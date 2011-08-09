Stage 3 preview
Petrer - Totana
Stage 3: Petrer - Totana
Downhill to the finish
Many of the riders will be familiar with today’s roads from the Tour of Murcia, although the mid-summer temperatures are likely to be very different to those experienced when that race took place in March. The route is straightforward until the first passage through the finish line. From there, the riders will head up into the Espuña range for the cat 3 Alto de la Santa. It’s little more than 10km from its summit back to the finish. While this may give the sprinters time to take control, this final descent will most likely open the stage up to late attackers.
Vuelta flashback 1966, Gabica leads Kas sweep of the Vuelta podium
Today’s start and finish towns are new to the race but nearby Murcia is familiar to the Vuelta. The city hosted the start of the 1966 race, which almost didn’t go ahead because of financial problems at the organising El Correo Español newspaper. Although the Spanish government stepped in, it did so too late to guarantee a strong foreign presence. Spaniards dominated, with Kas sweeping the podium thanks to Francisco Gabica, Eusebio Vélez and Carlos Echevarría. Incidentally, today’s final climb, the Alto de la Santa, featured in the 2003 Tour of Murcia won by Victor Hugo Peña.
Details
Distance: 163.0km
Highest point: 690m
Category: Flat
David López says...
"The riders will know from the Tour of Murcia that these roads tend to be wide and exposed. The mountains here are not the biggest or the hardest but they do get a lot of wind. That final climb will complicate things for some riders, though."
Map
Profile
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy