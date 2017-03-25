Image 1 of 33 Daryl Impey pips Alejandro Valverde for the stage 6 victory at the Volta a Catalunya. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 33 Orica-Scott's Svein Tuft looking relaxed pre-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 33 Carlos Verona (Orica-Scott) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 33 Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale) dishing out the pain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 33 Haimar Zubeldia (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 33 The strung out peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 33 Geraint Thomas grabs his lunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 33 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 33 Marc Soler remains the best young rider and moves into third place overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 33 Alessandro De Marchi with BMC teammate Tejay van Garderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 33 Former Olympic champion Sammy Sanchez (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 33 Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 33 Dan Martin and Quick-Step Floors at the head of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 33 Pieter Serry (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 33 Damien Howson leading the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 33 Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale) with the fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 33 Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 33 Alberto Contador and Alejandro Valverde chat pre-stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 33 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Team UAE Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 33 Spanish champion Jose Rojas (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 33 Anass Aït El Abdia (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 33 De Marchi (BMC Racing) came close to winning stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 33 Carlos Verona (Orica Scott) leads the front group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 33 Chris Froome (Team Sky) had a day to forget (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 33 Chris Froome (Team Sky) leads his team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 33 Daryl Impey (Orica Scott) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 33 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 33 Daryl Impey (Orica Scott) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 33 Daryl Impey (Orica Scott) wins stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 33 Daryl Impey (Orica Scott) wins stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 33 The final sprint for the Volta a Catalunya's sixth stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 33 Daryl Impey after his Volta a Catalunya stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 33 Orica-Scott celebrating Daryl Impey's Volta a Catalunya stage 6 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Daryl Impey (Orica-Scott) claimed a dramatic win on stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya, out-sprinting Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) from a reduced peloton.

The stage was marked by a series of early attacks with Chris Froome (Team Sky) missing a key split and losing over twenty minutes and his spot on the podium. In the closing stages Dario Cataldo (Astana) and Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing) attacked and looked set to contest the stage win. However, with the line in sight, the pair were overhauled by the remnants of the bunch with Impey out-powering Valverde in a close sprint. French national road champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ) finished third.

The shift in the overall saw Valverde cement is leader with Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) moving into second overall, 53 seconds down with on stage to go. Marc Soler (Movistar) moved into third overall after Froome's capitulation.

"It was an interesting day today with the splits," Impey said after his win.

"We had quite a few guys in the front and in the end it was such a reduced front group. I was just happy to have the legs for the sprint because I rode quite hard early on. We moved Adam Yates up overall so to get the win on top of that is fantastic. Going into today's stage I didn't think I would have a good chance but the team rode so well."

How it unfolded

After the fireworks on stage 5, the final stage in the mountains was set to decide the overall for this year's Volta a Catalunya. With Valverde in imperious form having picked up two stage wins already, the onus was on the likes of Contador and Froome to attack the race leader.

When the attacks did come, early on in the 189km stage, they came from Movistar and Trek-Segafredo. While the majority of the top ten were present in the surprise early move, Froome was the notable exception. Team Sky, in fact, failed to position a single rider in the lead group of 50, and as the gap began to creep up, shades of last year's Vuelta stage in which Froome was ambushed quickly became apparent.

Team Sky attempted to lead a chase at first, and held the front group at around a minute for the middle section of the stage, but as the kilometres ticked by and the leaders ticked off the opening climbs, the gap slowly moved out to two minutes. That effectively ended Froome's hopes of a podium place in his first European outing of the season as more and more teams joined the Movistar/Trek alliance.

With so many teams and riders willing to work, the gap ballooned to over six minutes before the penultimate climb.

After such a blistering start the front group eased back, with Movistar, LottoNl, and Quick-Step joining forces at the front.

The final, long climb before the descent into Reus offered the climbers their last chance to affect the GC but only Alberto Contador attempted to ruin Movistar's party.

The Spaniard's acceleration only caused a slight ripple of panic in the bunch, with Movistar quick to reel in their closest rival. In truth, the gradient – or lack of it – only hampered the opportunity to go clear and as the bunch crested the top of the climb, a reduced bunch sprint looked to be on the cards.

However this race has been anything but predictable and when Cataldo and De Marchi broke clear it looked as though the Italian pair would decide the stage. They had 12 seconds on the chase as they came into the final 1,000 metres but a combination of Movistar and Orica-Scott saw that lead evaporate, and with the line in sight Impey tore by the fading pair to snatch victory ahead of Valverde and Vichot.

By the time the South African had finished with his podium duties, the group containing Froome still had several kilometres to complete. The three-time Tour de France winner eventually made it home, conceding over 26 minutes.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 4:34:14 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 4 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 5 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 9 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 11 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 15 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 16 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 17 Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 21 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 22 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 24 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 28 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 29 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Team UAE Emirates 30 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 31 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 33 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 34 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:15 35 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:29 36 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:56 37 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:30 38 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 39 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 40 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 41 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 42 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 44 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 45 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:12:02 46 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 47 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 48 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:14:37 49 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:30 50 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:18:47 51 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:20:18 52 Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 53 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:21:04 54 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 55 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:06 56 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 57 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 58 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:38 59 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 61 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 62 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 64 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 65 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 66 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 67 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 68 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 69 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 70 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 73 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 74 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 75 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 76 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 78 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 79 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 80 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 81 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 83 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 84 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 85 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 86 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 87 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 88 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 89 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 90 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 91 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 92 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 93 Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 94 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 95 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Team UAE Emirates 96 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 97 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates 99 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Emirates 100 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 101 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 103 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 104 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 105 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 106 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 107 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 108 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 109 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 110 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 111 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 112 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 113 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 114 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky OTL Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida OTL Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo OTL Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert OTL Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb OTL François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale OTL Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits OTL Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA OTL Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ OTL Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors OTL Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team OTL Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert OTL Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data OTL Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo OTL Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits OTL Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team OTL José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin OTL Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb OTL Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe OTL Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon OTL Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon OTL Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice OTL Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida OTL Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team OTL Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice OTL Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice OTL Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij OTL Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin OTL Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott OTL Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA OTL Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac OTL Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo OTL Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida OTL Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky OTL Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac OTL Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida OTL Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA OTL Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij OTL Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA OTL Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Emirates OTL Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team OTL Caio Godoy (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team OTL Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice OTL Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo OTL Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team OTL Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice OTL Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team OTL Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team DNF Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky DNF Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo DNF Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ DNF Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

KOM 1 - Alt de Bot, 29.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 4 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 2 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1

KOM 2 - Alt de Falset, 122.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 6 pts 2 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 3 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 1

KOM 3 - Alt de Porrera, 137.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 6 pts 2 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 4 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 1

KOM 4 - Alt de la Musara, 154.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 16 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 12 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 10 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 6 6 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 7 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Emirates 3 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 2 9 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 1

Sprint 1 - 75km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 2 3 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 1

Sprint 2 - 95.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 3 pts 2 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 3 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 13:42:42 2 Movistar Team 3 Orica-Scott 4 Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:29 5 Astana Pro Team 0:06:30 6 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 Team Sunweb 0:18:32 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:38 9 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 11 BMC Racing Team 12 Trek-Segafredo 0:33:08 13 Manzana Postobon 14 FDJ 0:38:40 15 UAE Team Emirates 0:46:56 16 Lotto Soudal 0:53:16 17 Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Bahrain-Merida 19 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Dimension Data 0:53:26 21 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:59:46 22 Katusha-Alpecin 1:19:54 23 Team Sky

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 22:18:35 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:53 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:06 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:01:21 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:24 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:19 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:46 8 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:02:50 9 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:51 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:55 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:23 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:05 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:04 14 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Team UAE Emirates 0:05:13 15 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:53 16 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:31 17 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:07 18 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:12:35 19 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 20 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:13 21 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:13:35 22 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:57 23 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:06 24 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:19:55 25 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:44 26 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:45 27 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:24:06 28 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 0:25:02 29 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:03 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:26:49 31 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:27:05 32 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:28:18 33 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:28:43 34 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:27 35 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:00 36 Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:30:03 37 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 0:30:23 38 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:31:43 39 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Emirates 0:32:22 40 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:12 41 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:33:26 42 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:34:31 43 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:35:29 44 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:35:36 45 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:35:46 46 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:36:05 47 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:36:18 48 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:36:26 49 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:36:51 50 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:37:06 51 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 0:37:12 52 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:37:23 53 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:37:32 54 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:37:38 56 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:06 57 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:19 58 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:38:37 59 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:38:51 60 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:40:29 61 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:41:54 62 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:22 63 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:43:21 64 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:46:34 65 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:46:54 66 Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:48:07 67 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:48:49 68 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:49:18 69 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:49:21 70 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:19 71 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:50:29 72 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:30 73 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:50:52 74 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:51:07 75 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:51:12 76 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:51:18 77 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:52:05 78 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:52:09 79 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:53:37 80 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:54:45 81 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:55:14 82 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:55:55 83 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:58:18 84 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:58:40 85 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:59:15 86 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 1:00:45 87 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:01:44 88 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:01:47 89 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:01:49 90 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:02:10 91 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:02:25 92 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates 1:02:36 93 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:02:44 94 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 1:04:30 95 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 1:04:50 96 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:06:32 97 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:06:58 98 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:07:28 99 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:07:51 100 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 1:08:40 101 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 1:08:53 102 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:10:01 103 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Team UAE Emirates 1:11:20 104 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 1:13:21 105 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 1:13:30 106 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:13:55 107 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:13:56 108 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:15:00 109 Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 1:15:59 110 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 1:16:56 111 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:18:06 112 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:18:34 113 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 1:19:22 114 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:21:08

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 105 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 50 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 47 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 46 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 44 6 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 43 7 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 32 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 26

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 13 pts 2 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 3 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 4 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 2 6 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 7 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 8 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 22:19:41 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:15 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:01:44 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:58 5 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:47 6 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:01 7 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:07 8 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:38