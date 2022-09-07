Primoz Roglic out of Vuelta a Espana after stage 16 crash

Primož Roglič has abandoned the Vuelta a España following his heavy crash in the final metres of stage 16 in Tomares. His Jumbo-Visma team confirmed on Wednesday morning that he would not take the start of stage 17.

“Unfortunately, @rogla will not be at the start of stage 17 as a consequence of yesterday’s crash,” read a statement (opens in new tab) on social media. “Get well soon, champion! Thank you for all the beautiful moments in this Vuelta. You had ambitious plans for the final days, but sadly it isn’t meant to be.”

Roglič was lying second overall, 1:26 behind Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) following his attack in the finale of stage 16. He was chasing a fourth straight overall victory at the Vuelta.

This is the second time this season that Roglič has been forced out of a Grand Tour through injury. He already suffered disappointment this summer when he abandoned the Tour de France due to injuries sustained in a crash in the opening week.

Like the rest of the peloton, Roglič had struggled to limit his losses to Evenepoel in the opening half of the Vuelta, but he began to turn the tide at the weekend, taking back 52 seconds atop La Pandera and another 15 seconds at Sierra Nevada.

The momentum seemed to be in Roglič’s favour once more when the Vuelta resumed after the final rest day when he attacked from the peloton with 2.6km to go on the gently climbing finale in Tomares.

Evenepoel, who fell victim to a puncture, was unable to follow as Roglič dragged a five-man group clear, but the Slovenian’s day took on a different hue when he fell in the finishing straight as Mads Pedersen sprinted to stage victory.

A bloodied Roglič remounted and crossed the line, where he underwent assessment from race doctors. The initial medical bulletin from the Vuelta listed contusions and superficial wounds to Roglič’s right elbow, hip, knee and rib area, but he appeared in considerable distress.

Jumbo-Visma’s satisfaction at the time gained on Evenepoel was immediately tempered by the realisation that Roglič’s entire race was in doubt.

“To me, it looks like more than eight seconds, these injuries,” said directeur sportif Addy Engels on Tuesday evening, words that proved grimly prescient the following morning.

In Roglič’s absence, Enric Mas (Movistar) is now Evenepoel’s closest challenger at 2:01, while 19-year-old Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) moves onto a provisional podium spot at 4:49.

The Vuelta continues on Wednesday with an uphill finale at Monasterio de Tentudía.