Valverde wins Volta a Catalunya

Movistar leader holds off peloton to take final stage

Image 1 of 25

The final podium at the 2017 Volta a Catalunya

The final podium at the 2017 Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 25

Movistar won the team classification

Movistar won the team classification
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 25

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) waves from the podium

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) waves from the podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 25

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) during the final day circuit race

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) during the final day circuit race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 25

Chris Hamilton (Team Sunweb) entertains the fans

Chris Hamilton (Team Sunweb) entertains the fans
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 25

Petr Vakoc (Quick-Step Floors)

Petr Vakoc (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 25

Marc Soler (Movistar) finished in third place overall

Marc Soler (Movistar) finished in third place overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 25

Marc Soler (Movistar) won the best young rider classification

Marc Soler (Movistar) won the best young rider classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 25

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the Volta a Catalunya to go with his 2009 success

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the Volta a Catalunya to go with his 2009 success
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 25

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) embrace and joke on the podium

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) embrace and joke on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 25

Damien Howson (Orica-Scott)

Damien Howson (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 25

The riders on the final day circuit

The riders on the final day circuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 25

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wraps up the race with another dominant display

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wraps up the race with another dominant display
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 25

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors)

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 25

Russian champion Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha-Alpecin)

Russian champion Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 25

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was aggressive in the final stage

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was aggressive in the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 25

Alejandro Valverde crossed the line just half a bike length ahead of Jarlinson Pantano in the Volta a Catalunya's final stage

Alejandro Valverde crossed the line just half a bike length ahead of Jarlinson Pantano in the Volta a Catalunya's final stage
Image 18 of 25

Alejandro Valverde moments after sprinting to his stage 7 win and wrapping up the overall title at the Volta a Catalunya

Alejandro Valverde moments after sprinting to his stage 7 win and wrapping up the overall title at the Volta a Catalunya
Image 19 of 25

Race leader Alejandro Valverde tucked in in the peloton at the Volta a Catalunya

Race leader Alejandro Valverde tucked in in the peloton at the Volta a Catalunya
Image 20 of 25

Joy for stage 7 winner Alejandro Valverde, frustration for runner-up Jarlinson Pantano at the Volta a Catalunya

Joy for stage 7 winner Alejandro Valverde, frustration for runner-up Jarlinson Pantano at the Volta a Catalunya
Image 21 of 25

Chris Froome on the attack in the Volta a Catalunya's stage 7 finale

Chris Froome on the attack in the Volta a Catalunya's stage 7 finale
Image 22 of 25

Sky upping the tempo on stage 7 of the Volta a Catalunya

Sky upping the tempo on stage 7 of the Volta a Catalunya
Image 23 of 25

Movistar setting the pace in the bunch on the final stage of the Volta a Catalunya

Movistar setting the pace in the bunch on the final stage of the Volta a Catalunya
Image 24 of 25

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) with his children on the podium

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) with his children on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 25

Alejandro Valverde outsprints Jarlinson Pantano in the seventh stage of the Volta a Catalunya

Alejandro Valverde outsprints Jarlinson Pantano in the seventh stage of the Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) underlined his crushing domination of the 2017 Volta a Catalunya this year with a superbly timed sprint to a third stage win on Sunday, this time in a small group finish in the Montjuïc park in Barcelona.

Already victorious this week atop La Molina and the crucial summit finish of Lo Porto, on Sunday's seventh and final stage the Movistar rider chased down a surging late attack by Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) with just three kilometres remaining in the last of eight hilly laps in Montjuïc. Valverde then fended off the bunch, crossing the line just half a bike length ahead of Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo) to take his seventh career Volta stage win and to wrap up his second career overall title in Catalunya.

In the closing stage of the Volta on the traditional series of 6.6 kilometre laps around the Montjuïc park that always concludes the event, Valverde and Martin held off the front group of around 15 riders by a handful of seconds on the fast descent to the finish.

But with barely 50 metres to the line, a last ditch acceleration by the mini-peloton all but brought the front group back together again – at which point Valverde put in his own final dash for the line, narrowly besting the pursuit. Pantano crossed the line hammering the bars in frustration at such a close near-miss, with Arthur Vichot (FDJ) in third and the rest of the top GC contenders just behind and all holding onto their respective positions overall.

"The good weather today and hard work from the team meant we keep the day's break at the margin we wanted," said Valverde, whose consistency is such that his worst finish all week has been a 14th place in the opening sprint stage. "And then the other teams helped us pull them back in."

"I knew that Martin would attack at that point in the finishing circuit because he always does, I really had to work hard to get across. We only half-collaborated, so we started the sprint a lot slower than the bunch that was coming up behind. I finally won, but it was by the skin of my teeth."

How it unfolded

The final stage began with a peloton slashed by a third in size to just 114 riders. No fewer than 46 riders finished outside the time limit on Saturday's mountainous stage, which came on top of seven abandons or non-starters. Amongst those teams most affected were CCC Sprandi Polkowice, who lost five of their eight riders in the Volta on Saturday, and Soul Brasil, who were left with just one rider for the last stage.

A 22-rider break formed almost as soon as the peloton rolled out of the sunlit central Barcelona square where the 135km stage began, picking up an advantage of over three minutes in a fast first hour of racing. On the return leg to the Montjuïc park, half a dozen riders attacked on the flat approach roads through the Barcelona suburbs, and as they crossed the line at Montjuïc the first time, Daniel Teklehaimanot (Team Dimension Data), David Gaudu (FDJ), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe), Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Xandro Meurisse (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) stayed ahead of the peloton by two and a half minutes.

An acceleration by QuickStep Floors as the final hour's racing approached sheered significant chunks of time off the break, with just 54 seconds worth of daylight between the six ahead and the main bunch with 25 kilometres remaining.

In a fast and furious finale, De Gendt and McCarthy worked well together and managed to find a little extra energy to stay ahead as the peloton gobbled up all barring the two strongest breakers. Sky's Mikel Nieve, perhaps seeking to boost team morale after Saturday's collective defeat, lined the bunch out and the gap shrank even further. Making the most of his team-mate's hard work, Geraint Thomas powered out of the pack, which spelled the end for the two up the road, but the most impressive counter-attack was made by Sky's Chris Froome, nine kilometres from the line.

Resplendent in the red mountains jersey - a competition which Froome sat second overall behind Alejandro Valverde - Froome opened up a gap of 13 seconds at one point. But AG2R La Mondiale and Movistar spurred a ferocious counter-acceleration behind, with Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) never too far from the head of the action too. Froome was reeled in, though his attack allowed him to leave the race – in which he picked up a notable second place in Lo Port Friday prior to losing over 25 minutes Saturday – with his head high.

From there it was Martin and Valverde on the move, and then the push for the line, where Valverde triumphed. His hat trick of stage wins and his outright victory – Movistar's second straight win in Catalunya after Nairo Quintana won last year – have made it clear which team and rider have dominated the race.

On top of Valverde's win, Movistar claimed a third place on GC with Marc Soler, as well as wins in the teams competition, the mountains competition and the young riders classification. The only sour note for the Spanish squad was their penalisation and subsequent loss of the team time trial victory on the opening day, but on Sunday as the final curtain came down on the 2017 the Volta a Catalunya, Valverde and Movistar had far more to celebrate than to regret.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3:08:50
2Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
6Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
9George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
12Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
13Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
14Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
15Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
16Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
17Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:16
18Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
19Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
23Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
24Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Emirates
25Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
26Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
27Darwin Atapuma (Col) Team UAE Emirates
28Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
29Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
30Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
31Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
33Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:54
34Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:04
35Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
36Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
39Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
42Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
43Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
44Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
45Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
46Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
47Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
48Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
49Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:23
50Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
51Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:39
52Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:02
53Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:12
54Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
55Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:03:23
56Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:47
57Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:03:57
58Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
59Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
60José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
61Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:17
62Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:36
63Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
64Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
65Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
66Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
67Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
68David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
69Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
70Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
71Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
72Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
73Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
74Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
75Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
76Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Team UAE Emirates
78Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
79Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
80Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
81Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
82Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:05:31
83Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
84Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
85Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
86Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
87Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
88Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
89Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
90Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:45
91Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:46
92Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates0:08:26
93Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
95Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
96Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
97Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
98Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
99Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
100Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
101Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
102Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
103Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:46
104Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
105Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:47
106Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
107Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:11:06
DNFSvein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
DNFGianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
DNFLéo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
DNFLouis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
DNFOscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNSAndré Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal

KOM 1 - Alt de l'Ullastrell, 27km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates7
3David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ5
4Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb3
5Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
6Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ1

KOM 2 - Alt de Montjuïc, 88.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6pts
2Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
3Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
4David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ1

KOM 3 - Alt de Montjuïc, 95km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6pts
2Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
3David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ2
4Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

KOM 4 - Alt de Montjuïc, 101.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ6pts
2Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Team Dimension Data4
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
4Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

KOM 5 - Alt de Montjuïc, 108.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ6pts
2Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
3Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe2
4Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

KOM 6 - Alt de Montjuïc, 114.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6pts
2David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ4
3Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe2
4Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

