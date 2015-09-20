The Cyclingnews podcast: Interviews with Taylor Phinney, Michał Kwiatkowski and Kristy Scrymgeour
Discussion and analysis of Worlds team time trial results with special guest Frankie Andreu
The UCI World Championships kicked off on Sunday with wins for BMC Racing and Velocio SRAM in the team time trials. Special guest Frankie Andreu and Cyclingnews editor Daniel Benson analyse the results and standout performances from Richmond, Virginia, while there's exclusive interviews with medal winners Taylor Phinney, Michał Kwiatkowski, and Velocio SRAM manager Kristy Scrymgeour.
