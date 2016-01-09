Trending

Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 1

Stage profile and preview

Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 1

Vuelta a Espana 2016: stage 1
(Image credit: ASO)

A team time trial has long been the Vuelta’s preferred opening and this is the seventh in a row. Unlike last year's controversial and risky 7.4km beach path route, this is a straight test of power and discipline. The similar 2013 TTT didn’t see big gaps, less than a minute over the top 10, so it’s more about not messing it up. 

Latest on Cyclingnews