Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 1 (Image credit: ASO)

A team time trial has long been the Vuelta’s preferred opening and this is the seventh in a row. Unlike last year's controversial and risky 7.4km beach path route, this is a straight test of power and discipline. The similar 2013 TTT didn’t see big gaps, less than a minute over the top 10, so it’s more about not messing it up.