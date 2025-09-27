Spanish phenomenon Paula Ostiz takes long-awaited junior world title before turning pro with Movistar

'It's an immense joy to wear the rainbow jersey' says Spanish rider who has finished on the podium twice before

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 27/09/2025 - Cycling - 2025 UCI Road World Championships - Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda - Women Junior Road Race Podium - Paula Ostiz Taco (Spain) receiving the Gold Medal to become World Champion
Ostiz claimed the rainbow jersey in Kigali (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

After finishing runner-up in last year's road race and this year's time trial, Paula Ostiz (Spain) finally climbed onto the top step of the World Championships podium on Saturday, winning the junior women's road race to take her first rainbow jersey.

Ostiz has blazed through the junior ranks, with her talent earning her a spot in the WorldTour as Movistar secured her signature at the end of last year when she was still only 17.

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 27/09/2025 - Cycling - 2025 UCI Road World Championships - Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda - Women Junior Road Race Podium - Leyre Almena Requena (Spain), Aranguren (Spain), Castro de la Serna (Spain), Alejandra Neira Dominguez (Spain) watching the podium as teammate Paula Ostiz Taco (Spain) receiving the Gold Medal to become World Champion

Leyre Almena couldn't stop the tears as Ostiz donned the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

"Thanks to the work of all my teammates, I was able to achieve this," she said. "I'm very happy. My dream has come true, and now I want to enjoy this victory with all of them, with my family, and my loved ones."

Ostiz has already been riding as a stagiaire for Movistar, and from here she will head to France to try to defend her European time trial title, and then see out the season with Movistar in Italy before she undertakes her first season as a pro in 2026.

Movistar boss Eusebio Unzué was in Kigali to witness the exploits of his newest recruit.

With Ostiz' victory in the junior road race, silver in the time trial and Paula Blasi's silver medal in the under-23 event, Spanish women's cycling has taken a major step forward at this World Championships, and Spain will be hoping that success continues next year, too.

