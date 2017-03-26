Image 1 of 25 The final podium at the 2017 Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 25 Movistar won the team classification (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 25 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) waves from the podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 25 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) during the final day circuit race (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 25 Chris Hamilton (Team Sunweb) entertains the fans (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 25 Petr Vakoc (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 25 Marc Soler (Movistar) finished in third place overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 25 Marc Soler (Movistar) won the best young rider classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 25 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the Volta a Catalunya to go with his 2009 success (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 25 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) embrace and joke on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 25 Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 25 The riders on the final day circuit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 25 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wraps up the race with another dominant display (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 25 Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 25 Russian champion Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 25 Chris Froome (Team Sky) was aggressive in the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 25 Alejandro Valverde crossed the line just half a bike length ahead of Jarlinson Pantano in the Volta a Catalunya's final stage Image 18 of 25 Alejandro Valverde moments after sprinting to his stage 7 win and wrapping up the overall title at the Volta a Catalunya Image 19 of 25 Race leader Alejandro Valverde tucked in in the peloton at the Volta a Catalunya Image 20 of 25 Joy for stage 7 winner Alejandro Valverde, frustration for runner-up Jarlinson Pantano at the Volta a Catalunya Image 21 of 25 Chris Froome on the attack in the Volta a Catalunya's stage 7 finale Image 22 of 25 Sky upping the tempo on stage 7 of the Volta a Catalunya Image 23 of 25 Movistar setting the pace in the bunch on the final stage of the Volta a Catalunya Image 24 of 25 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) with his children on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 25 Alejandro Valverde outsprints Jarlinson Pantano in the seventh stage of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) underlined his crushing domination of the 2017 Volta a Catalunya this year with a superbly timed sprint to a third stage win on Sunday, this time in a small group finish in the Montjuïc park in Barcelona.

Already victorious this week atop La Molina and the crucial summit finish of Lo Porto, on Sunday's seventh and final stage the Movistar rider chased down a surging late attack by Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) with just three kilometres remaining in the last of eight hilly laps in Montjuïc. Valverde then fended off the bunch, crossing the line just half a bike length ahead of Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo) to take his seventh career Volta stage win and to wrap up his second career overall title in Catalunya.

In the closing stage of the Volta on the traditional series of 6.6 kilometre laps around the Montjuïc park that always concludes the event, Valverde and Martin held off the front group of around 15 riders by a handful of seconds on the fast descent to the finish.

But with barely 50 metres to the line, a last ditch acceleration by the mini-peloton all but brought the front group back together again – at which point Valverde put in his own final dash for the line, narrowly besting the pursuit. Pantano crossed the line hammering the bars in frustration at such a close near-miss, with Arthur Vichot (FDJ) in third and the rest of the top GC contenders just behind and all holding onto their respective positions overall.

"The good weather today and hard work from the team meant we keep the day's break at the margin we wanted," said Valverde, whose consistency is such that his worst finish all week has been a 14th place in the opening sprint stage. "And then the other teams helped us pull them back in."

"I knew that Martin would attack at that point in the finishing circuit because he always does, I really had to work hard to get across. We only half-collaborated, so we started the sprint a lot slower than the bunch that was coming up behind. I finally won, but it was by the skin of my teeth."

How it unfolded

The final stage began with a peloton slashed by a third in size to just 114 riders. No fewer than 46 riders finished outside the time limit on Saturday's mountainous stage, which came on top of seven abandons or non-starters. Amongst those teams most affected were CCC Sprandi Polkowice, who lost five of their eight riders in the Volta on Saturday, and Soul Brasil, who were left with just one rider for the last stage.

A 22-rider break formed almost as soon as the peloton rolled out of the sunlit central Barcelona square where the 135km stage began, picking up an advantage of over three minutes in a fast first hour of racing. On the return leg to the Montjuïc park, half a dozen riders attacked on the flat approach roads through the Barcelona suburbs, and as they crossed the line at Montjuïc the first time, Daniel Teklehaimanot (Team Dimension Data), David Gaudu (FDJ), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe), Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Xandro Meurisse (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) stayed ahead of the peloton by two and a half minutes.

An acceleration by QuickStep Floors as the final hour's racing approached sheered significant chunks of time off the break, with just 54 seconds worth of daylight between the six ahead and the main bunch with 25 kilometres remaining.

In a fast and furious finale, De Gendt and McCarthy worked well together and managed to find a little extra energy to stay ahead as the peloton gobbled up all barring the two strongest breakers. Sky's Mikel Nieve, perhaps seeking to boost team morale after Saturday's collective defeat, lined the bunch out and the gap shrank even further. Making the most of his team-mate's hard work, Geraint Thomas powered out of the pack, which spelled the end for the two up the road, but the most impressive counter-attack was made by Sky's Chris Froome, nine kilometres from the line.

Resplendent in the red mountains jersey - a competition which Froome sat second overall behind Alejandro Valverde - Froome opened up a gap of 13 seconds at one point. But AG2R La Mondiale and Movistar spurred a ferocious counter-acceleration behind, with Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) never too far from the head of the action too. Froome was reeled in, though his attack allowed him to leave the race – in which he picked up a notable second place in Lo Port Friday prior to losing over 25 minutes Saturday – with his head high.

From there it was Martin and Valverde on the move, and then the push for the line, where Valverde triumphed. His hat trick of stage wins and his outright victory – Movistar's second straight win in Catalunya after Nairo Quintana won last year – have made it clear which team and rider have dominated the race.

On top of Valverde's win, Movistar claimed a third place on GC with Marc Soler, as well as wins in the teams competition, the mountains competition and the young riders classification. The only sour note for the Spanish squad was their penalisation and subsequent loss of the team time trial victory on the opening day, but on Sunday as the final curtain came down on the 2017 the Volta a Catalunya, Valverde and Movistar had far more to celebrate than to regret.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3:08:50 2 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 3 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 6 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 9 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 12 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 13 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 15 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 16 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:16 18 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 19 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 24 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Emirates 25 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 26 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 27 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Team UAE Emirates 28 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 29 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 30 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 31 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 33 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:54 34 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:04 35 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 36 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 38 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 39 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 42 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 43 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 44 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 46 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 47 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 48 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 49 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:23 50 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 51 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:39 52 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:02 53 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:12 54 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 55 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:23 56 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:47 57 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:57 58 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 59 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 60 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 61 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:17 62 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:36 63 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 64 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 65 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 67 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 68 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 69 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 70 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 71 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 72 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 73 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 74 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 76 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Team UAE Emirates 78 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 79 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 80 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 81 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 82 Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:05:31 83 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 84 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 85 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 86 Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 87 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 88 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 89 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 90 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:45 91 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:46 92 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates 0:08:26 93 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 95 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 96 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 97 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 98 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 99 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 100 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 101 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 102 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 103 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:46 104 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 105 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:47 106 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 107 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:11:06 DNF Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott DNF Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors DNF Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ DNF Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates DNF Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij DNS André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal

KOM 1 - Alt de l'Ullastrell, 27km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates 7 3 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 5 4 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 3 5 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 6 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 1

KOM 2 - Alt de Montjuïc, 88.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 pts 2 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 3 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 4 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 1

KOM 3 - Alt de Montjuïc, 95km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 pts 2 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 3 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 2 4 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

KOM 4 - Alt de Montjuïc, 101.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 6 pts 2 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Team Dimension Data 4 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 4 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

KOM 5 - Alt de Montjuïc, 108.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 6 pts 2 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 3 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 4 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

KOM 6 - Alt de Montjuïc, 114.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 pts 2 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 4 3 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 4 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

KOM 7 - Alt de Montjuïc, 121.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 3 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 2 4 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

KOM 8 - Alt de Montjuïc, 128km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 pts 2 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 4 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1

KOM 9 - Alt de Montjuïc, 134.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 4 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint 1 - 42.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 2 3 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 1

Sprint 2 - 61km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 2 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 9:26:46 2 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 4 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48 5 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:52 6 Orica-Scott 0:02:07 7 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:56 8 Quick-Step Floors 0:04:00 9 Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:20 10 Team Sunweb 0:04:52 11 Dimension Data 12 UAE Team Emirates 13 Manzana Postobon 0:05:24 14 Lotto Soudal 0:06:18 15 BMC Racing Team 0:06:20 16 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:06:35 17 Astana Pro Team 0:06:52 18 Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:47 19 Team Sky 0:09:21 20 FDJ 0:09:51 21 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:22 22 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:16 23 Bahrain-Merida 0:13:02

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 25:27:15 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:03 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:16 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:01:31 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:34 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:29 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:56 8 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:03:00 9 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:01 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:05 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:33 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:14 13 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Team UAE Emirates 0:05:39 14 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:57 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:12:41 16 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:13:01 17 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 18 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:39 19 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:14:18 20 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:18:04 21 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:43 22 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:47 23 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:21:09 24 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:11 25 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:24:16 26 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:24:58 27 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:29 28 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 0:26:16 29 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:27:15 30 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:28:19 31 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:31 32 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:26 33 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:31:32 34 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:32:25 35 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Emirates 0:32:48 36 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:32:57 37 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:33:36 38 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 0:35:07 39 Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:35:44 40 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:35:45 41 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:36:24 42 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:37:32 43 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:38:05 44 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:38:19 45 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:32 46 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:38:46 47 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:38:59 48 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:39:03 49 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:33 50 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:40:15 51 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:40:22 52 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:40:44 53 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:40:51 54 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:40:55 55 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:41:48 56 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:42:08 57 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:42:24 58 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:36 59 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:43:37 60 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:45:16 61 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:51:20 62 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:51:43 63 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:52:32 64 Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:53:48 65 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:52 66 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:54:04 67 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:54:30 68 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:57 69 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:55:30 70 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:55:38 71 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:56:16 72 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:56:48 73 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:56:51 74 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:56:53 75 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:57:57 76 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:58:07 77 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:59:06 78 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:59:32 79 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:59:59 80 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:00:02 81 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 1:01:59 82 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 1:02:13 83 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:06:30 84 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:07:28 85 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:07:30 86 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:07:46 87 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 1:08:57 88 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 1:09:16 89 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:10:25 90 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:10:31 91 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates 1:11:12 92 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:12:06 93 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 1:12:37 94 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:13:53 95 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:16:04 96 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Team UAE Emirates 1:16:06 97 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:16:57 98 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 1:17:18 99 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 1:17:29 100 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 1:18:37 101 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:18:42 102 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 1:19:09 103 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:19:35 104 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:19:43 105 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 1:25:32 106 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:28:02 107 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:29:44

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 105 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 50 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 49 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 49 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 46 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 44 7 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 40 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 9 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 32 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 26 12 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 20 13 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 19 14 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 19 15 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 16 16 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 15 18 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 19 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 12 20 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 21 Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 10 22 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 23 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 24 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 10 25 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 26 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 27 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 28 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 29 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 30 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates 7 31 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 6 32 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 6 33 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 34 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 35 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 6 36 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 6 37 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 4 38 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 4 39 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 40 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 4 41 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 42 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 4 43 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 4 44 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 4 45 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 3 46 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 3 47 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Team UAE Emirates 2 48 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 49 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 2 50 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 51 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 52 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 1 53 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 1 54 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 55 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 56 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 13 pts 2 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 4 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 5 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 6 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 7 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 2 8 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 2

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 25:28:31 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:15 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:01:44 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:58 5 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:23 6 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:16:48 7 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:23:00 8 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:42