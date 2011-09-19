Durbridge takes gold for Australia
Quaade beats Hepburn to stop Australian domination
U23 Men time trial: Copenhagen -
Top favourite Luke Durbridge of Australia lived up to his pre-race status and stormed his way to victory in the under 23 men's time trial world championship.
Related Articles
"Durbo the turbo" was fastest at all the time splits and won the world title with a time of 42:47 for the 35.2km two-lap course in central Copenhagen. He was the only rider to break the 43-minute barrier.
Rasmus Christian Quaade (Denmark) finished second with a time of 43:22, while Michael Hepburn (Australia) took the bronze medal with a time of 43:33, despite crashing on a corner.
"It's hard to explain. I'm so happy that I'm struggling to put a sentence together," Durbridge said before climbing on the podium to pull on the rainbow jersey.
"Congratulations to Quaade and Hepburn. It's fantastic to have two Australians on the podium. We planned this out for the last six months and for it to come together is the tricky part. I had good form and knew could do it but everything had to go right."
"About a lap in, I was 20 seconds up and then 25 seconds. James (from the team car) told me to keep concentrating and I had little bit of blurred vision because I started fast. But the course suited me and it was just about grinding it out on the flat. In the last 10km, I started to enjoy it. I knew I was up and only had to stay up and bring it home."
Bumps and a crash along the way
The course presented some unexpected difficulties. There were numerous speed bumps along the way. A cobblestoned passage through a courtyard bumped not only the riders but caused a number of gear chains to bobble off as well. Transponders went flying as well on various obstacles. A more serious problem was the that the entire course was not blocked off, and at least Dutch rider had a near collision with a "civilian" cyclist on the course.
Damien Howson of Australia was one of the first riders off, and he set a blistering time of 44:53.09 This time held only until Russian Anton Vorobev, one of the favourites but also an early starter, came in at 43:46.12.
Michael Hepburn of Australia was also favoured for a medal, and set a new best time halfway time. But he appeared to be pushing too hard, one time going up on a pavement after a turn. The final blow came when he took a left hand turn too fast, had his front wheel slip away and down he went. A ripped kit was not the least of his worries, as he had to change bikes as well.
He looked to have lost confidence as he went on his way, taking the corners with more care. Still, he was fast enough to take over the lead at the finish with a time of 43:33.60, or 12 seconds faster than Vorobev. And in the end it proved enough to provide him with a bronze medal.
The field was divided into five groups, with Hepburn being an early starter and the other favourites in the final group. Quaade, the first rider in the final group was cheered on by the homeland fans as he set good times at the intermediate checks. He appeared to have gone out too fast though, as he soon fell back. He was able to take advantage of Hepburn's time loss through his crash, though, and set a new best time at the finish.
It was nowhere enough, though, as Durbridge rolled smoothly along, topping all the intermediate times and passing one rival after another. The 20-year-old raised a fist as he crossed the finish line to easily claim his second world title, having won the junior time trial in 2009.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Australia)
|0:42:47
|2
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Denmark)
|0:00:36
|3
|Michael Hepburn (Australia)
|0:00:46
|4
|Anton Vorobev (Russian Federation)
|0:00:59
|5
|Jasper Hamelink (Netherlands)
|0:01:53
|6
|Jason Christie (New Zealand)
|0:02:00
|7
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spain)
|0:02:04
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)
|0:02:05
|9
|Damien Howson (Australia)
|0:02:06
|10
|Rudy Molard (France)
|0:02:10
|11
|Jakub Novak (Czech Republic)
|0:02:13
|12
|Matthias Brandle (Austria)
|0:02:15
|13
|Yoann Paillot (France)
|0:02:15
|14
|Andreas Hofer (Austria)
|0:02:17
|15
|Artur Ershov (Russian Federation)
|0:02:27
|16
|Bob Jungels (Luxembourg)
|0:02:29
|17
|Jasha Sütterlin (Germany)
|0:02:32
|18
|Louis Meintjes (South Africa)
|0:02:34
|19
|Johan Le Bon (France)
|0:02:43
|20
|Gabriel Chavanne (Switzerland)
|0:02:43
|21
|Matteo Mammini (Italy)
|0:02:43
|22
|Daniil Fominykh (Kazakhstan)
|0:02:46
|23
|Michel Koch (Germany)
|0:02:50
|24
|Kevin De Jonghe (Belgium)
|0:02:52
|25
|Sean Patrick Downey (Ireland)
|0:02:52
|26
|Hugo Houle (Canada)
|0:02:54
|27
|Andersen Valgreen (Denmark)
|0:02:55
|28
|Klemen Stimulak (Slovenia)
|0:02:57
|29
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Norway)
|0:03:00
|30
|Mark Christian (Great Britain)
|31
|R C Brayan Stiven (Colombia)
|0:03:01
|32
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden)
|0:03:07
|33
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Belgium)
|0:03:16
|34
|Carter Jones (United States Of America)
|0:03:23
|35
|Yelko Gomez (Panama)
|0:03:23
|36
|Jan Polanc (Slovenia)
|0:03:30
|37
|Andzs Flaksis (Latvia)
|0:03:32
|38
|Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)
|0:03:35
|39
|Stian Saugstad (Norway)
|0:03:40
|40
|M N Sakellaridis (Greece)
|0:03:51
|41
|Massimo Coledan (Italy)
|0:03:52
|42
|Edvin Wilson (Sweden)
|0:03:52
|43
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukraine)
|0:04:05
|44
|Kamil Gradek (Poland)
|0:04:05
|45
|José Gonçalves (Portugal)
|0:04:13
|46
|Gabor Fejes (Hungary)
|0:04:13
|47
|Quintana Rojas (Colombia)
|0:04:18
|48
|Andris Vosekalns (Latvia)
|0:04:20
|49
|Fabio Silvestre (Portugal)
|0:04:31
|50
|Lawson Craddock (United States Of America)
|0:04:31
|51
|Johann Van Zyl (South Africa)
|0:04:31
|52
|Felix English (Ireland)
|0:04:36
|53
|Siarhei Novikau (Belarus)
|0:04:36
|54
|Hamed Jannat (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:04:37
|55
|Ramon Carretero (Panama)
|0:04:42
|56
|Evgen Filin (Ukraine)
|0:04:44
|57
|Zhupa Eugert (Albania)
|0:05:15
|58
|Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa)
|0:05:16
|59
|Ylber Sefa (Albania)
|0:05:28
|60
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spain)
|0:05:33
|61
|Stuart Wight (Canada)
|0:05:56
|62
|Johann Schwabik (Slovakia)
|0:06:47
|63
|Issak Okubamariam (Eritrea)
|0:07:39
|64
|Tomás Koudela (Czech Republic)
|0:07:51
|65
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Belarus)
|0:08:28
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy