17 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 19 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 21 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 23 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 24 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 26 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 27 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 28 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 32 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 33 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 36 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 37 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 39 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:01:28 40 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 43 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:00:03 46 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:28 47 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 48 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 49 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 50 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 51 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 52 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 53 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 54 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 57 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 60 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 61 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 62 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 63 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 64 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 65 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 66 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:25 67 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:28 68 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:03:37 69 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 70 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 71 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 72 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 73 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:04:20 74 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 75 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 76 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 78 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 79 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 80 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 82 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:05:22 83 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 84 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 85 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 86 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 87 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 88 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 89 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 95 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 96 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:18 97 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:05 98 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:11 99 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 100 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 101 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:09:12 102 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 103 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 104 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 105 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 106 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 107 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 108 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 109 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 110 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 111 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 112 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 113 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 114 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 115 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 116 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 117 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 118 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 119 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 121 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 122 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 123 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 124 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:10:56 125 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:12:04 126 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:29 127 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 128 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 129 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 130 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 131 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 132 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 133 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 135 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 136 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 137 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 138 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 139 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 140 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 141 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 142 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 143 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 144 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:13:32 145 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 146 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 147 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 148 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 149 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott DNF Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates DNF Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data DNF Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal DNF Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNF Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 20 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 14 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 12 6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 7 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 9 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 5 12 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 3 14 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 15 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

Sprint 1 - Mundaka, km. 102.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 3 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - Larrauri, km. 118.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 2 3 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 3 - Bilbao, km. 144.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 2 3 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 - Sollubeko, km. 110.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 4 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 4 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 - Biberoko, km. 160.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 6 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 3 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 4 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13:11:24 2 Bahrain-Merida 0:00:03 3 Team Sunweb 4 Movistar Team 5 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:28 6 Orica-Scott 7 Dimension Data 8 Team Sky 9 Quick-Step Floors 10 Cannondale-Drapac 11 BMC Racing Team 12 AG2R La Mondiale 13 Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:53 14 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Lotto Soudal 16 UAE Team Emirates 0:04:20 17 Astana Pro Team 0:05:22 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:45 19 FDJ 0:07:54 20 Trek-Segafredo

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 16:38:43 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:03 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 7 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 12 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 13 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 14 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 15 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 17 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 21 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 22 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 24 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 27 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 29 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 30 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 31 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 32 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:02 33 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 34 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:28 35 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 37 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 38 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 39 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:01:33 41 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:01:41 42 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:27 43 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 44 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:58 45 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:06 46 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 47 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:25 48 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:04:27 49 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:04:47 50 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:55 51 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:05:07 52 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:46 53 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 54 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:06:21 55 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:11 56 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 57 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 58 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 59 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:40 60 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:09:20 62 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 63 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 64 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:51 65 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:11 66 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:51 67 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:05 68 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:12:17 69 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:31 70 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:40 71 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:10 72 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 73 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:55 74 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:20 75 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:29 76 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:15:35 77 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 78 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 79 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:17:00 80 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:35 81 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:44 82 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:27 83 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:15 85 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:29 86 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 87 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 88 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:19:41 89 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:52 90 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:20:03 91 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:36 92 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:21:03 93 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:24 94 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:40 95 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:22:05 96 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:12 98 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:23:12 99 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:19 100 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 101 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:23:22 102 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:23:29 103 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:23:34 104 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:23:47 105 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:56 106 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:33 107 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:44 108 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 109 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 110 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 111 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:54 112 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:55 113 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 114 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 115 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 116 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 117 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:24 119 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:26:28 120 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:26:36 121 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 122 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 123 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 124 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:22 125 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:27:30 126 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:27:36 127 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:27:39 128 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 129 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:56 130 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:28:01 131 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 132 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 133 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:04 134 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:28:21 135 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:28:55 136 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 137 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 0:29:04 138 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:12 139 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 140 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:29:17 141 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:29:42 142 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:41 143 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:32:11 144 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:32:17 145 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:32:43 146 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:41 147 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:35:23 148 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:39 149 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 0:40:15

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 59 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 40 3 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 36 4 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 30 5 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 30 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 29 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 29 8 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 28 9 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 10 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 27 11 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 25 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17 14 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 16 15 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 14 16 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 13 17 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 12 18 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 19 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 20 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 21 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 22 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 8 23 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 24 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 7 25 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 26 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 6 27 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 28 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 29 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 30 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 4 31 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 32 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 33 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 3 34 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 35 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 36 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 37 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 16 pts 2 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 3 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 14 4 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 6 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 7 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 6 9 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 6 10 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 11 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 14 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 4 15 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3 16 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 17 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 18 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 19 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 20 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2 21 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 2 22 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 23 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 24 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 1 25 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 pts 2 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 3 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 4 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 5 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 4 6 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3 7 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 3 8 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 10 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 3 11 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 12 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 3 13 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 14 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 3 15 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 16 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2 18 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 19 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 20 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 21 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 1 22 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 23 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1