Trending

Sagan storms to solo victory at the World Championships

Matthews and Navardauskas complete podium in Richmond

Image 1 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 269

Libby Hill

Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 269

The peloton passes a bike valet for spectators

The peloton passes a bike valet for spectators
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 269

Libby Hill

Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 269

Libby Hill

Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) held off the chasing bunch to win

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) held off the chasing bunch to win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 269

Bunch sprint for second place

Bunch sprint for second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 269

Michael Matthews (Australia) wins bunch sprint for second

Michael Matthews (Australia) wins bunch sprint for second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 269

Alexander Kristoff (Norway) crosses the finish for fourth place

Alexander Kristoff (Norway) crosses the finish for fourth place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 269

Alejandro Valverde (Spain) and Simon Gerrans (Australia) cross the line for fifth and sixth place

Alejandro Valverde (Spain) and Simon Gerrans (Australia) cross the line for fifth and sixth place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 269

Michael Matthews (Australia) congratulates Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Michael Matthews (Australia) congratulates Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 269

Nacer Bouhanni (France)

Nacer Bouhanni (France)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 269

Tom Boonen (Belgium)

Tom Boonen (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 269

Sven Erik Bystrom (Norway)

Sven Erik Bystrom (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 269

Joaquin Rodriguez (Spain)

Joaquin Rodriguez (Spain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 269

Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium)

Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 269

Tiesj Benoot (Belgium)

Tiesj Benoot (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 269

Stijn Vandenbergh (Belgium)

Stijn Vandenbergh (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 269

Iljo Keisse (Belgium)

Iljo Keisse (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 269

The cobbles on Libby Hill

The cobbles on Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 269

Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)

Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 269

Alejandro Valverde (Spain)

Alejandro Valverde (Spain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 269

Vincenzo Nibali (Italy)

Vincenzo Nibali (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 269

Tom Boonen (Belgium)

Tom Boonen (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 269

Sergei Chernetski (Russian Federation)

Sergei Chernetski (Russian Federation)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 269

Michael Albasini (Switzerland)

Michael Albasini (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 269

Ben King (United States of America)

Ben King (United States of America)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 269

Elite men race for 16 laps around the city circuit in Richmond

Elite men race for 16 laps around the city circuit in Richmond
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 269

City circuit of the elite men's road race

City circuit of the elite men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 269

Richmond City Village

Richmond City Village
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 269

A strung out peloton chasing the break

A strung out peloton chasing the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 269

The peloton strung out

The peloton strung out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 269

Richmond City Village

Richmond City Village
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 269

Spectators lined 23th Street Hill

Spectators lined 23th Street Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 269

Spectators on 23th Street Hill

Spectators on 23th Street Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 269

Libby Hill during the elite men's race

Libby Hill during the elite men's race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) makes his winning move

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) makes his winning move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) checking his gap to the chasing peloton

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) checking his gap to the chasing peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) held off the chasing peloton to win

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) held off the chasing peloton to win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 269

Gregory Rast (Switzerland)

Gregory Rast (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 269

Ilnur Zakarin (Russian Federation)

Ilnur Zakarin (Russian Federation)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 269

Dylan van Baarle (Netherlands)

Dylan van Baarle (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 269

Andriy Grivko (Ukraine)

Andriy Grivko (Ukraine)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 269

Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)

Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 269

John Degenkolb (Germany) crosses the finish

John Degenkolb (Germany) crosses the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 269

Rigoberto Uran Uran (Colombia)

Rigoberto Uran Uran (Colombia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 269

Aleksei Tcatevich (Russian Federation)

Aleksei Tcatevich (Russian Federation)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 269

Vincenzo Nibali (Italy)

Vincenzo Nibali (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 269

Alex Howes was the best of the American on home soil in 12th place

Alex Howes was the best of the American on home soil in 12th place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 269

Tyler Farrar (USA) in the bunch

Tyler Farrar (USA) in the bunch
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 269

Arnaud Demare (France)

Arnaud Demare (France)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 269

Jay McCarthy (Australia) saw his trade teammate win gold and national teammate win silver

Jay McCarthy (Australia) saw his trade teammate win gold and national teammate win silver
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 269

Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) rode an aggressive race

Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) rode an aggressive race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 269

Luke Durbridge (Australia) gets out of the saddle

Luke Durbridge (Australia) gets out of the saddle
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 269

Jesse Sergent (New Zealand)

Jesse Sergent (New Zealand)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 269

Ian 'Yogi' Stannard on the front for Great Britain

Ian 'Yogi' Stannard on the front for Great Britain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 269

Lawson Craddock (USA) enjoys a beer handed to him from the crowd

Lawson Craddock (USA) enjoys a beer handed to him from the crowd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 269

UCI president Brian Cookson and newly crowned world champion Peter Sagan

UCI president Brian Cookson and newly crowned world champion Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 67 of 269

Peter Sagan was a happy and exhausted man after winning the world title

Peter Sagan was a happy and exhausted man after winning the world title
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 68 of 269

Peter Sagan threw his helmet and glasses into the crowd after soloing over the line

Peter Sagan threw his helmet and glasses into the crowd after soloing over the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 69 of 269

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 70 of 269

Tony Martin (Germany)

Tony Martin (Germany)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 71 of 269

Nacer Bouhanni (France)

Nacer Bouhanni (France)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 72 of 269

Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic)

Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 73 of 269

Giacomo Nizzolo was Italy's best finisher

Giacomo Nizzolo was Italy's best finisher
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 74 of 269

Vincenzo Nibali (Italy)

Vincenzo Nibali (Italy)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 75 of 269

Rui Costa (Portugal)

Rui Costa (Portugal)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 76 of 269

Matteo Trentin (Italy)

Matteo Trentin (Italy)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 77 of 269

The Italian duo of Elia Viviani and Diego Ulissi cornering

The Italian duo of Elia Viviani and Diego Ulissi cornering
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 78 of 269

Rigoberto Uran (Colombia)

Rigoberto Uran (Colombia)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 79 of 269

Rafal Majka (Poland)

Rafal Majka (Poland)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 80 of 269

Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spain)

Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spain)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 81 of 269

The other Sagan, Juraj was a non-finisher today

The other Sagan, Juraj was a non-finisher today
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 82 of 269

Andrey Amador (Costa Rica)

Andrey Amador (Costa Rica)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 83 of 269

Laurent Didier (Luxembourg)

Laurent Didier (Luxembourg)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 84 of 269

Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia)

Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 85 of 269

Simon Geschke (Germany)

Simon Geschke (Germany)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 86 of 269

Florian Vachon (France)

Florian Vachon (France)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 87 of 269

Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic)

Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 88 of 269

Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania)

Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 89 of 269

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) in a late move

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) in a late move
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 90 of 269

Simon Gerrans (Australia) followed by Alex Howes (USA)

Simon Gerrans (Australia) followed by Alex Howes (USA)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 91 of 269

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) crosses the line in 20th

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) crosses the line in 20th
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 92 of 269

Silvan Dillier (Switzerland) was 28th

Silvan Dillier (Switzerland) was 28th
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 93 of 269

John Degenkolb (Germany) finishes in 29th place

John Degenkolb (Germany) finishes in 29th place
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 94 of 269

Matteo Trentin (Italy)

Matteo Trentin (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 269

Dylan van Baarle (Netherlands)

Dylan van Baarle (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 269

Ian Stannard (Great Britain)

Ian Stannard (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 269

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Norway)

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 269

Taylor Phinney (United States of America)

Taylor Phinney (United States of America)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 269

Ilnur Zakarin (Russian Federation)

Ilnur Zakarin (Russian Federation)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 269

Andre Greipel (Germany)

Andre Greipel (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 269

Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium)

Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 269

Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic)

Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 269

Alex Howes (United States of America) and Lars Boom (Netherlands)

Alex Howes (United States of America) and Lars Boom (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 269

Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium)

Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 105 of 269

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 106 of 269

The peloton race up Libby Hill

The peloton race up Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 107 of 269

Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)

Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 269

Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Argentina)

Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Argentina)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 109 of 269

Sebastian Langeveld (Netherlands)

Sebastian Langeveld (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 110 of 269

Stijn Vandenbergh (Belgium)

Stijn Vandenbergh (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 111 of 269

Andre Greipel (Germany)

Andre Greipel (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 112 of 269

Lawson Craddock (United States of America)

Lawson Craddock (United States of America)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 113 of 269

Ben King (United States of America)

Ben King (United States of America)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 114 of 269

Adam Yates (Great Britain)

Adam Yates (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 115 of 269

Taylor Phinney (United States of America)

Taylor Phinney (United States of America)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 116 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 117 of 269

Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium)

Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 118 of 269

Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)

Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 119 of 269

Tom Boonen (Belgium) attacks Libby Hill

Tom Boonen (Belgium) attacks Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 120 of 269

Tom Boonen (Belgium) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)

Tom Boonen (Belgium) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 121 of 269

Ian Stannard (Great Britain) attacks

Ian Stannard (Great Britain) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 122 of 269

Tom Boonen (Belgium)

Tom Boonen (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 123 of 269

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 124 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) solos to first world title

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) solos to first world title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 125 of 269

Niki Terpstra (Netherlands)

Niki Terpstra (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 126 of 269

Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)

Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 127 of 269

Tom Boonen (Belgium)

Tom Boonen (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 128 of 269

Michael Matthews (Australia)

Michael Matthews (Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 129 of 269

Final podium of the 2015 World Championships

Final podium of the 2015 World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 130 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) and his teammates on the podium

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) and his teammates on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 131 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) and his brother, Juraj Sagan

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) and his brother, Juraj Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 132 of 269

Slovakian team celebrate Peter Sagan's win on the podium

Slovakian team celebrate Peter Sagan's win on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 133 of 269

Peter Sagan with the Slovakian team on the World Championship podium

Peter Sagan with the Slovakian team on the World Championship podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 134 of 269

Peter Sagan invited his Slovakian teammates to celebrate with him on the podium

Peter Sagan invited his Slovakian teammates to celebrate with him on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 135 of 269

Men's road race podium completes the week of racing in Richmond

Men's road race podium completes the week of racing in Richmond
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 136 of 269

Michael Matthews (Australia) celebrating his silver medal

Michael Matthews (Australia) celebrating his silver medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 137 of 269

Ramunas Navardauskas earned the bronze medal for Lithuania

Ramunas Navardauskas earned the bronze medal for Lithuania
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 138 of 269

Peter Sagan holds the Slovakian flag as the new World Champion

Peter Sagan holds the Slovakian flag as the new World Champion
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 139 of 269

Men's podium during the Slovakian national anthem

Men's podium during the Slovakian national anthem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 140 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 141 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 142 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 143 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) taking a bite of his gold medal

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) taking a bite of his gold medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 144 of 269

Matthews (Australia) Sagan (Slovakia) and Navardauskas (Lithuania)

Matthews (Australia) Sagan (Slovakia) and Navardauskas (Lithuania)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 145 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) in the rainbow jersey

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) in the rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 146 of 269

Michael Matthews (Australia)

Michael Matthews (Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 147 of 269

Peter Sagan became the first World Champion from Slovakia

Peter Sagan became the first World Champion from Slovakia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 148 of 269

Michael Matthews (Australia) congratulates Peter Sagan (Slovakia) on his win

Michael Matthews (Australia) congratulates Peter Sagan (Slovakia) on his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 149 of 269

Michael Matthews (Australia) checks out his silver medal

Michael Matthews (Australia) checks out his silver medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 150 of 269

Peter Sagan waves the Slovakian flag

Peter Sagan waves the Slovakian flag
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 151 of 269

Michael Matthews (Australia)

Michael Matthews (Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 152 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) climbing 23th Street Hill

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) climbing 23th Street Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 153 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) chases Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) up 23th Street Hill

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) chases Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) up 23th Street Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 154 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) winning move

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) winning move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 155 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 156 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 157 of 269

Peloton stretched out on the Richmond city circuit

Peloton stretched out on the Richmond city circuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 158 of 269

Libby Hill

Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 159 of 269

Libby Hill

Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 160 of 269

Tom Boonen leads the peloton up Libby Hill

Tom Boonen leads the peloton up Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 161 of 269

The Belgium team lead the chase to catch the final break

The Belgium team lead the chase to catch the final break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 162 of 269

Riders find smooth pavement on Libby Hill

Riders find smooth pavement on Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 163 of 269

Massive crowds on Libby Hill

Massive crowds on Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 164 of 269

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) speaking to the media after the race

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) speaking to the media after the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 165 of 269

USA teammates Taylor Phinney and Tyler Farrar both animated the race

USA teammates Taylor Phinney and Tyler Farrar both animated the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 166 of 269

Taylor Phinney and Tyler Farrar of the United States of America

Taylor Phinney and Tyler Farrar of the United States of America
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 167 of 269

John Degenkolb (Germany) after the race

John Degenkolb (Germany) after the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 168 of 269

John Degenkolb (Germany) reflecting on what might have been

John Degenkolb (Germany) reflecting on what might have been
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 169 of 269

John Degenkolb (Germany)

John Degenkolb (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 170 of 269

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) was unable to defend his World title

Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) was unable to defend his World title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 171 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) celebrates on the podium

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) celebrates on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 172 of 269

World Championships men's podium

World Championships men's podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 173 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 174 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) makes his winning move

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) makes his winning move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 175 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) soloed to win in the final three kilometres

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) soloed to win in the final three kilometres
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 176 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) held off the chasing peloton to win

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) held off the chasing peloton to win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 177 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 178 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 179 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 180 of 269

Bauke Mollema (Netherlands)

Bauke Mollema (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 181 of 269

Bauke Mollema (Netherlands)

Bauke Mollema (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 182 of 269

Bauke Mollema (Netherlands)

Bauke Mollema (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 183 of 269

Andre Greipel (Germany) and Ben King (United States of America)

Andre Greipel (Germany) and Ben King (United States of America)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 184 of 269

Andre Greipel (Germany)

Andre Greipel (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 185 of 269

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Belarus)

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Belarus)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 186 of 269

Tyler Farrar (United States of America)

Tyler Farrar (United States of America)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 187 of 269

Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium) and Fabio Felline (Italy) lead their teams trains

Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium) and Fabio Felline (Italy) lead their teams trains
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 188 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) celebrates his world title at the finish

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) celebrates his world title at the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 189 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 190 of 269

Tom Boonen (Belgium) congratulates Peter Sagan (Slovakia) for his win

Tom Boonen (Belgium) congratulates Peter Sagan (Slovakia) for his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 191 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) throws his race helmet to the fans after his win

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) throws his race helmet to the fans after his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 192 of 269

Elia Viviani (Italy)

Elia Viviani (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 193 of 269

Nelson Oliveira (Portugal) riding up Libby Hill

Nelson Oliveira (Portugal) riding up Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 194 of 269

Taylor Phinney (United States of America)

Taylor Phinney (United States of America)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 195 of 269

The peloton attempts to chases down Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

The peloton attempts to chases down Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 196 of 269

World Championship podium for elite men

World Championship podium for elite men
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 197 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 198 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 199 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 200 of 269

Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium) and Lars Boom (Netherlands)

Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium) and Lars Boom (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 201 of 269

Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium)

Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 202 of 269

Simon Clarke (Australia)

Simon Clarke (Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 203 of 269

Niki Terpstra (Netherlands)

Niki Terpstra (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 204 of 269

Luis Mas Bonet (Spain)

Luis Mas Bonet (Spain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 205 of 269

Michael Albasini (Switzerland)

Michael Albasini (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 206 of 269

Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium)

Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 207 of 269

Robert Gesink (Netherlands)

Robert Gesink (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 208 of 269

Tom Boonen (Belgium)

Tom Boonen (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 209 of 269

Luis Leon Sanchez (Spain)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Spain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 210 of 269

Peter Sagan with the Slovakian team and staff celebrate

Peter Sagan with the Slovakian team and staff celebrate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 211 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) hugs his girlfriend after his win

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) hugs his girlfriend after his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 212 of 269

Peter Sagan all smiles wearing the rainbow stripes

Peter Sagan all smiles wearing the rainbow stripes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 213 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) in the rainbow jersey

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) in the rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 214 of 269

Sagan is lifted by his compatriots in celebration

Sagan is lifted by his compatriots in celebration
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 215 of 269

Peter Sagan and the Slovakian team celebrates his win

Peter Sagan and the Slovakian team celebrates his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 216 of 269

Peter Sagan(Slovakia), Michael Matthews (Australia) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Lithuania)

Peter Sagan(Slovakia), Michael Matthews (Australia) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Lithuania)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 217 of 269

Elite men's podium 2015 World Championships

Elite men's podium 2015 World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 218 of 269

Sven Erik Bystrom (Norwegian)

Sven Erik Bystrom (Norwegian)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 219 of 269