KOM 7 - Alt de Montjuïc, 121.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe6pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
3Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky2
4Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1

KOM 8 - Alt de Montjuïc, 128km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6pts
2Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team4
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1

KOM 9 - Alt de Montjuïc, 134.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
4Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo1

Sprint 1 - 42.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ2
3Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb1

Sprint 2 - 61km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij2
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team9:26:46
2Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
4Trek-Segafredo0:00:48
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:52
6Orica-Scott0:02:07
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:56
8Quick-Step Floors0:04:00
9Cannondale-Drapac0:04:20
10Team Sunweb0:04:52
11Dimension Data
12UAE Team Emirates
13Manzana Postobon0:05:24
14Lotto Soudal0:06:18
15BMC Racing Team0:06:20
16Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:06:35
17Astana Pro Team0:06:52
18Katusha-Alpecin0:07:47
19Team Sky0:09:21
20FDJ0:09:51
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:22
22CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:16
23Bahrain-Merida0:13:02

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team25:27:15
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:03
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:16
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:01:31
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:34
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:02:29
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:56
8Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:03:00
9George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:01
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:05
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:33
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:14
13Darwin Atapuma (Col) Team UAE Emirates0:05:39
14Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:57
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:12:41
16Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:13:01
17Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
18Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:39
19Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:14:18
20Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:18:04
21Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:43
22Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:47
23Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:21:09
24Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:11
25Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon0:24:16
26Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:24:58
27Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:29
28Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon0:26:16
29Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:27:15
30Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:28:19
31Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:29:31
32Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:26
33Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:31:32
34Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:32:25
35Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Emirates0:32:48
36Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:32:57
37Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:33:36
38David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:35:07
39Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:35:44
40Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:35:45
41Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:36:24
42Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:37:32
43Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:38:05
44Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:38:19
45Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:32
46Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:38:46
47Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:38:59
48Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:39:03
49Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:33
50Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:40:15
51Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:40:22
52Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:40:44
53Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:40:51
54Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:40:55
55Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:41:48
56Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb0:42:08
57Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:42:24
58Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:43:36
59Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:43:37
60Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:45:16
61Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:51:20
62Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:51:43
63Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:52:32
64Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:53:48
65Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:53:52
66Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:54:04
67Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:54:30
68Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:57
69Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:55:30
70Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:55:38
71Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:56:16
72Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:56:48
73Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:56:51
74Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:56:53
75Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:57:57
76Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:58:07
77Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:59:06
78Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:59:32
79Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:59:59
80José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe1:00:02
81Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin1:01:59
82Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ1:02:13
83Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:06:30
84Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1:07:28
85Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:07:30
86Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe1:07:46
87Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin1:08:57
88Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon1:09:16
89Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:10:25
90Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb1:10:31
91Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates1:11:12
92Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb1:12:06
93Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon1:12:37
94Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:13:53
95Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:16:04
96Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Team UAE Emirates1:16:06
97Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:16:57
98Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin1:17:18
99Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors1:17:29
100Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott1:18:37
101Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:18:42
102Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1:19:09
103Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:19:35
104Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:19:43
105Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data1:25:32
106Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:28:02
107Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:29:44

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team105pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky50
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team49
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo49
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors46
6Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott44
7David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ40
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal36
9Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data32
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac26
12Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors20
13Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors19
14Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon19
15Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team16
16Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky15
18Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
19Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac12
20Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
21Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team10
22Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe10
23Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
24Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky10
25Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team8
26Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe8
27Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
28George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
29Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
30Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates7
31Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac6
32Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott6
33Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
34Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
35Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott6
36Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky6
37Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team4
38Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac4
39Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
40Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors4
41Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
42Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky4
43Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin4
44Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data4
45Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott3
46Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb3
47Darwin Atapuma (Col) Team UAE Emirates2
48Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
49Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors2
50Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
51Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
52Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo1
53Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal1
54Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1
55Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
56Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac13pts
2Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
4Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
5George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
6Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
7David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ2
8Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team25:28:31
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:15
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:01:44
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:58
5Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:23
6Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:16:48
7Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon0:23:00
8Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:23:42

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team76:29:25
2Cannondale-Drapac0:13:28
3Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:27
4Orica-Scott0:18:01
5Astana Pro Team0:23:14
6Trek-Segafredo0:33:37
7AG2R La Mondiale0:34:35
8Quick-Step Floors0:35:52
9BMC Racing Team0:44:04
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:51:57
11Team Sunweb0:59:58
12FDJ1:21:02
13UAE Team Emirates1:22:25
14Team Sky1:31:43
15Lotto Soudal1:32:46
16Manzana Postobon1:33:52
17Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1:38:10
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:38:41
19Bahrain-Merida1:39:52
20Dimension Data1:43:08
21Bora-Hansgrohe1:44:45
22Katusha-Alpecin2:26:43
23Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:28:40

