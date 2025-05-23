Vuelta a Burgos Féminas: Mie Bjørndal Ottestad beats Marlen Reusser to stage 2 victory in two-up sprint

Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Uno-X Mobility) took the biggest victory of her career so far when she won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, outsprinting Marlen Reusser (Movistar) after the two had attacked over the top of the day's only classified climb with 7km to go.

Reusser and Ottestad worked together to keep the chasing peloton behind, and on the finishing straight, Ottestad came around Reusser to take the win in Roa de Duero.

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the sprint for third place 18 seconds later, but her teammate Lotte Kopecky was held up by a mass crash 30km from the line and finished 1:45 minutes down.

Norwegian champion Ottestad is the new GC leader going into stage 3.

"It’s my first WorldTour victory, so I’m really happy. I don’t really understand it yet. It was a hectic final, and to be able to go with Marlen and outsprint her was really cool," said Ottestad.



Originally, she was not the team’s protected rider for the day, but Ottestad grasped the opportunity when it presented itself.



"We were going for a sprint today with Linda [Zanetti], but then the last climb was a bit harder than we expected," recalled the Norwegian. "We also thought there would be some attacks. I was on it, we got a gap, and then it was just about holding on to the finish line."

Results

