Alejandro Valverde and his Movistar team put in a winning display on stage 2 of the Volta a Catalunya, taking the 43.1 kilometre team time trial from Pla de l'Estany to Banyoles in a time of 48:55.

The Spanish team finished two seconds clear of BMC Racing, with Chris Froome and Team Sky in third, 46 seconds down. The win was not without controversy with Valverde's teammate, Jose Rojas, first stripped of the leader's jersey after he was docked time for taking a push during the stage. Rojas had crossed the line at the front of the Movistar team and conducted both podium celebrations and television interviews before race judges intervened and docked the Spanish rider three minutes.

In an emergency meeting with the UCI commissaires, the jury then late in the evening imposed a one minute penalty on the entire Movistar squad after a protest by BMC, awarding the race lead to Ben Hermans.

The distance of the stage and the undulating parcours caused significant gaps in the overall standings. Alberto Contador and Trek-Segafredo limited their losses well to finish fourth at 1:15, but Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) lost more than two minutes, and with that any likely hopes of finishing on the podium.

Movistar were among the latter teams to start the stage, and it was Contador's Trek-Segafredo unit that set the early pace with a respectable time of 50:10. The Spaniard, still searching for his maiden win in Trek colours, marshalled his troops well enough and they looked on course for a podium spot until Team Sky and Movistar came through the finish.

There was little surprise when BMC overturned Trek's lead at both the intermediate and finish line time checks. The American squad may have been lacking some of their time trial depth, but with Rohan Dennis, Tejay van Garderen, and the reliability of Samuel Sanchez, Ben Hermans and Brent Bookwalter, they were always going to be the team to beat. They cut through technical sections with ease as Marco Pinotti – an expert at measuring efforts on such a course – orchestrated their ride. The red and black train looked impressive, even if they started to come apart briefly towards the end. They finished with their full contingent of eight riders, although several teams were still to finish.

Team Sky, looking to put a shambolic team time trial at Tirreno Adriatico behind them, welcomed Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa into the fold. This was the first time that all three had raced together since last year's Tour de France, with the team publicly backing the Welshman to lead their efforts here in Spain. That looked like a justified call when Landa was unceremoniously dropped during the second half of the race. Until that moment, Team Sky were one second ahead of Trek at the intermediate but 23 seconds down on the rampaging BMC.

The second half of the course was a battle of attrition, experience and, most importantly, will. Valverde, bouncing back from an illness that ruled him out of Paris-Nice, took a number of long turns on the front with Jonathan Castroviejo reminding everyone of his all-round class against the clock.

Coming into the final twists and turns it looked as though BMC would hold on take a narrow victory, but the Spanish WorldTour team would not be denied.

However, talk of unrest resulting from Movistar's ride began to surface soon after the finish. BMC Racing riders posted video footage of the Spanish team breaking UCI rules as Rojas was caught pushing Nelson Oliveira and Andrey Amador, on a climb midway through the race. Oliveira and Amador were also penalised one and two minutes, respectively, but Valverde escaped punishment despite UCI rules indicating that all riders on the team should have faced a one-minute penalty.

The overall picture

With such a long test against the clock coming so soon in the race, time gaps were always going to open up in the GC standings. Today's result has both opened up and closed off opportunities for several teams and riders.

The win puts Movistar in control, and they will be expected to set the pace on a difficult stage 3. The margin Valverde has over BMC's van Garderen and Dennis will be one of the most intriguing elements in the race. Dennis finished second in Tirreno, while van Garderen is struggling for form. Although the American is at this stage heading to the Giro as the captain of BMC, with Dennis as an understudy, another unflattering result could alter BMC's mind.

Both Thomas and Froome will rue the time conceded to Valverde, but having put time into Contador and a number of other GC contenders, they will see today's stage as mixed result.

*Update: Overnight the race jury chose to hand a one-minute penalty to the entire Movistar team, demoting them to third place on the day. The results have been amended accordingly.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 48:57:00 2 Team Sky 0:00:44 3 Movistar Team 0:00:58 4 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:15 5 Orica-Scott 0:01:24 6 FDJ 0:01:44 7 Team Lotto NL-Jumbo 0:01:48 8 Astana Pro Team 0:02:05 9 Lotto Soudal 0:02:10 10 Quick-Step Floors 0:02:13 11 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:15 12 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:27 13 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:37 14 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:02:48 15 UAE Team Emirates 0:02:58 16 Team Sunweb 0:03:04 17 Bahrain-Merida 0:03:26 18 Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team 0:03:30 19 Team Dimension Data 0:03:31 20 Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:45 21 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:04 22 Manzana Postobon Team 0:04:24 23 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:27 24 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:36 25 Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:05:19

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5:17:18 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:44 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 10 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 11 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 12 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 14 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:47 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:58 16 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:00 21 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:15 22 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 24 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 25 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 26 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:01:24 27 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 28 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 29 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 30 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 31 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:01:33 32 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:01:34 33 JŽrŽmy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:01:44 34 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 35 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 36 LŽo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 37 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 38 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:01:45 39 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:48 40 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 41 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 43 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 44 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 45 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:00 46 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:05 47 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 48 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 49 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 50 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 51 AndrŽ Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:10 52 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 53 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:13 55 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 56 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 57 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 58 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 59 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 60 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:15 61 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:27 64 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 65 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 66 Jan B‡rta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 67 JosŽ Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 68 Felix Gro§schartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:37 69 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 70 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 71 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 72 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:48 73 Rein TaaramŠe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 74 JosŽ Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 75 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 76 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:51 78 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:53 79 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:02:58 80 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 81 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 82 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 83 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 84 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:00 85 Sindre Skj¿stad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:03:04 86 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 87 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 88 Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:03:05 89 Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:03:12 90 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:26 91 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 92 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 93 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 94 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 95 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 96 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:03:27 97 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:30 98 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 99 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 100 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 101 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 102 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:31 103 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 104 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 105 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 106 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 107 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:32 108 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:45 109 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 110 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 111 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 112 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 113 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:56 114 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:04 115 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 116 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 117 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 118 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 119 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 120 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 121 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:04:11 122 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:21 123 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:04:24 124 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 125 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 126 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 127 Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 128 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:04:26 129 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:27 130 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 StŽphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 132 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 133 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 134 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:34 135 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:36 136 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 137 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 138 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 139 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 140 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 141 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:44 142 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 0:05:03 144 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:15 145 Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:05:19 146 Caio Godoy (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 147 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:05:28 148 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:05:32 149 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:39 150 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:40 151 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:48 152 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:53 153 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:07 154 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:31 155 çngel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:59 156 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:00 157 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:07:01 158 Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 159 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:03 160 RŽmi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:11 161 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:26 162 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 163 Alexander EDMONSON 0:07:30 164 Franois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:34 165 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:08:44 166 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:08:49 167 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:00 168 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:10 169 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:13 170 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:19 171 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:10:42 172 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:56 173 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:58 174 Matthias BrŠndle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:08 175 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:20 176 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:58 177 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:05 178 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:08 179 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:25 180 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:30 181 Lennard KŠmna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:13:53 182 Johannes Fršhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:13:57 183 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 184 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:14:03 185 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:14:38 186 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:57 187 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:20 188 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:28 189 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:21 190 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:19 191 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:39 192 Gabriel Machado (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:23:15 193 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:25:32 194 Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:28:57 195 Pedro Dourado (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:29:13 196 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:29:49

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 48 pts 2 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 37 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 26 4 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 23 5 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 19 6 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 7 8 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 10 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2 11 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 12 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 13 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 14 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 16 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 5 3 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2