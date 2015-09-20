Trending

BMC repeat as team time trial World Champions

Runners-up Etixx-QuickStep finish 11 seconds down, Movistar gets bronze

The 2015 podium of Etixx-Quick Step, BMC and Movistar

Taylor Phinney at the front of the BMC TTT

BMC pass under an American flag in Richmond

Etixx-Quick Step on the straight

Team Katusha

Taylor Phinney after the medal ceremony

The full BMC team on the podium after the successful defence of its title

That's a happy BMC team

The 2015 champions BMC Racing

The gold medal went to BMC Racing

Etixx-Quick Step were second for the second straight year

The Orica-GreenEdge team

Tinkoff Saxo had a disastrous ride with a high speed crash ending its medal hopes

Giant Alpecin

Trek Factory Racing

FDJ

IAM Cycling

BMC riding to victory

The UCI president Brian Cookson was on hand for the medal ceremony

Etixx-Quick Step downtown

Team Katusha

Team Movistar

Team Sky

Lotto Soudal

Ag2r-La Mondiale

LottoNL-Jumbo

Manuel Quinziato holds aloft the lock of hair he cut from Daniel Oss

Manuel Quinziato gives Daniel Oss a hair cut on the podium

Manuel Quinziato holding the scissors he's about to use on Daniel Oss

The gold medals of BMC Racing team

Taylor Phinney with hand over heart at the anthem plays

Taylor Phinney with hand over heart

Taylor Phinney won his first TTT title with BMC today

Tony Martin smiling after his team finished second

UnitedHealthcare

Optum p/b Kelly Benefits

Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise

The successful BMC team kiss their medals on the podium

Movistar elated with its first medal in the Worlds TTT

The Etixx-Quick Step riders on the podium

The 2015 Worlds TTT podium

BMC on top step of the TTT podium for the second year running

BMC general manager Jim Ochowicz on the podium

BMC are the 2015 World champions in the team time trial

Etixx-Quick Step on the podium in second place

The Astellas Cycling Team

Team Hincapie

Lotto Soudal

Topsport Vlaanderen

IAM Cycling

FDJ in the TTT

LottoNl-Jumbo

Trek Factory Racing

Lampre-Merida

AG2R La Mondiale

Giant-Alpecin in action

GIant-Alpecin

UnitedHealthcare

Tom Zirbel leads Optum in the TTT

Jamis-Hagens Berman

Champion System-Stan's No Tubes

Lupus Racing

Astellas in the TTT

Jelly Belly in the TTT. It was Fred Rodriguez' last pro race.

Hincapie Racing Team

Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Etixx-Quickstep, BMC and Movistar on the TTT podium

BMC celebrates gold at Worlds in Richmond

BMC Racing celebrates its second gold medal

BMC heads to gold in Richmond

Orica-GreenEge lined out in formation during the TTT

Luke Durbridge on the front of the Orica-GreenEdge train

Michael Rogers hit the deck hard when Tinkoff-Saxo went down

The bloodied Michael Valgren and Michael Rogers are easy to spot

Giant-Alpecin on the Richmond Worlds TTT course

Giant-Alpecin riding to fifth place

Movistar cross the line in third place

Alex Dowsett with Movistar manager Eusebio Unzué after the team finished third

Movistar riding to third under the Richmond sunshine

BMC won their second consecutive World Championship team time trial title Sunday in a hard-fought four-way battle with Etixx-QuickStep, Orica-GreenEdge and the Movistar Team. The US team set the fastest splits at each of the three intermediate time checks and then finished strong in downtown Richmond, coming in 11 seconds faster than runner-up Etixx-QuickStep and 30 seconds better than third-placed Movistar.

Tinkoff-Saxo came out the big losers, with Michael Rogers and Michael Valgren crashing as the team approached the second intermediate time check, forcing the squad to pause and regroup. They eventually finished last on the day, more than eight minutes off the winning mark.

