'There is no Plan B' - Vuelta a España boss Javier Guillen insists race will continue to Madrid despite continued protests

By published

Race director insists protesters should stop blocking roads, points to Israel's ongoing participation in other international events

Pro-Palestinian protesters wave flags and shout as Team Israel Premier Tech&#039;s team car drives by in Poio at the start of the 16th stage of the Vuelta a Espana, a 172 km race between Poio and Castro de Herville, on September 9, 2025. (Photo by Miguel RIOPA / AFP)
Protesters demonstrating against Israel's assault on Gaza near the Israel-Premier Tech car on stage 16 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vuelta a España Director Javier Guillen insisted that despite the latest wave of protests against Israel's actions in Gaza that resulted in a partial suspension stage 16, the race will continue as planned to Madrid.

The Vuelta a España has now been halted before planned finish lines on two occasions by protesters against the ongoing presence of the Israel-Premier Tech squad, both on stage 11 and again on stage 16 before the final ascent to Castro de Herville.

"We had more security today, and in a sport like cycling, to be able to stop those kinds of numbers is virtually impossible, although we will try.”

"This isn't a crusade. I'm not fighting against anybody. We just want the race to go on. These actions have to stop," he added, "because this [blocking of the race] can't be legitimized. It's putting the public's, the riders’, and the protesters' lives in danger."

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

