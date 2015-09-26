Gall claims junior men's world title for Austria
Betouigt-Suire too late with bike throw, Pedersen third
Junior Men - Road Race: Richmond -
Austria’s Felix Gall won the junior men’s road race at the World Championships after a late solo attack and strong finish to hold off chaser Clement Betouigt-Suire of France.
Britain’s Nathan Draper finished tenth at 13 seconds with, with the USA’s Adrien Costa –one of the most aggressive riders in the race, finishing 18th at 36 seconds. Both had been part of the front group that formed in the final two laps but were unable to go with the decisive attacks on the climbs in the final five kilometres of the circuit.
Crashes on the wet cobbles
The 130km, eight-lap race start in the rain, meaning the cobbled sectors and corners on Libby Hill and 23rd Street were slippery and potential crash locations. Numerous riders went down early on in the race. Some lost hope of performing well but others got up and rode on despite injuries.
Attacks kept the pace high early on but the first serious split and attack came after five laps. Costa was in it and it the group opened a gap of 30 seconds but the peloton was quickly all back together.
A more decisive developed came with just over two laps to go. Costa was again one of the driving forces and five riders opened a gap with several groups of chasers fighting to get across to them. A front group of 14 riders eventually formed, hearing the bell ringing out the last lap with a hand full of seconds on a chase group.
The race came back together on the flat roads of the circuit but then exploded in the final kilometres. Gall made his move before Libby Hill and took the best line in the gutter on the cobbled climb. He kept his lead over the top and on 23rd St but faded in the final kilometres and the climb up to the finish.
Betouigt-Suire and Rasmussen managed to distance the other chasers and close on Gall on the long finishing straight. However the Frenchman made the fatal error of worrying about Rasmussen rather than focusing on beating Gall, allowing the Austrian to win the world title and pull on the rainbow jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Gall (Austria)
|3:11:09
|2
|Clement Betouigt-Suire (France)
|3
|Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark)
|0:00:01
|4
|Reto Muller (Switzerland)
|0:00:10
|5
|Martin Salomon (Germany)
|6
|Nicola Conci (Italy)
|7
|Mathias Norsgaard (Denmark)
|0:00:13
|8
|Nathan Draper (Great Britain)
|9
|Marc Hirschi (Switzerland)
|10
|Pit Leyder (Luxembourg)
|0:00:20
|11
|Thomas Vereecken (Belgium)
|0:00:21
|12
|Alexys Brunel (France)
|0:00:23
|13
|Anthon Charmig (Denmark)
|0:00:26
|14
|Max Kanter (Germany)
|0:00:36
|15
|Matteo Sobrero (Italy)
|16
|Michael Storer (Australia)
|17
|Gino Mader (Switzerland)
|18
|Adrien Costa (United States of America)
|19
|Joey Walker (Great Britain)
|20
|Kevin Geniets (Luxembourg)
|21
|Jaka Primozic (Slovenia)
|0:00:39
|22
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium)
|0:00:45
|23
|Tanguy Turgis (France)
|24
|Nils Eekhoff (Netherlands)
|25
|Marcel Neuhauser (Austria)
|26
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kazakhstan)
|27
|Keagan Girdlestone (South Africa)
|28
|Leo Appelt (Germany)
|29
|Dusan Rajovic (Serbia)
|30
|Patrick Haller (Germany)
|31
|Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Russian Federation)
|32
|Mario Spengler (Switzerland)
|33
|Andre Carvalho (Portugal)
|34
|Kristo Enn Vaga (Estonia)
|35
|Robin Froidevaux (Switzerland)
|36
|Markus Wildauer (Austria)
|0:00:54
|37
|Jasper Philipsen (Belgium)
|38
|Luis Villalobos (Mexico)
|0:00:58
|39
|Dennis Van Der Horst (Netherlands)
|0:01:00
|40
|Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)
|41
|Michael O'loughlin (Ireland)
|0:01:04
|42
|Gorazd Per (Slovenia)
|0:01:07
|43
|Karl Patrick Lauk (Estonia)
|0:01:09
|44
|Alejandro Gomiz (Spain)
|0:01:12
|45
|Derek Gee (Canada)
|46
|Luc Wirtgen (Luxembourg)
|47
|Jakub Otruba (Czech Republic)
|48
|Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecuador)
|49
|Robbe Ghys (Belgium)
|50
|Max Singer (Germany)
|51
|Jorge Magalhaes (Portugal)
|52
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)
|53
|Georg Zimmerman (Germany)
|54
|Samuel Jenner (Australia)
|0:01:19
|55
|Marco Friedrich (Austria)
|0:01:25
|56
|Bram Welten (Netherlands)
|0:01:27
|57
|Theo Menant (France)
|0:01:33
|58
|Alejandro Regueiro Perez (Spain)
|59
|Alan Banaszek (Poland)
|0:01:40
|60
|Sergey Rostovtsev (Russian Federation)
|61
|Riccardo Verza (Italy)
|62
|Christopher Blevins (United States of America)
|0:02:05
|63
|Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
|64
|Louis Louvet (France)
|0:02:12
|65
|Aleksander Borisov (Russian Federation)
|0:02:18
|66
|Robert Stannard (New Zealand)
|0:02:30
|67
|Pablo Alonso (Spain)
|0:02:38
|68
|Stan Dewulf (Belgium)
|0:03:04
|69
|Patrick Gamper (Austria)
|0:03:16
|70
|Masahiro Ishigami (Japan)
|0:03:18
|71
|Daniel Savini (Italy)
|0:03:25
|72
|Tommaso Fiaschi (Italy)
|73
|Willem Boersma (Canada)
|0:03:29
|74
|Marten Kooistra (Netherlands)
|0:03:32
|75
|Szymon Sajnok (Poland)
|0:03:34
|76
|Aaron Verwilst (Belgium)
|77
|Torjus Sleen (Norway)
|0:03:39
|78
|Hans Kristian Rudland (Norway)
|79
|Lars Saugstad (Norway)
|0:04:29
|80
|Petter Fagerhaug (Norway)
|81
|Simm Kiskonen (Estonia)
|0:05:17
|82
|David Gabor D. Kovacs (Hungry)
|83
|Tobias Foss (Norway)
|0:05:26
|84
|Samuel Oros (Slovakia)
|0:06:07
|85
|Martin Spudil (Czech Republic)
|0:06:33
|86
|Vitor Schizzi (Brazil)
|0:06:51
|87
|Julian Cardona (Colombia)
|0:06:52
|88
|Jack Maddux (United States of America)
|0:07:16
|89
|Adam Stenson (Ireland)
|0:07:25
|90
|Vincent Andersson (Sweden)
|0:07:33
|91
|Tiago Da Silva (Luxembourg)
|0:11:43
|92
|Mehdi Chokri El (Morocco)
|0:12:30
|93
|Keitaro Sawada (Japan)
|94
|Barnabas Peak (Hungry)
|0:15:59
|95
|Adrian Bustamante (Colombia)
|0:16:01
|96
|Javier Montoya (Colombia)
|97
|Itamar Einhorn (Israel)
|0:16:08
|98
|Adrian Foltan (Slovakia)
|0:16:19
|99
|Dinmukhammed Ulysbayev (Kazakhstan)
|0:16:32
|100
|Erik Sierra (Ecuador)
|0:16:33
|101
|Melvin Daniel Boron Rabinal (Guatemala)
|102
|Mohcine El Kouraji (Morocco)
|103
|Oussama Mansouri (Algeria)
|0:16:36
|104
|Joel Taylor (Canada)
|0:16:48
|105
|Erik Sandersson (Sweden)
|0:17:09
|106
|Daniel Viegas (Portugal)
|0:18:14
|107
|Joao Almeida (Portugal)
|108
|Antonio Barac (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
|0:19:08
|109
|Patompob Phonarjthan (Thailand)
|0:19:18
|110
|Ethan Reynolds (United States of America)
|0:19:41
|111
|Jonathan Brown (United States of America)
|112
|Jake Gray (Ireland)
|113
|Yuttana Mano (Thailand)
|114
|Islam Mansouri (Algeria)
|0:21:04
|DNF
|Nicolas Nesi (Italy)
|DNF
|Denis Nekrasov (Russian Federation)
|DNF
|Brandon Mcnulty (United States of America)
|DNF
|Simon Tuomey (Ireland)
|DNF
|Nikita Sokolov (Kazakhstan)
|DNF
|James Fouche (New Zealand)
|DNF
|Amine Belabessi (Algeria)
|DNF
|Alexandros Agrotis (Cyprus)
|DNF
|Bryan Mendoza (El Salvador)
|DNF
|Fredy Orlando Toc Xon (Guatemala)
|DNF
|Joe Holt (Great Britain)
|DNF
|Saar Hershler (Israel)
|DNF
|Adam Roberge (Canada)
|DNF
|Nikolay Ilichev (Russian Federation)
|DNF
|Andreas Stokbro (Denmark)
|DNF
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia)
|DNF
|Michal Brazda (Czech Republic)
|DNF
|Norbert Banaszek (Poland)
|DNF
|Juraj Michalicka (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Kanan Gahramanli (Azerbaijan)
|DNF
|Gustaf Andersson (Sweden)
|DNF
|Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzbekistan)
|DNF
|Tarlan Mammadov (Azerbaijan)
|DNF
|Gunyaidin Khaji Dursun Ogly (Kazakhstan)
|DNF
|Kotaro Ono (Japan)
|DNF
|Santiago Yeri Mingo (Argentina)
|DNF
|Ilya Gorbushin (Kazakhstan)
|DNF
|Kyle De Wet (South Africa)
|DNF
|Ayumu Watanabe (Japan)
|DNF
|Jarno Mobach (Netherlands)
|DNF
|Bryan Portilla (Ecuador)
|DNF
|Jarrod Hattingh (South Africa)
|DNF
|Erik Relanto (Finland)
|DNF
|Damian Slawek (Poland)
|DNF
|Dawid Gieracki (Poland)
|DNF
|Marcio Oliveira Filho (Brazil)
|DNF
|Tegsh-Bayar Batsaikhan (Mongolia)
|DNF
|Mario Rojas (Costa Rica)
|DNF
|Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation)
|DNF
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (France)
|DNF
|Eriks Toms Gavars (Latvia)
|DNF
|Darragh O'mahoney (Ireland)
|DNF
|Pedro Martins (Brazil)
|DNF
|Harry Sweeny (Australia)
|DNF
|Ahulee Rivera (Puerto Rico)
|DNF
|Merrill Jern-E Chua (Singapore)
|DNF
|Ziga Jerman (Slovenia)
|DNF
|Sam Dobbs (New Zealand)
|DNF
|Michel Ries (Luxembourg)
|DNF
|Musa Mikayilzade (Azerbaijan)
|DNS
|Jaakko Hanninen (Finland)
