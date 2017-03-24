Image 1 of 40 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya Image 2 of 40 Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 40 Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 40 Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team) trying to save his lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 40 Chris Froome (Team Sky) riding to second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 40 Chris Froome (Team Sky) looking at his stem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 40 Chris Froome (Team Sky) with Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) on his wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 40 Marc Soler working for Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 40 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 40 Carlos Verona (Orica-Scott) digging deep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 40 Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 40 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) during the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 40 Darwin Atapuma (UAE Abu Dhabi) still smiling despite the cold (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 40 Spaniards Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Mikel Landa and Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) chat in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 40 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 40 Robert Kišerlovski (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 40 Kilian Frankiny (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 40 Ben Gastauer leading the AG2R La Mondiale train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 40 Carlos Verona (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 40 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 40 Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 40 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 40 Alejandro Valverde on the stage 5 podium at Volta a Catalunya Image 24 of 40 Chris Froome and Alberto Contador ride to the line of stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya Image 25 of 40 Alberto Contador finished stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya in third Image 26 of 40 Marc Soler (Movistar) finished fourth during stage 5 after working for team leader Alejnadro Valverde Image 27 of 40 Adam Yates finsihed fifth on stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya Image 28 of 40 Alejandro Valverde en route to the stage 5 win at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 29 of 40 Alejandro Valverde wins stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 30 of 40 Alberto Contador and Chris Froome chase Alejandro Valverde during stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 31 of 40 David Gaudu gives the thumbs up after crossing the finish line during the fifth stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya Image 32 of 40 Dan Martin (Quick-Step-Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 40 Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) Image 34 of 40 Yukiya Arashiro holds his dog before the start of the fifth stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya Image 35 of 40 Yukiya Arashiro holds his dog before the start of the fifth stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya Image 36 of 40 Tejay van Garderen rides to the finish line during the fifth stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya Image 37 of 40 David Gaudu rides to the finish line during the fifth stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya Image 38 of 40 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya Image 39 of 40 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya Image 40 of 40 Alejandro Valverde puts on the leader's jersey after winning stage 5 at Volta a Catalunya

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took his second win of the 2017 Volta a Catalunya Friday, riding away from Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) on the upper slopes of Lo Port and taking the overall lead from Tejay van Garderen, who lost contact with the leaders in the final kilometres.

Valverde now leads Froome by 21 seconds and Contador by 47, while his teammate Marc Soler is fourth, one minute down. Van Garderen slipped to sixth, 1:18 back with Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) in fifth.

Valverde donned the race leader's jersey once again after teammate Jose Rojas and then Valverde himself were stripped of the lead when the race jury penalized Movistar for infractions during the stage 2 team time trial.

"It's a victory and a leader's jersey really special because of everything that happened during the last few days," Valverde said. "Things like those, outside the racing itself, are not ones that we like. In the end, we managed to get people excited and happy about our racing, and that's what counts."

Valverde left little doubt about who was the strongest rider in the race on Friday, making the most of his team's work on the early slopes of Lo Port Tortosa by sailing away from the rest of the contenders on the steepest pitches and then powering on for the win.

Froome picked up the Team Sky baton once Geraint Thomas was dropped, but the three-time Tour de France winner could only watch as Valverde danced away. Contador was able to stay on terms briefly with Valverde, but he was soon jettisoned as well and was eventually swept up and passed by Froome.

How it unfolded

Friday's 182km stage and its summit finish on Lo Port was heavily anticipated by the general classification contenders as their chance to end up on the top of the standings. The peloton tackled the second category climb of Coll de Fatxes at nearly 70km, then traversed a small lump on the profile before a mostly flat run to the final climb of the day.

A barrage of attacks animated the early going, pushing the pace for the first hour of racing over 50km/h, but the day's breakaway wasn't able to slip away until the peloton hit the Coll de Fatxes, where a group of 15 riders slipped away with 110km still to go.

In the group were Rafa Valls (Lotto Soudal), Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo), Dario Cataldo (Astana), Daniel Navarro (Cofidis), Robert Kisterlovski (Katusha-Alpecin), Damien Howson (Orica-Scott), Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors), Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac), Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain-Merida), Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates), Hector Saez (Caja Rural), Aldemar Reyes (Manzana Postobon), Nick van der Lijk (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij).

Once away, the escapees' gap shot up to 5:20, and with Cataldo the best placed rider in the group, starting the day 3:37 down on van Garderen, the Astana rider was the leader on the road. Rolland took out both intermediate sprints to seize the lead in that classification.

BMC picked up the chase for van Garderen and were joined by Team Sky, which had Thomas and Froome in the top 10, and Trek-Segafredo, which had Contador and Jarlinson Panatano near the top of the overall.

A stiff wind helped the chasers as crosswinds at first started to rip the peloton into several groups, but by the time things settled down the leaders' gap was down to 1:50 with about 50km to go. From there, the gap continued to come down as the peloton rushed headlong toward the town of Tortosa and the climb of Lo Port.

Movistar, possibly still smarting from the race jury's decision to penalise them earlier in the week, went to the front and drove the pace as the peloton made its way through the twists and turns in Tortosa. Stage 4 winner Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) made an appearance on the front on the lower slopes of the climb, but the French sprinter was only there for show as the pace started dropping riders out of the bunch.

Team Sky moved to the front as several riders tried their luck with attacks, but the real contenders for the stage win and possible overall lead were still keeping their powder dry with 8km to go.

Trek-Segafredo moved Mollema and Pantano forward to set the pace, but Sky was unhappy with the speed and reclaimed the pace-making duties with Mikel Landa. Movistar sent Ruben Fernadez forward briefly before Pantano set a brutal pace on the front.

Pantano’s pace cracked van Garderen, who lost contact with the lead group. Both Contador and Pantano checked back to see what kind of damage they had inflicted, and Contador must have liked what he saw, because he immediately attacked.

Contador’s move collected a handful of contenders, including Froome and Valverde, who put in an attack of his own. Contador countered, but Froome appeared to struggle to maintain contact.

Marc Soler (Movistar) made the lead group, as did Adam Yates, Froome, Valverde and Contador. With 2km to go, the stage winner and new race leader would come from this five-rider group.

After a brief respite from hostilities, Soler launched an attack that only Froome and Contador could follow. Froome scrapped his way back to the move just as Soler pulled off. Froome passed the Movistar rider and made contact with Valverde and Contador with just 1km to go.

Valverde attacked next, dropping Froome first and then Contador, and collecting the stage prize and leader's jersey for his efforts.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4:14:52 2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:13 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 4 Marc Soler Gimenez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:32 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:46 7 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 0:00:58 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:04 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:11 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:17 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:25 15 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:29 16 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:31 17 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 18 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 20 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:01:47 21 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:53 22 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 25 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Emirates 26 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:08 27 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 28 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:02:17 29 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:21 30 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Team UAE Emirates 0:02:34 31 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:46 32 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:03:00 33 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:09 34 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 35 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 36 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:24 37 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:29 38 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:30 39 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 40 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:33 41 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 42 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:49 43 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 44 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:20 45 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:04:21 46 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:35 47 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:06 48 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 0:05:13 49 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:28 50 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:44 51 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:45 52 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:54 53 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 54 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 55 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 56 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 57 Robert Kišerlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:58 58 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:06:02 59 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:58 60 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 61 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 62 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:12 66 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:26 67 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 68 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:48 69 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 70 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 71 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:56 72 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:28 73 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 74 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 75 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 76 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 77 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:10:47 78 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:50 79 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 80 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 81 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 82 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 83 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 84 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 85 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 86 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 87 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 88 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 89 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 90 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 91 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:11:02 92 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:12:00 93 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 94 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 96 Ángel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 97 Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 98 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 99 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 100 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 101 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 103 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 104 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 105 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 106 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 107 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 108 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 109 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 110 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 111 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 112 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 113 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 114 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 115 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Emirates 117 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team 118 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:51 119 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 120 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:14:54 121 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 122 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:15:46 123 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 124 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 125 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 126 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 127 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 128 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 129 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 130 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 131 Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) Team UAE Emirates 0:16:22 132 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 133 Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 134 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:17:31 135 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 136 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:57 137 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 138 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:14 139 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:19:45 140 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 141 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 142 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 143 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 144 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 145 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 146 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 147 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 148 Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 149 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 150 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 151 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates 152 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 153 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 154 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 155 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 156 Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 157 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon 158 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 159 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 160 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 161 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 162 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:20:27 163 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:49 164 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 165 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 166 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 167 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:21:21 168 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team DNF Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-Scott DNF Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data DNF Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data DNF Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij DNF Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNS Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team DNS Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky DNS Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNS Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin DNS Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo DNS Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

KOM 1 - Coll de Fatxe, 66.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 4 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 5 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 6 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 1

KOM 2 - Lo Port, 182km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 60 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 50 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 40 4 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 32 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 24 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 20 7 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 16 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 12 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 12 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 2

Sprint 1 - 109.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 2 3 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 2 - 131.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 3 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale-Drapac 12:48:28 2 Movistar Team 0:00:02 3 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:07 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:12 5 Astana Pro Team 0:02:49 6 Team Sky 0:03:40 7 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:16 8 BMC Racing Team 0:07:06 9 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:18 10 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:36 11 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:47 12 Orica-Scott 0:09:17 13 Bahrain-Merida 0:09:25 14 Lotto Soudal 0:12:30 15 Team UAE Emirates 0:12:35 16 Team Sunweb 0:13:27 17 Dimension Data 0:14:17 18 FDJ 0:14:19 19 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:24 20 Quick-Step Floors 0:15:18 21 Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:04 22 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:23:57 23 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:21 24 Manzana Postobon 0:29:00 25 Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:30:58

General Classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17:44:27 2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:21 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:47 4 Marc Soler Gimenez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:00 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:01:15 6 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:18 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:34 8 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:59 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:13 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:40 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:43 12 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Trek-Segafredo 13 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:02:44 14 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:47 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:49 16 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:16 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:17 18 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 0:03:39 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:59 20 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:12 21 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:29 22 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Team UAE Emirates 0:05:07 23 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Emirates 0:05:38 24 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:59 25 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:28 26 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:37 27 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:42 28 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:47 29 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:06:59 30 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:03 31 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:05 32 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:25 33 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:07:47 34 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:45 35 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:09:21 36 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:00 37 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:15 38 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 0:01:18 39 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:01:34 40 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:59 41 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:13 42 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:40 43 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:02:43 44 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 45 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:44 46 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:47 47 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:49 48 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:16 49 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:17 50 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:03:39 51 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:59 52 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:12 53 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:29 54 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:07 55 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:38 56 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:05:59 57 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:28 58 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:37 59 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:42 60 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:47 61 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:59 62 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:07:03 63 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:05 64 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:25 65 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 0:07:47 66 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:45 67 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:09:21 68 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) Team UAE Emirates 0:10:22 69 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:28 70 Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:10:39 71 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:10:48 72 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:22 73 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:35 74 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:07 75 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:12:29 76 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:36 77 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:13:45 78 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:32 79 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:00 80 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:38 81 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:17:30 82 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:17:31 83 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:17:45 84 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:18:45 85 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:18:51 86 Robert Kišerlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:13 87 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:27 88 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:21:13 89 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:38 90 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:39 91 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:23:45 92 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates 0:23:46 93 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:08 94 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:24:23 95 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:24:34 96 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:56 97 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:24:57 98 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:26:53 99 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:26:59 100 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:27:35 101 Ángel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:43 102 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:28:01 103 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 104 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:11 105 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:30 106 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:29:00 107 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:29:11 108 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:29:51 109 Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:29:57 110 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:31:34 111 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:31:37 112 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:31:41 113 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:56 114 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:22 115 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:32:31 116 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:58 117 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:01 118 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:34:09 119 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:25 120 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:35:00 121 Kristijan Ðurasek (Cro) Team UAE Emirates 0:35:05 122 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:35:52 123 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 124 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:36:00 125 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:16 126 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:36:41 127 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:37:18 128 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:26 129 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:37:32 130 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:37:46 131 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:37:49 132 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:38:06 133 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:38:31 134 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:39:21 135 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:39:48 136 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:39:50 137 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:40:14 138 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:40:44 139 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:41:01 140 Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:41:07 141 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:41:15 142 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:41:56 143 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:41:57 144 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:42:06 145 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:42:42 146 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:43:15 147 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:43:17 148 Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 0:43:18 149 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:43:29 150 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:43:43 151 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:43:51 152 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:44:36 153 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 0:45:02 154 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:45:29 155 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:45:42 156 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 157 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:46:21 158 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:46:28 159 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:46:37 160 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:46:46 161 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:46:53 162 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:00:05 163 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:00:13 164 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:02:16 165 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:02:18 166 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:02:37 167 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:03:15 168 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:10:37

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 92 pts 2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 50 3 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 48 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 47 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 44 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 44 7 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 39 8 Marc Soler Gimenez (Spa) Movistar Team 33 9 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 32 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 26 11 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 13 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 23 14 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 20 15 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 19 16 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 16 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 14 18 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 13 19 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 12 20 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 21 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 22 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 10 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 24 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 8 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 26 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 27 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 28 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 7 29 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 30 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 31 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 32 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 5 33 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 34 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 4 35 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 4 36 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 4 37 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 4 38 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 39 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Team UAE Emirates 2 40 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 41 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 42 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 43 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2 44 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 45 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 1 46 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1 47 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 48 Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 1

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 10 pts 2 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 3 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 6 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2 7 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 8 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 9 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 10 Matteo Bono (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 17:45:27 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:15 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:01:44 4 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:16 5 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 0:02:39 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:29 7 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Emirates 0:04:38 8 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:37 9 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:47 10 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:05 11 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:45 12 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:09:22 13 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 0:09:28 14 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:09:39 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:48 16 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:12:45 17 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:16:30 18 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:38 19 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:25:53 20 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) Team UAE Emirates 0:25:59 21 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:35 22 Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:26:43 23 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:27:01 24 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:27:11 25 Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:28:51 26 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:34 27 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:30:37 28 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:30:41 29 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:31:31