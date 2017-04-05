Trending

De la Cruz solos to stage 3 victory in Vuelta al Pais Vasco

Spaniard takes over race lead with audacious attack

David de la Cruz soloed to victory on Wednesday's third stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco, attacking on the day's final climb and staying clear to the finish in San Sebastián.

The Quick-Step Floors rider opened up an advantage on a select group of GC hopefuls cresting the final ascent, and he held on to just enough of the gap to take the stage win at the line. Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski won the sprint for second place three seconds behind De la Cruz, with Bora-Hansgrohe's Jay McCarthy taking third on the day.

Team Sunweb's Michael Matthews, who started stage 3 atop the overall leaderboard, came unglued from the main GC group on the hectic final climb. The Australian gave a valiant chase trying to rejoin the group on the descent but couldn't make the catch, dropping out of the GC top 10 and relinquishing the leader's jersey to De La Cruz

How it unfolded

The undulating stage 3 of the Tour of the Basque Country kicked off with a flurry of attacks as numerous riders tried to make the day's main breakaway, but it took quite some time for the successful selection to form.

Only after around 40 kilometres of racing did a group get clear.

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis Solutions, Credits), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Sergio Pardilla (Caja Rural), Arnaud Courteille (FDJ), Antonio Nibali (Bahrain Merida), Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) and Eros Capecchi (Quick-Step Floors) formed the formidable nine-man escape on the way up the Udana climb.

After the hectic start, the bunch gave the breakers some breathing room, allowing the gap to grow to a little over four minutes before tightening the leash, with Movistar and Sky taking to the front of the peloton.

The gap was down to around two and a half minutes with 70 kilometres to go, and it hovered there for a while before gradually beginning to drop again.

A crash in the peloton saw Quick-Step's Julian Alaphilippe hit the deck going through the feed zone, another frustrating moment for the Frenchman after a heart-breaking puncture just a few hundred metres from the safety of the three-kilometres-to-go marker dropped him out of contention in the opening stage.

The bunch had closed the gap down to around a minute with 50 kilometres to go, with the escape starting to break into pieces on the third-category Alkiza climb. Six of the escapees were caught in short order, while Fuglsang, De Marchi and Montaguti pressed on into the final 40 kilometres. Montaguti then fell off the pace, but Fuglsang and De Marchi held on for dear life with Movistar and Sky continuing to set a hard pace in the peloton, with the gap at 20 seconds heading into the last 30 kilometres.

Though the duo managed to hold out for a little while longer even with the small gap, they were finally caught with around 20 kilometres to go heading into the Mendizorrotz final climb.

In the ensuing regrouping, Movistar's Alejandro Valverde and Orica-Scott's Simon Yates both found themselves in technical difficulty. Valverde made a quick bike change and a strong effort in pursuit saw him reattach with the dwindling peloton on the slopes of the climb. A punctured Yates, however, had no such luck, finding himself well behind the pack after getting a new wheel. He ultimately came home 1:33 down.

There was a flurry of attacks off the front as the GC group made its way up the Mendizorrotz, but none stuck until de la Cruz powered away with around 15 kilometres to go. A brief moment of hesitation from the rest of the group was all he needed to quickly open up a 20-second advantage.

Movistar and Sky jumped to attention as they neared the summit, and then Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Rigoberto Urán (Cannondale-Drapac) tried to bridge, shortening the gap—but no one could quite catch De la Cruz, who took around 10 seconds over the top of the climb.

Despite a hard-charging select group in pursuit, the Spaniard held onto most of that gap through trek down into San Sebastián, heading into the flat final three kilometres with a 10-second gap.

The bunch drew closer rounding the last few corners, but De la Cruz was not to be denied, holding on by three seconds to take the victory with the pack settling for minor placings close behind.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors3:54:25
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:03
3Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
6Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
13Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
15George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
16Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
17Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
18Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
19Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
20Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
21Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
22Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
24Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
27Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
28Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
29Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
30Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
32Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
33Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
34Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
35Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
36Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
37Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
38Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
40Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
41Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
42Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:39
43Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:02
44Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
45Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
46Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
47Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
48Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
49Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
50Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:01:33
51Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
52Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
53Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
54Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:01:41
55Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
56Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:08
58Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:03:22
59Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
60Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:46
61Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
62Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
63Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
64Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
65Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
66Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
67Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
70Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
71Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
72Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
73Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:15
74Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
76Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:26
77Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
78Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:51
79Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:49
80Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:14:10
81Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
82Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
83Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
84Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
85Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
86Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
87Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
88Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
90Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
91Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
92David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
93Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
94Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
95Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
96Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
97Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
98Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
99Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
101Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
102Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
103Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
105Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
106Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
107Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
109Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:42
110Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:25
111Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:15:35
112Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
113Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
114Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
115Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
116Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
117Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
118Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
119Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
120Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
121Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
122Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
123Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
124Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
125Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
126Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
127Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
128Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:46
129Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
130Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
131Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
132Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
133Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
134Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
135Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
136Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
137Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
139Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
140Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
141Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
142Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
143Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
144Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
145Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
146Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
147Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
148Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
149Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
150Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
151Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
152Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
153Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
154Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:02
155Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
156Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
157Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:16