Elite men's podium

Elite men's podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 220 of 269

Tom Boonen (Belgium) and Matteo Trentin (Italy) at the finish

Tom Boonen (Belgium) and Matteo Trentin (Italy) at the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 221 of 269

Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium)

Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 222 of 269

Alexander Kristoff (Norway)

Alexander Kristoff (Norway)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 223 of 269

Sagan in the final stretch

Sagan in the final stretch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 224 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 225 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 226 of 269

Silver medallist Michael Matthews congratulates Ramūnas Navardauskas for his bronze medal

Silver medallist Michael Matthews congratulates Ramūnas Navardauskas for his bronze medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 227 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 228 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 229 of 269

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) solos to win 2015 World Championship

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) solos to win 2015 World Championship
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 230 of 269

A fan wears a vintage World Championship jersey

A fan wears a vintage World Championship jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 231 of 269

Celebrating the World Championships

Celebrating the World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 232 of 269

Simon Geschke (Germany)

Simon Geschke (Germany)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 233 of 269

Rooftop view of the elite men's road race

Rooftop view of the elite men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 234 of 269

Peloton passes under the many road ways in Richmond

Peloton passes under the many road ways in Richmond
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 235 of 269

Richmond during the elite men's road race

Richmond during the elite men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 236 of 269

View from the top of the finish in Richmond

View from the top of the finish in Richmond
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 237 of 269

USA hosted Worlds for the first time in over 20 years

USA hosted Worlds for the first time in over 20 years
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 238 of 269

International crowd out cheering for the men's peloton

International crowd out cheering for the men's peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 239 of 269

Libby Hill during elite men's race

Libby Hill during elite men's race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 240 of 269

Peloton ride up Libby Hill

Peloton ride up Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 241 of 269

Riders heading up Libby Hill

Riders heading up Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 242 of 269

Crowds out in force in Richmond

Crowds out in force in Richmond
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 243 of 269

Fans cheer the riders up Libby Hill

Fans cheer the riders up Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 244 of 269

Riders use the smooth edges of the road on Libby Hill

Riders use the smooth edges of the road on Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 245 of 269

Norwegian fans were out in force on Libby Hill

Norwegian fans were out in force on Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 246 of 269

Fans out in force for the final day at the World Championships

Fans out in force for the final day at the World Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 247 of 269

Captain American with friends out cheering in Richmond

Captain American with friends out cheering in Richmond
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 248 of 269

Norwegian flag out on Libby Hill

Norwegian flag out on Libby Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 249 of 269

Crowds out in force for the elite men

Crowds out in force for the elite men
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 250 of 269

Richmond during the elite men's road race

Richmond during the elite men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 251 of 269

Breakaway during the men's road race

Breakaway during the men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 252 of 269

Finishing circuit during elite men's road race

Finishing circuit during elite men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 253 of 269

Elite men speeding through the streets of Richmond

Elite men speeding through the streets of Richmond
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 254 of 269

Elite men raced close nearly 260km

Elite men raced close nearly 260km
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 255 of 269

Peloton speeding by during the men's race

Peloton speeding by during the men's race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 256 of 269

Elite men's road race

Elite men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 257 of 269

Downtown Richmond in the backdrop of the elite men

Downtown Richmond in the backdrop of the elite men
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 258 of 269

Peloton working its way through Richmond

Peloton working its way through Richmond
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 259 of 269

Elite men's road race

Elite men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 260 of 269

Elite men's road race

Elite men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 261 of 269

Elite men's peloton stretches out during the road race

Elite men's peloton stretches out during the road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 262 of 269

Men's elite peloton passes through the finish

Men's elite peloton passes through the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 263 of 269

American flag waves over the elite men's road race

American flag waves over the elite men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 264 of 269

Peloton chases the break through Richmond City Village

Peloton chases the break through Richmond City Village
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 265 of 269

Break passes Richmond City Village

Break passes Richmond City Village
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 266 of 269

View of the elite men's road race

View of the elite men's road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 267 of 269

Passing through the finish for one of 16 laps

Passing through the finish for one of 16 laps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 268 of 269

Elite men raced 16 laps around the circuit

Elite men raced 16 laps around the circuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 269 of 269

Elite men's race in Richmond City Village

Elite men's race in Richmond City Village
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) stormed to a solo victory in the elite men's road race at the World Championships on Sunday. He made his winning move over the steep, 19 per cent climb up 23rd Street with roughly three kilometres to go, went into a tuck position on his bike down the descent, and then held onto a handful of seconds on the final climb.

Related Articles

Best of the World Championships gallery

World Championships: Sagan attacks in crucial moment to win rainbow jersey

Navardauskas makes history with first Worlds medal for Lithuania

Matthews: Gerrans and I were sprinting against each other

World Championship: Farrar's late attack falls short but ignites US crowd

World Championships: Van Avermaet misses the winning move by a few pedal strokes

Trentin calls for patience with Italian team

Top 10 conclusions from the road World Championships: Part 1

Valverde misses Worlds podium but finishes fifth in Richmond

Sagan managed to hold off the frantic chase from behind on the final ascent to cross the finish line with his first world title ahead of Michael Matthews (Australia) and Ramunas Navardauskas of Lithuania by just three seconds.

"I think it's the biggest victory of my career, and I'm very happy because I sacrificed a lot these last three weeks after the Vuelta.
It's unbelievable for me," Sagan said.

"Today I was just waiting, waiting, I had my brother with me .. my teammates were always with me. If something happend they were always there. It was a little bit crazy in the last laps, and I thought everyone has to be tired. I gave everything on last cobblestone climb and then it was full gas until the finish.

"I knew if the group caught me, I was very tired for the sprint. But it was the right attack for me. I saw also a lot of comments from people that I am not good for a long race like this. But now I have this jersey for all next year."

A race-long breakaway kicked off from the gun by local hero Ben King (USA), together with Conor Dunne (Ireland), Ivan Stevic (Serbia), Sung Park Baek (Korea), and then joined by Jesse Sergent (New Zealand), Carlos Alzate (Colombia), Andriy Khripta (Ukraine) and Serghei Tvetcov (Romania). They gained over four minutes but were kept in check by the Dutch, or rather, Jos van Emden, who led the race for some 150km.

The breakaway was caught on the way to five laps to go, setting up an aggressive finale.

With three laps to go, the race heated up with a decisive late-race move ignited by Ian Stannard (Great Britain) over the 23rd Street climb. Bauke Mollema (Netherlands) was the first to react followed by Tom Boonen (Belgium), Andrey Amador (Costa Rica), defending champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland), Dani Moreno (Spain) and Elia Viviani (Italy).

The select group started out with a small lead with two laps to go, but stretched it out to 30 seconds.

Australia and Germany led the frantic chase from behind - neither team had a rider represented in the breakaway - with Australia setting up the race for sprinter Michael Matthews and Germany working for John Degenkolb. The eight riders lasted through the penultimate lap with Boonen leading the way into Libby Hill, smiling as the roar of the crowd made it feel more like Flanders and less like Virginia.

But the breakaway was caught after the 23rd street climb with just over a lap to go, setting up a slew of attacks.

Guillaume Boivin (Canada), Jarlinson Pantano from Colombia, Taylor Phinney (USA) and Kanstantsin Siutsou (Belarus) were the next to go, and their move lasted until 36km to go, just before the ascent of Libby Hill heading into two laps to go.

The next move to escape included Bauke Mollema, Tom Boonen, Andrey Amador, defending champion Michal Kwiatkowski, Ian Stannard, Dani Moreno and Elia Viviani, but despite Boonen's strong surge up the Libby Hill climb on the penultimate lap, they were caught before the finish line.

Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) led the peloton through the finish with one lap to go and pushed the pace so hard that a gap opened behind and the only rider able to stick to his wheel was Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Russia).

The Italians were responsible for bringing back the flurry of late-race attacks that included a move from American Tyler Farrar and Kanstantsin Siutsou (Belarus), who squeezed out an advantage of 10 seconds with seven kilometres to go.

The pair were caught at the bottom of Libby Hill Park as the Italian and Belgian teams blasted passed them, followed by the French and German teams.

Zdenek Stybar was the first to launch his attack on the cobbles followed by John Degenkolb (Germany) and Belgium’s Greg Van Avermaet.

A select group emerged at the top of Libby Hill that also included Niki Terpstra (Nethelrands), but they were caught by the base of the 19 per cent 23rd Street climb.

Sagan made a powerful move on the steep ascent, gaining a small gap over the top. As he went into a deep tuck position on the descent he chipped out a few seconds gap ahead of the chasers Van Avermaet and Terpstra.

But Sagan's superior skills in cornering proved to be the decisive moment for the Slovakian - and the three seconds he had at the finish line were gained in the two very fast turns before the final climb.

Although Rigoberto Uran (Colombia) attacked out of the field and looked set to run down Sagan, he was marked by stronger sprinters and gambled to wait.

The gamble did not pay off, and Sagan sailed in and thrilled the crowd with an unbridled celebration.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast on iTunes and here for our complete World Championships coverage.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Slovakia)6:14:37
2Michael Matthews (Australia)0:00:03
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Lithuania)
4Alexander Kristoff (Norway)
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spain)
6Simon Gerrans (Australia)
7Tony Gallopin (France)
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
9Rui Costa (Portugal)
10Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)
11Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)
12Alex Howes (United States Of America)
13Niki Terpstra (Netherlands)
14Rein Taaramae (Estonia)
15Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Russian Federation)
16Nelson Oliveira (Portugal)
17Yukiya Arashiro (Japan)
18Giacomo Nizzolo (Italy)
19Brent Bookwalter (United States Of America)
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway)
21Nacer Bouhanni (France)
22Ben Swift (Great Britain)
23Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium)
24Tanel Kangert (Estonia)
25Andrey Amador Bkkazakova (Costa Rica)
26Marco Haller (Austria)0:00:12
27Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spain)
28Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)
29John Degenkolb (Germany)0:00:15
30Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain)
31Stephen Cummings (Great Britain)
32Rigoberto Uran Uran (Colombia)0:00:18
33Matti Breschel (Denmark)0:00:21
34Matteo Trentin (Italy)
35Tom Boonen (Belgium)
36Pavel Brutt (Russian Federation)
37Aleksei Tcatevich (Russian Federation)0:00:28
38Arnaud Demare (France)0:00:32
39Tomasz Marczynski (Poland)0:00:40
40Sam Bennett (Ireland)
41Karel Hnik (Czech Republic)
42Vincenzo Nibali (Italy)
43Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic)
44Heinrich Haussler (Australia)
45Lars Ytting Bak (Denmark)0:00:55
46Andriy Grivko (Ukraine)
47Luka Pibernik (Slovenia)
48Luka Mezgec (Slovenia)
49Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukraine)
50Daryl Impey (South Africa)
51Ian Stannard (Great Britain)
52Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spain)
53Benjamin King (United States Of America)
54Michal Golas (Poland)
55Sergey Lagutin (Russian Federation)
56Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spain)
57Adam Yates (Great Britain)
58Greg Henderson (New Zealand)
59Maciej Paterski (Poland)0:01:10
60Kanstantsin Siutsou (Belarus)0:01:38
61Antoine Duchesne (Canada)0:01:50
62Ilnur Zakarin (Russian Federation)0:01:55
63Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan)0:02:02
64Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium)0:02:08
65Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Argentina)0:02:09
66Michael Albasini (Switzerland)0:02:15
67Michael Valgren (Denmark)0:02:50
68Carlos Julian Quintero (Colombia)
69Bauke Mollema (Netherlands)
70Arman Kamyshev (Kazakhstan)
71Jens Keukeleire (Belgium)
72Vegard Stake Laengen (Norway)
73Adam Hansen (Australia)
74Rafal Majka (Poland)
75Mickael Delage (France)
76Gregory Rast (Switzerland)
77Mathew Hayman (Australia)
78Michael Morkov (Denmark)
