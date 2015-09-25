Image 1 of 39 Chloe Dygert becomes junior world champion (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 2 of 39 The American flag flying in the breeze (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 39 Italian riders out the front (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 39 Eddy Merckx was at the race today (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 39 The riders flying through a corner downtown (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 39 Anna-Leeza Hull (Australia) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 39 The winning breakaway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 39 Anna-Leeza Hull (Australia) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 39 Downtown Richmond (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 39 Anna-Leeza Hull and Jessica Pratt (Australia) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 39 The USA team which would claim gold and silver (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 39 Emma White and Chloe Dygert kiss their second set of medals from the Worlds (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 39 Emma White and Chloe Dygert (USA) on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 39 Emma White (United States of America) celebrates silver (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 39 Agnieszka Skalniak (Poland) in third (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 39 No victory celebration Chloe Dygert (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 39 Chloe Dygert (USA) does the junior women's double with victory in the road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 39 Signing on for the junior women's race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 39 The broom wagon passes through the start/finish line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 39 The junior women's road race podium in Richmond: Emma White, Chloe Dygert (USA) and Agnieszka Skalniak (Poland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 39 The junior women's road race podium in Richmond: Emma White, Chloe Dygert (USA) and Agnieszka Skalniak (Poland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 39 The junior women's road race podium in Richmond: Emma White, Chloe Dygert (USA) and Agnieszka Skalniak (Poland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 39 The junior women's road race podium in Richmond: Emma White, Chloe Dygert (USA) and Agnieszka Skalniak (Poland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 39 The junior women's road race podium in Richmond: Emma White, Chloe Dygert (USA) and Agnieszka Skalniak (Poland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 39 The Dutch national team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 39 The German national team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 39 The French national team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 39 2015 Junior World Champion Chloe Dygert (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 39 Emma White celebrates her second silver medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 39 Chloe Dygert (USA) wins the junior women's road race world championship in Richmond (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 39 An emotional Agnieszka Skalniak after claiming bronze (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 32 of 39 The sprint for fourth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 33 of 39 The bunch finished nearly a minute behind the winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 34 of 39 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) finished fourth (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 35 of 39 A disappointed Susanne Andersen (Norway) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 36 of 39 Lenny Druyts (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 37 of 39 Fenna Vanhoutte (Belgium) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 38 of 39 Chloe Dygert wins her second world title (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 39 of 39 Emma White takes silver for USA (Image credit: Tim de Waele)

After crushing the competition in the individual time trial, the USA's Chloe Dygert once again dismantled the peloton to win her second rainbow jersey in the junior women's road race in Richmond on Friday. Emma White gave the USA its second 1-2 finish, soloing away from the chasing group for silver over Agnieszka Skalniak (Poland).

Dygert was part of a four-woman breakaway that escaped halfway through the race, together with compatriot White, Juliette Labous (France) and Skalniak.

The quartet quickly distanced itself from the peloton, leading by 49 seconds midway through lap three. But then Dygert poured on her power in the hilly final half of lap three to leave her companions behind, and to the thrill of the home crowd she came solo across for the bell with 20 seconds on the chasing trio.

"When I was working with the group of four we were taking pulls and I felt pretty strong," she said. "I wasn't really tired. I knew I had the legs and when I did go off that really wasn't the plan, but I juts kind of looked back and had a little gap. So I thought, 'OK, let's just keep going.'"

Considering her margin of victory in the time trial was more than a minute, the 16km lap proved no major obstacle, and the Brownsburg, Indiana, native had ample time to celebrate as she crossed the line for the gold medal, 1:23 ahead of White.

The 18-year-old double Worlds winner didn't salute her victory, however, choosing instead to ride almost emotionlessly across the line. She said later that her subdued attitude was a combination of prudence and modesty.

"I didn't want to crash," she said. "I don't know, I just don't think there should be anything more than celebrating with your team. I was just honoured to be on the USA team and do it for the USA."

Full Results