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors25pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky20
3Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe16
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team14
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
6Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ10
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates9
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb6
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac4
13Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
14Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
15George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

Sprint 1 - Aia, km. 131.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
3Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 2 - Orio, km. 141.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3pts
2Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 3 - Igeldo, km. 153.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors3pts
2Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
3Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky1

Mountain 1 - Udanako gaina, km. 50.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 2 - Mandubiako gaina, km. 76.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac6pts
2Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
3Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
4Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 3 - Santa Agedako gaina, km. 95.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac10pts
2Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
5Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2
6Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 4 - Alkizako gaina, km. 114.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
3Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 5 - Andazarrateko gaina, km. 124.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
3Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 6 - Mendizorrotzko gaina, km. 150.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors3pts
2Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb2
3Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe11:43:24
2Bahrain-Merida
3Team Sky
4UAE Team Emirates
5Dimension Data
6Katusha-Alpecin
7Quick-Step Floors0:00:56
8Team Sunweb0:00:59
9Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Movistar Team0:01:30
11AG2R La Mondiale0:01:38
12Astana Pro Team0:03:05
13Orica-Scott0:04:46
14Cannondale-Drapac0:05:43
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Trek-Segafredo0:06:42
17Lotto Soudal0:07:12
18Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:22
19BMC Racing Team0:14:07
20FDJ0:19:50

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors12:14:54
2Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:03
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
7Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
11George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
12Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
15Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
16Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
17Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
18Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
19Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
20Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
22Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
23Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
24Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
27Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
29Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
30Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
32Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
33Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
34Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
35Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
36Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
37Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
38Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
40Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
41Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
42Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:02
43Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
45Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
46Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
47Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
48Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:01:33
49Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
50Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
51Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:41
52Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
53Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
54Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:02
55Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:08
56Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:03:22
57Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
58Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:03:30
59Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:31
60Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:46
61Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
63Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
64Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
65Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
66Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
67Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
68Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
69André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
70Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
71Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
72Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:15
73Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
74Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:26
76Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:01
77Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:51
78Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:12
79Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:58
80Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott0:14:10
81Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
82Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
84Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
85Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
86Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
87Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
88Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
89Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
90Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
91Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
92Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
93Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
94Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
95David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
96Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
97Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
98Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
99Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
100Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:17
103Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:25
104Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:15:35
105Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
106Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
107Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
108Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
109Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
110Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
111Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
112Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
113Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
114Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
115Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
116Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
117Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:15:39
118Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:16:29
119Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
120Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
121Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:46
122Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
123Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
124Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
125Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
126Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
128Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
129Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
130Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
132Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
133Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:51
134Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:17:07
135Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:18:03
136Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:18:10
137Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:15
138Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
139Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:18:21
140Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:18:38
141Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:47
142Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:55
143Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
144Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:14
145Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
146Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
147Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:19:39
148Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:51
149Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:54
150Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:20:12
151Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:20:33
152Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:23:02
153Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
154Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:23:13
155Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:26:14
156Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors0:27:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb39pts
2Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe36
3Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors30
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal28
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky26
6David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors25
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott25
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team23
9Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ18
10Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott16
11Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin14
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac13
13Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe12
14Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
15Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
16Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10
17Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe10
18Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates9
20Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ8
21Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
22Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates7
23Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb6
24Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
25Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
26Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
27Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
28Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
29George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
30Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
31Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
32Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac16pts
2Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
3Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data14
4Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team10
6Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
7Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
9Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
10Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
11David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors3
12Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
13Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb2
14Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2
15Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
16Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ2
17Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky1
18Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8pts
2Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
3Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
4David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors3
5Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott3
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team3
7Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3
8Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott3
9Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team3
10Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
11Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data3
12Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
13Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2
15Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
16Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1
17Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky1
18Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1
19Ben King (USA) Dimension Data1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe36:44:51
2Bahrain-Merida
3Team Sky
4UAE Team Emirates
5Dimension Data
6Katusha-Alpecin
7Quick-Step Floors0:00:56
8Team Sunweb0:00:59
9Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Movistar Team0:01:30
11AG2R La Mondiale0:01:38
12Astana Pro Team0:03:05
13Orica-Scott0:04:46
14Cannondale-Drapac0:05:43
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Trek-Segafredo0:06:42
17Lotto Soudal0:07:12
18Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:22
19BMC Racing Team0:14:07
20FDJ0:19:50

