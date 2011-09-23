Trending

Demare, Petit stun espoir field with French 1-2

Fenn nets bronze in bunch sprint

Image 1 of 48

France earned silver and gold from Adrien Petit and Arnaud Demare.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
France's Arnaud Demare wins the U23 men's world championship ahead of teammate Adrien Petit.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The day's breakaway, courtesty of Brazilian Carlos Alexandre Manarelli and Gianluca Leonardi (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The French team on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Group hug!

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The day's breakaway: Gianluca Leonardi (Italy) and Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Brazil)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Arnaud Démare shows his gold medal

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
New world champion Arnaud Démare (France)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The U23 men on the podium: Adrien Petit, Arnaud Démare (France) and Andrew Fenn (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Demare crests the rise to take the world title

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Arnaud Démare and Adrien Petit go 1-2 in the U23 men's race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The French riders celebrate

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Arnaud Démare and Adrien Petit (France) enjoy their success in Copenhagen

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A French kiss.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Adrien Petit and world champion Arnaud Démare on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Arnaud Démare takes the U23 world title ahead of teammate Adrien Petit

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Brazil) leads Gianluca Leonardi (Italy) in their two-man break.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Arnaud Demare (France) wins the U23 men's world championship with teammate Adrien Petit runner-up in his slipstream.

(Image credit: AFP)
Arnaud Demare, left, and Adrien Petit claim gold and silver for France in the U23 men's world championship.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Arnaud Demare (France) sprints to the U23 men's world championship with teammate Adrien Petit earning silver.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
U23 world champion Arnaud Demare (France)

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
France's Arnaud Demare overcome with emotion

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
French teammates Adrien Petit and Arnaud Demare celebrate their 1-2 finish.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Silver medalist Adrien Petit and gold medalist Arnaud Demare.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
U23 road race medalists (l-r): Adrien Petit (France), Arnaud Demare (France), Andrew Fenn (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Your 2011 U23 road race podium: Adrien Petit, Arnaud Demare and Andrew Fenn

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Adrien Petit hams it up on the U23 podium.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Rainbow jersey-clad Arnaud Demare along with his French teammates celebrate their medal haul.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
U23 road race world champion Arnaud Demare and his teammates.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Nicola Boem (Italy)

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
The French U23 team has plenty to celebrate.

(Image credit: AFP)
U23 men's road race podium (l-r): Adrien Petit (France), Arnaud Demare (France) and Andrew Fenn (Great Britain)

(Image credit: AFP)
Teammates Adrien Petit, left, and newly crowned world champion Arnaud Demare celebrate on the podium.

(Image credit: AFP)
Gianluca Leonardi (Italy) and Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Brazil) on the attack.

(Image credit: AFP)
Frenchmen Arnaud Demare and Adrien Petit timed their finishing kick to perfection to claim 1-2 in the U23 men's road race.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The French team celebrate on the podium following their 1-2 finish in the U23 men's race.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Top three of U23 men's road race (l-r): Adrien Petit, Arnaud Demare and Andrew Fenn

(Image credit: Sirotti)
French teammates Adrien Petit and Arnaud Demare show off their hardware.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
U23 men's road race podium (l-r): Adrien Petit (France), Arnaud Demare (France), