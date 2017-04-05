De la Cruz solos to stage 3 victory in Vuelta al Pais Vasco
Spaniard takes over race lead with audacious attack
Stage 3: Gasteiz - Donostia
David de la Cruz soloed to victory on Wednesday's third stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco, attacking on the day's final climb and staying clear to the finish in San Sebastián.
The Quick-Step Floors rider opened up an advantage on a select group of GC hopefuls cresting the final ascent, and he held on to just enough of the gap to take the stage win at the line. Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski won the sprint for second place three seconds behind De la Cruz, with Bora-Hansgrohe's Jay McCarthy taking third on the day.
Team Sunweb's Michael Matthews, who started stage 3 atop the overall leaderboard, came unglued from the main GC group on the hectic final climb. The Australian gave a valiant chase trying to rejoin the group on the descent but couldn't make the catch, dropping out of the GC top 10 and relinquishing the leader's jersey to De La Cruz
How it unfolded
The undulating stage 3 of the Tour of the Basque Country kicked off with a flurry of attacks as numerous riders tried to make the day's main breakaway, but it took quite some time for the successful selection to form.
Only after around 40 kilometres of racing did a group get clear.
Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis Solutions, Credits), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Sergio Pardilla (Caja Rural), Arnaud Courteille (FDJ), Antonio Nibali (Bahrain Merida), Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) and Eros Capecchi (Quick-Step Floors) formed the formidable nine-man escape on the way up the Udana climb.
After the hectic start, the bunch gave the breakers some breathing room, allowing the gap to grow to a little over four minutes before tightening the leash, with Movistar and Sky taking to the front of the peloton.
The gap was down to around two and a half minutes with 70 kilometres to go, and it hovered there for a while before gradually beginning to drop again.
A crash in the peloton saw Quick-Step's Julian Alaphilippe hit the deck going through the feed zone, another frustrating moment for the Frenchman after a heart-breaking puncture just a few hundred metres from the safety of the three-kilometres-to-go marker dropped him out of contention in the opening stage.
The bunch had closed the gap down to around a minute with 50 kilometres to go, with the escape starting to break into pieces on the third-category Alkiza climb. Six of the escapees were caught in short order, while Fuglsang, De Marchi and Montaguti pressed on into the final 40 kilometres. Montaguti then fell off the pace, but Fuglsang and De Marchi held on for dear life with Movistar and Sky continuing to set a hard pace in the peloton, with the gap at 20 seconds heading into the last 30 kilometres.
Though the duo managed to hold out for a little while longer even with the small gap, they were finally caught with around 20 kilometres to go heading into the Mendizorrotz final climb.
In the ensuing regrouping, Movistar's Alejandro Valverde and Orica-Scott's Simon Yates both found themselves in technical difficulty. Valverde made a quick bike change and a strong effort in pursuit saw him reattach with the dwindling peloton on the slopes of the climb. A punctured Yates, however, had no such luck, finding himself well behind the pack after getting a new wheel. He ultimately came home 1:33 down.
There was a flurry of attacks off the front as the GC group made its way up the Mendizorrotz, but none stuck until de la Cruz powered away with around 15 kilometres to go. A brief moment of hesitation from the rest of the group was all he needed to quickly open up a 20-second advantage.
Movistar and Sky jumped to attention as they neared the summit, and then Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Rigoberto Urán (Cannondale-Drapac) tried to bridge, shortening the gap—but no one could quite catch De la Cruz, who took around 10 seconds over the top of the climb.
Despite a hard-charging select group in pursuit, the Spaniard held onto most of that gap through trek down into San Sebastián, heading into the flat final three kilometres with a 10-second gap.
