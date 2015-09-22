Image 1 of 50 Leo Appelt (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 50 Germany's Appelt flanked by the Americans Costa and McNulty (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 50 Leo Appelt (Germany) gold on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 50 Germany wins another medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 50 Leo Appelt (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 50 Leo Appelt (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 50 Leo Appelt (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 50 Leo Appelt (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 50 Leo Appelt (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 50 Rainbow jersey for Leo Appelt (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 50 Leo Appelt (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 50 Leo Appelt (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 50 World Championship junior time trial podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 50 Time trial junior podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 50 Adrien Costa (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 50 Brandon Mcnulty (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 50 Silver second year in a row for Costa (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 50 Junior World Championships podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 50 Leo Appelt (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 50 Brandon Mcnulty (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 50 Adrien Costa (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 50 Adrien Costa (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 50 Leo Appelt (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 50 Leo Appelt (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 50 Adrien Costa (United States Of America) takes the silver medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 50 Keagan Girdlestone (South Africa) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 50 Max Singer (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 50 Nicola Conci (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 50 Torjus Sleen (Norway) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 50 Anthon Charmig (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 50 Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 50 Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 50 Torjus Sleen (Norway) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 50 Adrien Costa (United States Of America) on the podium at worlds in the junior men's time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 50 Sergey Rostovtsev (Russian Federation) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 50 Pablo Alonso (Spain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 50 Merrill Jern-E Chua (Singapore) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 50 Harry Sweeny (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 50 Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 50 Brandon Mcnulty (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 50 Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 50 Anthon Charmig (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 50 Torjus Sleen (Norway) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 50 Nicola Conci (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 50 Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 50 Alexys Brunel (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 50 Leo Appelt (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 50 Marcio Jose Pessoa De Oliveira Filho (Brazil) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 50 Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 50 Masahiro Ishigami (Japan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Germany's Leo Appelt secured the world title in the junior men's time trial at the World Championships in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday. He covered the course in a smashing time of 37:45 to take the victory ahead of two US riders. Teammates Adrien Costa finished 17 seconds back for the silver medal, and Brandon McNulty finished 59 seconds back with the bronze medal.

Both Americans said they were somewhat surprised by the German rider's performance. Appelt said he was surprised as well.

"I still can't believe it," he said in the post-race press conference. "I just did my own race, and I was also surprised."

Sergey Rostovstev (Russia) was one of the first over the line, setting a time of 40:55:85. Robert Stannard (New Zealand) surpassed that time by riding 40 faster.

Ilya Gorbushin was the first rider to go under the 40-minute mark with his time of 39:37:68, but he was subsequently beaten by Appelt, who stormed around the course in a time of 37:45:01 (1:52 faster).

Appelt’s time held for the duration of the time trial, and it’s no surprise that he also posted the fastest times at all three intermediate marks on course, holding an average speed of 47.68km/h. In fact, his finishing time would have placed him fourth in the previous day’s under-23 time trial.

McNulty had the second-fastest split at the first intermediate mark and held the silver-medal seat with a time of 38:44 for much of the event until his teammate Costa cruised in with a faster time of 38:02. Costa, who had a strong final half of the race, noted that he had the second fastest times behind Appelt for the final two intermediate marks on course.

South Africa’s Keagan Girdlestone had a consistent performance throughout the intermediate checks, crossing them between seventh and fifth fastest compared to his competitors, but that wasn't good enough to secure the bronze medal.

Gino Mader (Switzerland) had the third-fastest times for the final two splits, behind Appelt and Costa, but it wasn’t enough to make up for his slower start and he ended up finishing fifth on the day.

Appelt, who will be competing in Saturday's junior men's road race, said he's hoping for a another surprise result there.

"I hope so," he said when asked about Saturday's chance for another gold medal. "There's no pressure no. I can relax for the road race."

