'Cycling isn't forever' – Remco Evenepoel keeps broader perspective on sport as return to racing at Amstel Gold looms

2025 Amstel Gold Race: Remco Evenepoel ahead of Tadej Pogačar and winner Mattias Skjelmose in the sprint for victory

After his podium finish in his debut at the Tour of Flanders, expectations surrounding Remco Evenepoel could hardly be higher as the Belgian star continues with his Classics campaign this April.

But as he recently told Gazzetta dello Sport, he has learned to deal with the pressure that almost inevitably entails, as well as keeping a broader perspective on the sport.

Evenepoel explained that while he found the constant demand for results had been tougher to handle in the past, he's now much more able to live with that.

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At the same time, he told the Italian newspaper that he regards racing in the same era as one of the greatest ever pro bike riders, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), was in no way discouraging

"I've been a pro now for seven to eight years and that helps," the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe pro said in the interview. "Right from the start of that, I was the centre of attention, but now the pressure and expectations are no longer a problem."

While Evenepoel will be heading to Amstel Gold – where he is expected to face off against former winner Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) amongst other top names – he will then possibly be racing at La Flèche Wallonne mid-week in Belgium, before a definite start at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

The final Spring Monument will see him do battle against Pogačar, a three-time winner, while fast-rising French phenomenon Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) is another major favourite for victory on Liège Quai des Ardennes next Sunday, April 26.

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"If anything, it's a stimulus. In any case, I focus above all on myself, on what I can do. And compared to previous seasons, my intention is to compete more," he said.

"I want to be the best version of myself, which is still yet to come. On a bike and as a person. There's still a lot for me to learn. I try to remember that the margins for growth remain considerable, and I think I'm in the right place to try to raise my game."

While Evenepoel pointed to the change of coach and teammates after joining Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe as a crucial boost to his motivation to perform, he also emphasised the importance of not becoming overly obsessed with sport.

"If you focus too much on cycling," he warned, "you risk losing control of your personal life.

"Cycling isn't forever. Being a husband, a father…takes priority. I see it like that, and that's the philosophy I find in this team, too. We are very serious about the sport, but when 'work' is over, you have to enjoy things.

"We can't forget that, and the more you enjoy the good times, too, the better you manage to handle the negative moments."

Regarding his future and Red Bull's collective goals, whilst the 26-year-old ruled out an assault on the Hour Record until at least 2030, he pointed to teammate Giulio Pellizzari as his team's big hope for the fast-approaching Giro d'Italia.

The Italian, now 22, finished in a very promising sixth place overall in his home Grand Tour last June before taking a summit finish stage in the Vuelta a España in the autumn.

"The moment in which he can think about finishing on the podium of the Giro is getting very close," Evenepoel told Gazzetta. "And when you are ready for the top three places, you can dream of winning.

"He's got a great future ahead of him; he can become one of the best riders in the world in the Grand Tours."