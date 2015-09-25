Dygert doubles with junior women's road race rainbows
Second world title for American
Junior Women - Road Race: Richmond -
After crushing the competition in the individual time trial, the USA's Chloe Dygert once again dismantled the peloton to win her second rainbow jersey in the junior women's road race in Richmond on Friday. Emma White gave the USA its second 1-2 finish, soloing away from the chasing group for silver over Agnieszka Skalniak (Poland).
Dygert was part of a four-woman breakaway that escaped halfway through the race, together with compatriot White, Juliette Labous (France) and Skalniak.
The quartet quickly distanced itself from the peloton, leading by 49 seconds midway through lap three. But then Dygert poured on her power in the hilly final half of lap three to leave her companions behind, and to the thrill of the home crowd she came solo across for the bell with 20 seconds on the chasing trio.
"When I was working with the group of four we were taking pulls and I felt pretty strong," she said. "I wasn't really tired. I knew I had the legs and when I did go off that really wasn't the plan, but I juts kind of looked back and had a little gap. So I thought, 'OK, let's just keep going.'"
Considering her margin of victory in the time trial was more than a minute, the 16km lap proved no major obstacle, and the Brownsburg, Indiana, native had ample time to celebrate as she crossed the line for the gold medal, 1:23 ahead of White.
The 18-year-old double Worlds winner didn't salute her victory, however, choosing instead to ride almost emotionlessly across the line. She said later that her subdued attitude was a combination of prudence and modesty.
"I didn't want to crash," she said. "I don't know, I just don't think there should be anything more than celebrating with your team. I was just honoured to be on the USA team and do it for the USA."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (United States Of America)
|1:42:16
|2
|Emma White (United States Of America)
|0:01:23
|3
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Poland)
|0:01:28
|4
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|0:01:41
|5
|Susanne Andersen (Norway)
|6
|Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
|7
|Grace Garner (Great Britain)
|8
|Yara Kastelijn (Netherlands)
|9
|Jessica Pratt (Australia)
|10
|Ida Jansson (Sweden)
|11
|Sina Frei (Switzerland)
|12
|Pernille Mathiesen (Denmark)
|13
|Katherine Maine (Canada)
|14
|Juliette Labous (France)
|15
|Karlijn Swinkels (Netherlands)
|16
|Maelle Grossetete (France)
|17
|Nicole Koller (Switzerland)
|18
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (Great Britain)
|19
|Skylar Schneider (United States Of America)
|20
|Ingvild Gaskjenn (Norway)
|21
|Anna-Leeza Hull (Australia)
|22
|Ksenia Tcymbaliuk (Russian Federation)
|0:02:05
|23
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy)
|0:02:10
|24
|Camila Valbuena (Colombia)
|0:02:16
|25
|Nikola Noskova (Czech Republic)
|0:02:36
|26
|Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spain)
|0:02:50
|27
|Ashlyn Woods (United States Of America)
|0:03:45
|28
|Lenny Druyts (Belgium)
|0:03:46
|29
|Ema Manikaite (Lithuania)
|30
|Katia Ragusa (Italy)
|31
|Maaike Boogaard (Netherlands)
|32
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Belgium)
|33
|Marta Lach (Poland)
|34
|Wiktoria Pikulik (Poland)
|35
|Elizabeth Holden (Great Britain)
|36
|Lisa Neumuller (Germany)
|37
|Natalia Studenikina (Russian Federation)
|38
|Christa Riffel (Germany)
|39
|Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain)
|40
|Liane Lippert (Germany)
|41
|Chiara Zanettin (Italy)
|42
|Gillian Ellsay (Canada)
|43
|Lena Ostler (Germany)
|44
|Hannah Gumbley (New Zealand)
|45
|Nadia Quagliotto (Italy)
|46
|Lena Mettraux (Switzerland)
|0:04:04
|47
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spain)
|0:04:19
|48
|Maria Calderon Fernandez (Spain)
|0:04:33
|49
|Aafke Soet (Netherlands)
|0:07:14
|50
|Paula Patino (Colombia)
|51
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|0:07:17
|52
|Claire Faber (Luxembourg)
|53
|Georgia Catterick (New Zealand)
|54
|Typhaine Laurance (France)
|0:07:27
|55
|Marion Borras (France)
|0:07:28
|56
|Mikayla Harvey (New Zealand)
|57
|Kristina Selina (Russian Federation)
|58
|Ciara Doogan (Ireland)
|0:07:31
|59
|Skye Davidson (Zimbabwe)
|0:07:45
|60
|Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Canada)
|0:07:54
|61
|Eva Maria Palm (Belgium)
|0:08:27
|62
|Daria Chechneva (Russian Federation)
|0:11:38
|63
|Dayana Paspuezan (Ecuador)
|64
|Ana Suarez (Ecuador)
|0:11:43
|65
|Julyn Aguila (Mexico)
|0:14:42
|66
|Emeliah Harvie (Canada)
|0:15:25
|67
|Selma Svarf (Sweden)
|0:17:14
|DNF
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|DNF
|Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spain)
|DNF
|Helen Mitchell (Zimbabwe)
|DNF
|Diana Ramos-Santiago (Puerto Rico)
|DNF
|Alyson Chevez (Costa Rica)
|DNF
|Frida Knutsson (Sweden)
|DNF
|Nathalie Bex (Belgium)
