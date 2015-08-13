September 12, Stage 20: San Lorenzo de El Escorial - Cercedilla 181 km
Four cat-1 climbs mean the penultimate stage could be key if the GC is still in the balance
Stage 20: San Lorenzo de El Escorial - Cercedilla
The climbing concludes in traditional fashion with a tough stage through the sierra, north of Madrid.
The four first-category climbs aren’t particularly severe individually but could become so if the GC is still in the balance and one or more teams decide to race hard before the final ascent. The roads are good and the descents fast, particularly on the Navacerrada, which features twice. The peloton will tackle the northern and southern flanks of the Morcuera, then the Puerto de Cotos, where there are 7km of flat before they drop down the Navacerrada into the finish at Cercedilla.
It’s not ridiculously hard, which might tempt some well-placed riders into a long-range assault.
David López (Team Sky rider):
"As usual, the organisers will be hoping that the race comes down to this stage. The riders know these climbs very well and it’s sure to bring out the final contest between the main favourites, who will find this a long stage having already done so much climbing."
The text in this preview originally appeared in the September edition of Procycling magazine.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy