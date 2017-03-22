Trending

Volta Catalunya: Valverde wins stage 3

Tejay van Garderen moves into overall lead

Movistar's Alejandro Valverde climbed to victory in the third stage of the Volta a Catalunya Wednesday, besting Quick-Step Floors' Dan Martin in the closing metres of La Molina.

The Spaniard brought no shortage of motivation into the mountaintop finale after UCI commissaires penalised his entire Movistar team by one minute for the José Joaquín Rojas pushing incident during the stage 2 team time trial. The penalty denied Movistar the stage victory and also wiped out the advantage Valverde had gained over many of his top rivals with the team's performance against the clock, but Valverde clawed back some time at the La Molina summit.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), who finished three seconds behind Valverde and Martin with several other GC contenders, sits atop the GC after stage 3.

Despite the mountainous nature of the parcours – with three first-category ascents on the day's menu – most of the big guns kept their powder dry until the final moments of Wednesday's stage. Neither the Alt de Toses, the first official climb of the stage, nor the first of two trips up La Molina saw much action from the favourites, with Team Sky setting the pace in pursuit of the morning breakaway.

The early escapees were all reeled in with around eight kilometres left to race, leaving it to the reduced peloton to contest the win. None of the few attempted attacks from the group lasted long as Sky, Trek-Segafredo and Orica-Scott traded responsibility at the front, until Martin finally jumped away inside the final kilometre.

Valverde was quick to respond, jumping onto the Irishman's wheel and pulling even as they rounded the final corner before coming past in sight of the finish line. Most of the other top favuorites followed close behind, with Orica-Scott's Adam Yates leading a group that included van Garderen, Sky's Geraint Thomas and Trek's Alberto Contador to the finish three seconds later and Sky's Chris Froome crossing the line a further five seconds down.

How it unfolded

Wednesday's 188.3km stage got underway in Mataró under mostly clear skies, with BMC's Ben Hermans in the race lead after a controversial stage 2. Movistar was initially declared winner of the team time trial with José Joaquín Rojas appearing to be the race leader as the first rider across the line, but race commissaires decided to penalise the squad for Rojas' pushing of teammates at the back of the pace line during the 41.3km test. Ultimately, BMC were declared the stage 2 winners, putting Hermans atop the GC leaderboard.

Breakaway hopefuls were active trying to get clear from the opening moments of racing Wednesday, but it took some time for the main move to form as the peloton drove a hard pace for the first hour of racing.

Pieter Serry (Quick-Step Floors), Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data), Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Diego Rubio (Caja Rural) finally got away after 60 kilometres of racing. The bunch allowed the pace to slacken shortly thereafter, allowing the escapees to gradually grow their advantage on the long uphill run-in to the official start of the Alt de Toses.

The escapees began the ascent with a gap of nearly seven minutes, with BMC setting the pace in the bunch.

Ackermann lost touch on the long first-category climb, but the other three breakers plugged on, taking about five and a half minutes over the summit, with Berhane leading the way. Sky then took control of the bunch in the run-in to the first trip up La Molina, which spelled trouble for the breakers.

The gap tumbled considerably over the course of the ascent as Vasil Kiryienka set a hard, steady pace on the slopes. By the time the trio crested the summit, again led by Berhane, they led by just 1:20.

The breakers shot down the descent back towards the foot of the climb for one more trip up, but the bunch was not timid in pursuit. Pieter Weening tried to escape the peloton but was quickly reeled in.

Why the Sky-led peloton closing in, Berhane jumped clear on the lower slopes of the final climb. Serry and Rubio didn't follow, and it wasn't long before they were caught. Berhane's move was short-lived as well, however, with the pack making the catch roughly four minutes later, putting the stage win into play for the peloton.

Trek took to the front to help Sky with tempo-setting duties with around eight kilometres left to climb. UAE Team Emirates' Darwin Atapuma and Orica-Scott's Carlos Verona both tried to attack, but to no avail. The top GC favourites, meanwhile, mostly eyed each other, without any of the big guns launching a serious attack.

With fast-finishing Valverde primed to strike, Movistar took to the front with two kilometres to go as it became apparent that the stage might come down to the final push for the line. Martin jumped in the final kilometre, but Valverde was quick to respond, dispatching the Quick-Step rider in the final metres. 

Meanwhile in Catalunya... @Movistar_Team's @alejanvalverde makes a 14% ascent look like walk in the park. He wins S3 of #VoltaCatalunya pic.twitter.com/DBSKx4NN0s

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team5:07:12
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:03
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
8Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:08
10Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
11George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
12Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
13Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:12
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:13
15Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
16Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:00:15
17Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
19Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
20Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:21
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:30
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
24Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:44
26Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
27Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
28Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:03
29Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:27
30Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
31Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
32Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
33Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
35Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:31
36David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:01:37
37Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
38Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb0:03:13
39Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
44Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
46Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
47Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
48Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:19
49Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:03:25
50Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ0:03:30
51Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon0:04:56
52Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:12
53Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:06:10
54Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
55Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:53
56Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
57Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
58Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
59Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
60Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:33
61Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:07:46
62Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:51
63Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
64Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:47
65Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:11:29
66Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
67Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
69Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:11:45
71Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
72Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
73Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:37
74Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
75Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
76Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
77Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
78Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
79Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
80Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
81Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
82Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
83Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
85Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
86Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
87Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
88Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
89Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:13:44
90Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:23
91Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:16:55
92Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:21:56
93Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
94Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
95José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:23:12
97Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
98Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
99Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
100Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
101Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
102Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
103Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
104Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
105Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
106Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
107Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
108Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
109Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
110Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
111Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
112Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
113Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
114Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
115Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
116Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
117Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
118Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
120Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
121Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
122Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
123Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
124Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
125Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
126Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
127Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
128Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
129François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
131Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
132Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
133Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:23:59
134Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
135Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:24:03
136Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:24:44
137Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
138Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
139Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
140Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
141Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
142Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
143Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
144Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
145Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
146Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
147Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
148Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
149Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
150Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
151Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
152Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
153Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
154Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
155Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
156André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
157Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
158Caio Godoy (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
159Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
160Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
161Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
162Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
163Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
164Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
165Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
166Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
167Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
168Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
169Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
170Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
171Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
172Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
173Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
174Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
175Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
176Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
177Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
178Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
179Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
180Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
181Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
182José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
OTL.Gabriel Machado (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:39:10
OTL.Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:40:32
OTL.Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:41:09
DNFRohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFTiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
DNSTobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
DNSAlexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSSean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSSander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSChad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
DNFCesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNSManuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFAntonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFPedro Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alt De Parpers, km. 9.20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6pts
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
3Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
4Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Alt De Toses, km. 133.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data16pts
2Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
3Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
4Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
5Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky6
6Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky4
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky3
8Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data16pts
2Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
3Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
4Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky8
5Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky6
6Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky4
7Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin3
8Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky2
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Alt De La Molina, km. 188.30
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team32pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors24
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott20
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin12
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky8
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo6
8Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
9Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac2

Sprint 1 - Manlleu, km. 69.40
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3pts
2Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Sprint 2 - Ribes De Freser, km. 113.80
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3pts
2Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo15:22:09
2Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:26
3Cannondale-Drapac0:00:27
4Team Sky0:00:41
5Movistar Team0:01:09
6AG2R La Mondiale0:02:55
7Astana Pro Team0:04:59
8Orica-Scott0:06:36
9BMC Racing Team0:08:05
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:06
11UAE Team Emirates0:12:38
12CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:11
13Quick-Step Floors0:14:06
14Lotto Soudal0:15:59
15Team Sunweb0:16:44
16FDJ0:17:11
17Manzana Postobon0:17:19
18Bahrain-Merida0:17:21
19Dimension Data0:20:35
20Katusha-Alpecin0:23:52
21Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:30:51
22Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:33:25
23Bora-Hansgrohe0:36:59
24Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:48:50
25Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:49:25

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team10:24:33
2Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:44
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:45
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:49
6Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:10
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:13
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:01:18
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:25
10Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
11Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:01:32
12Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:44
13George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:51
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:02:02
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:04
16Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:02:08
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:13
18Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
19Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:22
20Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:35
22Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:42
23Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:46
24Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:47
25Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:03:08
26David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:03:16
27Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
28Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:33
29Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
30Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:03:36
31Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:37
32Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:03
33Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:09
34Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:04:20
35Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
36Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:04:26
37Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ0:05:09
38Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:05:13
39Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
40Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:05:18
41Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon0:05:46
42Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:49
43Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:01
44Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb0:06:12
45Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:06:45
46Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:12
47Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
48Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:44
50Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:48
51Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:52
52Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:08:03
53Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott0:08:21
54Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:36
55Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:08:38
56Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:09:01
57Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon0:09:15
58Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:09:31
59Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:09:50
60Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:09:52
61Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:42
62Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:50
63Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:00
64Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:12:26
65Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:12:29
66Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:12:41
67Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:32
68Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:14:16
69Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates0:14:22
70Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:28
71Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:14:45
72Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:47
73Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:14:50
74Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:15:03
75Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:28
76Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates0:15:30
77Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:15:36
78Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:15:37
79Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon0:15:48
80Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:58
81Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:16:03
82Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:16:17
83Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:16
84Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:45
85Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:17:51
86Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:12
87Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:31
88Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:21:16
89Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:21:21
90Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:21:53
91Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:22:37
92Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:23:09
93Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:23:14
94Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:24:00
95Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:24:07
96Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
97José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:18
98Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:24:31
99Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
100Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:24:51
101Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:24:52
102Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:55
103Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
104Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:25:09
105Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:25:12
106Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:25:20
107Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:25:21
108Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:34
109Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:44
110Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:55
111Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:25:58
112Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:26:07
113Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:26:13
114Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:26:19
115Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:26:25
116Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:26:33
117Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:26:37
118Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:26:38
119André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:26:49
120Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:26:52
121Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
122Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:03
123Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:06
124Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:11
125Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
126Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:27:16
127Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:27:27
128José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
129Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:27:31
130Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:34
131Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:27:37
132Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:43
133Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:28:05
134Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
135Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:28:06
136Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:28:10
137Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:28:11
138Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:28:24
139Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:28:35
140Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:28:39
141Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:28:50
142Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:00
143Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon0:29:03
144Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:06
145Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
146Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
147Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:29:15
148Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
149Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:29:38
150Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott0:29:42
151Caio Godoy (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:29:58
152Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:30:08
153Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:30:27
154François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:41
155Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:30:46
156Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:31:39
157Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:31:42
158Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:31:50
159Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:32:05
160Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
161Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:32:09
162Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:32:20
163Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:33:23
164Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:33:49
165Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:58
166Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:35:27
167Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:35:35
168Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:35:37
169Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:36:47
170Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:37:04
171Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:37:37
172Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:37:44
173Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:38:09
174Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:38:36
175Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:39:17
176Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:39:35
177Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:39:36
178Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:59
179Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:42:54
180Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:44:46
181Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:45:58
182Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:54:28

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team48pts
2Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida37
3Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data32
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team32
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac26
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors24
7Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA24
8Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team23
9Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott20
10Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors20
11Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon19
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
13Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin12
14Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky12
15Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe12
16Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
17Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky10
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky9
19Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac7
20Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
22Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo6
23Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky5
24Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
25Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky4
26Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
27Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky4
28Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin4
29Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
30Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac2
31Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
32Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
33Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon2
34Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
35Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1
36Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
37Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6pts
2Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team5
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac5
4Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
5Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
6Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team10:25:43
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:08
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:22:00
4Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:12
5Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:37
6David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:02:06
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:23
8Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:53
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:59
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:03:10
11Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ0:03:59
12Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb0:05:02
13Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:05:35
14Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:02
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:34
17Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:07:51
18Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon0:08:05
19Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:08:40
20Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:13:06
21Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates0:13:12
22Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:13:35
23Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:13:53
24Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:14:26
25Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:27
26Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon0:14:38
27Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:14:53
28Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:20:06
29Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:59

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky31:16:56
2Trek-Segafredo0:00:46
3Movistar Team0:01:10
4Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:51
5BMC Racing Team0:05:12
6AG2R La Mondiale0:06:41
7Orica-Scott0:07:49
8Cannondale-Drapac0:07:58
9Astana Pro Team0:08:15
10Quick-Step Floors0:17:46
11CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:18:03
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:19
13UAE Team Emirates0:18:33
14FDJ0:19:24
15Lotto Soudal0:19:30
16Team Sunweb0:22:57
17Bahrain-Merida0:24:40
18Manzana Postobon0:27:32
19Dimension Data0:28:09
20Katusha-Alpecin0:29:17
21Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:39:07
22Bora-Hansgrohe0:41:21
23Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:44:14
24Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:59:12
25Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team1:05:53
21Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:39:07
22Bora-Hansgrohe0:41:21
23Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:44:14
24Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:59:12
25Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team1:05:53

