Volta a Catalunya: Movistar powers to team time trial victory

Race lead swaps hands due to penalties to Spanish team

Joaquin Rojas leads Movistar during the stage 2 team time trial at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The profile of stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Volta a Catalunya)
The profile of stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Volta a Catalunya)
(Image credit: Volta a Catalunya)
Bahrain-Merida compete during the stage 2 team time trial at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Trek-Segafredo on course during the stage 2 team time trial at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Trek-Segafredo finished 4th during stage 2 at the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team CCC Sprandi Polkowice en route to 13th during stage 2 at the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lotto Soudal en route to 9th during stage 2 at the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cannondale-Drapac finished 18th during stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Lotto Soudal cross the line for 9th during stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Movistar en route to winning stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Bora-Hansgrohe on the start ramp during stage 2 at the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
LottoNL-Jumbo en route to 7th place during stage 2 at the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Katusha-Alpecin cross the line for 14th during stage 2 at the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Bahrain-Merida preparing to start stage 2 at the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Astana cross the line for 8th during stage 2 at the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Team Sky en route to third during stage 2 at the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Team Sunweb finished 16th during stage 2 at the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Astana on the start ramp during stage 2 at the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
LottoNL-Jumbo roll out during stage 2 at the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
LottoNL-Jumbo riders warm up on trainers before the start of stage 2 at the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Team Sky finished third during stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya

FDJ compete during stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya

FDJ en route to the finish during stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya

AG2R La Mondiale on course during stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya

AG2R La Mondiale on course during stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya

Joaquin Rojas on the podium after Movistar won the stage 2 team time trial at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katusha-Alpecin finished 14th during the stage 2 team time trial at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC's Tejay van Garderen drives the pace during the stage 2 team time trial at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
AG2R La Mondiale finished 11th during the stage 2 team time trial at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky en route to third place during the stage 2 team time trial at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Orica-Scott rides to fifth place during the stage 2 team time trial at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Quick-Step Floors finished 10th during the stage 2 team time trial at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky en route to the finish during stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya

BMC missed the win by two seconds during stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya

BMC missed the win by two seconds during stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya

Trek-Segafredo en route to the finish of stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Movistar on the podium after winning stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
UAE Emirates in action during the team time trial at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Bahrain-Merida on course in the team time trial at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Movistar en route to the team time trial win at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Jose Rojas on the stage 2 podium at Volta a Catalunya as race leader

Jose Rojas on the stage 2 podium at Volta a Catalunya

Jose Rojas tosses his bouquet from the stage 3 podium at Volta a Catalunya

BMC en route to second during stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya

Astana finished eighth during the stage 2 team time trial at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Movistar at the Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images)
Movistar riding the Volta a Catalunya team time trial

(Image credit: JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images)
Alejandro Valverde and José Joaquín Rojas celebrating Movistar's Volta a Catalunya stage 2 team time trial success

(Image credit: JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images)
Movistar won the second stage of the Volta a Catalunya.

(Image credit: JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images)

Alejandro Valverde and his Movistar team put in a winning display on stage 2 of the Volta a Catalunya, taking the 43.1 kilometre team time trial from Pla de l'Estany to Banyoles in a time of 48:55.

The Spanish team finished two seconds clear of BMC Racing, with Chris Froome and Team Sky in third, 46 seconds down. The win was not without controversy with Valverde's teammate, Jose Rojas, first stripped of the leader's jersey after he was docked time for taking a push during the stage. Rojas had crossed the line at the front of the Movistar team and conducted both podium celebrations and television interviews before race judges intervened and docked the Spanish rider three minutes.

In an emergency meeting with the UCI commissaires, the jury then late in the evening imposed a one minute penalty on the entire Movistar squad after a protest by BMC, awarding the race lead to Ben Hermans.

The distance of the stage and the undulating parcours caused significant gaps in the overall standings. Alberto Contador and Trek-Segafredo limited their losses well to finish fourth at 1:15, but Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) lost more than two minutes, and with that any likely hopes of finishing on the podium.

Movistar were among the latter teams to start the stage, and it was Contador's Trek-Segafredo unit that set the early pace with a respectable time of 50:10. The Spaniard, still searching for his maiden win in Trek colours, marshalled his troops well enough and they looked on course for a podium spot until Team Sky and Movistar came through the finish.

There was little surprise when BMC overturned Trek's lead at both the intermediate and finish line time checks. The American squad may have been lacking some of their time trial depth, but with Rohan Dennis, Tejay van Garderen, and the reliability of Samuel Sanchez, Ben Hermans and Brent Bookwalter, they were always going to be the team to beat. They cut through technical sections with ease as Marco Pinotti – an expert at measuring efforts on such a course – orchestrated their ride. The red and black train looked impressive, even if they started to come apart briefly towards the end. They finished with their full contingent of eight riders, although several teams were still to finish.

Team Sky, looking to put a shambolic team time trial at Tirreno Adriatico behind them, welcomed Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa into the fold. This was the first time that all three had raced together since last year's Tour de France, with the team publicly backing the Welshman to lead their efforts here in Spain. That looked like a justified call when Landa was unceremoniously dropped during the second half of the race. Until that moment, Team Sky were one second ahead of Trek at the intermediate but 23 seconds down on the rampaging BMC.

The second half of the course was a battle of attrition, experience and, most importantly, will. Valverde, bouncing back from an illness that ruled him out of Paris-Nice, took a number of long turns on the front with Jonathan Castroviejo reminding everyone of his all-round class against the clock.

Coming into the final twists and turns it looked as though BMC would hold on take a narrow victory, but the Spanish WorldTour team would not be denied.

However, talk of unrest resulting from Movistar's ride began to surface soon after the finish. BMC Racing riders posted video footage of the Spanish team breaking UCI rules as Rojas was caught pushing Nelson Oliveira and Andrey Amador, on a climb midway through the race. Oliveira and Amador were also penalised one and two minutes, respectively, but Valverde escaped punishment despite UCI rules indicating that all riders on the team should have faced a one-minute penalty.

The overall picture

With such a long test against the clock coming so soon in the race, time gaps were always going to open up in the GC standings. Today's result has both opened up and closed off opportunities for several teams and riders.

The win puts Movistar in control, and they will be expected to set the pace on a difficult stage 3. The margin Valverde has over BMC's van Garderen and Dennis will be one of the most intriguing elements in the race. Dennis finished second in Tirreno, while van Garderen is struggling for form. Although the American is at this stage heading to the Giro as the captain of BMC, with Dennis as an understudy, another unflattering result could alter BMC's mind.

Both Thomas and Froome will rue the time conceded to Valverde, but having put time into Contador and a number of other GC contenders, they will see today's stage as mixed result.

*Update: Overnight the race jury chose to hand a one-minute penalty to the entire Movistar team, demoting them to third place on the day. The results have been amended accordingly.  

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team48:57:00
2Team Sky0:00:44
3Movistar Team0:00:58
4Trek-Segafredo0:01:15
5Orica-Scott0:01:24
6FDJ0:01:44
7Team Lotto NL-Jumbo0:01:48
8Astana Pro Team0:02:05
9Lotto Soudal0:02:10
10Quick-Step Floors0:02:13
11AG2R La Mondiale0:02:15
12Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:27
13CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:37
14Team Katusha Alpecin0:02:48
15UAE Team Emirates0:02:58
16Team Sunweb0:03:04
17Bahrain-Merida0:03:26
18Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team0:03:30
19Team Dimension Data0:03:31
20Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:45
21Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:04
22Manzana Postobon Team0:04:24
23Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:27
24Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:36
25Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:05:19

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team5:17:18
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
5Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
7Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:44
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
10Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
11Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
12Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
14Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:47
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:58
16Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
17Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
18Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
19Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
20Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:01:00
21Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:01:15
22Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
24Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
25Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
26Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:01:24
27Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
28Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
29Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
30Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
31Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott0:01:33
32Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:01:34
33JŽrŽmy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:01:44
34David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
35Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
36LŽo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
37Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
38Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:01:45
39Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:48
40George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
41Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
42Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
43Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
44Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
45Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:00
46Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:05
47Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
48Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
49Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
50Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
51AndrŽ Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:10
52Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
53Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
54Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:02:13
55Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
56Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
57Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
58Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
59Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
60Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:15
61Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
63Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:27
64Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
65Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
66Jan B‡rta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
67JosŽ Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
68Felix Gro§schartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:37
69Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
71Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
72Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:48
73Rein TaaramŠe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
74JosŽ Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
75Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
76Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
77Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:51
78Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:53
79Darwin Atapuma (Col) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:02:58
80Anass Ait El Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
81Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
82Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
83Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
84Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:00
85Sindre Skj¿stad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb0:03:04
86Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
87Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
88Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:03:05
89Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:03:12
90Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:26
91Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
92Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
93Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
94Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
95Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
96Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:03:27
97Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:30
98Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
99Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
100Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
101Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
102Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:31
103Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
104Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
105Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
106Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
107Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:32
108Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:03:45
109Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
110Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
111Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
112Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
113Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:56
114Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:04
115Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
116Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
117Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
118Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
119Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
120Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
121Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:04:11
122Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:21
123Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:04:24
124Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
125Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
126Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
127Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
128Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:04:26
129Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:27
130Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131StŽphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
132Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
133Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
134Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:34
135Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:36
136Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
137Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
138Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
139Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
140Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
141Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:44
142Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
143Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott0:05:03
144Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:15
145Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:05:19
146Caio Godoy (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
147Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:05:28
148Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:05:32
149Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:39
150Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:40
151Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:05:48
152Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:05:53
153Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:07
154Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:31
155çngel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:59
156Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:00
157Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:07:01
158Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
159Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:07:03
160RŽmi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:07:11
161Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:26
162Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
163Alexander EDMONSON0:07:30
164Franois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:34
165Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:08:44
166Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:08:49
167Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:00
168Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:10
169Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:13
170Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:19
171Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:10:42
172Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:56
173Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:58
174Matthias BrŠndle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:12:08
175Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:20
176Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:58
177Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:05
178Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:08
179Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:25
180Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:30
181Lennard KŠmna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:13:53
182Johannes Fršhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:13:57
183Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
184Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:14:03
185Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:14:38
186Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:57
187Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:20
188Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:16:28
189Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:21
190Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:19
191Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:39
192Gabriel Machado (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:23:15
193Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:25:32
194Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:28:57
195Pedro Dourado (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:29:13
196Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:29:49

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team48pts
2Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida37
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac26
4Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team23
5Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon19
6Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac7
8Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
10Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2
11Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
12Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
13Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon2
14Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
16Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac5
3Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team5:17:18
2Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:58
3Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:01:15
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:01:24
5Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
6Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
7JŽrŽmy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:01:44
8David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
9LŽo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
10Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:48
11Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:10
12Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:02:13
13Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
14Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
15Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
16Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:15
17Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:27
18Felix Gro§schartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:37
19Anass Ait El Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:02:58
20Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
21Sindre Skj¿stad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb0:03:04
22Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
23Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:03:05
24Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:26
25Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:30
26Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
27Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:31
28Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
29Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:03:45

