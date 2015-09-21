Video: Tony Martin disappointment over missing TTT title

Image 1 of 5 Etixx-Quick Step downtown (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 BMC on top step of the TTT podium for the second year running (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 The Etixx-Quick Step riders on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Tony Martin smiling after his team finished second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Etixx-Quick Step on the straight (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tony Martin could not hide his utter disappointment after Etixx-Quick Step missed the team time trial World Championship again to BMC Racing by 11 seconds. Martin was at a loss after the medal presentation. The team became the only squad to medal in all four years since the team time trial was reintroduced to the World Championships in 2012, having also won two years in a row.

"It's a big disappointment," Martin told Cyclingnews. "We came here to go for gold, not for silver or bronze. Everybody's a little bit sad. One thing is for sure, we gave our best. We made a perfect preparation. We invested a lot. I think we can't be satisfied as we saw it. We're not happy."

Soon after BMC Racing left the start house, it was evident the duo would be within seconds of each other by the end of the 38km course. Teams had expected the race to be decided in the final half of the course, yet BMC lead Etixx-Quick Step after only the first time check at 10km on course. By the second check, the championship battle was clearly between the two teams as BMC increased their lead to 12 seconds.

"It seems to be that we lost it around the start, in the first kilometres," Martin said. "We have to analyse where we lost the time, but as of now I don't have an answer."

Regardless of the disappointment, Martin remains confident ahead of Wednesday's individual time trial. The longer course should favour the three-time trial world champion, who is looking to reclaim his title after losing it to Bradley Wiggins in 2014.

"I felt quite good. I could make my leads. The numbers were OK," Martin said. "For sure I got some confidence for Wednesday. The longer it is, the better for me."

