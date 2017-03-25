Impey wins Volta a Catalunya stage 6
Froome tumbles down GC leaderboard after missing early split
Stage 6: Tortosa - Reus
Daryl Impey (Orica-Scott) claimed a dramatic win on stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya, out-sprinting Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) from a reduced peloton.
The stage was marked by a series of early attacks with Chris Froome (Team Sky) missing a key split and losing over twenty minutes and his spot on the podium. In the closing stages Dario Cataldo (Astana) and Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing) attacked and looked set to contest the stage win. However, with the line in sight, the pair were overhauled by the remnants of the bunch with Impey out-powering Valverde in a close sprint. French national road champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ) finished third.
The shift in the overall saw Valverde cement is leader with Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) moving into second overall, 53 seconds down with on stage to go. Marc Soler (Movistar) moved into third overall after Froome's capitulation.
"It was an interesting day today with the splits," Impey said after his win.
"We had quite a few guys in the front and in the end it was such a reduced front group. I was just happy to have the legs for the sprint because I rode quite hard early on. We moved Adam Yates up overall so to get the win on top of that is fantastic. Going into today's stage I didn't think I would have a good chance but the team rode so well."
How it unfolded
After the fireworks on stage 5, the final stage in the mountains was set to decide the overall for this year's Volta a Catalunya. With Valverde in imperious form having picked up two stage wins already, the onus was on the likes of Contador and Froome to attack the race leader.
When the attacks did come, early on in the 189km stage, they came from Movistar and Trek-Segafredo. While the majority of the top ten were present in the surprise early move, Froome was the notable exception. Team Sky, in fact, failed to position a single rider in the lead group of 50, and as the gap began to creep up, shades of last year's Vuelta stage in which Froome was ambushed quickly became apparent.
Team Sky attempted to lead a chase at first, and held the front group at around a minute for the middle section of the stage, but as the kilometres ticked by and the leaders ticked off the opening climbs, the gap slowly moved out to two minutes. That effectively ended Froome's hopes of a podium place in his first European outing of the season as more and more teams joined the Movistar/Trek alliance.
With so many teams and riders willing to work, the gap ballooned to over six minutes before the penultimate climb.
After such a blistering start the front group eased back, with Movistar, LottoNl, and Quick-Step joining forces at the front.
The final, long climb before the descent into Reus offered the climbers their last chance to affect the GC but only Alberto Contador attempted to ruin Movistar's party.
The Spaniard's acceleration only caused a slight ripple of panic in the bunch, with Movistar quick to reel in their closest rival. In truth, the gradient – or lack of it – only hampered the opportunity to go clear and as the bunch crested the top of the climb, a reduced bunch sprint looked to be on the cards.
However this race has been anything but predictable and when Cataldo and De Marchi broke clear it looked as though the Italian pair would decide the stage. They had 12 seconds on the chase as they came into the final 1,000 metres but a combination of Movistar and Orica-Scott saw that lead evaporate, and with the line in sight Impey tore by the fading pair to snatch victory ahead of Valverde and Vichot.
By the time the South African had finished with his podium duties, the group containing Froome still had several kilometres to complete. The three-time Tour de France winner eventually made it home, conceding over 26 minutes.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|4:34:14
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|9
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|17
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|21
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|24
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|29
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Team UAE Emirates
|30
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|33
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|35
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:29
|36
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:56
|37
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:30
|38
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|40
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|42
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|44
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|45
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:02
|46
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|47
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:14:37
|49
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:30
|50
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:18:47
|51
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:20:18
|52
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|53
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:21:04
|54
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|55
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:06
|56
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|57
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|58
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:38
|59
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|62
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|64
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|65
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|66
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|67
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|73
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|74
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|75
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|76
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|78
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|79
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|80
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|81
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|83
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|84
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|85
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|87
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|89
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|91
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|92
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|94
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|95
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Team UAE Emirates
|96
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|97
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates
|99
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Emirates
|100
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|103
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|104
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|105
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|106
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|107
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|108
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|109
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|110
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|111
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|112
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|113
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|114
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|OTL
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|OTL
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|OTL
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|OTL
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|OTL
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|OTL
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|OTL
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|OTL
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|OTL
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|OTL
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|OTL
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|OTL
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|OTL
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|OTL
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|OTL
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|OTL
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|OTL
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|OTL
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|OTL
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|OTL
|Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|OTL
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|OTL
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|OTL
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|OTL
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|OTL
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|OTL
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|OTL
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|OTL
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|OTL
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|OTL
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|OTL
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|OTL
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|OTL
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|OTL
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|OTL
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|OTL
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|OTL
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|OTL
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|OTL
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Emirates
|OTL
|Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|OTL
|Caio Godoy (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|OTL
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|OTL
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|OTL
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|OTL
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|OTL
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|OTL
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|DNF
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|2
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|6
|pts
|2
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|3
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|4
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|4
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|6
|6
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|7
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Emirates
|3
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|9
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|pts
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|2
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|pts
|2
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|3
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|13:42:42
|2
|Movistar Team
|3
|Orica-Scott
|4
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:29
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:30
|6
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|Team Sunweb
|0:18:32
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:38
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:08
|13
|Manzana Postobon
|14
|FDJ
|0:38:40
|15
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:46:56
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:53:16
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Dimension Data
|0:53:26
|21
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:59:46
|22
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:19:54
|23
|Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|22:18:35
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:53
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:06
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:01:21
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:19
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:46
|8
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:02:50
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:51
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:55
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:23
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:05
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:04
|14
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Team UAE Emirates
|0:05:13
|15
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:53
|16
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:31
|17
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:07
|18
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:12:35
|19
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:13
|21
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:35
|22
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:57
|23
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:06
|24
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:55
|25
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:44
|26
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:45
|27
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:24:06
|28
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|0:25:02
|29
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:03
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:26:49
|31
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:27:05
|32
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:28:18
|33
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:43
|34
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:27
|35
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:00
|36
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:03
|37
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|0:30:23
|38
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:31:43
|39
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Emirates
|0:32:22
|40
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:12
|41
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:33:26
|42
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:34:31
|43
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:35:29
|44
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:35:36
|45
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:35:46
|46
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:36:05
|47
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:36:18
|48
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:36:26
|49
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:36:51
|50
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:37:06
|51
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|0:37:12
|52
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:37:23
|53
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:37:32
|54
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:37:38
|56
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:06
|57
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:19
|58
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:38:37
|59
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:51
|60
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:40:29
|61
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:41:54
|62
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:42:22
|63
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:43:21
|64
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:46:34
|65
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:46:54
|66
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:48:07
|67
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:48:49
|68
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:49:18
|69
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:49:21
|70
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:19
|71
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:50:29
|72
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:30
|73
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:50:52
|74
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:51:07
|75
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:51:12
|76
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:51:18
|77
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:52:05
|78
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:09
|79
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:53:37
|80
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:54:45
|81
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:14
|82
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:55:55
|83
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:58:18
|84
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:58:40
|85
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:59:15
|86
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:00:45
|87
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:01:44
|88
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:01:47
|89
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:01:49
|90
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:02:10
|91
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:02:25
|92
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates
|1:02:36
|93
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:02:44
|94
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|1:04:30
|95
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:04:50
|96
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:06:32
|97
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:06:58
|98
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:07:28
|99
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1:07:51
|100
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|1:08:40
|101
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|1:08:53
|102
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:10:01
|103
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Team UAE Emirates
|1:11:20
|104
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:13:21
|105
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|1:13:30
|106
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:13:55
|107
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:13:56
|108
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:15:00
|109
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|1:15:59
|110
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:16:56
|111
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:18:06
|112
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:18:34
|113
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|1:19:22
|114
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:21:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|50
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|46
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|44
|6
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|7
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|32
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|pts
|2
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|4
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|2
|6
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|7
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|8
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|22:19:41
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:15
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:01:44
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:58
|5
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:47
|6
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:01
|7
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:07
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|67:02:39
|2
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:08
|3
|Orica-Scott
|0:15:54
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16:22
|5
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:27
|6
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:31:52
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:49
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:19
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:37:44
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:49:01
|11
|Team Sunweb
|0:55:06
|12
|FDJ
|1:11:11
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:17:33
|14
|Team Sky
|1:22:22
|15
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:26:25
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|1:26:28
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|1:26:50
|18
|Manzana Postobon
|1:28:28
|19
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|1:31:35
|20
|Dimension Data
|1:38:16
|21
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:42:53
|22
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:17:18
|23
|Katusha-Alpecin
|2:18:56
