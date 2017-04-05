Image 1 of 21 David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 21 David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 21 David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 21 David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 21 David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 21 David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 21 David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 21 David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 21 Carlos Verona (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 21 David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 21 David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 21 Mikael Cherel (AG2R) and David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 21 David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 21 David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 21 David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) holds off the chasing peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 21 David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 21 David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 21 David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 21 David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 21 A very happy David De la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

David de la Cruz soloed to victory on Wednesday's third stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco, attacking on the day's final climb and staying clear to the finish in San Sebastián.

The Quick-Step Floors rider opened up an advantage on a select group of GC hopefuls cresting the final ascent, and he held on to just enough of the gap to take the stage win at the line. Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski won the sprint for second place three seconds behind De la Cruz, with Bora-Hansgrohe's Jay McCarthy taking third on the day.

Team Sunweb's Michael Matthews, who started stage 3 atop the overall leaderboard, came unglued from the main GC group on the hectic final climb. The Australian gave a valiant chase trying to rejoin the group on the descent but couldn't make the catch, dropping out of the GC top 10 and relinquishing the leader's jersey to De La Cruz

How it unfolded

The undulating stage 3 of the Tour of the Basque Country kicked off with a flurry of attacks as numerous riders tried to make the day's main breakaway, but it took quite some time for the successful selection to form.

Only after around 40 kilometres of racing did a group get clear.

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis Solutions, Credits), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Sergio Pardilla (Caja Rural), Arnaud Courteille (FDJ), Antonio Nibali (Bahrain Merida), Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) and Eros Capecchi (Quick-Step Floors) formed the formidable nine-man escape on the way up the Udana climb.

After the hectic start, the bunch gave the breakers some breathing room, allowing the gap to grow to a little over four minutes before tightening the leash, with Movistar and Sky taking to the front of the peloton.

The gap was down to around two and a half minutes with 70 kilometres to go, and it hovered there for a while before gradually beginning to drop again.

A crash in the peloton saw Quick-Step's Julian Alaphilippe hit the deck going through the feed zone, another frustrating moment for the Frenchman after a heart-breaking puncture just a few hundred metres from the safety of the three-kilometres-to-go marker dropped him out of contention in the opening stage.

The bunch had closed the gap down to around a minute with 50 kilometres to go, with the escape starting to break into pieces on the third-category Alkiza climb. Six of the escapees were caught in short order, while Fuglsang, De Marchi and Montaguti pressed on into the final 40 kilometres. Montaguti then fell off the pace, but Fuglsang and De Marchi held on for dear life with Movistar and Sky continuing to set a hard pace in the peloton, with the gap at 20 seconds heading into the last 30 kilometres.

Though the duo managed to hold out for a little while longer even with the small gap, they were finally caught with around 20 kilometres to go heading into the Mendizorrotz final climb.

In the ensuing regrouping, Movistar's Alejandro Valverde and Orica-Scott's Simon Yates both found themselves in technical difficulty. Valverde made a quick bike change and a strong effort in pursuit saw him reattach with the dwindling peloton on the slopes of the climb. A punctured Yates, however, had no such luck, finding himself well behind the pack after getting a new wheel. He ultimately came home 1:33 down.

There was a flurry of attacks off the front as the GC group made its way up the Mendizorrotz, but none stuck until de la Cruz powered away with around 15 kilometres to go. A brief moment of hesitation from the rest of the group was all he needed to quickly open up a 20-second advantage.

Movistar and Sky jumped to attention as they neared the summit, and then Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Rigoberto Urán (Cannondale-Drapac) tried to bridge, shortening the gap—but no one could quite catch De la Cruz, who took around 10 seconds over the top of the climb.

Despite a hard-charging select group in pursuit, the Spaniard held onto most of that gap through trek down into San Sebastián, heading into the flat final three kilometres with a 10-second gap.

The bunch drew closer rounding the last few corners, but De la Cruz was not to be denied, holding on by three seconds to take the victory with the pack settling for minor placings close behind.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3:54:25 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:03 3 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 13 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 17 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 19 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 20 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 22 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 24 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 28 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 29 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 33 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 34 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 35 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 36 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 37 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 38 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 41 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 42 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:39 43 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:02 44 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 45 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 46 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 47 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 48 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 49 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 50 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:01:33 51 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 53 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 54 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:01:41 55 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 56 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:08 58 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:03:22 59 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 60 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:46 61 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 63 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 64 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 65 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 66 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 67 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 70 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 71 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 72 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:15 74 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 76 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:26 77 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 78 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:51 79 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:49 80 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:14:10 81 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 82 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 83 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 84 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 85 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 86 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 87 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 88 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 90 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 91 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 92 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 93 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 94 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 95 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 96 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 97 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 98 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 101 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 102 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 103 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 104 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 105 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 106 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 108 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 109 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:14:42 110 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:25 111 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:35 112 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 113 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 114 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 115 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 116 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 117 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 118 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 119 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 120 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 121 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 122 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 123 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 124 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 125 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 126 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 127 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 128 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:46 129 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 130 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 131 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 132 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 133 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 134 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 135 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 136 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 137 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 139 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 140 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 141 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 142 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 143 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 144 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 145 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 146 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 147 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 148 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 149 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 150 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 151 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 152 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 153 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 154 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:02 155 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 156 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 157 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:16

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 25 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 20 3 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 14 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 6 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 10 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 6 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 4 13 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 14 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 15 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

Sprint 1 - Aia, km. 131.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 2 - Orio, km. 141.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 3 - Igeldo, km. 153.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3 pts 2 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 3 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 1

Mountain 1 - Udanako gaina, km. 50.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 - Mandubiako gaina, km. 76.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 6 pts 2 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 3 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 4 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 3 - Santa Agedako gaina, km. 95.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 10 pts 2 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2 6 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 4 - Alkizako gaina, km. 114.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 5 - Andazarrateko gaina, km. 124.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 6 - Mendizorrotzko gaina, km. 150.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3 pts 2 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 3 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 11:43:24 2 Bahrain-Merida 3 Team Sky 4 UAE Team Emirates 5 Dimension Data 6 Katusha-Alpecin 7 Quick-Step Floors 0:00:56 8 Team Sunweb 0:00:59 9 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 Movistar Team 0:01:30 11 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:38 12 Astana Pro Team 0:03:05 13 Orica-Scott 0:04:46 14 Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:43 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Trek-Segafredo 0:06:42 17 Lotto Soudal 0:07:12 18 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:22 19 BMC Racing Team 0:14:07 20 FDJ 0:19:50

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 12:14:54 2 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:03 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 5 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 7 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 11 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 15 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 16 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 17 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 18 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 19 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 20 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 23 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 24 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 27 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 30 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 32 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 33 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 34 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 35 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 36 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 37 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 38 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 40 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 42 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:02 43 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 45 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 46 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 47 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 48 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:01:33 49 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 51 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:41 52 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 53 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 54 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:03:02 55 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:08 56 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:03:22 57 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 58 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:30 59 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:31 60 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:46 61 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 64 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 65 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 66 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 67 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 68 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 69 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 70 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 71 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 72 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:15 73 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 74 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:26 76 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:01 77 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:51 78 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:12 79 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:58 80 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:14:10 81 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 84 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 85 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 86 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 87 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 88 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 89 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 90 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 91 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 92 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 93 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 94 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 95 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 96 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 98 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 99 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 100 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:17 103 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:25 104 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:35 105 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 106 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 107 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 108 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 109 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 110 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 111 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 112 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 113 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 114 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 115 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 116 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 117 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:15:39 118 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:16:29 119 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 121 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:46 122 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 123 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 124 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 125 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 126 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 128 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 129 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 130 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 132 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:51 134 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:07 135 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:18:03 136 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:18:10 137 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:15 138 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 139 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:18:21 140 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:18:38 141 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:47 142 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:55 143 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 144 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:14 145 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 146 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 147 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:39 148 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:51 149 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:54 150 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:12 151 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:20:33 152 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:23:02 153 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 154 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:13 155 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:26:14 156 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 0:27:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 39 pts 2 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 36 3 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 30 4 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 26 6 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 25 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 25 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 23 9 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 18 10 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 16 11 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 14 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 13 13 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 14 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 15 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 16 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 17 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 18 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 20 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 8 21 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 22 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 7 23 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 6 24 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 26 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 27 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 28 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 29 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 30 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 31 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 32 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 16 pts 2 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 3 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 14 4 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 6 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 7 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 9 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 10 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 11 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3 12 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 13 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 14 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2 15 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 16 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 2 17 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 1 18 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 pts 2 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 3 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 4 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3 5 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 3 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 7 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 8 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 3 9 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 10 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 11 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 3 12 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 13 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2 15 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 16 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 17 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 1 18 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 19 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1