'João showed he can beat Jonas' - Almeida keeps Vuelta a España GC battle alive with defeat of Vingegaard on Angliru

Portuguese rider outsprints Dane at summit for UAE Team Emirates-XRG's sixth stage win of 2025 race

L&#039;ANGLIRU, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Red Leader Jersey and stage winner Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates - XRG compete in the breakaway during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 13 a 203.7km stage from Cabezon de la Sal to L&#039;Angliru 1556m / #UCIWT / on September 05, 2025 in L&#039;Angliru, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
João Almeida set the pace on the upper slopes of Angliru and held off Jonas Vingegaard for victory (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

A savage, relentless climbing pace by João Almeida all the way up the Angliru may not have been enough for the UAE Team Emirates-XRG racer to drop Vuelta a España leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) on Spain's toughest single ascent. But Almeida's spectacular summit victory has certainly forced Vingegaard on the defensive, just when the Dane was expected to distance all his rivals and - at least for now - means the Vuelta's battle for GC supremacy is far from over.

On the sun-drenched summit of the Angliru, Almeida and his team were understandably delighted at their latest win of the 2025 Vuelta, their sixth and very arguably their most special to date. After all with two summit victories in this Vuelta alone, on the Angliru, a climb so steep it considerably favoured the lighter climbers, Vingegaard had been widely expected to take a giant leap towards overall victory.

Almeida said that he had been "more or less" expecting to be at around a minute behind Vingegaard at this point in the Vuelta, pointing out that throughout the year he has been very consistent. That is something of an understatement, given that in the 2025 season he has won Itzulia, the Tour de Romandie and Tour de Suisse, and he would likely have been the top support rider for Tadej Pogačar in the Tour de France had he not crashed out in the first week.

On the Angliru, though, Almeida did something which up to now in 2025 only Pogačar in person has proved capable of managing to do: beating Vingegaard in the high mountains, albeit by the bare minimum.

"It's crazy, we had a plan in the bus, we really strongly believed Joao could beat Jonas," Felix Großchartner told Eurosport. "It's crazy that he did it, but he did a fantastic job.

"The plan was everybody to work for João today," team manager Joxean Fernández Matxin confirmed. "We had Ivo [Oliveira] ahead, but it was always with the idea he'd drop back at some point to help him, which is what he did."

"Up to now we've been looking at breaks, but today everybody was working for the overall. And João definitely deserved the victory. He dominated the climb - and as for winning against Vingegaard, that's really impressive."

Almeida himself confirmed that his teammates had played an instrumental role in toughening up the build-up to the ascent, with Großschartner delivering a devastatingly long turn that left Pidcock up against the ropes.

But then it was Almeida who took over on the steepest part of the ascent, first leaving climbers of the calibre of Hindley and 2023 Vuelta a España winner Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) and then keeping the pressure up on Vingegaard, no matter how steep the climb.

As for what this proves in the bigger picture, Großchartner summed it up perfectly: "I think today Joao showed can also beat Jonas, so it's going to be an exciting last ten days in the Vuelta."

