Cercedilla – Madrid

Distance: 111.9km

Highest point: 82m

Category: Flat

The final flourish

The Vuelta finishes in traditional fashion with a straightforward stage into the centre of the Spanish capital. It starts in the mountains to the north of the city and runs steadily down into Madrid. Once in the capital, the action will quicken up considerably as the riders tackle 10 laps of a 5.7km finishing circuit based on the Plaza de Cibeles on the Paseo del Prado. Expect lots of attacks, counters and high-speed pursuits culminating in a bunch sprint. Famed for its fountain where Real Madrid fans celebrate their team’s successes, Plaza de Cibeles is a fitting place for the coronation of the 67th Vuelta champion.

Bingen Fernández: "There will be a festival atmosphere in the bunch today. This won’t be fast to start with because it’s the last day. Once the riders are on the Castellana they will really start racing and it’s sure to be a big sprint finish."

