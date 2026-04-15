'The right place for me at this stage in my career' – Zoe Bäckstedt signs contract renewal with Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto

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Welsh multi-discipline racer renews contract through the end of 2028 season

Zoe Bäckstedt (r) with her Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto teammates at the 2026 Paris-Roubaix Femmes
Zoe Bäckstedt with her Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto teammates at the 2026 Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto have announced that Zoe Bäckstedt has renewed her contract with the team until the end of the 2028 season.

The Welsh racer joined the German squad at the end of the 2023 season after turning pro with EF Education-Tibco-SVB the same year, signing a deal until the end of 2026. Her new contract adds two years to her stay.

Bäckstedt is the reigning under-23 time trial world champion and a former under-23 cyclo-cross world champion. This season, she has enjoyed her best spring on the road to date, with a time trial win at the Vuelta a Extremadura, followed up by top fives at the Dwars door Vlaanderen and Tour of Flanders and 12th at Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

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"I'm really excited to be extending my contract with Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto and to be staying for another two years," Bäckstedt said in a team press release.

At 21, Bäckstedt is among the most promising young riders in the women's peloton. Last season, she won the British national time trial title, plus the Baloise Ladies Tour and a time trial stage at the Simac Ladies Tour.

Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto director of sport Rolf Aldag said that Bäckstedt's contract extension is an "important but logical step to show that we have a long-term plan and commitment to our riders."

He concluded by saying that Bäckstedt's future goals will likely lie in the cobbled Classics and time trials, as well as being competitive for the GC in stage races.

"I think where we can still help her, as a young rider, is by giving her confidence and backing. She needs time, the opportunity to learn from mistakes, and to be free from crazy expectations in the coming seasons – it has to be a process that we all go through together."

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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