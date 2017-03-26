Valverde wins Volta a Catalunya
Movistar leader holds off peloton to take final stage
Stage 7: Barcelona - Barcelona
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) underlined his crushing domination of the 2017 Volta a Catalunya this year with a superbly timed sprint to a third stage win on Sunday, this time in a small group finish in the Montjuïc park in Barcelona.
Already victorious this week atop La Molina and the crucial summit finish of Lo Porto, on Sunday's seventh and final stage the Movistar rider chased down a surging late attack by Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) with just three kilometres remaining in the last of eight hilly laps in Montjuïc. Valverde then fended off the bunch, crossing the line just half a bike length ahead of Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo) to take his seventh career Volta stage win and to wrap up his second career overall title in Catalunya.
In the closing stage of the Volta on the traditional series of 6.6 kilometre laps around the Montjuïc park that always concludes the event, Valverde and Martin held off the front group of around 15 riders by a handful of seconds on the fast descent to the finish.
But with barely 50 metres to the line, a last ditch acceleration by the mini-peloton all but brought the front group back together again – at which point Valverde put in his own final dash for the line, narrowly besting the pursuit. Pantano crossed the line hammering the bars in frustration at such a close near-miss, with Arthur Vichot (FDJ) in third and the rest of the top GC contenders just behind and all holding onto their respective positions overall.
"The good weather today and hard work from the team meant we keep the day's break at the margin we wanted," said Valverde, whose consistency is such that his worst finish all week has been a 14th place in the opening sprint stage. "And then the other teams helped us pull them back in."
"I knew that Martin would attack at that point in the finishing circuit because he always does, I really had to work hard to get across. We only half-collaborated, so we started the sprint a lot slower than the bunch that was coming up behind. I finally won, but it was by the skin of my teeth."
How it unfolded
The final stage began with a peloton slashed by a third in size to just 114 riders. No fewer than 46 riders finished outside the time limit on Saturday's mountainous stage, which came on top of seven abandons or non-starters. Amongst those teams most affected were CCC Sprandi Polkowice, who lost five of their eight riders in the Volta on Saturday, and Soul Brasil, who were left with just one rider for the last stage.
A 22-rider break formed almost as soon as the peloton rolled out of the sunlit central Barcelona square where the 135km stage began, picking up an advantage of over three minutes in a fast first hour of racing. On the return leg to the Montjuïc park, half a dozen riders attacked on the flat approach roads through the Barcelona suburbs, and as they crossed the line at Montjuïc the first time, Daniel Teklehaimanot (Team Dimension Data), David Gaudu (FDJ), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe), Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Xandro Meurisse (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) stayed ahead of the peloton by two and a half minutes.
An acceleration by QuickStep Floors as the final hour's racing approached sheered significant chunks of time off the break, with just 54 seconds worth of daylight between the six ahead and the main bunch with 25 kilometres remaining.
In a fast and furious finale, De Gendt and McCarthy worked well together and managed to find a little extra energy to stay ahead as the peloton gobbled up all barring the two strongest breakers. Sky's Mikel Nieve, perhaps seeking to boost team morale after Saturday's collective defeat, lined the bunch out and the gap shrank even further. Making the most of his team-mate's hard work, Geraint Thomas powered out of the pack, which spelled the end for the two up the road, but the most impressive counter-attack was made by Sky's Chris Froome, nine kilometres from the line.
Resplendent in the red mountains jersey - a competition which Froome sat second overall behind Alejandro Valverde - Froome opened up a gap of 13 seconds at one point. But AG2R La Mondiale and Movistar spurred a ferocious counter-acceleration behind, with Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) never too far from the head of the action too. Froome was reeled in, though his attack allowed him to leave the race – in which he picked up a notable second place in Lo Port Friday prior to losing over 25 minutes Saturday – with his head high.
From there it was Martin and Valverde on the move, and then the push for the line, where Valverde triumphed. His hat trick of stage wins and his outright victory – Movistar's second straight win in Catalunya after Nairo Quintana won last year – have made it clear which team and rider have dominated the race.
