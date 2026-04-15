'The old horse still has some kick' – Taylor Phinney announces track racing comeback as he targets 2028 Olympic Games

Taylor Phinney announced he's returning to track racing in a bid to make Team USA for his home Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

The Boulder, Colorado native ended his career on the road back in 2019, calling time on a nine-year pro career with BMC, Cannondale, and EF Education First. During his time in the pro peloton, Phinney won stages at the Giro d'Italia, Tour de Pologne, and Eneco Tour, as well as a trio of US time trial titles. Phinney also raced on the track, twice winning world titles in the Individual Pursuit in 2009 and 2010.

In the last two years, he's made a return to action in gravel racing, taking part in The Traka 360 last May and then placing seventh in the Sahara Gravel stage race two months ago. He plans to be at the start Thursday for Sea Otter Classic gravel race as well.

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In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, Phinney announced his return to racing on the track, 16 years on from his last competition, and specific goals for the Team Pursuit.

"NEVER IN A MILLION YEARS could I have predicted this… but here we are. The old horse still has some kick," Phinney wrote, calling his return "Comeback 3000".

"What started as a return to gravel racing has delicately snowballed into a full-on Olympic dream," he continued. "It's been super fun and rewarding to find the love for training and ripping high speeds again over the past few months.

"Huge thank you to USA Cycling and especially Allen Lim for planting this seed of an idea in my brain. I laughed it off at first, but with encouragement from wifey Kasia [Niewiadoma-Phinney] the seed started to grow and before I knew it, all I could think of was closing this final loop in my cycling career."

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Phinney explained how his event, the Individual Pursuit, was removed from the Olympic programme after the 2008 Games, prompting him to leave track cycling behind and focus on the road. Now, with a view to the 2028 Games, he'll aim to make the USA's Team Pursuit squad.

"The track was where I first found love and success in this sport, it was even the first discipline to break my heart when my specialty event, the individual pursuit, was removed from the Olympic program, which prompted me to swiftly abandon the track and go all in on the road," he wrote.

"Recently, the USA boys have been making huge strides in the Team Pursuit, and I couldn't be more stoked to be joining them in the chase for the Olympic Dream.

"I have a lot of work to do in the gym and refining the position, but after my first camp with them (and first time in a TT position in probably 7 years…), I must say, it's awesome to be back in a team environment. I'm happy with how I slotted into the group considering I've only been 'back' training since November, and I look forward to stepping up over the course of the next two years. The energy and vibe of the squad is top-notch.

"Regardless of whether I make the official team for LA28 or not, I'm honored to be in the running and will look forward to making some World Cup teams to elevate the team to its highest potential and Olympic qualifying position!"