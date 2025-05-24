Recommended reading

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas: Marlen Reusser conquers queen stage 3 atop Picón Blanco, takes overall race lead

Yara Kastelijn second, Elisa Longo Borghini third on mountaintop finish

Marlen Reusser wins Vuelta a Burgos stage 3
Marlen Reusser wins Vuelta a Burgos stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marlen Reusser (Movistar) won a solo victory on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas that finished atop the 7.8km climb up the Picón Blanco, crossing the line 40 seconds ahead of Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) and 1:17 minutes ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ).

Reusser had accelerated from the group of favourites on the steepest part of the climb with 4.4km to go, and only Kastelijn and Chabbey could stay with her. Chabbey had to let go a few hundred metres later, and Reusser kept pushing hard, finally cracking Kastelijn at the two-kilometre mark. Behind Reusser, riders finished in ones and twos after a challenging climb.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