On top of Valverde's win, Movistar claimed a third place on GC with Marc Soler, as well as wins in the teams competition, the mountains competition and the young riders classification. The only sour note for the Spanish squad was their penalisation and subsequent loss of the team time trial victory on the opening day, but on Sunday as the final curtain came down on the 2017 the Volta a Catalunya, Valverde and Movistar had far more to celebrate than to regret.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:08:50
|2
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|13
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|15
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:16
|18
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|19
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|24
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Emirates
|25
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|26
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|27
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Team UAE Emirates
|28
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|29
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|31
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|33
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:54
|34
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:04
|35
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|36
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|39
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|44
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|46
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|47
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|48
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|49
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:23
|50
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|51
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:39
|52
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:02
|53
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:12
|54
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:23
|56
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:47
|57
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:57
|58
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|61
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:17
|62
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:36
|63
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|65
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|67
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|68
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|69
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|70
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|71
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|72
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|74
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|76
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Team UAE Emirates
|78
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|79
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|80
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|81
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|82
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|83
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|84
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|85
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|86
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|87
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|90
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:45
|91
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:46
|92
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates
|0:08:26
|93
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|95
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|97
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|98
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|99
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|100
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|101
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|102
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|103
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:46
|104
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|105
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:47
|106
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|107
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:11:06
|DNF
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|DNF
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|DNF
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNS
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates
|7
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|5
|4
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|3
|5
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|6
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|pts
|2
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|3
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|pts
|2
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|2
|4
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|6
|pts
|2
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|4
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|4
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|6
|pts
|2
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|3
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|4
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|pts
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|4
|3
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|4
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|3
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|4
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|pts
|2
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|4
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|4
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|9:26:46
|2
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:48
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:52
|6
|Orica-Scott
|0:02:07
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:56
|8
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:00
|9
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:20
|10
|Team Sunweb
|0:04:52
|11
|Dimension Data
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Manzana Postobon
|0:05:24
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:18
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:20
|16
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:06:35
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:52
|18
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:47
|19
|Team Sky
|0:09:21
|20
|FDJ
|0:09:51
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:22
|22
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:16
|23
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|25:27:15
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:03
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:16
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:01:31
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:34
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:29
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:56
|8
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:03:00
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:01
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:05
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:33
|12
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:14
|13
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Team UAE Emirates
|0:05:39
|14
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:57
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:41
|16
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:13:01
|17
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:39
|19
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:18
|20
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:18:04
|21
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:43
|22
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:47
|23
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:09
|24
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:11
|25
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:24:16
|26
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:24:58
|27
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:29
|28
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|0:26:16
|29
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:27:15
|30
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:28:19
|31
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:31
|32
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:26
|33
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:32
|34
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:32:25
|35
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Emirates
|0:32:48
|36
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:32:57
|37
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:33:36
|38
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|0:35:07
|39
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:44
|40
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:35:45
|41
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:36:24
|42
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:37:32
|43
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:38:05
|44
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:38:19
|45
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:32
|46
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:38:46
|47
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:38:59
|48
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:39:03
|49
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:33
|50
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:40:15
|51
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:40:22
|52
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:40:44
|53
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:40:51
|54
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:40:55
|55
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:41:48
|56
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:42:08
|57
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:42:24
|58
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:43:36
|59
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:43:37
|60
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:45:16
|61
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:51:20
|62
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:51:43
|63
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:52:32
|64
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:53:48
|65
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:53:52
|66
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:54:04
|67
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:54:30
|68
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:57
|69
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:55:30
|70
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:55:38
|71
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:16
|72
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:56:48
|73
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:56:51
|74
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:56:53
|75
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:57:57
|76
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:58:07
|77
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:59:06
|78
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:59:32
|79
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:59
|80
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:00:02
|81
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:01:59
|82
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|1:02:13
|83
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:06:30
|84
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:07:28
|85
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:07:30
|86
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:07:46
|87
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:08:57
|88
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|1:09:16
|89
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:10:25
|90
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:10:31
|91
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates
|1:11:12
|92
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:12:06
|93
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1:12:37
|94
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:13:53
|95
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:16:04
|96
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Team UAE Emirates
|1:16:06
|97
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:16:57
|98
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:17:18
|99
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|1:17:29
|100
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|1:18:37
|101
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:18:42
|102
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|1:19:09
|103
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:19:35
|104
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:19:43
|105
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:25:32
|106
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:28:02
|107
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:29:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|50
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|46
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|44
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|40
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|9
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|32
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|26
|12
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|13
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|14
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|19
|15
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|16
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|18
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|19
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|20
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|21
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|22
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|23
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|24
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|10
|25
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|26
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|27
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|28
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|29
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|30
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates
|7
|31
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|32
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|6
|33
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|34
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|35
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|6
|36
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|37
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|4
|38
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|39
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|40
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|41
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|42
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|4
|43
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|44
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|4
|45
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|3
|46
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|3
|47
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Team UAE Emirates
|2
|48
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|49
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|50
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|51
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|52
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|53
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|1
|54
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|55
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|56
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|pts
|2
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|4
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|6
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|2
|8
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|25:28:31
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:15
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:01:44
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:58
|5
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:23
|6
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:16:48
|7
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:23:00
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|76:29:25
|2
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:13:28
|3
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:27
|4
|Orica-Scott
|0:18:01
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:23:14
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:37
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:35
|8
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:35:52
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:44:04
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:51:57
|11
|Team Sunweb
|0:59:58
|12
|FDJ
|1:21:02
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:22:25
|14
|Team Sky
|1:31:43
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|1:32:46
|16
|Manzana Postobon
|1:33:52
|17
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|1:38:10
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:38:41
|19
|Bahrain-Merida
|1:39:52
|20
|Dimension Data
|1:43:08
|21
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:44:45
|22
|Katusha-Alpecin
|2:26:43
|23
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:28:40
