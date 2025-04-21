Wout van Aert fourth again but satisfied with Amstel Gold Race performance

Visma-Lease a Bike leader closes out spring races without a major Classic podium, fixes eyes on Giro d’Italia

Belgian Wout van Aert of Team Visma-Lease a Bike pictured in action during the men elite &#039;Amstel Gold Race&#039; one day cycling race, 255,9 km from Maastricht to Valkenburg, The Netherlands, Sunday 20 April 2025.
Van Aert in the chasing group behind the leading trio at Amstel Gold (Image credit: Getty Images)

After just missing the podium at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) rode to his third fourth place at a Classic this season at Amstel Gold Race, but appeared satisfied with his performance in the Limburg hills.

The Belgian won the small bunch kick 34 seconds behind the leading trio at the opening race of the Ardennes Classics, as Lidl-Trek’s Mattias Skjelmose took a shock victory ahead of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep).

