Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 18

Stage profile and preview

While anything but flat, this is conceivably a day for the sprinters, if any have made it this far and not either quit to focus on the Worlds or missed the time cut by having to walk up summit finishes. It's lumpy all the way but with a descending trend for 130km from the peak of the cat 2 Alto del Pelegrin so motivated teams should have control. 

