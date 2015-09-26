Trending

Gall claims junior men's world title for Austria

Betouigt-Suire too late with bike throw, Pedersen third

Image 1 of 40

Felix Gall (Austria) wins the junior men's road race

Felix Gall (Austria) wins the junior men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 40

Nils Eekhoff (Netherlands)

Nils Eekhoff (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 40

Julian Cardona (Colombia)

Julian Cardona (Colombia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 40

Aleksander Borisov (Russian Federation)

Aleksander Borisov (Russian Federation)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 40

A Polish rider comes unstuck on the cobbles

A Polish rider comes unstuck on the cobbles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 40

Leo Appelt (Germany) in cyclo-cross mode

Leo Appelt (Germany) in cyclo-cross mode
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 40

Martin Salomon (Germany) finished 5th

Martin Salomon (Germany) finished 5th
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 40

Tobias Foss (Norway)

Tobias Foss (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 40

Robbe Ghys (Belgium)

Robbe Ghys (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 40

Leo Appelt (Germany) decides to run up the climb

Leo Appelt (Germany) decides to run up the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 40

Aaron Verwilst (Belgium)

Aaron Verwilst (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 40

Junior men's top 3 teams at Worlds

Junior men's top 3 teams at Worlds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 40

Junior men's teams at Worlds

Junior men's teams at Worlds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 40

The junior teams podium at Worlds

The junior teams podium at Worlds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 40

Felix Gall (Austria)

Felix Gall (Austria)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 40

Junior men road race World Championships podium

Junior men road race World Championships podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 40

The junior men's podium at Worlds

The junior men's podium at Worlds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 40

Felix Gall (Austria) on the podium as the new junior world champion

Felix Gall (Austria) on the podium as the new junior world champion
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 40

Clement Betouigt-Suire (France)

Clement Betouigt-Suire (France)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 40

Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark) take the bronze medal in the junior men's road race

Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark) take the bronze medal in the junior men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 40

Clement Betouigt-Suire (France) takes the silver medal in the junior men's road race

Clement Betouigt-Suire (France) takes the silver medal in the junior men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 40

Junior men's podium (l-r): Clement Betouigt-Suire (France), Felix Gall (Austria), Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark)

Junior men's podium (l-r): Clement Betouigt-Suire (France), Felix Gall (Austria), Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 40

UCI Vice President David Lappartient

UCI Vice President David Lappartient
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 40

The belgian team in the junior men's race at Worlds

The belgian team in the junior men's race at Worlds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 40

Junior men's top 3 teams at Worlds

Junior men's top 3 teams at Worlds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 40

Felix Gall (Austria) wins the junior men's world title in the road race

Felix Gall (Austria) wins the junior men's world title in the road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 40

Clement Betouigt-Suire (France) takes the silver medal in the junior men's road race

Clement Betouigt-Suire (France) takes the silver medal in the junior men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 40

Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium)

Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 40

Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium)

Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 40

Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium)

Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 40

Felix Gall (Austria) and Clement Betouigt-Suire (France)

Felix Gall (Austria) and Clement Betouigt-Suire (France)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 40

Reto Muller (Switzerland) ends up fourth behind bronze medallist Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark)

Reto Muller (Switzerland) ends up fourth behind bronze medallist Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 40

Felix Gall (Austria) and Clement Betouigt-Suire (France) sprint for the world title

Felix Gall (Austria) and Clement Betouigt-Suire (France) sprint for the world title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 40

Felix Gall (Austria) and Clement Betouigt-Suire (France) come to the line together

Felix Gall (Austria) and Clement Betouigt-Suire (France) come to the line together
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 40

Felix Gall (Austria) crosses the line with the junior men's victory at Worlds

Felix Gall (Austria) crosses the line with the junior men's victory at Worlds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 40

Felix Gall (Austria) in the rainbow jersey and wearing the gold medal around his neck

Felix Gall (Austria) in the rainbow jersey and wearing the gold medal around his neck
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 40

Felix Gall (Austria) wears the rainbow jersey after winning the junior men's road race

Felix Gall (Austria) wears the rainbow jersey after winning the junior men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 40

Felix Gall (Austria) victorious in the junior men's road race at Worlds

Felix Gall (Austria) victorious in the junior men's road race at Worlds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 40

Felix Gall (Austria) tops the junior men's podium at Worlds

Felix Gall (Austria) tops the junior men's podium at Worlds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 40

The junior men's podium at the World Championships

The junior men's podium at the World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Austria’s Felix Gall won the junior men’s road race at the World Championships after a late solo attack and strong finish to hold off chaser Clement Betouigt-Suire of France.

