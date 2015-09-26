Image 1 of 40 Felix Gall (Austria) wins the junior men's road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 40 Nils Eekhoff (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 40 Julian Cardona (Colombia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 40 Aleksander Borisov (Russian Federation) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 40 A Polish rider comes unstuck on the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 40 Leo Appelt (Germany) in cyclo-cross mode (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 40 Martin Salomon (Germany) finished 5th (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 40 Tobias Foss (Norway) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 40 Robbe Ghys (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 40 Leo Appelt (Germany) decides to run up the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 40 Aaron Verwilst (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 40 Junior men's top 3 teams at Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 40 Junior men's teams at Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 40 The junior teams podium at Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 40 Felix Gall (Austria) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 40 Junior men road race World Championships podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 40 The junior men's podium at Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 40 Felix Gall (Austria) on the podium as the new junior world champion (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 40 Clement Betouigt-Suire (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 40 Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark) take the bronze medal in the junior men's road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 40 Clement Betouigt-Suire (France) takes the silver medal in the junior men's road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 40 Junior men's podium (l-r): Clement Betouigt-Suire (France), Felix Gall (Austria), Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 40 UCI Vice President David Lappartient (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 40 The belgian team in the junior men's race at Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 40 Junior men's top 3 teams at Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 40 Felix Gall (Austria) wins the junior men's world title in the road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 40 Clement Betouigt-Suire (France) takes the silver medal in the junior men's road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 40 Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 40 Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 40 Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 40 Felix Gall (Austria) and Clement Betouigt-Suire (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 40 Reto Muller (Switzerland) ends up fourth behind bronze medallist Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 40 Felix Gall (Austria) and Clement Betouigt-Suire (France) sprint for the world title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 40 Felix Gall (Austria) and Clement Betouigt-Suire (France) come to the line together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 40 Felix Gall (Austria) crosses the line with the junior men's victory at Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 40 Felix Gall (Austria) in the rainbow jersey and wearing the gold medal around his neck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 40 Felix Gall (Austria) wears the rainbow jersey after winning the junior men's road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 40 Felix Gall (Austria) victorious in the junior men's road race at Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 40 Felix Gall (Austria) tops the junior men's podium at Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 40 The junior men's podium at the World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Austria’s Felix Gall won the junior men’s road race at the World Championships after a late solo attack and strong finish to hold off chaser Clement Betouigt-Suire of France.





Britain’s Nathan Draper finished tenth at 13 seconds with, with the USA’s Adrien Costa –one of the most aggressive riders in the race, finishing 18th at 36 seconds. Both had been part of the front group that formed in the final two laps but were unable to go with the decisive attacks on the climbs in the final five kilometres of the circuit.

Crashes on the wet cobbles

The 130km, eight-lap race start in the rain, meaning the cobbled sectors and corners on Libby Hill and 23rd Street were slippery and potential crash locations. Numerous riders went down early on in the race. Some lost hope of performing well but others got up and rode on despite injuries.

Attacks kept the pace high early on but the first serious split and attack came after five laps. Costa was in it and it the group opened a gap of 30 seconds but the peloton was quickly all back together.

A more decisive developed came with just over two laps to go. Costa was again one of the driving forces and five riders opened a gap with several groups of chasers fighting to get across to them. A front group of 14 riders eventually formed, hearing the bell ringing out the last lap with a hand full of seconds on a chase group.

The race came back together on the flat roads of the circuit but then exploded in the final kilometres. Gall made his move before Libby Hill and took the best line in the gutter on the cobbled climb. He kept his lead over the top and on 23rd St but faded in the final kilometres and the climb up to the finish.

Betouigt-Suire and Rasmussen managed to distance the other chasers and close on Gall on the long finishing straight. However the Frenchman made the fatal error of worrying about Rasmussen rather than focusing on beating Gall, allowing the Austrian to win the world title and pull on the rainbow jersey.

