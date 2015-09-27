Image 1 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The peloton passes a bike valet for spectators
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) held off the chasing bunch to win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bunch sprint for second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michael Matthews (Australia) wins bunch sprint for second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Norway) crosses the finish for fourth place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alejandro Valverde (Spain) and Simon Gerrans (Australia) cross the line for fifth and sixth place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michael Matthews (Australia) congratulates Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nacer Bouhanni (France)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Boonen (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sven Erik Bystrom (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Joaquin Rodriguez (Spain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tiesj Benoot (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stijn Vandenbergh (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Iljo Keisse (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The cobbles on Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alejandro Valverde (Spain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Vincenzo Nibali (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Boonen (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sergei Chernetski (Russian Federation)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michael Albasini (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ben King (United States of America)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Elite men race for 16 laps around the city circuit in Richmond
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

City circuit of the elite men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Richmond City Village
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

A strung out peloton chasing the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The peloton strung out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Richmond City Village
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Spectators lined 23th Street Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Spectators on 23th Street Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Libby Hill during the elite men's race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) makes his winning move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) checking his gap to the chasing peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) held off the chasing peloton to win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Gregory Rast (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ilnur Zakarin (Russian Federation)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dylan van Baarle (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andriy Grivko (Ukraine)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

John Degenkolb (Germany) crosses the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Rigoberto Uran Uran (Colombia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Aleksei Tcatevich (Russian Federation)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Vincenzo Nibali (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alex Howes was the best of the American on home soil in 12th place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tyler Farrar (USA) in the bunch
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Arnaud Demare (France)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jay McCarthy (Australia) saw his trade teammate win gold and national teammate win silver
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) rode an aggressive race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Luke Durbridge (Australia) gets out of the saddle
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jesse Sergent (New Zealand)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ian 'Yogi' Stannard on the front for Great Britain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lawson Craddock (USA) enjoys a beer handed to him from the crowd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

UCI president Brian Cookson and newly crowned world champion Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Peter Sagan was a happy and exhausted man after winning the world title
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Peter Sagan threw his helmet and glasses into the crowd after soloing over the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Tony Martin (Germany)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Nacer Bouhanni (France)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Giacomo Nizzolo was Italy's best finisher
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Vincenzo Nibali (Italy)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Rui Costa (Portugal)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Matteo Trentin (Italy)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The Italian duo of Elia Viviani and Diego Ulissi cornering
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Rigoberto Uran (Colombia)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Rafal Majka (Poland)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spain)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The other Sagan, Juraj was a non-finisher today
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Andrey Amador (Costa Rica)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Laurent Didier (Luxembourg)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Simon Geschke (Germany)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Florian Vachon (France)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) in a late move
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Simon Gerrans (Australia) followed by Alex Howes (USA)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) crosses the line in 20th
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Silvan Dillier (Switzerland) was 28th
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

John Degenkolb (Germany) finishes in 29th place
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Matteo Trentin (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dylan van Baarle (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ian Stannard (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Taylor Phinney (United States of America)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ilnur Zakarin (Russian Federation)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andre Greipel (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alex Howes (United States of America) and Lars Boom (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The peloton race up Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Argentina)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sebastian Langeveld (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stijn Vandenbergh (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andre Greipel (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lawson Craddock (United States of America)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ben King (United States of America)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Adam Yates (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Taylor Phinney (United States of America)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Boonen (Belgium) attacks Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Boonen (Belgium) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ian Stannard (Great Britain) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Boonen (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) solos to first world title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Niki Terpstra (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Boonen (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 128 of 269
Michael Matthews (Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 129 of 269
Final podium of the 2015 World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 130 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia) and his teammates on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 131 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia) and his brother, Juraj Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 132 of 269
Slovakian team celebrate Peter Sagan's win on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 133 of 269
