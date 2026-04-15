'The right place for me at this stage in my career' – Zoe Bäckstedt signs contract renewal with Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto

Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto have announced that Zoe Bäckstedt has renewed her contract with the team until the end of the 2028 season.

The Welsh racer joined the German squad at the end of the 2023 season after turning pro with EF Education-Tibco-SVB the same year, signing a deal until the end of 2026. Her new contract adds two years to her stay.

Bäckstedt is the reigning under-23 time trial world champion and a former under-23 cyclo-cross world champion. This season, she has enjoyed her best spring on the road to date, with a time trial win at the Vuelta a Extremadura, followed up by top fives at the Dwars door Vlaanderen and Tour of Flanders and 12th at Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

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"I'm really excited to be extending my contract with Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto and to be staying for another two years," Bäckstedt said in a team press release.

"Like any big decision, I took time to work out what the next step was, but ultimately, I know that this is the right place for me at this stage in my career. We have great equipment and partners, and the team is professional but also feels like a second family, which suits my personality and allows me to be me.

"I also really appreciate that the team supports my ambitions in both road and cyclo-cross. Of course, it's the people that matter, and both riders and staff really make this team. I love working with them and am excited about what we can achieve next."

At 21, Bäckstedt is among the most promising young riders in the women's peloton. Last season, she won the British national time trial title, plus the Baloise Ladies Tour and a time trial stage at the Simac Ladies Tour.

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She said that she has a variety of goals in the coming seasons, including the World Championships.

"I have lots of targets over the coming years, and would love to win some more rainbow jerseys, as well as help the team to win one-day and stage races," she said. "I just want to carry on having lots of fun, on and off the bike. Bring it on!"

Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto director of sport Rolf Aldag said that Bäckstedt's contract extension is an "important but logical step to show that we have a long-term plan and commitment to our riders."

"Zoe has a lot of good qualities, both in terms of performance and personality. She brings entertainment, big smiles to breakfast, and a very positive attitude. She has a great character, along with a high level of motivation and self-drive. On the bike, she has incredible power, which leads to success in time trials and the Classics racing," he said.

"She also has a love for the chaos of the Northern Classics, which really sets her apart. There are many riders who are strong in those races and can do well, but don't necessarily enjoy them.

"Zoe is unique because she loves the fight for position, the cobbles, and the bad weather. She knows she can deal with it all and cope with the pressure, and that makes her really special."

He concluded by saying that Bäckstedt's future goals will likely lie in the cobbled Classics and time trials, as well as being competitive for the GC in stage races.

"I think where we can still help her, as a young rider, is by giving her confidence and backing. She needs time, the opportunity to learn from mistakes, and to be free from crazy expectations in the coming seasons – it has to be a process that we all go through together."