Volta a Catalunya: Valverde wins on Tortosa
Van Garderen dropped on final climb
Stage 5: Valls - Lo Port de Tortosa
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took his second win of the 2017 Volta a Catalunya Friday, riding away from Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) on the upper slopes of Lo Port and taking the overall lead from Tejay van Garderen, who lost contact with the leaders in the final kilometres.
Valverde now leads Froome by 21 seconds and Contador by 47, while his teammate Marc Soler is fourth, one minute down. Van Garderen slipped to sixth, 1:18 back with Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) in fifth.
Valverde donned the race leader's jersey once again after teammate Jose Rojas and then Valverde himself were stripped of the lead when the race jury penalized Movistar for infractions during the stage 2 team time trial.
"It's a victory and a leader's jersey really special because of everything that happened during the last few days," Valverde said. "Things like those, outside the racing itself, are not ones that we like. In the end, we managed to get people excited and happy about our racing, and that's what counts."
Valverde left little doubt about who was the strongest rider in the race on Friday, making the most of his team's work on the early slopes of Lo Port Tortosa by sailing away from the rest of the contenders on the steepest pitches and then powering on for the win.
Froome picked up the Team Sky baton once Geraint Thomas was dropped, but the three-time Tour de France winner could only watch as Valverde danced away. Contador was able to stay on terms briefly with Valverde, but he was soon jettisoned as well and was eventually swept up and passed by Froome.
How it unfolded
Friday's 182km stage and its summit finish on Lo Port was heavily anticipated by the general classification contenders as their chance to end up on the top of the standings. The peloton tackled the second category climb of Coll de Fatxes at nearly 70km, then traversed a small lump on the profile before a mostly flat run to the final climb of the day.
A barrage of attacks animated the early going, pushing the pace for the first hour of racing over 50km/h, but the day's breakaway wasn't able to slip away until the peloton hit the Coll de Fatxes, where a group of 15 riders slipped away with 110km still to go.
In the group were Rafa Valls (Lotto Soudal), Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo), Dario Cataldo (Astana), Daniel Navarro (Cofidis), Robert Kisterlovski (Katusha-Alpecin), Damien Howson (Orica-Scott), Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors), Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac), Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain-Merida), Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates), Hector Saez (Caja Rural), Aldemar Reyes (Manzana Postobon), Nick van der Lijk (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij).
Once away, the escapees' gap shot up to 5:20, and with Cataldo the best placed rider in the group, starting the day 3:37 down on van Garderen, the Astana rider was the leader on the road. Rolland took out both intermediate sprints to seize the lead in that classification.
BMC picked up the chase for van Garderen and were joined by Team Sky, which had Thomas and Froome in the top 10, and Trek-Segafredo, which had Contador and Jarlinson Panatano near the top of the overall.
A stiff wind helped the chasers as crosswinds at first started to rip the peloton into several groups, but by the time things settled down the leaders' gap was down to 1:50 with about 50km to go. From there, the gap continued to come down as the peloton rushed headlong toward the town of Tortosa and the climb of Lo Port.
Movistar, possibly still smarting from the race jury's decision to penalise them earlier in the week, went to the front and drove the pace as the peloton made its way through the twists and turns in Tortosa. Stage 4 winner Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) made an appearance on the front on the lower slopes of the climb, but the French sprinter was only there for show as the pace started dropping riders out of the bunch.
Team Sky moved to the front as several riders tried their luck with attacks, but the real contenders for the stage win and possible overall lead were still keeping their powder dry with 8km to go.
Trek-Segafredo moved Mollema and Pantano forward to set the pace, but Sky was unhappy with the speed and reclaimed the pace-making duties with Mikel Landa. Movistar sent Ruben Fernadez forward briefly before Pantano set a brutal pace on the front.
Pantano’s pace cracked van Garderen, who lost contact with the lead group. Both Contador and Pantano checked back to see what kind of damage they had inflicted, and Contador must have liked what he saw, because he immediately attacked.
Contador’s move collected a handful of contenders, including Froome and Valverde, who put in an attack of his own. Contador countered, but Froome appeared to struggle to maintain contact.
Marc Soler (Movistar) made the lead group, as did Adam Yates, Froome, Valverde and Contador. With 2km to go, the stage winner and new race leader would come from this five-rider group.
After a brief respite from hostilities, Soler launched an attack that only Froome and Contador could follow. Froome scrapped his way back to the move just as Soler pulled off. Froome passed the Movistar rider and made contact with Valverde and Contador with just 1km to go.
Valverde attacked next, dropping Froome first and then Contador, and collecting the stage prize and leader's jersey for his efforts.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:14:52
|2
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:13
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Marc Soler Gimenez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:32
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:46
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:58
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:04
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:11
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:17
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:25
|15
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:29
|16
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:31
|17
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|18
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|20
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:01:47
|21
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:53
|22
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Emirates
|26
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:08
|27
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:02:17
|29
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:21
|30
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Team UAE Emirates
|0:02:34
|31
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:46
|32
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:03:00
|33
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:09
|34
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|35
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:24
|37
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:29
|38
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:30
|39
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:33
|41
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|42
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:49
|43
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:20
|45
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:04:21
|46
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:35
|47
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:06
|48
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:13
|49
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:28
|50
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:44
|51
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:45
|52
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:54
|53
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|54
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|55
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|56
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|57
|Robert Kišerlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:58
|58
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:02
|59
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:58
|60
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|62
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:12
|66
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:26
|67
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|68
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:48
|69
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|70
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|71
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:56
|72
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:28
|73
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|74
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|75
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|76
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|77
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:10:47
|78
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:50
|79
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|80
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|82
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|83
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|84
|Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|86
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|87
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|88
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|89
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|90
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|91
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:11:02
|92
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:00
|93
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|94
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Ángel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|97
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|98
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|100
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|103
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|104
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|105
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|106
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|107
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|108
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|109
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|110
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|111
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|112
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|113
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|115
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Emirates
|117
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:51
|119
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|120
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:14:54
|121
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|122
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:15:46
|123
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|124
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|125
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|126
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|127
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|128
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|129
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|130
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|131
|Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) Team UAE Emirates
|0:16:22
|132
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|133
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|134
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:17:31
|135
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:57
|137
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|138
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:14
|139
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:19:45
|140
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|141
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|142
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|143
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|144
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|146
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|147
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|148
|Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|150
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|151
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates
|152
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|153
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|154
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|155
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|156
|Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|157
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|158
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|159
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|160
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|161
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|162
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:20:27
|163
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:49
|164
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|165
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|166
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|167
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:21:21
|168
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNS
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|DNS
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNS
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|DNS
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|4
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|5
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|6
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|50
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|4
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|24
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|16
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|12
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|3
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale-Drapac
|12:48:28
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:07
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:49
|6
|Team Sky
|0:03:40
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:16
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:06
|9
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:18
|10
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:36
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:47
|12
|Orica-Scott
|0:09:17
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:25
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:12:30
|15
|Team UAE Emirates
|0:12:35
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:13:27
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:14:17
|18
|FDJ
|0:14:19
|19
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:24
|20
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:15:18
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:04
|22
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:23:57
|23
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:21
|24
|Manzana Postobon
|0:29:00
|25
|Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|17:44:27
|2
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:47
|4
|Marc Soler Gimenez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:00
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:01:15
|6
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:34
|8
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:59
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:13
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:40
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:43
|12
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:02:44
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:47
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:49
|16
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:16
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:17
|18
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:39
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:59
|20
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:12
|21
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:29
|22
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Team UAE Emirates
|0:05:07
|23
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Emirates
|0:05:38
|24
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:59
|25
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:28
|26
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:37
|27
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:42
|28
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:47
|29
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:59
|30
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:03
|31
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:05
|32
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:25
|33
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:47
|34
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:45
|35
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:09:21
|36
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:00
|37
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:15
|38
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:18
|39
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:01:34
|40
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:59
|41
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:13
|42
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:40
|43
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:43
|44
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|45
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:44
|46
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:47
|47
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:49
|48
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:16
|49
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:17
|50
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:03:39
|51
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:59
|52
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:12
|53
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:29
|54
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:07
|55
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:38
|56
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:05:59
|57
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:28
|58
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:37
|59
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:42
|60
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:47
|61
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:59
|62
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:07:03
|63
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:05
|64
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:25
|65
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
|0:07:47
|66
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:45
|67
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:21
|68
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Emirates
|0:10:22
|69
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:28
|70
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:10:39
|71
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:10:48
|72
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:22
|73
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:35
|74
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:07
|75
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:12:29
|76
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:36
|77
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:13:45
|78
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:32
|79
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:00
|80
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:38
|81
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:17:30
|82
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:17:31
|83
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:17:45
|84
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:18:45
|85
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:51
|86
|Robert Kišerlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:13
|87
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:27
|88
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:21:13
|89
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:38
|90
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:39
|91
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:23:45
|92
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates
|0:23:46
|93
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:08
|94
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:23
|95
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:34
|96
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:56
|97
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:24:57
|98
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:26:53
|99
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:26:59
|100
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:35
|101
|Ángel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:27:43
|102
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:28:01
|103
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|104
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:11
|105
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:30
|106
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:29:00
|107
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:29:11
|108
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:29:51
|109
|Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:29:57
|110
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:31:34
|111
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|0:31:37
|112
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:31:41
|113
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:56
|114
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:22
|115
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:32:31
|116
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:58
|117
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:01
|118
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:09
|119
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:25
|120
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:00
|121
|Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) Team UAE Emirates
|0:35:05
|122
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:35:52
|123
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|124
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:36:00
|125
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:16
|126
|Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:41
|127
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:37:18
|128
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:37:26
|129
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:37:32
|130
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:37:46
|131
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:37:49
|132
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:38:06
|133
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:31
|134
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:39:21
|135
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:39:48
|136
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:50
|137
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:40:14
|138
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:40:44
|139
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:41:01
|140
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:41:07
|141
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:41:15
|142
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:41:56
|143
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:41:57
|144
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:42:06
|145
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:42:42
|146
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:43:15
|147
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:43:17
|148
|Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:18
|149
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:43:29
|150
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:43
|151
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:43:51
|152
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:44:36
|153
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|0:45:02
|154
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:45:29
|155
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:45:42
|156
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|157
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:46:21
|158
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:46:28
|159
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:46:37
|160
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:46:46
|161
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:46:53
|162
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:00:05
|163
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:00:13
|164
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:02:16
|165
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:02:18
|166
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:02:37
|167
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:03:15
|168
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:10:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|pts
|2
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|50
|3
|Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|48
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|44
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|44
|7
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|39
|8
|Marc Soler Gimenez (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|9
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|32
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|26
|11
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|13
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|23
|14
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|15
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|19
|16
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|16
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|18
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|19
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|20
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|21
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|22
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|10
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|24
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|8
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|27
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|28
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|29
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|30
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|31
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|32
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|33
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|34
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|35
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|36
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|4
|37
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|38
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|39
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Team UAE Emirates
|2
|40
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|41
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|42
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|43
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|44
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|45
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|1
|46
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|47
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|48
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|pts
|2
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|3
|Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|6
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|7
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|8
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|9
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|10
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|17:45:27
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:15
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:01:44
|4
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:16
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:39
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:29
|7
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Emirates
|0:04:38
|8
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:37
|9
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:47
|10
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:05
|11
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:45
|12
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:09:22
|13
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:28
|14
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:09:39
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:48
|16
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:45
|17
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:16:30
|18
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:38
|19
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:53
|20
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Emirates
|0:25:59
|21
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:35
|22
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:26:43
|23
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:27:01
|24
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:27:11
|25
|Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:28:51
|26
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:34
|27
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:30:37
|28
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:30:41
|29
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:31:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|53:19:38
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|3
|Team Sky
|0:02:47
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:00
|5
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:58
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:11
|7
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:16
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:11:25
|9
|Orica-Scott
|0:16:13
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:22:42
|11
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:58
|12
|Team UAE Emirates
|0:30:56
|13
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:32:11
|14
|FDJ
|0:32:50
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:33:31
|16
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:53
|17
|Team Sunweb
|0:36:53
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:45:09
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:49:56
|20
|Manzana Postobon
|0:55:39
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:59:21
|22
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:59:26
|23
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|1:05:16
|24
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:24:21
|25
|Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
|1:40:34
