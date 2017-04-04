Pais Vasco: Albasini wins stage 2
Matthews retains leader's jersey
Stage 2: Iruña - Eltziego
Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott) scored his first victory of the 2017 season, taking out a chaotic bunch sprint on stage 2 of the Vuelta al País Vasco.
The Swiss rider timed his jump on the sinuous approach into Eltziego perfectly, countering a late attack from Lotto Soudal's Sean De Bie into the final turn and holding off a late charge from Quick-Step's Max Richeze.
De Bie claimed the third spot just ahead of overnight race leader Michael Matthews (Sunweb).
"I actually didn’t feel so great during the stage," Albasini said after his victory. "We had big chain rings on which I am not really used to riding but it was downhill and very fast in the end and it actually worked out very well."
"We decided around 25 kilometres to go that I would try the sprint today. I was looking before the race on the satellite pictures and for me it was pretty clear that we wouldn’t change position much in the final 300-400 metres.
"When the guys attacked in the final I went straight away and we didn’t change position much so that was the key to winning today."
Although there are no time bonuses awarded for the Basque race finishes, Matthews maintained the lead thanks to the count back. Richeze and De Bie are now second and third overall, respectively, on the same time.
How it unfolded
The 173.4km trek from Iruña to Eltziego never quite kicked off as is the usual mode for the Vuelta al País Vasco. Instead, the peloton chose to save their energy in the stiff headwind, letting Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Cofidis) bury themselves in a futile attempt to hold their four minute gap.
The pair traded off taking the points on the two classified climbs and in the intermediate sprints, while behind the battle for the mountains classification between Igor Anton (Dimension Data) and Yoann Bagot (Cofidis) provided a small amount of entertainment in what was otherwise a difficult-to-watch stage.
Anton managed to take three points across the two climbs, the category 2 Etxauri and cat 3 Aldeako, but Bagot narrowly kept his lead by picking up the last point on the more difficult ascent.
Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) had an issue after the final climb, but had plenty of time to chase back into the peloton with the help of his teammates.
As the leaders wound through Rioja wine country, a steady grade and the fatigue of racing two against the peloton brought the duo's lead down to a single minute with 31km to go. However, a pause to organise in the peloton and some extra determination from the leaders kept the advantage bouncing around that for the next 10km.
Finally, with the penultimate intermediate sprint behind and a gradual rise with 20 kilometres to go quickly brought Ferrari and Mate within sight of the peloton. Luis Mas (Caja Rural) jumped away to take the sprint bonus to keep his lead in the sprint classification intact.
Ferrari gave in to the chase with 18 kilometres to go, but Mate carried on in a clearly futile attack that the sprinters' teams were more than happy to indulge. He was finally caught as the road levelled off two kilometres later.
Quick-Step Floors amassed at the front to keep any further attacks at bay, but were swamped on the first of two small climbs before the downhill run to the line, setting up a swirling, massed peloton with riders constantly fighting for position.
Sunweb staged a full on lead-out into the base the final gradient for race leader Matthews, a surge that jettisoned a number of riders out the back.
The descent is where the peloton finally got lined out behind Orica-Scott, who seemed to be hoping to vault Simon Gerrans to the stage victory and possible race lead.
The peloton threatened to bunch back up again before Julian Alaphilippe came to the front for Quick-Step with four km to go, but the pace was too high for any gap to form.
FDJ took over with a four-man lead-out with two kilometres to go, followed by LottoNl-Jumbo, who led into the final kilometre.
Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal) attacked but was shut down by the Dutch team, and it was Albasini who chose the right point to open the sprint, attacking into the final turn and then staving off Quick-Step's Richeze, with De Bie holding on for third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|4:35:22
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|5
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|11
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|16
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|24
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|27
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|31
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|32
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|34
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|36
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|40
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|41
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|42
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|43
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|44
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|45
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|46
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|47
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|49
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|50
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|51
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|52
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|54
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|55
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|56
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|59
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|60
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|61
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|62
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|63
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|64
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|65
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|66
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|67
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|68
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|69
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|70
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|71
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|72
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|73
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|75
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|78
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|79
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|81
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|82
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|83
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|86
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|90
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|91
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|92
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|93
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|94
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|95
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|97
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|98
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|99
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|100
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|104
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|105
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|106
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|107
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|110
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|112
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|114
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|116
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|117
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|118
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|119
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|121
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|123
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|124
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|125
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|126
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|127
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|128
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|130
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|132
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|133
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|134
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|135
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|136
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:07
|137
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:28
|138
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:39
|139
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:09
|140
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|143
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|144
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:28
|145
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|146
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|147
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|148
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|149
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|151
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|152
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:46
|153
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|154
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:37
|156
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:52
|157
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:04
|158
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:34
|159
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:06:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|25
|pts
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|3
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14
|5
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|6
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|8
|9
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|12
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|13
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|14
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|pts
|2
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|3
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|2
|4
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|13:46:00
|2
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|FDJ
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Orica-Scott
|11
|Team Dimension Data
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|14
|Team Sky
|15
|Cofidis Solutions, Crèdits
|16
|Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Team Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19
|Cannondale Drapac Team
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8:20:29
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|10
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|25
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|26
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|28
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|29
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|30
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|33
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|36
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|40
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|41
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|42
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|43
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|44
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|46
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|47
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|52
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|53
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|54
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|55
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|57
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|58
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|59
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|61
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|62
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|63
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|64
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|65
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|66
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|67
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|71
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|73
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|77
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|78
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|79
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|82
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|83
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|84
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|88
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|89
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|91
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|92
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|93
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|95
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|96
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|98
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|100
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|102
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|103
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|105
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|106
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|107
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|108
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|109
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|110
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|111
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|112
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|113
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|115
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|118
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|119
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|120
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|121
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|122
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|123
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|124
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:07
|126
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:24
|127
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:29
|128
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|129
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|130
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|131
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:09
|132
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|134
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:19
|136
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|137
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|138
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:28
|139
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|140
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|142
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|143
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|144
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:46
|145
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|146
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:57
|147
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:05
|148
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:08
|149
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:12
|150
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:26
|151
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:47
|152
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:52
|153
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:04
|154
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:15
|155
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:04:28
|156
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:47
|157
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:34
|158
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:27
|159
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:09:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|39
|pts
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|3
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|25
|5
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|6
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|16
|7
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|8
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|9
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|10
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|13
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|8
|14
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|8
|15
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|16
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|6
|18
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|19
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|20
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|21
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|22
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|23
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|24
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|25
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|pts
|2
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|14
|3
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|4
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|5
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|6
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|25:01:27
|2
|Team Sunweb
|3
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team
|8
|FDJ
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Team Sky
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|Orica-Scott
|14
|Team Dimension Data
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Team Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Cofidis Solutions, Crèdits
|18
|Cannondale Drapac Team
|19
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy