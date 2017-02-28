Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco previous winners
Champions 1924-2016
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff
|2015
|Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha
|2014
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff–Saxo
|2013
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2012
|Samuel Sánchez (Esp) Euskaltel–Euskadi
|2011
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|2010
|Chris Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|2009
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
|2008
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
|2007
|Juan José Cobo (Esp) Saunier Duval–Prodir
|2006
|José Ángel Gómez Marchante (Esp) Saunier Duval–Prodir
|2005
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas–Bianchi
|2004
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Illes Balears–Banesto
|2003
|Iban Mayo (Esp) Euskaltel–Euskadi
|2002
|Aitor Osa (Esp) iBanesto.com
|2001
|Raimondas Rumšas (Ltu) Fassa Bortolo
|2000
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Telekom
|1999
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE–Deutsche Bank
|1998
|Íñigo Cuesta (Esp) ONCE
|1997
|Alex Zülle (Sui) ONCE
|1996
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Saeco–AS Juvenes San Marino
|1995
|Alex Zülle (Sui) ONCE
|1994
|Tony Rominger (Sui) Mapei–CLAS
|1993
|Tony Rominger (Sui)
|1992
|Tony Rominger (Sui)
|1991
|Claudio Chiappucci (Ita)
|1990
|Julián Gorospe (Esp)
|1989
|Stephen Roche (Irl)
|1988
|Erik Breukink (Ned)
|1987
|Sean Kelly (Irl)
|1986
|Sean Kelly (Irl)
|1985
|Pello Ruiz Cabestany (Esp)
|1984
|Sean Kelly (Irl)
|1983
|Julián Gorospe (Esp)
|1982
|José Luis Laguía (Esp)
|1981
|Silvano Contini (Ita)
|1980
|Alberto Fernández (Esp)
|1979
|Giovanni Battaglin (Ita)
|1978
|José Antonio González (Esp)
|1977
|José Antonio González (Esp)
|1976
|Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
|1975
|José Antonio González (Esp)
|1974
|Miguel María Lasa (Esp)
|1973
|Luis Ocaña (Esp)
|1972
|José Antonio González (Esp)
|1971
|Luis Ocaña (Esp)
|1970
|Luis Pedro Santamarina (Esp)
|1969
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1936–1968
|No race
|1935
|Gino Bartali (Ita)
|1931–1934
|No race
|1930
|Mariano Cañardo (Esp)
|1929
|Maurice De Waele (Bel)
|1928
|Maurice De Waele (Bel)
|1927
|Victor Fontan (Fra)
|1926
|Nicolas Frantz (Lux)
|1925
|Auguste Verdyck (Bel)
|1924
|Francis Pélissier (Fra)
