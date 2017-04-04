Image 1 of 37 Michael Albasini pips Max Richeze for the stage 2 win in the Basque Country. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 37 Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) also leads the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 37 Lluís Mas leads the sprints classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 37 Yoann Bagot (Cofidis) holds onto the KOM jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 37 Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin) at sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 37 Colombian national champion Sergio Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 37 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) share a joke at sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 37 Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 37 Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 37 Sebastian Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 37 Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) chases back on to the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 37 Astana riders in the peloton during stage 2 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 37 Alejandro Valverde before the start of stage 2 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 37 Alberto Contador chases back on near the end of stage 2 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 37 Trek-Segafredo on the front during stage 2 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 37 The mountains loom at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 37 Irish champion Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 37 Trek-Seagfredo and Movistar line up near the front at the end of Pais Vasco stage 2 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 37 Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 37 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 37 Alberto Contador rides in the caravan during stage 2 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 37 Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 37 A Bora-Hansgrohe rider stretches during stage 2 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 37 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) chats with Katusha's Angel Vicioso before the start of stage 2 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 37 The sprinters bear down on the line during stage 2 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 37 Alberto Contador rides in the caravan during stage 2 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 37 Michael Albasini wins stage 2 at Pais Vasco with a well-timed bike throw (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 28 of 37 The sprinters bear down on the line during stage 2 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 29 of 37 Michael Albasini wins stage 2 at Pais Vasco with a well-timed bike throw (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 30 of 37 Michael Albasini wins stage 2 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 31 of 37 Michael Albasini celebrates his first win of 2017. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 37 Michael Albasini wins stage 2 of the Vuelta al País Vasco. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 37 Michael Matthews in the País Vasco leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 37 Michael Matthews celebrated a second day as the Vuelta al País Vasco race leader. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 37 Bora-Hansgrohe leads the teams classification after two stages in the Basque Country. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 37 The sprint to the finish line in the second stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 37 Michael Albasini after his first victory of 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott) scored his first victory of the 2017 season, taking out a chaotic bunch sprint on stage 2 of the Vuelta al País Vasco.

The Swiss rider timed his jump on the sinuous approach into Eltziego perfectly, countering a late attack from Lotto Soudal's Sean De Bie into the final turn and holding off a late charge from Quick-Step's Max Richeze.

De Bie claimed the third spot just ahead of overnight race leader Michael Matthews (Sunweb).

"I actually didn’t feel so great during the stage," Albasini said after his victory. "We had big chain rings on which I am not really used to riding but it was downhill and very fast in the end and it actually worked out very well."

"We decided around 25 kilometres to go that I would try the sprint today. I was looking before the race on the satellite pictures and for me it was pretty clear that we wouldn’t change position much in the final 300-400 metres.

"When the guys attacked in the final I went straight away and we didn’t change position much so that was the key to winning today."

Although there are no time bonuses awarded for the Basque race finishes, Matthews maintained the lead thanks to the count back. Richeze and De Bie are now second and third overall, respectively, on the same time.

How it unfolded

The 173.4km trek from Iruña to Eltziego never quite kicked off as is the usual mode for the Vuelta al País Vasco. Instead, the peloton chose to save their energy in the stiff headwind, letting Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Cofidis) bury themselves in a futile attempt to hold their four minute gap.

The pair traded off taking the points on the two classified climbs and in the intermediate sprints, while behind the battle for the mountains classification between Igor Anton (Dimension Data) and Yoann Bagot (Cofidis) provided a small amount of entertainment in what was otherwise a difficult-to-watch stage.

Anton managed to take three points across the two climbs, the category 2 Etxauri and cat 3 Aldeako, but Bagot narrowly kept his lead by picking up the last point on the more difficult ascent.

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) had an issue after the final climb, but had plenty of time to chase back into the peloton with the help of his teammates.

As the leaders wound through Rioja wine country, a steady grade and the fatigue of racing two against the peloton brought the duo's lead down to a single minute with 31km to go. However, a pause to organise in the peloton and some extra determination from the leaders kept the advantage bouncing around that for the next 10km.

Finally, with the penultimate intermediate sprint behind and a gradual rise with 20 kilometres to go quickly brought Ferrari and Mate within sight of the peloton. Luis Mas (Caja Rural) jumped away to take the sprint bonus to keep his lead in the sprint classification intact.

Ferrari gave in to the chase with 18 kilometres to go, but Mate carried on in a clearly futile attack that the sprinters' teams were more than happy to indulge. He was finally caught as the road levelled off two kilometres later.

Quick-Step Floors amassed at the front to keep any further attacks at bay, but were swamped on the first of two small climbs before the downhill run to the line, setting up a swirling, massed peloton with riders constantly fighting for position.

