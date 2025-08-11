Vuelta a España 2025 stage 17 preview

By published

September 10, 2025, Stage 17: O Barco de Valdeorras - Alto de el Morredero.Ponferrada, 143.2km

Stage profile for the 2025 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Lavuelta.es)
Jump to:

The second last summit finish of the 2025 Vuelta is a throwback to 2006, when it last visited this ascent, culminating in a win for Spanish star racer Alejandro Valverde. Gaps were small between the GC contenders 19 years ago, but as an in-race form guide for the upcoming TT and final ascent of Bola del Mundo, a cat.1 ascent like the Morredero can't be faulted.

Climbs

  • Paso de las Traviesas (cat. 3), km 75.1
  • Alto de El Morredero (cat. 1), km 143.2

Sprints

  • Ponferrada, km. 116.2 - time bonus
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews