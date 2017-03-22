Volta Catalunya: Valverde wins stage 3
Tejay van Garderen moves into overall lead
Stage 3: Mataró - La Molina
Movistar's Alejandro Valverde climbed to victory in the third stage of the Volta a Catalunya Wednesday, besting Quick-Step Floors' Dan Martin in the closing metres of La Molina.
The Spaniard brought no shortage of motivation into the mountaintop finale after UCI commissaires penalised his entire Movistar team by one minute for the José Joaquín Rojas pushing incident during the stage 2 team time trial. The penalty denied Movistar the stage victory and also wiped out the advantage Valverde had gained over many of his top rivals with the team's performance against the clock, but Valverde clawed back some time at the La Molina summit.
Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), who finished three seconds behind Valverde and Martin with several other GC contenders, sits atop the GC after stage 3.
Despite the mountainous nature of the parcours – with three first-category ascents on the day's menu – most of the big guns kept their powder dry until the final moments of Wednesday's stage. Neither the Alt de Toses, the first official climb of the stage, nor the first of two trips up La Molina saw much action from the favourites, with Team Sky setting the pace in pursuit of the morning breakaway.
The early escapees were all reeled in with around eight kilometres left to race, leaving it to the reduced peloton to contest the win. None of the few attempted attacks from the group lasted long as Sky, Trek-Segafredo and Orica-Scott traded responsibility at the front, until Martin finally jumped away inside the final kilometre.
Valverde was quick to respond, jumping onto the Irishman's wheel and pulling even as they rounded the final corner before coming past in sight of the finish line. Most of the other top favuorites followed close behind, with Orica-Scott's Adam Yates leading a group that included van Garderen, Sky's Geraint Thomas and Trek's Alberto Contador to the finish three seconds later and Sky's Chris Froome crossing the line a further five seconds down.
How it unfolded
Wednesday's 188.3km stage got underway in Mataró under mostly clear skies, with BMC's Ben Hermans in the race lead after a controversial stage 2. Movistar was initially declared winner of the team time trial with José Joaquín Rojas appearing to be the race leader as the first rider across the line, but race commissaires decided to penalise the squad for Rojas' pushing of teammates at the back of the pace line during the 41.3km test. Ultimately, BMC were declared the stage 2 winners, putting Hermans atop the GC leaderboard.
Breakaway hopefuls were active trying to get clear from the opening moments of racing Wednesday, but it took some time for the main move to form as the peloton drove a hard pace for the first hour of racing.
Pieter Serry (Quick-Step Floors), Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data), Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Diego Rubio (Caja Rural) finally got away after 60 kilometres of racing. The bunch allowed the pace to slacken shortly thereafter, allowing the escapees to gradually grow their advantage on the long uphill run-in to the official start of the Alt de Toses.
The escapees began the ascent with a gap of nearly seven minutes, with BMC setting the pace in the bunch.
Ackermann lost touch on the long first-category climb, but the other three breakers plugged on, taking about five and a half minutes over the summit, with Berhane leading the way. Sky then took control of the bunch in the run-in to the first trip up La Molina, which spelled trouble for the breakers.
The gap tumbled considerably over the course of the ascent as Vasil Kiryienka set a hard, steady pace on the slopes. By the time the trio crested the summit, again led by Berhane, they led by just 1:20.
The breakers shot down the descent back towards the foot of the climb for one more trip up, but the bunch was not timid in pursuit. Pieter Weening tried to escape the peloton but was quickly reeled in.
Why the Sky-led peloton closing in, Berhane jumped clear on the lower slopes of the final climb. Serry and Rubio didn't follow, and it wasn't long before they were caught. Berhane's move was short-lived as well, however, with the pack making the catch roughly four minutes later, putting the stage win into play for the peloton.
Trek took to the front to help Sky with tempo-setting duties with around eight kilometres left to climb. UAE Team Emirates' Darwin Atapuma and Orica-Scott's Carlos Verona both tried to attack, but to no avail. The top GC favourites, meanwhile, mostly eyed each other, without any of the big guns launching a serious attack.
With fast-finishing Valverde primed to strike, Movistar took to the front with two kilometres to go as it became apparent that the stage might come down to the final push for the line. Martin jumped in the final kilometre, but Valverde was quick to respond, dispatching the Quick-Step rider in the final metres.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5:07:12
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:03
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:08
|10
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:13
|15
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|16
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:15
|17
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:21
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:30
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|24
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:44
|26
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|27
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|29
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:27
|30
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|32
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|35
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:31
|36
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:37
|37
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:03:13
|39
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|46
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:03:19
|49
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:03:25
|50
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:30
|51
|Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:04:56
|52
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:12
|53
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:06:10
|54
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|55
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:53
|56
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|59
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|60
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:33
|61
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:46
|62
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:51
|63
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|64
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:47
|65
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:29
|66
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|67
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|69
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|70
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:11:45
|71
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|72
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:37
|74
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|76
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|77
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|79
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|80
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|81
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|82
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|85
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|86
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|88
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|89
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:13:44
|90
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:23
|91
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:16:55
|92
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:21:56
|93
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|95
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|0:23:12
|97
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|98
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|99
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|100
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|101
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|102
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|103
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|104
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|105
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|109
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|110
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|111
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|112
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|113
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|114
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|115
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|116
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|117
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|120
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|121
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|122
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|123
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|124
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|125
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|126
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|127
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|128
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|129
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|132
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|133
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:59
|134
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|135
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:03
|136
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:44
|137
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|138
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|139
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|141
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|142
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|143
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|144
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|145
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|146
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|147
|Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|149
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|150
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|151
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|152
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|153
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|154
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|155
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|156
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|157
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|158
|Caio Godoy (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|159
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|160
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|161
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|162
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|163
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|164
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|165
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|166
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|167
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|168
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|169
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|170
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|171
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|172
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|173
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|174
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|175
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|176
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|177
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|178
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|179
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|180
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|181
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|182
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|OTL.
|Gabriel Machado (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:10
|OTL.
|Raphael Pires (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:32
|OTL.
|Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:09
|DNF
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNS
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|DNS
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNS
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Pedro Nicacio (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|pts
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|4
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|16
|pts
|2
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|3
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|4
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|5
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|4
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|8
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|16
|pts
|2
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|3
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|4
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|8
|5
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|7
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|8
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|20
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|5
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|8
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|pts
|2
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|pts
|2
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|15:22:09
|2
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:26
|3
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:27
|4
|Team Sky
|0:00:41
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:55
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:59
|8
|Orica-Scott
|0:06:36
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:05
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:06
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:38
|12
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:11
|13
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:06
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:15:59
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:16:44
|16
|FDJ
|0:17:11
|17
|Manzana Postobon
|0:17:19
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:21
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:20:35
|20
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:52
|21
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:30:51
|22
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:33:25
|23
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:59
|24
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:48:50
|25
|Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10:24:33
|2
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:44
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:49
|6
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:13
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:01:18
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:25
|10
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:01:32
|12
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:44
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:51
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:02
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:04
|16
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:08
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:13
|18
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:22
|20
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:35
|22
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:42
|23
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:46
|24
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:47
|25
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:08
|26
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:16
|27
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|28
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:33
|29
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|30
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:36
|31
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:37
|32
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:03
|33
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:09
|34
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:04:20
|35
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:26
|37
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:09
|38
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:13
|39
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:18
|41
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|0:05:46
|42
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:49
|43
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:01
|44
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:06:12
|45
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:06:45
|46
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:12
|47
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|48
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:44
|50
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:48
|51
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:52
|52
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:03
|53
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:08:21
|54
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:36
|55
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:08:38
|56
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:01
|57
|Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:09:15
|58
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:31
|59
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:09:50
|60
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:52
|61
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:42
|62
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:50
|63
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:00
|64
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:12:26
|65
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:12:29
|66
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:41
|67
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:32
|68
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:16
|69
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:22
|70
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:28
|71
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:45
|72
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:47
|73
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:50
|74
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:15:03
|75
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:28
|76
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:30
|77
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:15:36
|78
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:37
|79
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:15:48
|80
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:58
|81
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:16:03
|82
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:16:17
|83
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:16
|84
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:45
|85
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:51
|86
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:12
|87
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:31
|88
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:21:16
|89
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:21
|90
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:53
|91
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:22:37
|92
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:09
|93
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:23:14
|94
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:00
|95
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:24:07
|96
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:18
|98
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:24:31
|99
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|100
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:51
|101
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:52
|102
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:55
|103
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|104
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:09
|105
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:12
|106
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:20
|107
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:25:21
|108
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:34
|109
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:25:44
|110
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:25:55
|111
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:58
|112
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:26:07
|113
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:26:13
|114
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:19
|115
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:26:25
|116
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:33
|117
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:26:37
|118
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:26:38
|119
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:49
|120
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:26:52
|121
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|122
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:03
|123
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:06
|124
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:27:11
|125
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|126
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:27:16
|127
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:27:27
|128
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|129
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:27:31
|130
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:34
|131
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:37
|132
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:43
|133
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:28:05
|134
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|135
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:28:06
|136
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:28:10
|137
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:11
|138
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:28:24
|139
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:28:35
|140
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:28:39
|141
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:28:50
|142
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:00
|143
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:29:03
|144
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:06
|145
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|146
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|147
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:29:15
|148
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|149
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:29:38
|150
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|0:29:42
|151
|Caio Godoy (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:58
|152
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:30:08
|153
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:27
|154
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:41
|155
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:30:46
|156
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:31:39
|157
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:31:42
|158
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:31:50
|159
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:32:05
|160
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|161
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:32:09
|162
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:20
|163
|Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:23
|164
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:33:49
|165
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:58
|166
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:35:27
|167
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:35:35
|168
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:35:37
|169
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:47
|170
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:37:04
|171
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:37
|172
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:37:44
|173
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:38:09
|174
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:38:36
|175
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:39:17
|176
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:35
|177
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:39:36
|178
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:59
|179
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:42:54
|180
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:44:46
|181
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:45:58
|182
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:54:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|48
|pts
|2
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|37
|3
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|32
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|26
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|7
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|8
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|23
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|20
|10
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|11
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|19
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|13
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|14
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|15
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|16
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|17
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|10
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|19
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|20
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|22
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|23
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|24
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|25
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|26
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|27
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|4
|28
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|29
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|30
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|31
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|32
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|33
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|34
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|35
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|36
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|37
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|pts
|2
|Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|4
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|5
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|6
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|10:25:43
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:08
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:22:00
|4
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:12
|5
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:37
|6
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:06
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:23
|8
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:53
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:59
|10
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:10
|11
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:59
|12
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:05:02
|13
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:05:35
|14
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:02
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:34
|17
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:51
|18
|Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:08:05
|19
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:08:40
|20
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:06
|21
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:12
|22
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:35
|23
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:13:53
|24
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:14:26
|25
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:27
|26
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:14:38
|27
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:14:53
|28
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:20:06
|29
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|31:16:56
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:46
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|4
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:51
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:12
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:41
|7
|Orica-Scott
|0:07:49
|8
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:58
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:15
|10
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:46
|11
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:18:03
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:19
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:33
|14
|FDJ
|0:19:24
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:19:30
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:22:57
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:40
|18
|Manzana Postobon
|0:27:32
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:28:09
|20
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:17
|21
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:39:07
|22
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:41:21
|23
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:44:14
|24
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:59:12
|25
|Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|1:05:53
