Pais Vasco: Primoz Roglic wins stage 4
De la Cruz retains lead, Contador crashes twice
Stage 4: Donostia - Bilbo
Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) claimed the fourth stage of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco Thursday, attacking from a reduced peloton with less than three kilometres to go and holding out to take the win at the line.
The Slovenian made multiple attempts to get clear as the pack neared the Bilbao finish, attacking on the final climb and the final descent before finally succeeding on the flat run-in to the line. The fast finishers in the pack settled for sprinting for second place, with Team Sunweb's Michael Matthews taking runner-up honours on the day and Bahrain Merida's Giovanni Visconti pipping Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski for third.
"There were a lot of attacks and when I sat in front, I knew this was the moment. I attacked and did everything to keep my lead," said Roglic. "I keep going full-gas until the finish. I'm speechless. I'm very happy with this victory and that it worked out today."
Quick-Step's David de la Cruz held on to the overall race lead by one second over Roglic, with the queen stage on tap for Friday.
How it unfolded
It took quite some time for the day's main breakaway to form on a stage 4 with two categorised climbs on the menu, including a second-category ascent crested 14 kilometres from the line.
A quartet of escapees only made it clear after more than an hour of racing, with Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac), Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural) and Amaël Moinard (BMC Racing) forming the move.
The breakers' advantage grew to around four minutes before it stabilised about 100 kilometres from the finish, with Quick-Step Floors leading the peloton. There was little change over the course of the ensuing 40 kilometres, before the pack began gradually reeling in the escapees just after cresting the first categorised climb, with Astana coming to the front to string out the peloton.
That brought the gap down quickly, with the break's advantage down to two minutes with 40 kilometres to go.
A pair of crashes brought down several notables in the pack over the ensuing kilometres. Steve Cummings (Dimension Data), Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing) and Dani Navarro (Cofidis) all abandoned the race after hitting the deck hard in the second incident. Trek's Alberto Contador was caught up as well, but came away more or less unscathed.
The pileups did not stall the chase, however. The peloton had closed to within a minute with 30 kilometres to go and the gap continued to fall rapidly from there, spurring Skujins and Moinard to push clear of Belkov and Lastra. Belkov and Lastra were caught shortly after, and the two survivors out front wouldn't last long.
Moinard dropped back a few seconds later, leaving just Skuijns holding on for another two minutes before he too was mopped up.
With everything brought back together, it wasn't long before attacks began to fly from the peloton on the day's final climb. Dimension Data's Serge Pauwels opened up an advantage in the early goings of the ascent, just as Trek's Alberto Contador suffered an untimely mechanical and was forced to take a teammate's bike. The Spaniard managed to make his way back to the front of the race quickly enough, though not without ample effort on the second-category slopes.
Pauwels' attack drew out a few other climbing talents, but a lined-out peloton closed the gap before long. Then it was Nicolas Roche's turn to strike for BMC. Pauwels made an unsuccessful attempt to bridge, but a Quick-Step-led pack closed down the move a few hundred metres later. Orica-Scott's Roman Kreuziger was the next to try his luck, but he could not get much breathing room with a hard-charging Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) driving the pace in the peloton.
Approaching the top of the climb, Roglic made a tentative attack that drew responses from several GC hopefuls, causing splits in the dwindled peloton but not quite propelling the Slovenian clear. Roglic tried to solo away again on the descent, opening up a small gap for several seconds, but the rest of the main GC group swept him up in short order.
The lead group was down to around 25 riders by the time the road flattened out again for the final six kilometres.
With around 2.5 kilometres to go, Roglic made his third and final attack, and this time, it stuck. Mas and then race-leader De la Cruz himself came close to shutting down the move before flagging and allowing Roglic to pull out a few more metres off the front.
That was all he needed to stay clear all the way to the line, with a small crash in the bunch in the final corners possibly contributing to his success. Roglic rolled down the finishing straight with two seconds on the chasers, denying Matthews and the other fast finishers their chance at battling for the win in the last few hundred metres.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:23:46
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:03
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|19
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|21
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|24
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|27
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|32
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|33
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|37
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:01:28
|40
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|43
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:00:03
|46
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:28
|47
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|48
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|49
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|50
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|51
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|52
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|53
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|57
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|60
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|61
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|63
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|64
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|65
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|66
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:25
|67
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:28
|68
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:03:37
|69
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|70
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|71
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|72
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|73
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:20
|74
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|75
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|76
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|79
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|82
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:05:22
|83
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|84
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|85
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|86
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|89
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|96
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:18
|97
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:05
|98
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:11
|99
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|100
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:09:12
|102
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|103
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|105
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|106
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|107
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|109
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|110
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|111
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|113
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|114
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|115
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|116
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|117
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|119
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|121
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|122
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|123
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|124
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:56
|125
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:04
|126
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:29
|127
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|128
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|129
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|130
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|131
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|132
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|133
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|135
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|137
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|138
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|139
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|140
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|141
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|142
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|143
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|144
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:13:32
|145
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|146
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|147
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|148
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|DNF
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|20
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|14
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|12
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|7
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|9
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|12
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|14
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|3
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|3
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|3
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|4
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|6
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|3
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|4
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:11:24
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:03
|3
|Team Sunweb
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:28
|6
|Orica-Scott
|7
|Dimension Data
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:53
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:20
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:22
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:45
|19
|FDJ
|0:07:54
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|16:38:43
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:03
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|12
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|14
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|15
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|17
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|22
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|31
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:02
|33
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:28
|35
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|38
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|39
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:01:33
|41
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:01:41
|42
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:27
|43
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|44
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:58
|45
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:06
|46
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|47
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:25
|48
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:04:27
|49
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:47
|50
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:55
|51
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:05:07
|52
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:46
|53
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|54
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:06:21
|55
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:11
|56
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|57
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|58
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|59
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:40
|60
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:09:20
|62
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|63
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:51
|65
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:11
|66
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:51
|67
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:05
|68
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:17
|69
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:31
|70
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:40
|71
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:10
|72
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:55
|74
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:20
|75
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:29
|76
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:15:35
|77
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|78
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|79
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:17:00
|80
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:35
|81
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:44
|82
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:27
|83
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:15
|85
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:29
|86
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|87
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|88
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:41
|89
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:52
|90
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:20:03
|91
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:36
|92
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:03
|93
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:24
|94
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:40
|95
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:22:05
|96
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:12
|98
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:12
|99
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:19
|100
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|101
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:23:22
|102
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:29
|103
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:34
|104
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:47
|105
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:56
|106
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:33
|107
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:44
|108
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|109
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|111
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:54
|112
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:55
|113
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|114
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|116
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|117
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:24
|119
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:28
|120
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:26:36
|121
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|122
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:27:22
|125
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:27:30
|126
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:36
|127
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:27:39
|128
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|129
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:56
|130
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:28:01
|131
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|132
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|133
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:04
|134
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:28:21
|135
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:28:55
|136
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|137
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|0:29:04
|138
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:12
|139
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|140
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:17
|141
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:29:42
|142
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:41
|143
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:11
|144
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:32:17
|145
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:43
|146
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:41
|147
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:35:23
|148
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:39
|149
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|0:40:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|59
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|40
|3
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|36
|4
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|5
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|29
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|8
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|9
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|10
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|27
|11
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|25
|12
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|14
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|16
|15
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|16
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|17
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|12
|18
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|19
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|20
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|21
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|22
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|8
|23
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|24
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|25
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|26
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|6
|27
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|28
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|29
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|30
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|4
|31
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|32
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|33
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|34
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|35
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|36
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|37
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|pts
|2
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|3
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|14
|4
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|6
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|7
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|6
|9
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|6
|10
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|11
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|14
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|15
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|16
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|17
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|18
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|19
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|20
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|21
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|2
|22
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|23
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|24
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|25
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|pts
|2
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|3
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|4
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|5
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|6
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|7
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|3
|8
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|10
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|3
|11
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|12
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|3
|13
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|14
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|3
|15
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|16
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|17
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|18
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|19
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|20
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|21
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|22
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1
|23
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain-Merida
|49:56:18
|2
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:56
|3
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:59
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:25
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|Dimension Data
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:01:30
|8
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:21
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:50
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:03
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:17
|12
|Orica-Scott
|0:06:11
|13
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:08
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:24
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10:02
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:25
|17
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:12
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:33
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:15:32
|20
|FDJ
|0:27:41
