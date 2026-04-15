'Cycling isn't forever' – Remco Evenepoel keeps broader perspective on sport as return to racing at Amstel Gold looms

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Belgian will ride the Netherlands' biggest Classic before return to Liège-Bastogne-Liège

2025 Amstel Gold Race: Remco Evenepoel ahead of Tadej Pogačar and winner Mattias Skjelmose in the sprint for victory
2025 Amstel Gold Race: Remco Evenepoel ahead of Tadej Pogačar and winner Mattias Skjelmose in the sprint for victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

After his podium finish in his debut at the Tour of Flanders, expectations surrounding Remco Evenepoel could hardly be higher as the Belgian star continues with his Classics campaign this April.

But as he recently told Gazzetta dello Sport, he has learned to deal with the pressure that almost inevitably entails, as well as keeping a broader perspective on the sport.

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At the same time, he told the Italian newspaper that he regards racing in the same era as one of the greatest ever pro bike riders, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), was in no way discouraging

While Evenepoel will be heading to Amstel Gold – where he is expected to face off against former winner Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) amongst other top names – he will then possibly be racing at La Flèche Wallonne mid-week in Belgium, before a definite start at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

The final Spring Monument will see him do battle against Pogačar, a three-time winner, while fast-rising French phenomenon Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) is another major favourite for victory on Liège Quai des Ardennes next Sunday, April 26.

"Cycling isn't forever. Being a husband, a father…takes priority. I see it like that, and that's the philosophy I find in this team, too. We are very serious about the sport, but when 'work' is over, you have to enjoy things.

The Italian, now 22, finished in a very promising sixth place overall in his home Grand Tour last June before taking a summit finish stage in the Vuelta a España in the autumn.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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