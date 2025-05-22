Recommended reading

Vuelta a Burgos Féminas: Lorena Wiebes sprints to stage 1 victory on gruelling uphill finish

SD Worx-Protime rider waits patiently in finale, before surging for the line ahead of Balsamo and Kopecky

POZA DE LA SAL, SPAIN - MAY 22: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl-Trek (L) during the 10th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2025, Stage 1 a 113k 125km stage from Burgos to Poza de la Sal / #UCIWWT / on May 22, 2025 in Poza de la Sal, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, outsprinting Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) on the uphill finish in Poza de la Sal. Wiebes' teammate Lotte Kopecky had led out the sprint and held on for third place.

After the early break had been caught with just under 40km to go, a strong group of 11 riders got away from the peloton and turned the stage into a GC fight over the Alto La Varga.