Sunweb staged a full on lead-out into the base the final gradient for race leader Matthews, a surge that jettisoned a number of riders out the back.

The descent is where the peloton finally got lined out behind Orica-Scott, who seemed to be hoping to vault Simon Gerrans to the stage victory and possible race lead.

The peloton threatened to bunch back up again before Julian Alaphilippe came to the front for Quick-Step with four km to go, but the pace was too high for any gap to form.

FDJ took over with a four-man lead-out with two kilometres to go, followed by LottoNl-Jumbo, who led into the final kilometre.

Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal) attacked but was shut down by the Dutch team, and it was Albasini who chose the right point to open the sprint, attacking into the final turn and then staving off Quick-Step's Richeze, with De Bie holding on for third.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 4:35:22 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 5 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 9 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 11 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 16 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 18 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 19 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 23 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 24 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 27 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 29 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 31 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 32 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 34 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 36 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 40 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 41 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 42 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 43 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 44 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 45 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 46 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 47 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 49 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 50 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 51 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 52 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 54 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 55 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 56 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 57 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 58 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 59 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 60 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 61 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 62 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 63 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 64 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 65 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 66 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 67 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 68 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 69 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 70 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 71 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 72 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 73 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 75 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 77 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 78 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 79 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 81 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 82 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 83 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 84 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 86 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 87 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 88 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 89 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 90 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 91 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 92 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 93 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 94 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 95 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 97 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 98 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 99 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 100 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 101 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 102 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 103 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 104 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 105 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 106 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 107 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 108 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 110 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 112 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 113 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 114 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 115 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 116 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 117 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 118 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 119 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 120 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 121 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 123 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 124 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 125 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 126 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 127 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 128 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 129 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 130 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 131 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 132 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 133 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 134 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 135 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 136 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:07 137 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:28 138 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:39 139 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09 140 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 142 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 143 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 144 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:28 145 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 146 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 147 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 148 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 149 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 150 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 151 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 152 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:46 153 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 154 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:37 156 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:52 157 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:04 158 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:34 159 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:06:15

Sprint 1 - Assa, km 135 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Sprint 2 - Ezkuernaga, km 153.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 25 pts 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 20 3 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 14 5 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 6 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 8 9 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 6 11 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 12 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 13 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 14 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 1

KOM 1 - Alto de Etxauri, km 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 pts 2 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 3 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 2 4 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

KOM 2 - Alto la Aldea, km 112.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sunweb 13:46:00 2 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Astana Pro Team 5 FDJ 6 Lotto Soudal 7 UAE Team Emirates 8 Movistar Team 9 Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team 10 Orica-Scott 11 Team Dimension Data 12 AG2R La Mondiale 13 BMC Racing Team 14 Team Sky 15 Cofidis Solutions, Crèdits 16 Quick-Step Floors 17 Team Katusha-Alpecin 18 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 19 Cannondale Drapac Team 20 Trek-Segafredo

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 8:20:29 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 10 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 11 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 13 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 15 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 18 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 20 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 23 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 24 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 25 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 26 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 27 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 28 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 29 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 30 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 32 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 33 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 36 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 37 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 38 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 40 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 41 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 42 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 43 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 44 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 45 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 46 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 47 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 49 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 50 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 52 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 53 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 54 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 55 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 56 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 57 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 58 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 59 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 61 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 62 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 63 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 64 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 65 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 66 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 67 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 69 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 71 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 72 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 73 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 74 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 77 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 78 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 79 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 80 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 81 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 82 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 83 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 84 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 85 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 87 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 88 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 89 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 90 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 91 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 92 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 93 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 95 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 96 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 97 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 98 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 100 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 102 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 103 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 105 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 106 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 107 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 108 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 109 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 110 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 111 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 112 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 113 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 114 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 115 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 116 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 118 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 119 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 120 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 121 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 122 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 123 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 124 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:07 126 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:01:24 127 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:29 128 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 129 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 130 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 131 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09 132 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 133 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 134 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:19 136 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 137 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 138 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:28 139 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 140 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 142 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 143 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 144 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:46 145 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 146 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:57 147 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:05 148 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:08 149 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:12 150 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:26 151 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:03:47 152 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:52 153 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:04 154 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:15 155 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:04:28 156 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:47 157 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:34 158 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:27 159 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:09:28

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 39 pts 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 30 3 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 25 5 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 6 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 16 7 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 14 8 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 9 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 10 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 9 13 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 8 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 8 15 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 16 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 7 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 6 18 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 19 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 20 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 21 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 22 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 23 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 24 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 25 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 pts 2 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 14 3 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 4 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 5 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 6 Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2