Vuelta a Burgos Féminas: Lorena Wiebes sprints to stage 1 victory on gruelling uphill finish

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, outsprinting Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) on the uphill finish in Poza de la Sal. Wiebes' teammate Lotte Kopecky had led out the sprint and held on for third place.

After the early break had been caught with just under 40km to go, a strong group of 11 riders got away from the peloton and turned the stage into a GC fight over the Alto La Varga.

The chasing group closed the gap after the descent, and Célia Gery (FDJ-Suez) and Steffi Häberlin (SD Worx-Protime) went off the front 17.4km from the finish. They built a gap of almost a minute but were eventually reeled in with 1.3km to go, setting up a hard sprint on the 6-per cent slopes of the final kilometre.



Results

