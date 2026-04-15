'The old horse still has some kick' – Taylor Phinney announces track racing comeback as he targets 2028 Olympic Games

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US rider, who retired from road racing in 2019, hopes to make USA Team Pursuit squad in Los Angeles

Taylor Phinney during his final season as a professional road racer in 2019
Taylor Phinney during his final season as a professional road racer in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Phinney announced he's returning to track racing in a bid to make Team USA for his home Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

The Boulder, Colorado native ended his career on the road back in 2019, calling time on a nine-year pro career with BMC, Cannondale, and EF Education First. During his time in the pro peloton, Phinney won stages at the Giro d'Italia, Tour de Pologne, and Eneco Tour, as well as a trio of US time trial titles. Phinney also raced on the track, twice winning world titles in the Individual Pursuit in 2009 and 2010.

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"NEVER IN A MILLION YEARS could I have predicted this… but here we are. The old horse still has some kick," Phinney wrote, calling his return "Comeback 3000".

"I have a lot of work to do in the gym and refining the position, but after my first camp with them (and first time in a TT position in probably 7 years…), I must say, it's awesome to be back in a team environment. I'm happy with how I slotted into the group considering I've only been 'back' training since November, and I look forward to stepping up over the course of the next two years. The energy and vibe of the squad is top-notch.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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