Image 1 of 30 Alejandro Valverde wins stage 3 at the Volta a Catalunya ahead of Dan Martin Image 2 of 30 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL - Jumbo) finishes stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 30 Alberto Contador (Trek - Segafredo) climbs in the lead group during stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 30 Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 30 Enrico Gasparotto (Bahrain - Merida) jn the break at Catalunya (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 30 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 30 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 30 Riders finish stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 30 Riders finish stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 30 Robert Gesink finishes stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 30 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) finishes stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 30 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team) finishes stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 30 Cannondale-Drapac's Michael Woods and Davide Formolo finishe stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 30 Alberto Contador and Tejay van Garderen after finishing stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 30 Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 30 Jesper Hansen (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 30 Bauke Mollema (4thR) and AG2R La Mondiale's French rider Romain Bardet (R) ride on the third day of the 97th Volta Catalunya Image 18 of 30 Alejandro Valverde (R) rides with the pack on the third day of the 97th Volta Catalunya Image 19 of 30 Geraint Thomas (R) and Sky's British rider Christopher Froome (2ndR) ride on the third day of the 97th Volta Catalunya Image 20 of 30 Geraint Thomas (2ndL) rides with his team on the third day of the 97th Volta Catalunya Image 21 of 30 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the Catalunya podium after winning stage 3 Image 22 of 30 Tejay van Garderen on the Catalunya podium Image 23 of 30 Tejay van Garderen in the Catalunya leader's jersey after stage 3 Image 24 of 30 Tejay van Garderen in the Catalunya leader's jersey after stage 3 Image 25 of 30 Alejandro Valverde wins stage 3 at the Volta a Catalunya ahead of Dan Martin Image 26 of 30 Alejandro Valverde wins stage 3 at the Volta a Catalunya ahead of Dan Martin Image 27 of 30 BMC's Belgian rider Ben Hermans (R) sports the leader jersey before the start of the third stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya Image 28 of 30 BMC's Belgian rider Ben Hermans (R) sports the leader jersey before the start of the third stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya Image 29 of 30 A UCI judge checks the BMC team bicycles before the start of the third stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya Image 30 of 30 A UCI judge checks the BMC team bicycles before the start of the third stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya

Movistar's Alejandro Valverde climbed to victory in the third stage of the Volta a Catalunya Wednesday, besting Quick-Step Floors' Dan Martin in the closing metres of La Molina.

The Spaniard brought no shortage of motivation into the mountaintop finale after UCI commissaires penalised his entire Movistar team by one minute for the José Joaquín Rojas pushing incident during the stage 2 team time trial. The penalty denied Movistar the stage victory and also wiped out the advantage Valverde had gained over many of his top rivals with the team's performance against the clock, but Valverde clawed back some time at the La Molina summit.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), who finished three seconds behind Valverde and Martin with several other GC contenders, sits atop the GC after stage 3.

Despite the mountainous nature of the parcours – with three first-category ascents on the day's menu – most of the big guns kept their powder dry until the final moments of Wednesday's stage. Neither the Alt de Toses, the first official climb of the stage, nor the first of two trips up La Molina saw much action from the favourites, with Team Sky setting the pace in pursuit of the morning breakaway.

The early escapees were all reeled in with around eight kilometres left to race, leaving it to the reduced peloton to contest the win. None of the few attempted attacks from the group lasted long as Sky, Trek-Segafredo and Orica-Scott traded responsibility at the front, until Martin finally jumped away inside the final kilometre.

Valverde was quick to respond, jumping onto the Irishman's wheel and pulling even as they rounded the final corner before coming past in sight of the finish line. Most of the other top favuorites followed close behind, with Orica-Scott's Adam Yates leading a group that included van Garderen, Sky's Geraint Thomas and Trek's Alberto Contador to the finish three seconds later and Sky's Chris Froome crossing the line a further five seconds down.

How it unfolded

Wednesday's 188.3km stage got underway in Mataró under mostly clear skies, with BMC's Ben Hermans in the race lead after a controversial stage 2. Movistar was initially declared winner of the team time trial with José Joaquín Rojas appearing to be the race leader as the first rider across the line, but race commissaires decided to penalise the squad for Rojas' pushing of teammates at the back of the pace line during the 41.3km test. Ultimately, BMC were declared the stage 2 winners, putting Hermans atop the GC leaderboard.

Breakaway hopefuls were active trying to get clear from the opening moments of racing Wednesday, but it took some time for the main move to form as the peloton drove a hard pace for the first hour of racing.

Pieter Serry (Quick-Step Floors), Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data), Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Diego Rubio (Caja Rural) finally got away after 60 kilometres of racing. The bunch allowed the pace to slacken shortly thereafter, allowing the escapees to gradually grow their advantage on the long uphill run-in to the official start of the Alt de Toses.

The escapees began the ascent with a gap of nearly seven minutes, with BMC setting the pace in the bunch.

Ackermann lost touch on the long first-category climb, but the other three breakers plugged on, taking about five and a half minutes over the summit, with Berhane leading the way. Sky then took control of the bunch in the run-in to the first trip up La Molina, which spelled trouble for the breakers.

The gap tumbled considerably over the course of the ascent as Vasil Kiryienka set a hard, steady pace on the slopes. By the time the trio crested the summit, again led by Berhane, they led by just 1:20.

The breakers shot down the descent back towards the foot of the climb for one more trip up, but the bunch was not timid in pursuit. Pieter Weening tried to escape the peloton but was quickly reeled in.

Why the Sky-led peloton closing in, Berhane jumped clear on the lower slopes of the final climb. Serry and Rubio didn't follow, and it wasn't long before they were caught. Berhane's move was short-lived as well, however, with the pack making the catch roughly four minutes later, putting the stage win into play for the peloton.

Trek took to the front to help Sky with tempo-setting duties with around eight kilometres left to climb. UAE Team Emirates' Darwin Atapuma and Orica-Scott's Carlos Verona both tried to attack, but to no avail. The top GC favourites, meanwhile, mostly eyed each other, without any of the big guns launching a serious attack.

With fast-finishing Valverde primed to strike, Movistar took to the front with two kilometres to go as it became apparent that the stage might come down to the final push for the line. Martin jumped in the final kilometre, but Valverde was quick to respond, dispatching the Quick-Step rider in the final metres.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5:07:12 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:03 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 8 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:08 10 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 11 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 13 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:12 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:13 15 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 16 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:15 17 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 19 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 20 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:21 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:30 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 24 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:44 26 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 27 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 28 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:03 29 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:27 30 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 32 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 33 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 35 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:31 36 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 0:01:37 37 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:03:13 39 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 40 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 43 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 44 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 45 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 46 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 47 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 48 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:03:19 49 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:03:25 50 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 0:03:30 51 Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:04:56 52 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:12 53 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:06:10 54 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 55 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:53 56 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 57 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 58 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 59 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 60 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:33 61 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:46 62 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:51 63 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 64 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:47 65 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:29 66 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 67 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 68 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 69 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 70 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:11:45 71 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 72 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:37 74 Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 75 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 76 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 77 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 79 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 80 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 81 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 82 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 85 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 86 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 87 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 88 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 89 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:13:44 90 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:23 91 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:16:55 92 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:21:56 93 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 94 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 95 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:23:12 97 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 98 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 99 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 100 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 101 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 102 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 103 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 104 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 105 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 106 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 107 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 108 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 109 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 110 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 111 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 112 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 113 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 114 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 115 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 116 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 117 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 119 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 120 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 121 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 122 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 123 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 124 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 125 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 126 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 127 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 128 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 129 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 131 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 132 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 133 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:59 134 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 135 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:24:03 136 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:44 137 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 138 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 139 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 140 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 141 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 142 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 143 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 144 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 145 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 146 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 147 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 148 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 149 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 150 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 151 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 152 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 153 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 154 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 155 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 156 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 157 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 158 Caio Godoy (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 159 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 160 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 161 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 162 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 163 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 164 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 165 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 166 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 167 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 168 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 169 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 170 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 171 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 172 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 173 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 174 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 175 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 176 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 177 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 178 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 179 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 180 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 181 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 182 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin OTL. Gabriel Machado (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:39:10 OTL. Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:40:32 OTL. Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:41:09 DNF Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team DNF Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin DNS Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ DNS Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb DNF Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe DNS Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates DNF Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alt De Parpers, km. 9.20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 pts 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 3 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 4 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Alt De Toses, km. 133.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 16 pts 2 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 3 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 4 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 5 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 6 6 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 4 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 3 8 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 16 pts 2 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 3 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 4 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 8 5 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 6 6 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 4 7 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 3 8 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 2 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Alt De La Molina, km. 188.30 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 32 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 24 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 20 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 12 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 6 8 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 9 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 2

Sprint 1 - Manlleu, km. 69.40 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 pts 2 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Sprint 2 - Ribes De Freser, km. 113.80 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 pts 2 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Segafredo 15:22:09 2 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:26 3 Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:27 4 Team Sky 0:00:41 5 Movistar Team 0:01:09 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:55 7 Astana Pro Team 0:04:59 8 Orica-Scott 0:06:36 9 BMC Racing Team 0:08:05 10 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:06 11 UAE Team Emirates 0:12:38 12 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:11 13 Quick-Step Floors 0:14:06 14 Lotto Soudal 0:15:59 15 Team Sunweb 0:16:44 16 FDJ 0:17:11 17 Manzana Postobon 0:17:19 18 Bahrain-Merida 0:17:21 19 Dimension Data 0:20:35 20 Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:52 21 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:30:51 22 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:25 23 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:59 24 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:48:50 25 Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:49:25

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10:24:33 2 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:44 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:45 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:49 6 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:10 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:13 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:01:18 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:25 10 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 11 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:01:32 12 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:44 13 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:51 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:02 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:04 16 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:08 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:13 18 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:22 20 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:35 22 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:42 23 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:46 24 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:47 25 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:08 26 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 0:03:16 27 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 28 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:33 29 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 30 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:36 31 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:37 32 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:03 33 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:09 34 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:04:20 35 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 36 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:26 37 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 0:05:09 38 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:05:13 39 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 40 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:05:18 41 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 0:05:46 42 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:49 43 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:01 44 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:06:12 45 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:06:45 46 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:12 47 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 48 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 49 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:44 50 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:48 51 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:52 52 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:03 53 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:08:21 54 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:36 55 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:08:38 56 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:01 57 Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:09:15 58 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:31 59 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:09:50 60 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:52 61 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:42 62 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:50 63 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:00 64 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:12:26 65 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:12:29 66 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:41 67 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:32 68 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:14:16 69 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:22 70 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:28 71 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:45 72 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:47 73 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:50 74 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:15:03 75 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:28 76 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:30 77 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:15:36 78 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:37 79 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:15:48 80 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:58 81 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:16:03 82 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:16:17 83 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:16 84 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:45 85 Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:17:51 86 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:12 87 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:31 88 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:21:16 89 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:21:21 90 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:21:53 91 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:22:37 92 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:23:09 93 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:23:14 94 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:24:00 95 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:24:07 96 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 97 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:18 98 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:24:31 99 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 100 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:24:51 101 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:24:52 102 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:55 103 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 104 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:09 105 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:25:12 106 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:20 107 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:25:21 108 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:34 109 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:25:44 110 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:55 111 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:25:58 112 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:26:07 113 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:26:13 114 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:19 115 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:26:25 116 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:33 117 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:26:37 118 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:26:38 119 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:26:49 120 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:26:52 121 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 122 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:03 123 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:06 124 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:11 125 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 126 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:27:16 127 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:27 128 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 129 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:27:31 130 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:34 131 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:37 132 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:43 133 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:28:05 134 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 135 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:28:06 136 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:28:10 137 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:28:11 138 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:28:24 139 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:28:35 140 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:28:39 141 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:28:50 142 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:00 143 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:29:03 144 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:06 145 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 146 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 147 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:29:15 148 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 149 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:29:38 150 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 0:29:42 151 Caio Godoy (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:29:58 152 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:30:08 153 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:27 154 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:41 155 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:30:46 156 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:31:39 157 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:31:42 158 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:31:50 159 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:32:05 160 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 161 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:32:09 162 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:32:20 163 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:33:23 164 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:33:49 165 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:58 166 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:35:27 167 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:35:35 168 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:37 169 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:47 170 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:37:04 171 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:37:37 172 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:44 173 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:38:09 174 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:38:36 175 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:39:17 176 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:35 177 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:39:36 178 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:59 179 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:42:54 180 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:44:46 181 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:45:58 182 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:54:28

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 48 pts 2 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 37 3 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 32 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 32 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 26 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 24 7 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 8 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 23 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 20 10 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 20 11 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 19 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 13 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 12 14 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 12 15 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 16 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 17 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 10 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 9 19 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 7 20 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 22 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 6 23 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 5 24 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 25 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 4 26 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 27 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 4 28 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 4 29 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 30 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 2 31 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 32 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 33 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 34 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 35 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1 36 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 37 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 pts 2 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 5 4 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 5 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 6 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 10:25:43 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:08 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:22:00 4 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:12 5 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:37 6 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 0:02:06 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:23 8 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:53 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:59 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:10 11 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 0:03:59 12 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:05:02 13 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:05:35 14 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:02 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:34 17 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:51 18 Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:08:05 19 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:08:40 20 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:13:06 21 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:12 22 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:35 23 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:13:53 24 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:14:26 25 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:27 26 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:14:38 27 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:14:53 28 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:20:06 29 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:59