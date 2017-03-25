Trending

Impey wins Volta a Catalunya stage 6

Froome tumbles down GC leaderboard after missing early split

Image 1 of 33

Daryl Impey pips Alejandro Valverde for the stage 6 victory at the Volta a Catalunya.

Daryl Impey pips Alejandro Valverde for the stage 6 victory at the Volta a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 33

Orica-Scott's Svein Tuft looking relaxed pre-stage

Orica-Scott's Svein Tuft looking relaxed pre-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 33

Carlos Verona (Orica-Scott) on the attack

Carlos Verona (Orica-Scott) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 33

Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale) dishing out the pain

Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale) dishing out the pain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 33

Haimar Zubeldia (Trek-Segafredo)

Haimar Zubeldia (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 33

The strung out peloton

The strung out peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 33

Geraint Thomas grabs his lunch

Geraint Thomas grabs his lunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 33

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 33

Marc Soler remains the best young rider and moves into third place overall

Marc Soler remains the best young rider and moves into third place overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 33

Alessandro De Marchi with BMC teammate Tejay van Garderen

Alessandro De Marchi with BMC teammate Tejay van Garderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 33

Former Olympic champion Sammy Sanchez (BMC)

Former Olympic champion Sammy Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 33

Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 33

Dan Martin and Quick-Step Floors at the head of the race

Dan Martin and Quick-Step Floors at the head of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 33

Pieter Serry (Quick-Step Floors)

Pieter Serry (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 33

Damien Howson leading the peloton

Damien Howson leading the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 33

Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale) with the fans

Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale) with the fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 33

Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale)

Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 33

Alberto Contador and Alejandro Valverde chat pre-stage

Alberto Contador and Alejandro Valverde chat pre-stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 33

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Team UAE Emirates)

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Team UAE Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 33

Spanish champion Jose Rojas (Movistar)

Spanish champion Jose Rojas (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 33

Anass Aït El Abdia (UAE Team Emirates)

Anass Aït El Abdia (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 33

De Marchi (BMC Racing) came close to winning stage 6

De Marchi (BMC Racing) came close to winning stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 33

Carlos Verona (Orica Scott) leads the front group

Carlos Verona (Orica Scott) leads the front group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 33

Chris Froome (Team Sky) had a day to forget

Chris Froome (Team Sky) had a day to forget
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 33

Chris Froome (Team Sky) leads his team

Chris Froome (Team Sky) leads his team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 33

Daryl Impey (Orica Scott) on the podium

Daryl Impey (Orica Scott) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 33

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 33

Daryl Impey (Orica Scott) on the podium

Daryl Impey (Orica Scott) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 33

Daryl Impey (Orica Scott) wins stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya

Daryl Impey (Orica Scott) wins stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 33

Daryl Impey (Orica Scott) wins stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya

Daryl Impey (Orica Scott) wins stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 33

The final sprint for the Volta a Catalunya's sixth stage

The final sprint for the Volta a Catalunya's sixth stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 33

Daryl Impey after his Volta a Catalunya stage win

Daryl Impey after his Volta a Catalunya stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 33

Orica-Scott celebrating Daryl Impey's Volta a Catalunya stage 6 victory

Orica-Scott celebrating Daryl Impey's Volta a Catalunya stage 6 victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Daryl Impey (Orica-Scott) claimed a dramatic win on stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya, out-sprinting Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) from a reduced peloton.

Related Articles

Catalunya: Contador moves into second as Froome falls apart

Valverde comes within a whisker of a third Volta a Catalunya stage win

Successful day out at Volta a Catalunya for Orica-Scott

The stage was marked by a series of early attacks with Chris Froome (Team Sky) missing a key split and losing over twenty minutes and his spot on the podium. In the closing stages Dario Cataldo (Astana) and Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing) attacked and looked set to contest the stage win. However, with the line in sight, the pair were overhauled by the remnants of the bunch with Impey out-powering Valverde in a close sprint. French national road champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ) finished third.

The shift in the overall saw Valverde cement is leader with Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) moving into second overall, 53 seconds down with on stage to go. Marc Soler (Movistar) moved into third overall after Froome's capitulation.

"It was an interesting day today with the splits," Impey said after his win.

"We had quite a few guys in the front and in the end it was such a reduced front group. I was just happy to have the legs for the sprint because I rode quite hard early on. We moved Adam Yates up overall so to get the win on top of that is fantastic. Going into today's stage I didn't think I would have a good chance but the team rode so well."

How it unfolded

After the fireworks on stage 5, the final stage in the mountains was set to decide the overall for this year's Volta a Catalunya. With Valverde in imperious form having picked up two stage wins already, the onus was on the likes of Contador and Froome to attack the race leader.

When the attacks did come, early on in the 189km stage, they came from Movistar and Trek-Segafredo. While the majority of the top ten were present in the surprise early move, Froome was the notable exception. Team Sky, in fact, failed to position a single rider in the lead group of 50, and as the gap began to creep up, shades of last year's Vuelta stage in which Froome was ambushed quickly became apparent.

Team Sky attempted to lead a chase at first, and held the front group at around a minute for the middle section of the stage, but as the kilometres ticked by and the leaders ticked off the opening climbs, the gap slowly moved out to two minutes. That effectively ended Froome's hopes of a podium place in his first European outing of the season as more and more teams joined the Movistar/Trek alliance.

With so many teams and riders willing to work, the gap ballooned to over six minutes before the penultimate climb.

After such a blistering start the front group eased back, with Movistar, LottoNl, and Quick-Step joining forces at the front.

The final, long climb before the descent into Reus offered the climbers their last chance to affect the GC but only Alberto Contador attempted to ruin Movistar's party.

The Spaniard's acceleration only caused a slight ripple of panic in the bunch, with Movistar quick to reel in their closest rival. In truth, the gradient  – or lack of it – only hampered the opportunity to go clear and as the bunch crested the top of the climb, a reduced bunch sprint looked to be on the cards.

However this race has been anything but predictable and when Cataldo and De Marchi broke clear it looked as though the Italian pair would decide the stage. They had 12 seconds on the chase as they came into the final 1,000 metres but a combination of Movistar and Orica-Scott saw that lead evaporate, and with the line in sight Impey tore by the fading pair to snatch victory ahead of Valverde and Vichot.

By the time the South African had finished with his podium duties, the group containing Froome still had several kilometres to complete. The three-time Tour de France winner eventually made it home, conceding over 26 minutes.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott4:34:14
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
4Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
5Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
6Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
11Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
15Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
16Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
17Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
19Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
21Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
22George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
24Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
27Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
28Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
29Darwin Atapuma (Col) Team UAE Emirates
30Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
31Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
33Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
34Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:15
35Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:29
36Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:56
37Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:30
38Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
39Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
40Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
41Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
42Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
43Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
44Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
45Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:12:02
46Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
47Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
48Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:14:37
49Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:30
50Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:18:47
51Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:20:18
52Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
53Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:21:04
54Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
55Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:23:06
56Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
57Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
58Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:38
59Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
61Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
62Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
64Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
65Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
66Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
67Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
68Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
69David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
70Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
73Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
74Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
75Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
76Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
77Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
78Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
79Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
80Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
81Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
83Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
84Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
85André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
86Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
87Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
88Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
89Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
90Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
91Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
92Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
93Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
94Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
95Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Team UAE Emirates
96Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
97Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates
99Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Emirates
100Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
101Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
103Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
104Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
105Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
106Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
107Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
108Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
109Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
110Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
111Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
112Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
113Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
114Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
OTLYukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
OTLMarkel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
OTLFrederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
OTLPhil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
OTLFrançois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
OTLGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
OTLNicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
OTLJohan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
OTLRémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
OTLJoey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
OTLMarco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
OTLMekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
OTLBert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
OTLJonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
OTLKilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
OTLJosé Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
OTLMax Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
OTLSilvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
OTLJuan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
OTLHernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
OTLPatryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
OTLDomen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
OTLArtyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
OTLPiotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
OTLLeszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
OTLTim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
OTLMaxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
OTLRuben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
OTLLuis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
OTLBrendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
OTLMartijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
OTLAntonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
OTLPeter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
OTLAndrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
OTLEnrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
OTLHector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
OTLEtienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
OTLDiego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
OTLAnnas Ait el Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Emirates
OTLMurilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
OTLCaio Godoy (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
OTLMateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
OTLMatthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
OTLMagno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
OTLJan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
OTLPello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
OTLDaniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFAndrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
DNFMikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
DNFBauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
DNFPaolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSNacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

KOM 1 - Alt de Bot, 29.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors4
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott2
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1

KOM 2 - Alt de Falset, 122.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott6pts
2Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
3Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
4Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors1

KOM 3 - Alt de Porrera, 137.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac6pts
2Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
4Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott1

KOM 4 - Alt de la Musara, 154.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team16pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team12
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team10
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe8
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott6
6Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
7Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Emirates3
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors2
9Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors1

Sprint 1 - 75km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott2
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors1

Sprint 2 - 95.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac3pts
2George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
3Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors13:42:42
2Movistar Team
3Orica-Scott
4Cannondale-Drapac0:00:29
5Astana Pro Team0:06:30
6Team LottoNl-Jumbo
7Team Sunweb0:18:32
8AG2R La Mondiale0:26:38
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
11BMC Racing Team
12Trek-Segafredo0:33:08
13Manzana Postobon
14FDJ0:38:40
15UAE Team Emirates0:46:56
16Lotto Soudal0:53:16
17Bora-Hansgrohe
18Bahrain-Merida
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Dimension Data0:53:26
21CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:59:46
22Katusha-Alpecin1:19:54
23Team Sky

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team22:18:35
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:53
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:06
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:01:21
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:02:19
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:46
8Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:02:50
9George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:51
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:55
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:23
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:05
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:04
14Darwin Atapuma (Col) Team UAE Emirates0:05:13
15Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:53
16Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:31
17Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:07
18Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:12:35
19Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
20Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:13
21Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:13:35
22Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:57
23Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:06
24Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:19:55
25Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:23:44
26Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:45
27Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon0:24:06
28Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon0:25:02
29Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:03
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:26:49
31Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:27:05
32Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:28:18
33Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:28:43
34Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:29:27
35Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:00
36Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:30:03
37David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:30:23
38Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:31:43
39Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Emirates0:32:22
40Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:33:12
41Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:33:26
42Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:34:31
43Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:35:29
44Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:35:36
45Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:35:46
46Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:36:05
47Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:36:18
48Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:36:26
49Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:36:51
50Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:37:06
51Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ0:37:12
52Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb0:37:23
53Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:37:32
54Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:37:38
56Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:06
57Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:19
58Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:38:37
59Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:38:51
60Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:40:29
61Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:41:54
62Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:42:22
63Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:43:21
64Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:46:34
65Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:46:54
66Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:48:07
67Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:48:49
68Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:49:18
69Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:49:21
70Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:50:19
71Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:50:29
72Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:30
73Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:50:52
74Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:51:07
75Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:51:12
76Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:51:18
77Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:52:05
78Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:52:09
79Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:53:37
80Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:54:45
81Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:55:14
82José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe0:55:55
83Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:58:18
84Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:58:40
85Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:59:15
86Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin1:00:45
87Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:01:44
88Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1:01:47
89Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:01:49
90Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb1:02:10
91Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:02:25
92Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates1:02:36
93Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:02:44
94Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon1:04:30
95Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin1:04:50
96Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe1:06:32
97Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:06:58
98Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:07:28
99Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon1:07:51
100Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott1:08:40
101Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors1:08:53
102Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:10:01
103Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Team UAE Emirates1:11:20
104Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin1:13:21
105Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1:13:30
106André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:13:55
107Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:13:56
108Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:15:00
109Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates1:15:59
110Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data1:16:56
111Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:18:06
112Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:18:34
113Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott1:19:22
114Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:21:08

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team105pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky50
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo47
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors46
5Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott44
6Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team43
7Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data32
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac26

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac13pts
2Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5
3George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott2
6Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
7Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
8Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team22:19:41
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:15
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:01:44
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:58
5Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:47
6Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:01
7Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:07
8Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:22:38

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team67:02:39
2Cannondale-Drapac0:09:08
3Orica-Scott0:15:54
4Astana Pro Team0:16:22
5Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:27
6Quick-Step Floors0:31:52
7Trek-Segafredo0:32:49
8AG2R La Mondiale0:34:19
9BMC Racing Team0:37:44
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:49:01
11Team Sunweb0:55:06
12FDJ1:11:11
13UAE Team Emirates1:17:33
14Team Sky1:22:22
15CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:26:25
16Lotto Soudal1:26:28
17Bahrain-Merida1:26:50
18Manzana Postobon1:28:28
19Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1:31:35
20Dimension Data1:38:16
21Bora-Hansgrohe1:42:53
22Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:17:18
23Katusha-Alpecin2:18:56

Latest on Cyclingnews