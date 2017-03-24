Trending

Volta a Catalunya: Valverde wins on Tortosa

Van Garderen dropped on final climb

Image 1 of 40

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya
Image 2 of 40

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale)

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 40

Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 40

Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team) trying to save his lead

Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team) trying to save his lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 40

Chris Froome (Team Sky) riding to second place

Chris Froome (Team Sky) riding to second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 40

Chris Froome (Team Sky) looking at his stem

Chris Froome (Team Sky) looking at his stem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 40

Chris Froome (Team Sky) with Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) on his wheel

Chris Froome (Team Sky) with Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) on his wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 40

Marc Soler working for Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde

Marc Soler working for Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 40

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 40

Carlos Verona (Orica-Scott) digging deep

Carlos Verona (Orica-Scott) digging deep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 40

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha-Alpecin)

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 40

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) during the stage

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) during the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 40

Darwin Atapuma (UAE Abu Dhabi) still smiling despite the cold

Darwin Atapuma (UAE Abu Dhabi) still smiling despite the cold
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 40

Spaniards Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Mikel Landa and Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) chat in the bunch

Spaniards Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Mikel Landa and Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) chat in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 40

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 40

Robert Kišerlovski (Katusha-Alpecin)

Robert Kišerlovski (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 40

Kilian Frankiny (BMC Racing)

Kilian Frankiny (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 40

Ben Gastauer leading the AG2R La Mondiale train

Ben Gastauer leading the AG2R La Mondiale train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 40

Carlos Verona (Orica-Scott)

Carlos Verona (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 40

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 40

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 40

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 40

Alejandro Valverde on the stage 5 podium at Volta a Catalunya

Alejandro Valverde on the stage 5 podium at Volta a Catalunya
Image 24 of 40

Chris Froome and Alberto Contador ride to the line of stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya

Chris Froome and Alberto Contador ride to the line of stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya
Image 25 of 40

Alberto Contador finished stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya in third

Alberto Contador finished stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya in third
Image 26 of 40

Marc Soler (Movistar) finished fourth during stage 5 after working for team leader Alejnadro Valverde

Marc Soler (Movistar) finished fourth during stage 5 after working for team leader Alejnadro Valverde
Image 27 of 40

Adam Yates finsihed fifth on stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya

Adam Yates finsihed fifth on stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya
Image 28 of 40

Alejandro Valverde en route to the stage 5 win at Volta a Catalunya

Alejandro Valverde en route to the stage 5 win at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 40

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 40

Alberto Contador and Chris Froome chase Alejandro Valverde during stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya

Alberto Contador and Chris Froome chase Alejandro Valverde during stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 40

David Gaudu gives the thumbs up after crossing the finish line during the fifth stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya

David Gaudu gives the thumbs up after crossing the finish line during the fifth stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya
Image 32 of 40

Dan Martin (Quick-Step-Floors)

Dan Martin (Quick-Step-Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 40

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo)

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo)
Image 34 of 40

Yukiya Arashiro holds his dog before the start of the fifth stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya

Yukiya Arashiro holds his dog before the start of the fifth stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya
Image 35 of 40

Yukiya Arashiro holds his dog before the start of the fifth stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya

Yukiya Arashiro holds his dog before the start of the fifth stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya
Image 36 of 40

Tejay van Garderen rides to the finish line during the fifth stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya

Tejay van Garderen rides to the finish line during the fifth stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya
Image 37 of 40

David Gaudu rides to the finish line during the fifth stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya

David Gaudu rides to the finish line during the fifth stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya
Image 38 of 40

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya
Image 39 of 40

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya
Image 40 of 40

Alejandro Valverde puts on the leader's jersey after winning stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya

Alejandro Valverde puts on the leader's jersey after winning stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took his second win of the 2017 Volta a Catalunya Friday, riding away from Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) on the upper slopes of Lo Port and taking the overall lead from Tejay van Garderen, who lost contact with the leaders in the final kilometres.

Valverde now leads Froome by 21 seconds and Contador by 47, while his teammate Marc Soler is fourth, one minute down. Van Garderen slipped to sixth, 1:18 back with Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) in fifth.

Valverde donned the race leader's jersey once again after teammate Jose Rojas and then Valverde himself were stripped of the lead when the race jury penalized Movistar for infractions during the stage 2 team time trial.

"It's a victory and a leader's jersey really special because of everything that happened during the last few days," Valverde said. "Things like those, outside the racing itself, are not ones that we like. In the end, we managed to get people excited and happy about our racing, and that's what counts."

Valverde left little doubt about who was the strongest rider in the race on Friday, making the most of his team's work on the early slopes of Lo Port Tortosa by sailing away from the rest of the contenders on the steepest pitches and then powering on for the win.

Froome picked up the Team Sky baton once Geraint Thomas was dropped, but the three-time Tour de France winner could only watch as Valverde danced away. Contador was able to stay on terms briefly with Valverde, but he was soon jettisoned as well and was eventually swept up and passed by Froome.

How it unfolded

Friday's 182km stage and its summit finish on Lo Port was heavily anticipated by the general classification contenders as their chance to end up on the top of the standings. The peloton tackled the second category climb of Coll de Fatxes at nearly 70km, then traversed a small lump on the profile before a mostly flat run to the final climb of the day.

A barrage of attacks animated the early going, pushing the pace for the first hour of racing over 50km/h, but the day's breakaway wasn't able to slip away until the peloton hit the Coll de Fatxes, where a group of 15 riders slipped away with 110km still to go.

In the group were Rafa Valls (Lotto Soudal), Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo), Dario Cataldo (Astana), Daniel Navarro (Cofidis), Robert Kisterlovski (Katusha-Alpecin), Damien Howson (Orica-Scott), Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors), Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac), Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain-Merida), Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates), Hector Saez (Caja Rural), Aldemar Reyes (Manzana Postobon), Nick van der Lijk (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij).

Once away, the escapees' gap shot up to 5:20, and with Cataldo the best placed rider in the group, starting the day 3:37 down on van Garderen, the Astana rider was the leader on the road. Rolland took out both intermediate sprints to seize the lead in that classification.

BMC picked up the chase for van Garderen and were joined by Team Sky, which had Thomas and Froome in the top 10, and Trek-Segafredo, which had Contador and Jarlinson Panatano near the top of the overall.

A stiff wind helped the chasers as crosswinds at first started to rip the peloton into several groups, but by the time things settled down the leaders' gap was down to 1:50 with about 50km to go. From there, the gap continued to come down as the peloton rushed headlong toward the town of Tortosa and the climb of Lo Port.

Movistar, possibly still smarting from the race jury's decision to penalise them earlier in the week, went to the front and drove the pace as the peloton made its way through the twists and turns in Tortosa. Stage 4 winner Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) made an appearance on the front on the lower slopes of the climb, but the French sprinter was only there for show as the pace started dropping riders out of the bunch.

Team Sky moved to the front as several riders tried their luck with attacks, but the real contenders for the stage win and possible overall lead were still keeping their powder dry with 8km to go.

Trek-Segafredo moved Mollema and Pantano forward to set the pace, but Sky was unhappy with the speed and reclaimed the pace-making duties with Mikel Landa. Movistar sent Ruben Fernadez forward briefly before Pantano set a brutal pace on the front.

Pantano’s pace cracked van Garderen, who lost contact with the lead group. Both Contador and Pantano checked back to see what kind of damage they had inflicted, and Contador must have liked what he saw, because he immediately attacked.

Contador’s move collected a handful of contenders, including Froome and Valverde, who put in an attack of his own. Contador countered, but Froome appeared to struggle to maintain contact.

Marc Soler (Movistar) made the lead group, as did Adam Yates, Froome, Valverde and Contador. With 2km to go, the stage winner and new race leader would come from this five-rider group.

After a brief respite from hostilities, Soler launched an attack that only Froome and Contador could follow. Froome scrapped his way back to the move just as Soler pulled off. Froome passed the Movistar rider and made contact with Valverde and Contador with just 1km to go.

Valverde attacked next, dropping Froome first and then Contador, and collecting the stage prize and leader's jersey for his efforts.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4:14:52
2Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:13
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
4Marc Soler Gimenez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:25
5Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:32
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:00:46
7David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:00:58
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:04
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:11
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:17
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:25
15Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:29
16Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:31
17Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
18George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
19Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
20Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:01:47
21Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:53
22Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
23Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
25Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Emirates
26Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:08
27Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:17
29Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:21
30Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Team UAE Emirates0:02:34
31Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:02:46
32Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:00
33Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:09
34Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
35Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
36Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:24
37Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:29
38Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:30
39Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:33
41Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
42Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:03:49
43Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:20
45Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb0:04:21
46Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:35
47Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:06
48Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ0:05:13
49José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:28
50Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:44
51Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:45
52Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:05:54
53Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
54Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
55Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
56Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
57Robert Kišerlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:58
58Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:06:02
59Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:58
60Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
61Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
62Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
64Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:12
66Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:26
67Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
68Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:48
69Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
71Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:08:56
72Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:09:28
73Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
74Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
75Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
76Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
77Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:10:47
78Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:50
79Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
80Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
82Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
83Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
84Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
85Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
86Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
87Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
88Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
89Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
90Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
91Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:11:02
92Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:12:00
93Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
94Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
95Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
96Ángel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
97Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
98Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
99Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
100Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
101Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
102Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
103Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
104Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
105Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
106Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
107Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
108Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
109Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
110Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
111Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
112Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
113Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
114Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
115François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Emirates
117Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
118Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:51
119Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
120Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:14:54
121Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
122Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:15:46
123Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
124Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
125Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
126Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
127Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
128Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
129Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
130Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
131Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) Team UAE Emirates0:16:22
132Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
133Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
134Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:17:31
135Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
136Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:17:57
137Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
138José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:14
139Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:19:45
140André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
141Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
142Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
143Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
144Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
145Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
146Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
147Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
148Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team
149Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
150Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
151Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates
152Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
153Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
154Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
155Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
156Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
157Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon
158Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
159Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
160Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
161Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
162Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:20:27
163Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:20:49
164Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
165Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
166Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
167Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:21:21
168Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFAlexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-Scott
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFKristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
DNFDylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFMartijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFGuillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNSJonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
DNSDiego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
DNSBen Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNSIlnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
DNSPeter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNSStéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

KOM 1 - Coll de Fatxe, 66.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
4Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
5Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
6Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal1

KOM 2 - Lo Port, 182km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team60pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky50
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo40
4Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team32
5Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott24
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors20
7David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ16
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac12
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
12Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac2

Sprint 1 - 109.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac2
3Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint 2 - 131.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac3pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
3Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale-Drapac12:48:28
2Movistar Team0:00:02
3Trek-Segafredo0:00:07
4AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
5Astana Pro Team0:02:49
6Team Sky0:03:40
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:16
8BMC Racing Team0:07:06
9Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:18
10CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:36
11Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:47
12Orica-Scott0:09:17
13Bahrain-Merida0:09:25
14Lotto Soudal0:12:30
15Team UAE Emirates0:12:35
16Team Sunweb0:13:27
17Dimension Data0:14:17
18FDJ0:14:19
19Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:24
20Quick-Step Floors0:15:18
21Katusha-Alpecin0:21:04
22Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:23:57
23Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:21
24Manzana Postobon0:29:00
25Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:30:58

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team17:44:27
2Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:21
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:47
4Marc Soler Gimenez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:00
5Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:01:15
6Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:34
8Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:59
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors0:02:13
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:40
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:43
12Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo
13Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:02:44
14George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:47
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:49
16Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:16
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:17
18David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:03:39
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:59
20Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:12
21Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:29
22Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Team UAE Emirates0:05:07
23Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Emirates0:05:38
24Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:05:59
25Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:06:28
26Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:37
27Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:42
28Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:47
29Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:06:59
30Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:07:03
31Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:05
32Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:25
33Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:07:47
34Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:45
35Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky0:09:21
36Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:00
37Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:15
38Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ0:01:18
39Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb0:01:34
40Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:59
41Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:13
42Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:40
43Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:02:43
44Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
45Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:44
46Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:02:47
47Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:49
48Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:16
49Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:17
50Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:03:39
51Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:59
52Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:04:12
53Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:04:29
54Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:07
55Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:38
56Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott0:05:59
57Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:28
58Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:06:37
59Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:42
60Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:47
61Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:59
62Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:07:03
63Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:05
64Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:25
65Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon0:07:47
66Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:45
67Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:09:21
68Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Emirates0:10:22
69Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:28
70Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:10:39
71Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:10:48
72Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:22
73Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:11:35
74Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:07
75Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:12:29
76José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:36
77Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:13:45
78Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:14:32
79Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:00
80Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:38
81Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:17:30
82Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:17:31
83Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:17:45
84Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:18:45
85Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:18:51
86Robert Kišerlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:13
87Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:27
88Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:21:13
89Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:38
90Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:39
91Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:23:45
92Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates0:23:46
93Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:24:08
94Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:24:23
95Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:24:34
96Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:56
97Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:24:57
98Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:26:53
99Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:26:59
100Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:27:35
101Ángel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:27:43
102Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:28:01
103Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
104Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:11
105Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:30
106Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:29:00
107Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:29:11
108Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:29:51
109Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:29:57
110Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:31:34
111Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:31:37
112Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:31:41
113Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:56
114Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:22
115Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:32:31
116Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:58
117François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:01
118Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:34:09
119Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:34:25
120Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:35:00
121Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) Team UAE Emirates0:35:05
122Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:35:52
123Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
124Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:36:00
125Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:36:16
126Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:36:41
127Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:37:18
128Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:37:26
129Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:37:32
130Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:37:46
131Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:37:49
132Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:38:06
133André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:38:31
134Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:39:21
135Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:39:48
136Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:39:50
137Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:40:14
138Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:40:44
139Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:41:01
140Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:41:07
141Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:41:15
142Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:41:56
143Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:41:57
144Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:42:06
145Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:42:42
146Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:43:15
147Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:43:17
148Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team0:43:18
149Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:43:29
150Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:43:43
151José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:43:51
152Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:44:36
153Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott0:45:02
154Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:45:29
155Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:45:42
156Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
157Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:46:21
158Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:46:28
159Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:46:37
160Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:46:46
161Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:46:53
162Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:00:05
163Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb1:00:13
164Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:02:16
165Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:02:18
166Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:02:37
167Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:03:15
168Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:10:37

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team92pts
2Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky50
3Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team48
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo47
5Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott44
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors44
7Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida39
8Marc Soler Gimenez (Spa) Movistar Team33
9Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data32
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac26
11Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA24
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
13Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team23
14Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors20
15Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon19
16David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ16
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky14
18Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors13
19Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac12
20Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
21Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
22Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky10
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
24Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon8
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
26George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
27Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
28Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac7
29Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
30Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
31Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
32Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky5
33Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
34Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac4
35Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky4
36Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky4
37Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin4
38Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
39Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Team UAE Emirates2
40Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
41Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
42Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
43José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2
44Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
45Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal1
46Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1
47Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
48Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates1

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac10pts
2Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
3Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team5
4Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
6José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2
7Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
8Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
9Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
10Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team17:45:27
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:15
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:01:44
4Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:16
5David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:02:39
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:29
7Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Emirates0:04:38
8Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:37
9Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:47
10Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:05
11Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:45
12Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:09:22
13Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ0:09:28
14Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb0:09:39
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:48
16Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:12:45
17Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon0:16:30
18Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:22:38
19Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:25:53
20Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Emirates0:25:59
21Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:35
22Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:26:43
23Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:27:01
24Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:27:11
25Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon0:28:51
26Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:34
27Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:30:37
28Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:30:41
29Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:31:31

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo53:19:38
2Movistar Team0:00:19
3Team Sky0:02:47
4AG2R La Mondiale0:08:00
5Cannondale-Drapac0:08:58
6Astana Pro Team0:10:11
7Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:16
8BMC Racing Team0:11:25
9Orica-Scott0:16:13
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:42
11CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:58
12Team UAE Emirates0:30:56
13Quick-Step Floors0:32:11
14FDJ0:32:50
15Lotto Soudal0:33:31
16Bahrain-Merida0:33:53
17Team Sunweb0:36:53
18Dimension Data0:45:09
19Bora-Hansgrohe0:49:56
20Manzana Postobon0:55:39
21Katusha-Alpecin0:59:21
22Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:59:26
23Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1:05:16
24Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:24:21
25Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team1:40:34