Britain’s Nathan Draper finished tenth at 13 seconds with, with the USA’s Adrien Costa –one of the most aggressive riders in the race, finishing 18th at 36 seconds. Both had been part of the front group that formed in the final two laps but were unable to go with the decisive attacks on the climbs in the final five kilometres of the circuit.

Crashes on the wet cobbles

The 130km, eight-lap race start in the rain, meaning the cobbled sectors and corners on Libby Hill and 23rd Street were slippery and potential crash locations. Numerous riders went down early on in the race. Some lost hope of performing well but others got up and rode on despite injuries.

Attacks kept the pace high early on but the first serious split and attack came after five laps. Costa was in it and it the group opened a gap of 30 seconds but the peloton was quickly all back together.

A more decisive developed came with just over two laps to go. Costa was again one of the driving forces and five riders opened a gap with several groups of chasers fighting to get across to them. A front group of 14 riders eventually formed, hearing the bell ringing out the last lap with a hand full of seconds on a chase group.

The race came back together on the flat roads of the circuit but then exploded in the final kilometres. Gall made his move before Libby Hill and took the best line in the gutter on the cobbled climb. He kept his lead over the top and on 23rd St but faded in the final kilometres and the climb up to the finish.

Betouigt-Suire and Rasmussen managed to distance the other chasers and close on Gall on the long finishing straight. However the Frenchman made the fatal error of worrying about Rasmussen rather than focusing on beating Gall, allowing the Austrian to win the world title and pull on the rainbow jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Gall (Austria)3:11:09
2Clement Betouigt-Suire (France)
3Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark)0:00:01
4Reto Muller (Switzerland)0:00:10
5Martin Salomon (Germany)
6Nicola Conci (Italy)
7Mathias Norsgaard (Denmark)0:00:13
8Nathan Draper (Great Britain)
9Marc Hirschi (Switzerland)
10Pit Leyder (Luxembourg)0:00:20
11Thomas Vereecken (Belgium)0:00:21
12Alexys Brunel (France)0:00:23
13Anthon Charmig (Denmark)0:00:26
14Max Kanter (Germany)0:00:36
15Matteo Sobrero (Italy)
16Michael Storer (Australia)
17Gino Mader (Switzerland)
18Adrien Costa (United States of America)
19Joey Walker (Great Britain)
20Kevin Geniets (Luxembourg)
21Jaka Primozic (Slovenia)0:00:39
22Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium)0:00:45
23Tanguy Turgis (France)
24Nils Eekhoff (Netherlands)
25Marcel Neuhauser (Austria)
26Vadim Pronskiy (Kazakhstan)
27Keagan Girdlestone (South Africa)
28Leo Appelt (Germany)
29Dusan Rajovic (Serbia)
30Patrick Haller (Germany)
31Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Russian Federation)
32Mario Spengler (Switzerland)
33Andre Carvalho (Portugal)
34Kristo Enn Vaga (Estonia)
35Robin Froidevaux (Switzerland)
36Markus Wildauer (Austria)0:00:54
37Jasper Philipsen (Belgium)
38Luis Villalobos (Mexico)0:00:58
39Dennis Van Der Horst (Netherlands)0:01:00
40Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)
41Michael O'loughlin (Ireland)0:01:04
42Gorazd Per (Slovenia)0:01:07
43Karl Patrick Lauk (Estonia)0:01:09
44Alejandro Gomiz (Spain)0:01:12
45Derek Gee (Canada)
46Luc Wirtgen (Luxembourg)
47Jakub Otruba (Czech Republic)
48Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecuador)
49Robbe Ghys (Belgium)
50Max Singer (Germany)
51Jorge Magalhaes (Portugal)
52Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)
53Georg Zimmerman (Germany)
54Samuel Jenner (Australia)0:01:19