BMC, on the other hand, cruised over the 38.8km course without issues, while Etixx put in their own flawless ride, consistently coming in just behind BMC in all the time splits.

"I was a bit surprised about the early split time compared to BMC Racing Team," said Etixx-QuickStep's Tony Martin. " So, for sure, the morale was a bit affected early on. But then as we went along the parcours, we were gaining seconds back. I think that gave us a small push. We were really fighting, and we had a really strong performance all the way through the finish line. So, I am satisfied about the overall performance."

The battle for the bronze medal between Movistar and Orica played out much differently, however, with the Australian team starting out strong but fading near the end, while the Spanish team added to its power in the finale. Movistar was sixth fastest in the first time split, then fourth and third.

Optum Pro Cycling was the best of the Continental teams, setting the standard for the early starters and holding the hot seat until Belgian Pro Continental team Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise knocked them off.

IAM Cycling was the first WorldTour team on the course and dutifully crushed all of the time checks, taking over the lead until LottoNL-Jumbo grabbed it, followed in succession by Giant-Alpecin and then Movistar.

Orica’s disappointing result after never having finished outside the podium since the discipline was reintroduced in 2012 meant Etixx briefly had the lead next, but BMC quickly took care of that.

With Katusha falling off the lead pace early, the race boiled down to just Movistar, Etixx, Orica and BMC. The American team led Etixx by four seconds at the first time check, 13 seconds at the second and just six at the third. The shrinking margin apparently provided some impetus, however, as they added another five seconds on the final kilometres.

For Movistar, the bronze was the culmination of a concerted effort to improve their team time trial abilities.

"I think this is the confirmation of our huge progression on team time trials throughout these years," said team manager Eusebio Unzué. "They brought us many good results in the past, but it's something bigger to step onto the podium in the World Championships at last - all teams with TT specialists bring their A-team here and make many efforts to perform at their best, and in such a difficult scenario, we were able to claim bronze."

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast on iTunes and here for our complete World Championships coverage.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team0:42:08
Rohan Dennis (Aus)
Silvan Dillier (Swi)
Stefan Kueng (Swi)
Daniel Oss (Ita)
Taylor Phinney (USA)
Manuel Quinziato (Ita)
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:42:19
Tom Boonen (Bel)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol)
Yves Lampaert (Bel)
Tony Martin (Ger)
Niki Terpstra (Ned)
Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col)
3Movistar Team0:42:38
Andrey Amador Bkkazakova (CRc)
Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa)
Alex Dowsett (GBr)
Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa)
Adriano Malori (Ita)
Jasha Sutterlin (Ger)
4Orica GreenEdge0:43:02
Sam Bewley (NZl)
Luke Durbridge (Aus)
Michael Hepburn (Aus)
Michael Matthews (Aus)
Jens Mouris (Ned)
Svein Tuft (Can)
5Team Giant-Alpecin0:43:12
Nikias Arndt (Ger)
Tom Dumoulin (Ned)
Chad Haga (USA)
Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe)
Georg Preidler (Aut)
Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned)
6Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:43:25
Robert Gesink (Ned)
Wilco Kelderman (Ned)
Thomas Leezer (Ned)
Maarten Tjallingii (Ned)
Jos Van Emden (Ned)
Sep Vanmarcke (Bel)
7Lotto Soudal0:43:34
Lars Ytting Bak (Den)
Tiesj Benoot (Bel)
Tony Gallopin (Fra)
Greg Henderson (NZl)
Jurgen Roelandts (Bel)
Tim Wellens (Bel)
8Astana Pro Team0:43:45
Lars Boom (Ned)
Jakob Fuglsang (Den)
Andriy Grivko (Ukr)
Tanel Kangert (Est)
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz)
Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa)
9Team Sky0:43:49
Vasil Kiryienka (Blr)
Danny Pate (USA)
Salvatore Puccio (Ita)
Luke Rowe (GBr)
Ian Stannard (GBr)
Elia Viviani (Ita)
10Trek Factory Racing0:43:55
Marco Coledan (Ita)
Stijn Devolder (Bel)
Fabio Felline (Ita)
Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa)
Jesse Sergent (NZl)
Riccardo Zoidl (Aut)
11FDJ.fr0:43:56
Arnaud Demare (Fra)
Alexandre Geniez (Fra)
Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra)
Johan Le Bon (Fra)
Steve Morabito (Swi)
Jeremy Roy (Fra)
12Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:43:58
Kristijan Koren (Slo)
Sebastian Langeveld (Ned)
Alan Marangoni (Ita)
Moreno Moser (Ita)
Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu)
Dylan Van Baarle (Ned)
13IAM Cycling0:44:06
Matthias Brandle (Aut)
Stef Clement (Ned)
Jerome Coppel (Fra)
Reto Hollenstein (Swi)
Jarlinson Pantano (Col)
Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat)
14AG2R La Mondiale0:44:12
Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu)
Damien Gaudin (Fra)
Patrick Gretsch (Ger)
Hugo Houle (Can)
Christophe Riblon (Fra)
Johan Vansummeren (Bel)
15Lampre-Merida0:44:16
Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)
Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por)
Luka Pibernik (Slo)
Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa)
Jan Polanc (Slo)
Santos Simoes Oliveira N. (Por)
16Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:44:27
Victor Campenaerts (Bel)
Pieter Jacobs (Bel)
Oliver Naesen (Bel)
Stijn Steels (Bel)
Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel)
Jelle Wallays (Bel)
17Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:44:32
Ryan Anderson (Can)
Jesse Anthony (USA)
Guillaume Boivin (Can)
Thomas Soladay (USA)
Tom Zirbel (USA)
Scott Zwizanski (USA)
18Team Katusha0:44:41
Sergei Chernetski (Rus)
Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus)
Sergey Lagutin (Rus)
Alexander Porsev (Rus)
Gatis Smukulis (Lat)
Ilnur Zakarin (Rus)
19UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:45:04
Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col)
Adrian Hegyvary (USA)
Karl Menzies (Aus)
John Murphy (USA)
Kiel Reijnen (USA)
Bradley White (USA)
20Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:45:50
Alexandr Braico (Mda)
Gavin Mannion (USA)
Lachlan David Morton (Aus)
Fred Rodriguez (USA)
Taylor Sheldon (USA)
Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda)
21Hincapie Racing Team0:45:52
Mackenzie Brennan (USA)
Oscar Clark (USA)
Andzs Flaksis (Lat)
Tyler Magner (USA)
Toms Skujins (Lat)
Dion Smith (NZl)
22Jamis - Hagens Berman0:46:45
Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg)
Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col)
Stephen Leece (USA)
Carson Miller (USA)
Luis Romero Amaran (Cub)
David Williams (USA)
23Vino 4 Ever0:46:52
Stepan Astafyev (Kaz)
Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz)
Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz)
Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz)
Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz)
Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz)
24Champion System-Stan's No Tubes0:47:22
Charles Cassin (USA)
Drew Christopher (USA)
Andrew Clemence (USA)
Bryan Gomez (Col)
Max Korus (USA)
George Simpson (USA)
25Lupus Racing Team0:47:27
Matthieu Jeannes (Fra)
Evan Murphy (USA)
Kyle Murphy (USA)
Michael Olheiser (USA)
Mike Stone (USA)
Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra)
26Astellas Cycling Team0:48:07
Cortlan Brown (USA)
Brandon Feehery (USA)
Dan Gardner (GBr)
Max Jenkins (USA)
Jacob Sitler (USA)
Jake Sliverberg (USA)
27Tinkoff-Saxo0:50:19
Manuele Boaro (Ita)
Maciej Bodnar (Pol)
Christopher Juul Jensen (Den)
Michael Rogers (Aus)
Peter Sagan (Svk)
Michael Valgren (Den)

 

