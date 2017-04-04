Trending

Michael Albasini pips Max Richeze for the stage 2 win in the Basque Country.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) also leads the points classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lluís Mas leads the sprints classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Yoann Bagot (Cofidis) holds onto the KOM jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin) at sign on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Colombian national champion Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) share a joke at sign on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sebastian Henao (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) chases back on to the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Astana riders in the peloton during stage 2 at Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Alejandro Valverde before the start of stage 2 at Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Alberto Contador chases back on near the end of stage 2 at Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Trek-Segafredo on the front during stage 2 at Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The mountains loom at Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Irish champion Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Trek-Seagfredo and Movistar line up near the front at the end of Pais Vasco stage 2

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Alberto Contador rides in the caravan during stage 2 at Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
A Bora-Hansgrohe rider stretches during stage 2 at Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) chats with Katusha's Angel Vicioso before the start of stage 2 at Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The sprinters bear down on the line during stage 2 at Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Alberto Contador rides in the caravan during stage 2 at Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Michael Albasini wins stage 2 at Pais Vasco with a well-timed bike throw

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The sprinters bear down on the line during stage 2 at Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Michael Albasini wins stage 2 at Pais Vasco with a well-timed bike throw

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Michael Albasini wins stage 2 at Pais Vasco

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Michael Albasini celebrates his first win of 2017.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Albasini wins stage 2 of the Vuelta al País Vasco.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Matthews in the País Vasco leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Matthews celebrated a second day as the Vuelta al País Vasco race leader.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bora-Hansgrohe leads the teams classification after two stages in the Basque Country.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The sprint to the finish line in the second stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Albasini after his first victory of 2017

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott) scored his first victory of the 2017 season, taking out a chaotic bunch sprint on stage 2 of the Vuelta al País Vasco.

The Swiss rider timed his jump on the sinuous approach into Eltziego perfectly, countering a late attack from Lotto Soudal's Sean De Bie into the final turn and holding off a late charge from Quick-Step's Max Richeze.

De Bie claimed the third spot just ahead of overnight race leader Michael Matthews (Sunweb).

"I actually didn’t feel so great during the stage," Albasini said after his victory. "We had big chain rings on which I am not really used to riding but it was downhill and very fast in the end and it actually worked out very well."

"We decided around 25 kilometres to go that I would try the sprint today. I was looking before the race on the satellite pictures and for me it was pretty clear that we wouldn’t change position much in the final 300-400 metres.

"When the guys attacked in the final I went straight away and we didn’t change position much so that was the key to winning today."

Although there are no time bonuses awarded for the Basque race finishes, Matthews maintained the lead thanks to the count back. Richeze and De Bie are now second and third overall, respectively, on the same time.

How it unfolded

The 173.4km trek from Iruña to Eltziego never quite kicked off as is the usual mode for the Vuelta al País Vasco. Instead, the peloton chose to save their energy in the stiff headwind, letting Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Cofidis) bury themselves in a futile attempt to hold their four minute gap.

The pair traded off taking the points on the two classified climbs and in the intermediate sprints, while behind the battle for the mountains classification between Igor Anton (Dimension Data) and Yoann Bagot (Cofidis) provided a small amount of entertainment in what was otherwise a difficult-to-watch stage.

Anton managed to take three points across the two climbs, the category 2 Etxauri and cat 3 Aldeako, but Bagot narrowly kept his lead by picking up the last point on the more difficult ascent.

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) had an issue after the final climb, but had plenty of time to chase back into the peloton with the help of his teammates.

As the leaders wound through Rioja wine country, a steady grade and the fatigue of racing two against the peloton brought the duo's lead down to a single minute with 31km to go. However, a pause to organise in the peloton and some extra determination from the leaders kept the advantage bouncing around that for the next 10km.

Finally, with the penultimate intermediate sprint behind and a gradual rise with 20 kilometres to go quickly brought Ferrari and Mate within sight of the peloton. Luis Mas (Caja Rural) jumped away to take the sprint bonus to keep his lead in the sprint classification intact.

Ferrari gave in to the chase with 18 kilometres to go, but Mate carried on in a clearly futile attack that the sprinters' teams were more than happy to indulge. He was finally caught as the road levelled off two kilometres later.

Quick-Step Floors amassed at the front to keep any further attacks at bay, but were swamped on the first of two small climbs before the downhill run to the line, setting up a swirling, massed peloton with riders constantly fighting for position.

Sunweb staged a full on lead-out into the base the final gradient for race leader Matthews, a surge that jettisoned a number of riders out the back.

The descent is where the peloton finally got lined out behind Orica-Scott, who seemed to be hoping to vault Simon Gerrans to the stage victory and possible race lead.

The peloton threatened to bunch back up again before Julian Alaphilippe came to the front for Quick-Step with four km to go, but the pace was too high for any gap to form.

FDJ took over with a four-man lead-out with two kilometres to go, followed by LottoNl-Jumbo, who led into the final kilometre.

Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal) attacked but was shut down by the Dutch team, and it was Albasini who chose the right point to open the sprint, attacking into the final turn and then staving off Quick-Step's Richeze, with De Bie holding on for third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott4:35:22
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
3Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
5Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
8Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
9Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
11Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
16Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
17Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
18Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
19Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
21Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
22Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
23Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
24Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
25Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
26Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
27Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
29Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
31Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
32Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
34Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
35Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
36Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
39Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
40Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
41Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
42Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
43David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
44Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
45George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
46Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
47Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
49Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
50Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
51Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
52Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
54Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
55Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
56Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
57Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
58Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
59Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
60Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
61Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
62Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
63Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
64Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
65Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
66Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
67Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
68Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
69Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
70Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
71Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
72Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
73Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
74Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
75Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
77Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
78Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
79Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
81Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
82Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
83Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
84Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
86Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
87Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
88André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
89Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
90Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
91Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
92Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
93Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
94Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
95Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
96Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
97Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
98Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
99David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
100Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
102Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
103Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
104Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
105Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
106Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
107Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
108Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
109Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
110Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
112Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
113Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
114Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
115Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
116Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
117Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
118Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
119Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
120Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
121Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
123Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
124Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
125Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
126Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
127Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
128Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
129Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
130Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
131Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
132Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
133Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
134Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
135Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
136Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:01:07
137Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:28
138Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:39
139Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:09
140Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
141Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
142Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
143Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
144Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:28
145Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
146Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
147Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
148Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
149Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
150Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
151Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
152Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:46
153Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
154Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:03:37
156Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:52
157Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:04:04
158Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:05:34
159Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:06:15

Sprint 1 - Assa, km 135
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Sprint 2 - Ezkuernaga, km 153.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott25pts
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors20
3Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb14
5Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
6Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team9
8Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ8
9Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky6
11Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
12Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
13Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3
14Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb1

KOM 1 - Alto de Etxauri, km 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6pts
2Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
3Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data2
4Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

KOM 2 - Alto la Aldea, km 112.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb13:46:00
2Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Astana Pro Team
5FDJ
6Lotto Soudal
7UAE Team Emirates
8Movistar Team
9Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team
10Orica-Scott
11Team Dimension Data
12AG2R La Mondiale
13BMC Racing Team
14Team Sky
15Cofidis Solutions, Crèdits
16Quick-Step Floors
17Team Katusha-Alpecin
18Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
19Cannondale Drapac Team
20Trek-Segafredo

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb8:20:29
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
3Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
6Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
10Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
11Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
12Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
13Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
14Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
15Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
16Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
18Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
19Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
20George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
23Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
24Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
25Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
26Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
27Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
28Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
29Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
30Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
32David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
33Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
35Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
36Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
37Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
38Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
40Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
41Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
42Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
43Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
44Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
45Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
46Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
47Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
48Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
49Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
50Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
52Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
53Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
54Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
55Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
56Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
57Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
58Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
59Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
61Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
62Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
64Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
65Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
66Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
67Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
68Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
69Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
71Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
72Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
73Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
74Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
78Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
79Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
80Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
82Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
83Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
84Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
85Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
87Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
88Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
89Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
90Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
91Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
92Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
93Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
95Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
96Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
97Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
98Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
100Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
101Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
102Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
103Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
105David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
106Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
107Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
108Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
109Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
110Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
111Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
112André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
113Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
114Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
115Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
116Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
118Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
119Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
120Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
121Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
122Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
123Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
124Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:07
126Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:01:24
127Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:29
128Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
129Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
130Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
131Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:09
132Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
133Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
134Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
135Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:19
136Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
137Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
138Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:28
139Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
140Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
141Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
142Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
143Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
144Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:46
145Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
146Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:02:57
147Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:05
148Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:08
149Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:12
150Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:03:26
151Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:47
152Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:52
153Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:04:04
154Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:15
155Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:04:28
156Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors0:04:47
157Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:05:34
158Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:06:27
159Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:09:28

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb39pts
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors30
3Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal28
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott25
5Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe20
6Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott16
7Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin14
8Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
9Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe10
10Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team9
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac9
13Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ8
14Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ8
15Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
16Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates7
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky6
18Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
19Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
20Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
21Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
22Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
23Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
24George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
25Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15pts
2Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data14
3Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
4Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
5Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
6Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe25:01:27
2Team Sunweb
3Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Movistar Team
5Astana Pro Team
6Quick-Step Floors
7Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team
8FDJ
9Lotto Soudal
10UAE Team Emirates
11Team Sky
12BMC Racing Team
13Orica-Scott
14Team Dimension Data
15AG2R La Mondiale
16Team Katusha-Alpecin
17Cofidis Solutions, Crèdits
18Cannondale Drapac Team
19Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
20Trek-Segafredo

