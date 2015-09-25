Ledanois becomes U23 World Champion
France, Italy dominate as Consonni, Turgis round out podium
U23 Men - Road Race: Richmond -
Kevin Ledanois (France) came home with a thrilling victory in the men’s U23 World Championships in Richmond, Virginia after a well-timed attacked in the closing stages of the race. Despite a late surge from the bunch, the Frenchman was able to hold off Simone Consonni (Italy) and Anthony Turgis (France) who finished in second and third.
Related Articles
The race, as predicted, came down to the final lap of 10, with Italy and France well positioned before the final set of three climbs. A crash on Libby Hill from Belgian Nathan Van Hooydonck initially split the field but Ledanois made his move on the climb of 23rd Street.
He only had a small margin of a few seconds at the foot of Governor Street with Italy setting a frantic late chase. With 500 meters to go it looked as though Ledanois would be reeled in as Consonni and Gianni Moscon (Italy) gave chase but with Turgis sitting in and Ledanois just having enough in the tank, France were able to celebrate a rainbow jersey and a bronze medal.
Italy had ridden an intelligent race throughout with Davide Martinelli in two key moves. They had strength in depth in the finale too but the French had numbers as well and timed their offensive play to perfection.
Turgis and Ledanois swept by a fading Martinelli near the summit of Libby Hill and Ledanois, son of former rider Yvon Ledanois – now a team director at BMC Racing – surged clear. The 22-year-old only held a thin margin over the splinted field but the Bretagne - Séché Environnement rider ground his way up the final two climbs. He desperately sprinted out of the saddle when Italy started to close the gap and held off Consonni.
How it unfolded
Frantic, fast, frenetic. Everything you really expect from a U23 race at this level when there’s a rainbow jersey on the line.
Omer Goldstein (Israel), Jean Bosco Insengiyumva (Rwanda) and Joao Rodrigues (Portugal) attacked on the first lap and created the first break of the morning with Algeria’s Adil Barbari soon joining them.
Eddie Dubar (Ireland), Greg Daniel (USA) Paredes (Colombia), and Astafyev (Kaz) soon joined them but it wasn’t until a move that contained Dubar, Davide Martinelli (Italy), Oleg Zemlyakov (Kazakhstann), Maximillian Schachmann (Germany) and Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chile) formed did the race move into a more settled format.
Martinelli presence was clear from the start – contain the break but offer little in the way of assistance but with just over 50 kilometres to go the strain was beginning to tell with Dubar the first to fall from the back of the group on the ascent of Libby Hill.
The remaining four leaders had just a minute on the peloton with three laps of the circuit to go but an untimely mechanical for Martinelli took him out of the running at that stage.
With two laps remaining the French, Italians - now that Martinelli had dropped back – and the British took control with the break caught on the penultimate time up Libby Hill.
Søren Kragh Andersen (Denmark), a double stage winner in the Tour de l'Avenir crested the top alone and he built up a 10 second lead on the descent but the peloton were still bristling with strong legs and well-represented nations. The Dane was caught inside the final 10 kilometres with Martinelli, Nils Politt (Germany), Jakub Kaczmarek (Poland) striking clear on the now, slightly wet roads. They lacked the necessary cooperation and so it came down the final set of three hills.
Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium), Owain Doull (Great Britain) and ads Würtz Schmidt (Denmark) were all taken out by crashes with the French able to stay ahead of the falls. Over the top off Libby Hill Ledanois still had much to do but with Turgis present and Consonni admitting later that he lacked the confidence to attack earlier, the Frenchman stayed clear.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Ledanois (France)
|3:54:45
|2
|Simone Consonni (Italy)
|3
|Anthony Turgis (France)
|0:00:02
|4
|Gianni Moscon (Italy)
|5
|Alexander Kamp Egested (Denmark)
|0:00:05
|6
|Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)
|7
|Michal Schlegel (Czech Republic)
|8
|Lucas Gaday Orozco (Argentina)
|9
|Adam De Vos (Canada)
|0:00:10
|10
|Lennard Kamna (Germany)
|0:00:12
|11
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eritrea)
|12
|Tom Bohli (Switzerland)
|13
|Jack Haig (Australia)
|14
|Tim Kerkhof (Netherlands)
|0:00:13
|15
|Mihkel Raim (Estonia)
|16
|Michal Paluta (Poland)
|17
|Benjamin Declercq (Belgium)
|18
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Poland)
|19
|Maxime Farazijn (Belgium)
|20
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spain)
|0:00:16
|21
|Alexander Wachter (Austria)
|22
|Sam Oomen (Netherlands)
|23
|Twan Brusselman (Netherlands)
|24
|Imanol Estevez (Spain)
|25
|Rok Korosec (Slovenia)
|0:00:24
|26
|Benjamin Perry (Canada)
|27
|Lucas Eriksson (Sweden)
|28
|Felix Grossschartner (Austria)
|29
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Denmark)
|30
|Sebastian Schonberger (Austria)
|31
|Ignacio Prado (Mexico)
|32
|Fabien Grellier (France)
|0:00:29
|33
|Stylianos Farantakis (Greece)
|34
|Josip Rumac (Croatia)
|35
|Jan Dieteren (Germany)
|0:00:35
|36
|Dylan Page (Switzerland)
|0:00:37
|37
|Laurens De Plus (Belgium)
|38
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Norway)
|39
|Nuno Matos (Portugal)
|40
|David Per (Slovenia)
|41
|Cristian Raileanu (Republic of Moldova)
|42
|Anders Skaarseth (Norway)
|43
|Metkel Eyob (Eritrea)
|0:00:48
|44
|Hector Saez Benito (Spain)
|45
|Yuri Kobashi (Japan)
|46
|Samir Jabrayilov (Azerbaijan)
|47
|Erik Baska (Slovakia)
|48
|Daniel Eaton (United States Of America)
|49
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slovenia)
|50
|Nils Politt (Germany)
|51
|Michael Gogl (Austria)
|52
|Oliviero Troia (Italy)
|0:00:59
|53
|Josten Vaidem (Estonia)
|0:01:03
|54
|Sergey Luchshenko (Kazakhstan)
|0:01:07
|55
|Rui Carvalho (Portugal)
|0:01:09
|56
|Nicholas Schultz (Australia)
|0:01:12
|57
|Ildar Arslanov (Russian Federation)
|58
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eritrea)
|59
|Hugo Hofstetter (France)
|60
|Guy Gabay (Israel)
|61
|Toshiki Omote (Japan)
|62
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kazakhstan)
|63
|Ryan Gibbons (South Africa)
|64
|Daan Myngheer (Belgium)
|65
|Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)
|66
|Davide Martinelli (Italy)
|67
|Gregor Muhlberger (Austria)
|68
|Artem Nych (Russian Federation)
|69
|Roman Kustadinchev (Russian Federation)
|70
|James Oram (New Zealand)
|0:01:17
|71
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Morocco)
|0:01:20
|72
|Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chile)
|0:01:25
|73
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Norway)
|74
|Odd Christian Eiking (Norway)
|75
|Wilmar Paredes (Colombia)
|76
|Oleg Zemlyakov (Kazakhstan)
|77
|Lennard Hofstede (Netherlands)
|78
|Harry Carpenter (Australia)
|0:01:48
|79
|Patrick Muller (Switzerland)
|0:02:08
|80
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Colombia)
|0:02:20
|81
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Sweden)
|0:02:22
|82
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium)
|0:02:49
|83
|Adrian Banaszek (Poland)
|0:03:02
|84
|Dion Smith (New Zealand)
|85
|Daniel Turek (Czech Republic)
|86
|Josef Cerny (Czech Republic)
|0:03:31
|87
|Logan Owen (United States Of America)
|88
|Leonardo Basso (Italy)
|0:03:32
|89
|Jayde Julius (South Africa)
|0:03:34
|90
|Colin Joyce (United States Of America)
|91
|Markus Hoelgaard (Norway)
|0:04:11
|92
|Owain Doull (Great Britain)
|0:04:25
|93
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Denmark)
|0:04:40
|94
|Krists Neilands (Latvia)
|95
|Gustav Hoog (Sweden)
|96
|Davide Ballerini (Italy)
|0:05:17
|97
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwanda)
|0:05:42
|98
|Thery Schir (Switzerland)
|0:06:11
|99
|Pedro Rodriguez (Ecuador)
|0:06:53
|100
|Fabrizio Von Nacher Suess (Mexico)
|0:08:14
|101
|Juraj Bellan (Slovakia)
|0:08:51
|102
|Stepan Astafyev (Kazakhstan)
|0:09:46
|103
|Esteban David Villareal Almeida (Ecuador)
|104
|Joao Rodrigues (Portugal)
|105
|Abderrahmane Mansouri (Algeria)
|0:10:44
|106
|Aksel Nommela (Estonia)
|107
|Ludvig Bengtsson (Sweden)
|108
|Eddie Dunbar (Ireland)
|109
|Adil Barbari (Algeria)
|110
|Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kazakhstan)
|111
|Mamyr Stash (Russian Federation)
|DNF
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Denmark)
|DNF
|Lubos Malovec (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Franck Bonnamour (France)
|DNF
|Hayden Mccormick (New Zealand)
|DNF
|Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Argentina)
|DNF
|Roy Goldstein (Israel)
|DNF
|Yonas Tekeste Haile (Eritrea)
|DNF
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain)
|DNF
|Ruben Guerreiro (Portugal)
|DNF
|Aviv Yechzkel (Israel)
|DNF
|Yuma Koishi (Japan)
|DNF
|Jhonatan Ospina (Colombia)
|DNF
|Tyler Williams (United States Of America)
|DNF
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwanda)
|DNF
|Scott Davies (Great Britain)
|DNF
|Alex Peters (Great Britain)
|DNF
|Alejandro Morales (Chile)
|DNF
|Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg)
|DNF
|Salvador Martinez (El Salvador)
|DNF
|Jonas Koch (Germany)
|DNF
|Martin Laas (Estonia)
|DNF
|Marlen Zmorka (Ukraine)
|DNF
|Sergiy Kozachenko (Ukraine)
|DNF
|Nigel Ellsay (Canada)
|DNF
|Ruslan Giliazov (Russian Federation)
|DNF
|Alexander Cataford (Canada)
|DNF
|Marc Fournier (France)
|DNF
|Suguru Tokuda (Japan)
|DNF
|Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Denmark)
|DNF
|Caio Godoy Ormenese (Brazil)
|DNF
|Gregory Daniel (United States Of America)
|DNF
|Xavier San Sebastian (Spain)
|DNF
|Rustom Lim (Philippines)
|DNF
|Atsushi Oka (Japan)
|DNF
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Colombia)
|DNF
|Jean Bosco Insengiyumva (Rwanda)
|DNF
|Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain)
|DNF
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Russian Federation)
|DNF
|Frantisek Sisr (Czech Republic)
|DNF
|Andrej Petrovski (Macedonia)
|DNF
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Norway)
|DNF
|Dominic Perez (Philippines)
|DNF
|Sebastian Molano (Colombia)
|DNF
|Dominique Mayho (Bermuda)
|DNF
|Miles Scotson (Australia)
|DNF
|Jhon Mark Camingao (Philippines)
|DNF
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecuador)
|DNF
|Oskar Nisu (Estonia)
|DNF
|Gerardo Medina (Mexico)
|DNF
|Nassim Saidi (Algeria)
|DNF
|Narankhuu Bat-Erdene (Mongolia)
|DNF
|Abderrahmane Bechlaghem (Algeria)
|DNF
|Omer Goldstein (Israel)
|DNF
|Nickolas Dlamini (South Africa)
|DNF
|Kolya Shumov (Belarus)
|DNF
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Colombia)
|DNF
|Elias Abou Rachid (Lebanon)
|DNF
|Steven Lammertink (Netherlands)
|DSQ
|Alistair Donohoe (Australia)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel adds more spring races to 2020 scheduleDutchman hoping to make debuts at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next season
-
Dimension Data rebrands and goes blue as NTT Pro Cycling for 2020African team confirms 27-rider roster and reveals new colours
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy