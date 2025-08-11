Vuelta a España 2025 stage 14 preview

By published

September 6, 2025, Stage 14: Aviles - Alto de la Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo, 135.9km

Stage profile for the 2025 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Lavuelta.es)
Jump to:

A much shorter stage through the remote western part of the mountains of Asturias. These climbs are less frequently used by the Vuelta, but coming directly after the Angliru, the cat.1 San Llaurienzu - well-known for being one of the region's toughest ascents - and the subsequent interminable uphill grind to Alto de la Farrapona could see another major GC sort-out.

Climbs

  • L'Alto Tenebreo (cat. 3), km. 69.5
  • Pertu de San Llaurienzu (cat. 1), km. 102.1
  • La Farrapona (cat. 1), km 135.9

Sprints

  • Entragu, km. 89.9 - time bonus
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews