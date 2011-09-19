Trending

Image 1 of 25

The under 23 men's podium - Rasmus Quaade (Denmark), Luke Durbridge and Michael Hepburn (Australia)

The under 23 men's podium - Rasmus Quaade (Denmark), Luke Durbridge and Michael Hepburn (Australia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 25

Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)

Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 25

Durbridge and Hepburn added to Australia's medal tally.

Durbridge and Hepburn added to Australia's medal tally.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 25

Under 23 Men's time trial world champion Luke Durbridge (Australia)

Under 23 Men's time trial world champion Luke Durbridge (Australia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 25

Matthias Brandle (Austria)

Matthias Brandle (Austria)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 25

Luke Durbridge on his way to the gold medal

Luke Durbridge on his way to the gold medal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 25

Rasmus Quaade (Denmark) claimed a silver medal in the men's under 23 time trial.

Rasmus Quaade (Denmark) claimed a silver medal in the men's under 23 time trial.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 8 of 25

Michael Hepburn (Australia) rode to the bronze medal

Michael Hepburn (Australia) rode to the bronze medal
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 9 of 25

Kevin De Jonghe (Belgium)

Kevin De Jonghe (Belgium)
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 10 of 25

Yoann Paillot (France)

Yoann Paillot (France)
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 11 of 25

Luke Durbridge with his time trial gold medal in the under-23 category.

Luke Durbridge with his time trial gold medal in the under-23 category.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 12 of 25

Luke Durbridge (Australia) powers to the under-23 time trial world title

Luke Durbridge (Australia) powers to the under-23 time trial world title
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 13 of 25

Luke Durbridge (Australia) starts

Luke Durbridge (Australia) starts
(Image credit: kathryn Watt)
Image 14 of 25

The podium: Quaade, Durbridge and Hepburn

The podium: Quaade, Durbridge and Hepburn
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 25

Luke Durbridge (Australia) salutes the crowed

Luke Durbridge (Australia) salutes the crowed
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 25

Durbridge knew he had won the world title before he finished

Durbridge knew he had won the world title before he finished
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 25

Luke Durbridge (Australia) was focused and fast

Luke Durbridge (Australia) was focused and fast
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 25

Rasmus Quaade rode well on home roads

Rasmus Quaade rode well on home roads
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 25

Michael Hepburn (Australia) recovered well after his crash

Michael Hepburn (Australia) recovered well after his crash
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 25

Luke Durbridge gets a taste of gold

Luke Durbridge gets a taste of gold
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 25

Luke Durbridge (Australia) listens to the Australia national anthem

Luke Durbridge (Australia) listens to the Australia national anthem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 25

Damien Howson (Australia) is flat out here

Damien Howson (Australia) is flat out here
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 25

Durbridge gets the gold

Durbridge gets the gold
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 25

Damien Howson (Australia) in action

Damien Howson (Australia) in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 25

Matteo Mammini (Italy) at speed

Matteo Mammini (Italy) at speed
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Top favourite Luke Durbridge of Australia lived up to his pre-race status and stormed his way to victory in the under 23 men's time trial world championship.

"Durbo the turbo" was fastest at all the time splits and won the world title with a time of 42:47 for the 35.2km two-lap course in central Copenhagen. He was the only rider to break the 43-minute barrier.

Rasmus Christian Quaade (Denmark) finished second with a time of 43:22, while Michael Hepburn (Australia) took the bronze medal with a time of 43:33, despite crashing on a corner.

"It's hard to explain. I'm so happy that I'm struggling to put a sentence together," Durbridge said before climbing on the podium to pull on the rainbow jersey.

"Congratulations to Quaade and Hepburn. It's fantastic to have two Australians on the podium. We planned this out for the last six months and for it to come together is the tricky part. I had good form and knew could do it but everything had to go right."

"About a lap in, I was 20 seconds up and then 25 seconds. James (from the team car) told me to keep concentrating and I had little bit of blurred vision because I started fast. But the course suited me and it was just about grinding it out on the flat. In the last 10km, I started to enjoy it. I knew I was up and only had to stay up and bring it home."

Bumps and a crash along the way

The course presented some unexpected difficulties. There were numerous speed bumps along the way. A cobblestoned passage through a courtyard bumped not only the riders but caused a number of gear chains to bobble off as well. Transponders went flying as well on various obstacles. A more serious problem was the that the entire course was not blocked off, and at least Dutch rider had a near collision with a "civilian" cyclist on the course.

Damien Howson of Australia was one of the first riders off, and he set a blistering time of 44:53.09 This time held only until Russian Anton Vorobev, one of the favourites but also an early starter, came in at 43:46.12.

Michael Hepburn of Australia was also favoured for a medal, and set a new best time halfway time. But he appeared to be pushing too hard, one time going up on a pavement after a turn. The final blow came when he took a left hand turn too fast, had his front wheel slip away and down he went. A ripped kit was not the least of his worries, as he had to change bikes as well.

He looked to have lost confidence as he went on his way, taking the corners with more care. Still, he was fast enough to take over the lead at the finish with a time of 43:33.60, or 12 seconds faster than Vorobev. And in the end it proved enough to provide him with a bronze medal.

The field was divided into five groups, with Hepburn being an early starter and the other favourites in the final group. Quaade, the first rider in the final group was cheered on by the homeland fans as he set good times at the intermediate checks. He appeared to have gone out too fast though, as he soon fell back. He was able to take advantage of Hepburn's time loss through his crash, though, and set a new best time at the finish.

It was nowhere enough, though, as Durbridge rolled smoothly along, topping all the intermediate times and passing one rival after another. The 20-year-old raised a fist as he crossed the finish line to easily claim his second world title, having won the junior time trial in 2009.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Australia)0:42:47
2Rasmus Christian Quaade (Denmark)0:00:36
3Michael Hepburn (Australia)0:00:46
4Anton Vorobev (Russian Federation)0:00:59
5Jasper Hamelink (Netherlands)0:01:53
6Jason Christie (New Zealand)0:02:00
7Luis Mas Bonet (Spain)0:02:04
8Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)0:02:05
9Damien Howson (Australia)0:02:06
10Rudy Molard (France)0:02:10
11Jakub Novak (Czech Republic)0:02:13
12Matthias Brandle (Austria)0:02:15
13Yoann Paillot (France)0:02:15
14Andreas Hofer (Austria)0:02:17
15Artur Ershov (Russian Federation)0:02:27
16Bob Jungels (Luxembourg)0:02:29
17Jasha Sütterlin (Germany)0:02:32
18Louis Meintjes (South Africa)0:02:34
19Johan Le Bon (France)0:02:43
20Gabriel Chavanne (Switzerland)0:02:43
21Matteo Mammini (Italy)0:02:43
22Daniil Fominykh (Kazakhstan)0:02:46
23Michel Koch (Germany)0:02:50
24Kevin De Jonghe (Belgium)0:02:52
25Sean Patrick Downey (Ireland)0:02:52
26Hugo Houle (Canada)0:02:54
27Andersen Valgreen (Denmark)0:02:55
28Klemen Stimulak (Slovenia)0:02:57
29Vegard Stake Laengen (Norway)0:03:00
30Mark Christian (Great Britain)
31R C Brayan Stiven (Colombia)0:03:01
32Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden)0:03:07
33Arthur Van Overberghe (Belgium)0:03:16
34Carter Jones (United States Of America)0:03:23
35Yelko Gomez (Panama)0:03:23
36Jan Polanc (Slovenia)0:03:30
37Andzs Flaksis (Latvia)0:03:32
38Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)0:03:35
39Stian Saugstad (Norway)0:03:40
40M N Sakellaridis (Greece)0:03:51
41Massimo Coledan (Italy)0:03:52
42Edvin Wilson (Sweden)0:03:52
43Artem Topchanyuk (Ukraine)0:04:05
44Kamil Gradek (Poland)0:04:05
45José Gonçalves (Portugal)0:04:13
46Gabor Fejes (Hungary)0:04:13
47Quintana Rojas (Colombia)0:04:18
48Andris Vosekalns (Latvia)0:04:20
49Fabio Silvestre (Portugal)0:04:31
50Lawson Craddock (United States Of America)0:04:31
51Johann Van Zyl (South Africa)0:04:31
52Felix English (Ireland)0:04:36
53Siarhei Novikau (Belarus)0:04:36
54Hamed Jannat (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:04:37
55Ramon Carretero (Panama)0:04:42
56Evgen Filin (Ukraine)0:04:44
57Zhupa Eugert (Albania)0:05:15
58Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa)0:05:16
59Ylber Sefa (Albania)0:05:28
60Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spain)0:05:33
61Stuart Wight (Canada)0:05:56
62Johann Schwabik (Slovakia)0:06:47
63Issak Okubamariam (Eritrea)0:07:39
64Tomás Koudela (Czech Republic)0:07:51
65Andrei Krasilnikau (Belarus)0:08:28

 

