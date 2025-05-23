Recommended reading

Vuelta a Burgos Féminas: Mie Bjørndal Ottestad beats Marlen Reusser to stage 2 victory in two-up sprint

World champion Lotte Kopecky loses big time in hectic, attacking final run into Roa de Duero

ROA DE DUERO, SPAIN - MAY 23: (L-R) Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Movistar Team and stage winner Mie Bjorndal Ottestad of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility sprint at finish line during the 10th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2025, Stage 2 a 122km stage from Villalba de Duero to Roa de Duero / #UCIWWT / on May 23, 2025 in Roa de Duero, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Uno-X Mobility) took the biggest victory of her career so far when she won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, outsprinting Marlen Reusser (Movistar) after the two had attacked over the top of the day's only classified climb with 7km to go.

Reusser and Ottestad worked together to keep the chasing peloton behind, and on the finishing straight, Ottestad came around Reusser to take the win in Roa de Duero. 

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