Peter Sagan with the Slovakian team on the World Championship podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 134 of 269
Peter Sagan invited his Slovakian teammates to celebrate with him on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 135 of 269
Men's road race podium completes the week of racing in Richmond
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 136 of 269
Michael Matthews (Australia) celebrating his silver medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 137 of 269
Ramunas Navardauskas earned the bronze medal for Lithuania
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 138 of 269
Peter Sagan holds the Slovakian flag as the new World Champion
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 139 of 269
Men's podium during the Slovakian national anthem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 140 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 141 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 142 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 143 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia) taking a bite of his gold medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 144 of 269
Matthews (Australia) Sagan (Slovakia) and Navardauskas (Lithuania)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 145 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia) in the rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 146 of 269
Michael Matthews (Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 147 of 269
Peter Sagan became the first World Champion from Slovakia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 148 of 269
Michael Matthews (Australia) congratulates Peter Sagan (Slovakia) on his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 149 of 269
Michael Matthews (Australia) checks out his silver medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 150 of 269
Peter Sagan waves the Slovakian flag
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 151 of 269
Michael Matthews (Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 152 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia) climbing 23th Street Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 153 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia) chases Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) up 23th Street Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 154 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia) winning move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 155 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 156 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 157 of 269
Peloton stretched out on the Richmond city circuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 158 of 269
Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 159 of 269
Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 160 of 269
Tom Boonen leads the peloton up Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 161 of 269
The Belgium team lead the chase to catch the final break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 162 of 269
Riders find smooth pavement on Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 163 of 269
Massive crowds on Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 164 of 269
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) speaking to the media after the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 165 of 269
USA teammates Taylor Phinney and Tyler Farrar both animated the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 166 of 269
Taylor Phinney and Tyler Farrar of the United States of America
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 167 of 269
John Degenkolb (Germany) after the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 168 of 269
John Degenkolb (Germany) reflecting on what might have been
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 169 of 269
John Degenkolb (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 170 of 269
Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) was unable to defend his World title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 171 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia) celebrates on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 172 of 269
World Championships men's podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 173 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 174 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia) makes his winning move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 175 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia) soloed to win in the final three kilometres
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 176 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia) held off the chasing peloton to win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 177 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 178 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 179 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 180 of 269
Bauke Mollema (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 181 of 269
Bauke Mollema (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 182 of 269
Bauke Mollema (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 183 of 269
Andre Greipel (Germany) and Ben King (United States of America)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 184 of 269
Andre Greipel (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 185 of 269
Kanstantsin Siutsou (Belarus)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 186 of 269
Tyler Farrar (United States of America)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 187 of 269
Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium) and Fabio Felline (Italy) lead their teams trains
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 188 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia) celebrates his world title at the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 189 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 190 of 269
Tom Boonen (Belgium) congratulates Peter Sagan (Slovakia) for his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 191 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia) throws his race helmet to the fans after his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 192 of 269
Elia Viviani (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 193 of 269
Nelson Oliveira (Portugal) riding up Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 194 of 269
Taylor Phinney (United States of America)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 195 of 269
The peloton attempts to chases down Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 196 of 269
World Championship podium for elite men
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 197 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 198 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 199 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 200 of 269
Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium) and Lars Boom (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 201 of 269
Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 202 of 269
Simon Clarke (Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 203 of 269
Niki Terpstra (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 204 of 269
Luis Mas Bonet (Spain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 205 of 269
Michael Albasini (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 206 of 269
Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 207 of 269
Robert Gesink (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 208 of 269
Tom Boonen (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 209 of 269
Luis Leon Sanchez (Spain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 210 of 269
Peter Sagan with the Slovakian team and staff celebrate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 211 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia) hugs his girlfriend after his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 212 of 269
Peter Sagan all smiles wearing the rainbow stripes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 213 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia) in the rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 214 of 269
Sagan is lifted by his compatriots in celebration
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 215 of 269
Peter Sagan and the Slovakian team celebrates his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 216 of 269
Peter Sagan(Slovakia), Michael Matthews (Australia) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Lithuania)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 217 of 269
Elite men's podium 2015 World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 218 of 269