55Marco Friedrich (Austria)0:01:25
56Bram Welten (Netherlands)0:01:27
57Theo Menant (France)0:01:33
58Alejandro Regueiro Perez (Spain)
59Alan Banaszek (Poland)0:01:40
60Sergey Rostovtsev (Russian Federation)
61Riccardo Verza (Italy)
62Christopher Blevins (United States of America)0:02:05
63Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
64Louis Louvet (France)0:02:12
65Aleksander Borisov (Russian Federation)0:02:18
66Robert Stannard (New Zealand)0:02:30
67Pablo Alonso (Spain)0:02:38
68Stan Dewulf (Belgium)0:03:04
69Patrick Gamper (Austria)0:03:16
70Masahiro Ishigami (Japan)0:03:18
71Daniel Savini (Italy)0:03:25
72Tommaso Fiaschi (Italy)
73Willem Boersma (Canada)0:03:29
74Marten Kooistra (Netherlands)0:03:32
75Szymon Sajnok (Poland)0:03:34
76Aaron Verwilst (Belgium)
77Torjus Sleen (Norway)0:03:39
78Hans Kristian Rudland (Norway)
79Lars Saugstad (Norway)0:04:29
80Petter Fagerhaug (Norway)
81Simm Kiskonen (Estonia)0:05:17
82David Gabor D. Kovacs (Hungry)
83Tobias Foss (Norway)0:05:26
84Samuel Oros (Slovakia)0:06:07
85Martin Spudil (Czech Republic)0:06:33
86Vitor Schizzi (Brazil)0:06:51
87Julian Cardona (Colombia)0:06:52
88Jack Maddux (United States of America)0:07:16
89Adam Stenson (Ireland)0:07:25
90Vincent Andersson (Sweden)0:07:33
91Tiago Da Silva (Luxembourg)0:11:43
92Mehdi Chokri El (Morocco)0:12:30
93Keitaro Sawada (Japan)
94Barnabas Peak (Hungry)0:15:59
95Adrian Bustamante (Colombia)0:16:01
96Javier Montoya (Colombia)
97Itamar Einhorn (Israel)0:16:08
98Adrian Foltan (Slovakia)0:16:19
99Dinmukhammed Ulysbayev (Kazakhstan)0:16:32
100Erik Sierra (Ecuador)0:16:33
101Melvin Daniel Boron Rabinal (Guatemala)
102Mohcine El Kouraji (Morocco)
103Oussama Mansouri (Algeria)0:16:36
104Joel Taylor (Canada)0:16:48
105Erik Sandersson (Sweden)0:17:09
106Daniel Viegas (Portugal)0:18:14
107Joao Almeida (Portugal)
108Antonio Barac (Bosnia and Herzegovina)0:19:08
109Patompob Phonarjthan (Thailand)0:19:18
110Ethan Reynolds (United States of America)0:19:41
111Jonathan Brown (United States of America)
112Jake Gray (Ireland)
113Yuttana Mano (Thailand)
114Islam Mansouri (Algeria)0:21:04
DNFNicolas Nesi (Italy)
DNFDenis Nekrasov (Russian Federation)
DNFBrandon Mcnulty (United States of America)
DNFSimon Tuomey (Ireland)
DNFNikita Sokolov (Kazakhstan)
DNFJames Fouche (New Zealand)
DNFAmine Belabessi (Algeria)
DNFAlexandros Agrotis (Cyprus)
DNFBryan Mendoza (El Salvador)
DNFFredy Orlando Toc Xon (Guatemala)
DNFJoe Holt (Great Britain)
DNFSaar Hershler (Israel)
DNFAdam Roberge (Canada)
DNFNikolay Ilichev (Russian Federation)
DNFAndreas Stokbro (Denmark)
DNFTadej Pogacar (Slovenia)
DNFMichal Brazda (Czech Republic)
DNFNorbert Banaszek (Poland)
DNFJuraj Michalicka (Slovakia)
DNFKanan Gahramanli (Azerbaijan)
DNFGustaf Andersson (Sweden)
DNFDmitriy Ponkratov (Uzbekistan)
DNFTarlan Mammadov (Azerbaijan)
DNFGunyaidin Khaji Dursun Ogly (Kazakhstan)
DNFKotaro Ono (Japan)
DNFSantiago Yeri Mingo (Argentina)
DNFIlya Gorbushin (Kazakhstan)
DNFKyle De Wet (South Africa)
DNFAyumu Watanabe (Japan)
DNFJarno Mobach (Netherlands)
DNFBryan Portilla (Ecuador)
DNFJarrod Hattingh (South Africa)
DNFErik Relanto (Finland)
DNFDamian Slawek (Poland)
DNFDawid Gieracki (Poland)
DNFMarcio Oliveira Filho (Brazil)
DNFTegsh-Bayar Batsaikhan (Mongolia)
DNFMario Rojas (Costa Rica)
DNFPavel Sivakov (Russian Federation)
DNFMathieu Burgaudeau (France)
DNFEriks Toms Gavars (Latvia)
DNFDarragh O'mahoney (Ireland)
DNFPedro Martins (Brazil)
DNFHarry Sweeny (Australia)
DNFAhulee Rivera (Puerto Rico)
DNFMerrill Jern-E Chua (Singapore)
DNFZiga Jerman (Slovenia)
DNFSam Dobbs (New Zealand)
DNFMichel Ries (Luxembourg)
DNFMusa Mikayilzade (Azerbaijan)
DNSJaakko Hanninen (Finland)

Latest on Cyclingnews