Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 17

Stage profile and preview

The organisers are making a good deal of fuss about the new Alto Mas de la Costa climb, atop which this stage concludes, calling it the race's 'great innovation'. With an average gradient of 13 and max of 21 per cent, its severity outweighs its 4km length and it's sure to blow the GC group to bits after such a hard day.

 