Sven Erik Bystrom (Norwegian)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 219 of 269
Elite men's podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 220 of 269
Tom Boonen (Belgium) and Matteo Trentin (Italy) at the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 221 of 269
Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 222 of 269
Alexander Kristoff (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 223 of 269
Sagan in the final stretch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 224 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 225 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 226 of 269
Silver medallist Michael Matthews congratulates Ramūnas Navardauskas for his bronze medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 227 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 228 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 229 of 269
Peter Sagan (Slovakia) solos to win 2015 World Championship
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 230 of 269
A fan wears a vintage World Championship jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 231 of 269
Celebrating the World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 232 of 269
Simon Geschke (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 233 of 269
Rooftop view of the elite men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 234 of 269
Peloton passes under the many road ways in Richmond
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 235 of 269
Richmond during the elite men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 236 of 269
View from the top of the finish in Richmond
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 237 of 269
USA hosted Worlds for the first time in over 20 years
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 238 of 269
International crowd out cheering for the men's peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 239 of 269
Libby Hill during elite men's race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 240 of 269
Peloton ride up Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 241 of 269
Riders heading up Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 242 of 269
Crowds out in force in Richmond
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 243 of 269
Fans cheer the riders up Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 244 of 269
Riders use the smooth edges of the road on Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 245 of 269
Norwegian fans were out in force on Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 246 of 269
Fans out in force for the final day at the World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 247 of 269
Captain American with friends out cheering in Richmond
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 248 of 269
Norwegian flag out on Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 249 of 269
Crowds out in force for the elite men
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 250 of 269
Richmond during the elite men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 251 of 269
Breakaway during the men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 252 of 269
Finishing circuit during elite men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 253 of 269
Elite men speeding through the streets of Richmond
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 254 of 269
Elite men raced close nearly 260km
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 255 of 269
Peloton speeding by during the men's race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 256 of 269
Elite men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 257 of 269
Downtown Richmond in the backdrop of the elite men
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 258 of 269
Peloton working its way through Richmond
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 259 of 269
Elite men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 260 of 269
Elite men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 261 of 269
Elite men's peloton stretches out during the road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 262 of 269
Men's elite peloton passes through the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 263 of 269
American flag waves over the elite men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 264 of 269
Peloton chases the break through Richmond City Village
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 265 of 269
Break passes Richmond City Village
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 266 of 269
View of the elite men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 267 of 269
Passing through the finish for one of 16 laps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 268 of 269
Elite men raced 16 laps around the circuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 269 of 269
Elite men's race in Richmond City Village
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan (Slovakia) stormed to a solo victory in the elite men's road race at the World Championships on Sunday. He made his winning move over the steep, 19 per cent climb up 23rd Street with roughly three kilometres to go, went into a tuck position on his bike down the descent, and then held onto a handful of seconds on the final climb.
Sagan managed to hold off the frantic chase from behind on the final ascent to cross the finish line with his first world title ahead of
Michael Matthews (Australia) and Ramunas Navardauskas of Lithuania by just three seconds.
"I think it's the biggest victory of my career, and I'm very happy because I sacrificed a lot these last three weeks after the Vuelta.
It's unbelievable for me," Sagan said.
"Today I was just waiting, waiting, I had my brother with me .. my teammates were always with me. If something happend they were always there. It was a little bit crazy in the last laps, and I thought everyone has to be tired. I gave everything on last cobblestone climb and then it was full gas until the finish.
"I knew if the group caught me, I was very tired for the sprint. But it was the right attack for me. I saw also a lot of comments from people that I am not good for a long race like this. But now I have this jersey for all next year."
A race-long breakaway kicked off from the gun by local hero Ben King (USA), together with Conor Dunne (Ireland), Ivan Stevic (Serbia), Sung Park Baek (Korea), and then joined by Jesse Sergent (New Zealand), Carlos Alzate (Colombia), Andriy Khripta (Ukraine) and Serghei Tvetcov (Romania). They gained over four minutes but were kept in check by the Dutch, or rather, Jos van Emden, who led the race for some 150km.
The breakaway was caught on the way to five laps to go, setting up an aggressive finale.
With three laps to go, the race heated up with a decisive late-race move ignited by Ian Stannard (Great Britain) over the 23rd Street climb. Bauke Mollema (Netherlands) was the first to react followed by Tom Boonen (Belgium), Andrey Amador (Costa Rica), defending champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland), Dani Moreno (Spain) and Elia Viviani (Italy).
The select group started out with a small lead with two laps to go, but stretched it out to 30 seconds.
Australia and Germany led the frantic chase from behind - neither team had a rider represented in the breakaway - with Australia setting up the race for sprinter Michael Matthews and Germany working for John Degenkolb. The eight riders lasted through the penultimate lap with Boonen leading the way into Libby Hill, smiling as the roar of the crowd made it feel more like Flanders and less like Virginia.
But the breakaway was caught after the 23rd street climb with just over a lap to go, setting up a slew of attacks.
Guillaume Boivin (Canada), Jarlinson Pantano from Colombia, Taylor Phinney (USA) and Kanstantsin Siutsou (Belarus) were the next to go, and their move lasted until 36km to go, just before the ascent of Libby Hill heading into two laps to go.
The next move to escape included Bauke Mollema, Tom Boonen, Andrey Amador, defending champion Michal Kwiatkowski, Ian Stannard, Dani Moreno and Elia Viviani, but despite Boonen's strong surge up the Libby Hill climb on the penultimate lap, they were caught before the finish line.
Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) led the peloton through the finish with one lap to go and pushed the pace so hard that a gap opened behind and the only rider able to stick to his wheel was Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Russia).
The Italians were responsible for bringing back the flurry of late-race attacks that included a move from American Tyler Farrar and Kanstantsin Siutsou (Belarus), who squeezed out an advantage of 10 seconds with seven kilometres to go.
The pair were caught at the bottom of Libby Hill Park as the Italian and Belgian teams blasted passed them, followed by the French and German teams.
Zdenek Stybar was the first to launch his attack on the cobbles followed by John Degenkolb (Germany) and Belgium’s Greg Van Avermaet.
A select group emerged at the top of Libby Hill that also included Niki Terpstra (Nethelrands), but they were caught by the base of the 19 per cent 23rd Street climb.
Sagan made a powerful move on the steep ascent, gaining a small gap over the top. As he went into a deep tuck position on the descent he chipped out a few seconds gap ahead of the chasers Van Avermaet and Terpstra.
But Sagan's superior skills in cornering proved to be the decisive moment for the Slovakian - and the three seconds he had at the finish line were gained in the two very fast turns before the final climb.
Although Rigoberto Uran (Colombia) attacked out of the field and looked set to run down Sagan, he was marked by stronger sprinters and gambled to wait.
The gamble did not pay off, and Sagan sailed in and thrilled the crowd with an unbridled celebration.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast on iTunes and here for our complete World Championships coverage.
Full Results
# Rider Name (Country) Team Result
1 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) 6:14:37 2 Michael Matthews (Australia) 0:00:03 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Lithuania) 4 Alexander Kristoff (Norway) 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spain) 6 Simon Gerrans (Australia) 7 Tony Gallopin (France) 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) 9 Rui Costa (Portugal) 10 Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) 11 Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) 12 Alex Howes (United States Of America) 13 Niki Terpstra (Netherlands) 14 Rein Taaramae (Estonia) 15 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Russian Federation) 16 Nelson Oliveira (Portugal) 17 Yukiya Arashiro (Japan) 18 Giacomo Nizzolo (Italy) 19 Brent Bookwalter (United States Of America) 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) 21 Nacer Bouhanni (France) 22 Ben Swift (Great Britain) 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) 24 Tanel Kangert (Estonia) 25 Andrey Amador Bkkazakova (Costa Rica) 26 Marco Haller (Austria) 0:00:12 27 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spain) 28 Silvan Dillier (Switzerland) 29 John Degenkolb (Germany) 0:00:15 30 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain) 31 Stephen Cummings (Great Britain) 32 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Colombia) 0:00:18 33 Matti Breschel (Denmark) 0:00:21 34 Matteo Trentin (Italy) 35 Tom Boonen (Belgium) 36 Pavel Brutt (Russian Federation) 37 Aleksei Tcatevich (Russian Federation) 0:00:28 38 Arnaud Demare (France) 0:00:32 39 Tomasz Marczynski (Poland) 0:00:40 40 Sam Bennett (Ireland) 41 Karel Hnik (Czech Republic) 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) 43 Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) 44 Heinrich Haussler (Australia) 45 Lars Ytting Bak (Denmark) 0:00:55 46 Andriy Grivko (Ukraine) 47 Luka Pibernik (Slovenia) 48 Luka Mezgec (Slovenia) 49 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukraine) 50 Daryl Impey (South Africa) 51 Ian Stannard (Great Britain) 52 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spain) 53 Benjamin King (United States Of America) 54 Michal Golas (Poland) 55 Sergey Lagutin (Russian Federation) 56 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spain) 57 Adam Yates (Great Britain) 58 Greg Henderson (New Zealand) 59 Maciej Paterski (Poland) 0:01:10 60 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Belarus) 0:01:38 61 Antoine Duchesne (Canada) 0:01:50 62 Ilnur Zakarin (Russian Federation) 0:01:55 63 Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan) 0:02:02 64 Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium) 0:02:08 65 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Argentina) 0:02:09 66 Michael Albasini (Switzerland) 0:02:15 67 Michael Valgren (Denmark) 0:02:50 68 Carlos Julian Quintero (Colombia) 69 Bauke Mollema (Netherlands) 70 Arman Kamyshev (Kazakhstan) 71 Jens Keukeleire (Belgium) 72 Vegard Stake Laengen (Norway) 73 Adam Hansen (Australia) 74 Rafal Majka (Poland) 75 Mickael Delage (France) 76 Gregory Rast (Switzerland) 77 Mathew Hayman (Australia) 78 Michael Morkov (Denmark) 79 Tyler Farrar (United States Of America) 0:03:00 80 Tiesj Benoot (Belgium) 0:03:35 81 Lars Boom (Netherlands) 82 Manuel Quinziato (Italy) 0:03:41 83 Daniele Bennati (Italy) 84 Fabio Felline (Italy) 85 Taylor Phinney (United States Of America) 86 Grega Bole (Slovenia) 0:03:45 87 Sebastian Langeveld (Netherlands) 88 Tony Martin (Germany) 0:04:00 89 Elia Viviani (Italy) 0:05:18 90 Simon Geschke (Germany) 0:05:23 91 Robert Gesink (Netherlands) 0:06:43 92 Stijn Vandenbergh (Belgium) 93 Ryan Anderson (Canada) 94 Michael Woods (Canada) 95 Sergei Chernetski (Russian Federation) 96 Dylan van Baarle (Netherlands) 97 Jan Barta (Czech Republic) 98 Jiri Polnicky (Czech Republic) 99 Pim Ligthart (Netherlands) 100 Cyril Lemoine (France) 101 Scott Thwaites (Great Britain) 102 Diego Ulissi (Italy) 103 Paul Voss (Germany) 0:08:12 104 Paul Martens (Germany) 0:10:47 105 Andre Greipel (Germany) 106 Marcel Sieberg (Germany) 107 Guillaume Boivin (Canada) 0:11:11 108 Radoslav Rogina (Croatia) 109 Lawson Craddock (United States Of America) 0:12:56 110 Gatis Smukulis (Latvia) 0:13:58 DNF Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spain) DNF Florian Vachon (France) DNF Simon Clarke (Australia) DNF Mitch Docker (Australia) DNF Kristijan Durasek (Croatia) DNF Georg Preidler (Austria) DNF Christian Knees (Germany) DNF Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa) DNF Jay McCarthy (Australia) DNF Luke Durbridge (Australia) DNF Roman Kreuziger (Czech Republic) DNF Luke Rowe (Great Britain) DNF Christopher Juul Jensen (Denmark) DNF Rasmus Guldhammer (Denmark) DNF Nikolas Maes (Belgium) DNF Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spain) DNF Ruben Plaza Molina (Spain) DNF Denys Kostyuk (Ukraine) DNF Lars Petter Nordhaug (Norway) DNF Kohei Uchima (Japan) DNF Ruslan Tleubayev (Kazakhstan) DNF Sebastien Minard (France) DNF Juraj Sagan (Slovakia) DNF Michal Kolar (Slovakia) DNF Kristijan Koren (Slovenia) DNF Luis Mas Bonet (Spain) DNF Borut Bozic (Slovenia) DNF Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) DNF Juan Carlos Rojas (Costa Rica) DNF Ryan Roth (Canada) DNF Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) DNF Johannes Frohlinger (Germany) DNF Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania) DNF Petr Vakoc (Czech Republic) DNF Sven Erik Bystrom (Norway) DNF Iljo Keisse (Belgium) DNF Jose Goncalves (Portugal) DNF Winner Anacona Gomez (Colombia) DNF Alex Cano Ardila (Colombia) DNF Mekseb Debesay (Eritrea) DNF Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Guatemala) DNF Julien Simon (France) DNF Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) DNF Andrew Fenn (Great Britain) DNF Lukas Postlberger (Austria) DNF Julian Alaphilippe (France) DNF Maciej Bodnar (Poland) DNF Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukraine) DNF Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece) DNF Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Colombia) DNF Conor Dunne (Ireland) DNF Evaldas Siskevicius (Lithuania) DNF Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecuador) DNF Kleber Ramos (Brazil) DNF Fumiyuki Beppu (Japan) DNF Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Colombia) DNF Hugo Houle (Canada) DNF Alex Dowsett (Great Britain) DNF Jesse Sergent (New Zealand) DNF Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Colombia) DNF Tomas Buchacek (Czech Republic) DNF Serghei Tvetcov (Romania) DNF Sam Bewley (New Zealand) DNF Laurent Didier (Luxembourg) DNF Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Colombia) DNF Marko Kump (Slovenia) DNF Vegard Breen (Norway) DNF Yauheni Hutarovich (Belarus) DNF Jos Van Emden (Netherlands) DNF Jean-Pierre Drucker (Luxembourg) DNF Ivan Stevic (Serbia) DNF Daniel Oss (Italy) DNF Andriy Khripta (Ukraine) DNF Nikolay Mihaylov (Bulgaria) DNF Sung Baek Park (Korea) DNF Gonzalo Garrido (Chile) DNF Alex Kirsch (Luxembourg) DNF Daniel Diaz (Argentina) DNF Joon Yong Seo (Korea) DNF Antonio Garnero (Brazil) DNF Cesar Rojas Villegas (Costa Rica) DNS Jaco Venter (South Africa)