79Tyler Farrar (United States Of America)0:03:00
80Tiesj Benoot (Belgium)0:03:35
81Lars Boom (Netherlands)
82Manuel Quinziato (Italy)0:03:41
83Daniele Bennati (Italy)
84Fabio Felline (Italy)
85Taylor Phinney (United States Of America)
86Grega Bole (Slovenia)0:03:45
87Sebastian Langeveld (Netherlands)
88Tony Martin (Germany)0:04:00
89Elia Viviani (Italy)0:05:18
90Simon Geschke (Germany)0:05:23
91Robert Gesink (Netherlands)0:06:43
92Stijn Vandenbergh (Belgium)
93Ryan Anderson (Canada)
94Michael Woods (Canada)
95Sergei Chernetski (Russian Federation)
96Dylan van Baarle (Netherlands)
97Jan Barta (Czech Republic)
98Jiri Polnicky (Czech Republic)
99Pim Ligthart (Netherlands)
100Cyril Lemoine (France)
101Scott Thwaites (Great Britain)
102Diego Ulissi (Italy)
103Paul Voss (Germany)0:08:12
104Paul Martens (Germany)0:10:47
105Andre Greipel (Germany)
106Marcel Sieberg (Germany)
107Guillaume Boivin (Canada)0:11:11
108Radoslav Rogina (Croatia)
109Lawson Craddock (United States Of America)0:12:56
110Gatis Smukulis (Latvia)0:13:58
DNFJoaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spain)
DNFFlorian Vachon (France)
DNFSimon Clarke (Australia)
DNFMitch Docker (Australia)
DNFKristijan Durasek (Croatia)
DNFGeorg Preidler (Austria)
DNFChristian Knees (Germany)
DNFReinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa)
DNFJay McCarthy (Australia)
DNFLuke Durbridge (Australia)
DNFRoman Kreuziger (Czech Republic)
DNFLuke Rowe (Great Britain)
DNFChristopher Juul Jensen (Denmark)
DNFRasmus Guldhammer (Denmark)
DNFNikolas Maes (Belgium)
DNFImanol Erviti Ollo (Spain)
DNFRuben Plaza Molina (Spain)
DNFDenys Kostyuk (Ukraine)
DNFLars Petter Nordhaug (Norway)
DNFKohei Uchima (Japan)
DNFRuslan Tleubayev (Kazakhstan)
DNFSebastien Minard (France)
DNFJuraj Sagan (Slovakia)
DNFMichal Kolar (Slovakia)
DNFKristijan Koren (Slovenia)
DNFLuis Mas Bonet (Spain)
DNFBorut Bozic (Slovenia)
DNFVasil Kiryienka (Belarus)
DNFJuan Carlos Rojas (Costa Rica)
DNFRyan Roth (Canada)
DNFJarlinson Pantano (Colombia)
DNFJohannes Frohlinger (Germany)
DNFGediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania)
DNFPetr Vakoc (Czech Republic)
DNFSven Erik Bystrom (Norway)
DNFIljo Keisse (Belgium)
DNFJose Goncalves (Portugal)
DNFWinner Anacona Gomez (Colombia)
DNFAlex Cano Ardila (Colombia)
DNFMekseb Debesay (Eritrea)
DNFManuel Rodas Ochoa (Guatemala)
DNFJulien Simon (France)
DNFVitaliy Buts (Ukraine)
DNFAndrew Fenn (Great Britain)
DNFLukas Postlberger (Austria)
DNFJulian Alaphilippe (France)
DNFMaciej Bodnar (Poland)
DNFOleksandr Polivoda (Ukraine)
DNFPolychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)
DNFEdwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Colombia)
DNFConor Dunne (Ireland)
DNFEvaldas Siskevicius (Lithuania)
DNFBayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecuador)
DNFKleber Ramos (Brazil)
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Japan)
DNFMiguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Colombia)
DNFHugo Houle (Canada)
DNFAlex Dowsett (Great Britain)
DNFJesse Sergent (New Zealand)
DNFCarlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Colombia)
DNFTomas Buchacek (Czech Republic)
DNFSerghei Tvetcov (Romania)
DNFSam Bewley (New Zealand)
DNFLaurent Didier (Luxembourg)
DNFDaniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Colombia)
DNFMarko Kump (Slovenia)
DNFVegard Breen (Norway)
DNFYauheni Hutarovich (Belarus)
DNFJos Van Emden (Netherlands)
DNFJean-Pierre Drucker (Luxembourg)
DNFIvan Stevic (Serbia)
DNFDaniel Oss (Italy)
DNFAndriy Khripta (Ukraine)
DNFNikolay Mihaylov (Bulgaria)
DNFSung Baek Park (Korea)
DNFGonzalo Garrido (Chile)
DNFAlex Kirsch (Luxembourg)
DNFDaniel Diaz (Argentina)
DNFJoon Yong Seo (Korea)
DNFAntonio Garnero (Brazil)
DNFCesar Rojas Villegas (Costa Rica)
DNSJaco Venter (South Africa)

Latest on Cyclingnews