The bunch drew closer rounding the last few corners, but De la Cruz was not to be denied, holding on by three seconds to take the victory with the pack settling for minor placings close behind.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3:54:25
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:03
|3
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|17
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|20
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|22
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|29
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|36
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|37
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|38
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|41
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|42
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:39
|43
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:02
|44
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|45
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|47
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|48
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|49
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:01:33
|51
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|53
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|54
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:01:41
|55
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|56
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:08
|58
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:22
|59
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|60
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:46
|61
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|63
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|64
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|65
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|66
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|67
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|71
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|72
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:15
|74
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:26
|77
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|78
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:51
|79
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:49
|80
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:14:10
|81
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|82
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|83
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|84
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|85
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|86
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|87
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|88
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|90
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|91
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|93
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|94
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|95
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|96
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|97
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|102
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|103
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|107
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|109
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:42
|110
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:25
|111
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:35
|112
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|113
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|114
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|116
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|117
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|119
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|120
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|121
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|122
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|124
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|125
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|126
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|127
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|128
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:46
|129
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|130
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|131
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|132
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|133
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|134
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|135
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|136
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|137
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|139
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|140
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|141
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|142
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|143
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|144
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|145
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|146
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|147
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|148
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|149
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|150
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|151
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|152
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|153
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|154
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:02
|155
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|156
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|157
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|20
|3
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|6
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|10
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|8
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|6
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|13
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|14
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|pts
|2
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|3
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|3
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|4
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|6
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|pts
|2
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|3
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|11:43:24
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Dimension Data
|6
|Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:56
|8
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:59
|9
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:01:30
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:38
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:05
|13
|Orica-Scott
|0:04:46
|14
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:43
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:42
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:12
|18
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:22
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:14:07
|20
|FDJ
|0:19:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|12:14:54
|2
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:03
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|17
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|18
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|20
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|23
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|27
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|30
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|32
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|36
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|38
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|40
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:02
|43
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|45
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|47
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|48
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:01:33
|49
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|51
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:41
|52
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|53
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|54
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:02
|55
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:08
|56
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:22
|57
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|58
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:30
|59
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:31
|60
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:46
|61
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|64
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|65
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|66
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|67
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|68
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|69
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|71
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|72
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:15
|73
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:26
|76
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:01
|77
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:51
|78
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:12
|79
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:58
|80
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:14:10
|81
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|84
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|86
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|87
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|88
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|90
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|91
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|93
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|94
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|95
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|96
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|98
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|99
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|100
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:17
|103
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:25
|104
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:35
|105
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|106
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|107
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|110
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|112
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|113
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|114
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|115
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|116
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|117
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:39
|118
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:16:29
|119
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|121
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:46
|122
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|123
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|124
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|125
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|126
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|129
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|130
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|132
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:51
|134
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:07
|135
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:18:03
|136
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:10
|137
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:15
|138
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|139
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:18:21
|140
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:18:38
|141
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:47
|142
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:55
|143
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:14
|145
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|146
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|147
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:39
|148
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:51
|149
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:54
|150
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:12
|151
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:20:33
|152
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:23:02
|153
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|154
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:13
|155
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:26:14
|156
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|0:27:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|39
|pts
|2
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|36
|3
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|4
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|26
|6
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|25
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|9
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|18
|10
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|16
|11
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|13
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|14
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|15
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|16
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|17
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|18
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|20
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|8
|21
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|22
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|23
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|6
|24
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|25
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|26
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|27
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|28
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|29
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|30
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|31
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|32
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|pts
|2
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|3
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|14
|4
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|6
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|7
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|9
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|10
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|11
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|12
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|13
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|14
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|15
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|16
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|2
|17
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|18
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|pts
|2
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|3
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|4
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|5
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|3
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|7
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|8
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|3
|9
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|10
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|11
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|3
|12
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|13
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|15
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|16
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|17
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|18
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1
|19
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|36:44:51
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Dimension Data
|6
|Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:56
|8
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:59
|9
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:01:30
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:38
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:05
|13
|Orica-Scott
|0:04:46
|14
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:43
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:42
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:12
|18
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:22
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:14:07
|20
|FDJ
|0:19:50
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy