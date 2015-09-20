BMC repeat as team time trial World Champions
Runners-up Etixx-QuickStep finish 11 seconds down, Movistar gets bronze
Team Time Trial - Elite Men: Richmond -
BMC won their second consecutive World Championship team time trial title Sunday in a hard-fought four-way battle with Etixx-QuickStep, Orica-GreenEdge and the Movistar Team. The US team set the fastest splits at each of the three intermediate time checks and then finished strong in downtown Richmond, coming in 11 seconds faster than runner-up Etixx-QuickStep and 30 seconds better than third-placed Movistar.
Related Articles
Disappointing result for Orica-GreenEdge at Worlds TTT
Tinkoff Saxo see Worlds TTT chances ended by heavy crash
Worlds shorts: Pate, Viviani weather TTT, Tuft ends season
The Cyclingnews podcast: Interviews with Taylor Phinney, Michał Kwiatkowski and Kristy Scrymgeour
Etixx-Quick Step second in Richmond Worlds team time trial
Video: Tony Martin disappointment over missing TTT title
News shorts: Giant-Alpecin record best Worlds team time trial result
Tinkoff-Saxo came out the big losers, with Michael Rogers and Michael Valgren crashing as the team approached the second intermediate time check, forcing the squad to pause and regroup. They eventually finished last on the day, more than eight minutes off the winning mark.
BMC, on the other hand, cruised over the 38.8km course without issues, while Etixx put in their own flawless ride, consistently coming in just behind BMC in all the time splits.
"I was a bit surprised about the early split time compared to BMC Racing Team," said Etixx-QuickStep's Tony Martin. " So, for sure, the morale was a bit affected early on. But then as we went along the parcours, we were gaining seconds back. I think that gave us a small push. We were really fighting, and we had a really strong performance all the way through the finish line. So, I am satisfied about the overall performance."
The battle for the bronze medal between Movistar and Orica played out much differently, however, with the Australian team starting out strong but fading near the end, while the Spanish team added to its power in the finale. Movistar was sixth fastest in the first time split, then fourth and third.
Optum Pro Cycling was the best of the Continental teams, setting the standard for the early starters and holding the hot seat until Belgian Pro Continental team Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise knocked them off.
IAM Cycling was the first WorldTour team on the course and dutifully crushed all of the time checks, taking over the lead until LottoNL-Jumbo grabbed it, followed in succession by Giant-Alpecin and then Movistar.
Orica’s disappointing result after never having finished outside the podium since the discipline was reintroduced in 2012 meant Etixx briefly had the lead next, but BMC quickly took care of that.
With Katusha falling off the lead pace early, the race boiled down to just Movistar, Etixx, Orica and BMC. The American team led Etixx by four seconds at the first time check, 13 seconds at the second and just six at the third. The shrinking margin apparently provided some impetus, however, as they added another five seconds on the final kilometres.
For Movistar, the bronze was the culmination of a concerted effort to improve their team time trial abilities.
"I think this is the confirmation of our huge progression on team time trials throughout these years," said team manager Eusebio Unzué. "They brought us many good results in the past, but it's something bigger to step onto the podium in the World Championships at last - all teams with TT specialists bring their A-team here and make many efforts to perform at their best, and in such a difficult scenario, we were able to claim bronze."
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast on iTunes and here for our complete World Championships coverage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|0:42:08
|Rohan Dennis (Aus)
|Silvan Dillier (Swi)
|Stefan Kueng (Swi)
|Daniel Oss (Ita)
|Taylor Phinney (USA)
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita)
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:42:19
|Tom Boonen (Bel)
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol)
|Yves Lampaert (Bel)
|Tony Martin (Ger)
|Niki Terpstra (Ned)
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col)
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:42:38
|Andrey Amador Bkkazakova (CRc)
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa)
|Alex Dowsett (GBr)
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa)
|Adriano Malori (Ita)
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger)
|4
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:43:02
|Sam Bewley (NZl)
|Luke Durbridge (Aus)
|Michael Hepburn (Aus)
|Michael Matthews (Aus)
|Jens Mouris (Ned)
|Svein Tuft (Can)
|5
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:43:12
|Nikias Arndt (Ger)
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned)
|Chad Haga (USA)
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe)
|Georg Preidler (Aut)
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned)
|6
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:43:25
|Robert Gesink (Ned)
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned)
|Thomas Leezer (Ned)
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned)
|Jos Van Emden (Ned)
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel)
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:43:34
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den)
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel)
|Tony Gallopin (Fra)
|Greg Henderson (NZl)
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel)
|Tim Wellens (Bel)
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:43:45
|Lars Boom (Ned)
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den)
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr)
|Tanel Kangert (Est)
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz)
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa)
|9
|Team Sky
|0:43:49
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr)
|Danny Pate (USA)
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita)
|Luke Rowe (GBr)
|Ian Stannard (GBr)
|Elia Viviani (Ita)
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:43:55
|Marco Coledan (Ita)
|Stijn Devolder (Bel)
|Fabio Felline (Ita)
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa)
|Jesse Sergent (NZl)
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut)
|11
|FDJ.fr
|0:43:56
|Arnaud Demare (Fra)
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra)
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra)
|Johan Le Bon (Fra)
|Steve Morabito (Swi)
|Jeremy Roy (Fra)
|12
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:58
|Kristijan Koren (Slo)
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned)
|Alan Marangoni (Ita)
|Moreno Moser (Ita)
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu)
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned)
|13
|IAM Cycling
|0:44:06
|Matthias Brandle (Aut)
|Stef Clement (Ned)
|Jerome Coppel (Fra)
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi)
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col)
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat)
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:12
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu)
|Damien Gaudin (Fra)
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger)
|Hugo Houle (Can)
|Christophe Riblon (Fra)
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel)
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|0:44:16
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por)
|Luka Pibernik (Slo)
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa)
|Jan Polanc (Slo)
|Santos Simoes Oliveira N. (Por)
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:44:27
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel)
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel)
|Oliver Naesen (Bel)
|Stijn Steels (Bel)
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel)
|Jelle Wallays (Bel)
|17
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:44:32
|Ryan Anderson (Can)
|Jesse Anthony (USA)
|Guillaume Boivin (Can)
|Thomas Soladay (USA)
|Tom Zirbel (USA)
|Scott Zwizanski (USA)
|18
|Team Katusha
|0:44:41
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus)
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus)
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus)
|Alexander Porsev (Rus)
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat)
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus)
|19
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:45:04
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col)
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA)
|Karl Menzies (Aus)
|John Murphy (USA)
|Kiel Reijnen (USA)
|Bradley White (USA)
|20
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:45:50
|Alexandr Braico (Mda)
|Gavin Mannion (USA)
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus)
|Fred Rodriguez (USA)
|Taylor Sheldon (USA)
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda)
|21
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:45:52
|Mackenzie Brennan (USA)
|Oscar Clark (USA)
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat)
|Tyler Magner (USA)
|Toms Skujins (Lat)
|Dion Smith (NZl)
|22
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:46:45
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg)
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col)
|Stephen Leece (USA)
|Carson Miller (USA)
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub)
|David Williams (USA)
|23
|Vino 4 Ever
|0:46:52
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz)
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz)
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz)
|Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz)
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz)
|Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz)
|24
|Champion System-Stan's No Tubes
|0:47:22
|Charles Cassin (USA)
|Drew Christopher (USA)
|Andrew Clemence (USA)
|Bryan Gomez (Col)
|Max Korus (USA)
|George Simpson (USA)
|25
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:47:27
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra)
|Evan Murphy (USA)
|Kyle Murphy (USA)
|Michael Olheiser (USA)
|Mike Stone (USA)
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra)
|26
|Astellas Cycling Team
|0:48:07
|Cortlan Brown (USA)
|Brandon Feehery (USA)
|Dan Gardner (GBr)
|Max Jenkins (USA)
|Jacob Sitler (USA)
|Jake Sliverberg (USA)
|27
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:50:19
|Manuele Boaro (Ita)
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol)
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den)
|Michael Rogers (Aus)
|Peter Sagan (Svk)
|Michael Valgren (Den)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy