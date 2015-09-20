Trending

The Cyclingnews podcast: Interviews with Taylor Phinney, Michał Kwiatkowski and Kristy Scrymgeour

Discussion and analysis of Worlds team time trial results with special guest Frankie Andreu

Image 1 of 5

The gold medal went to BMC Racing

The gold medal went to BMC Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

The Velocio-SRAM riders hold each others hands aloft on the podium

The Velocio-SRAM riders hold each others hands aloft on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Taylor Phinney after the medal ceremony

Taylor Phinney after the medal ceremony
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Etixx-Quick Step were second for the second straight year

Etixx-Quick Step were second for the second straight year
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Ronny Lauke with the winners trophy and the Velocio-SRAM riders

Ronny Lauke with the winners trophy and the Velocio-SRAM riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The UCI World Championships kicked off on Sunday with wins for BMC Racing and Velocio SRAM in the team time trials. Special guest Frankie Andreu and Cyclingnews editor Daniel Benson analyse the results and standout performances from Richmond, Virginia, while there's exclusive interviews with medal winners Taylor Phinney, Michał Kwiatkowski, and Velocio SRAM manager Kristy Scrymgeour. 

here for our complete World Championships coverage.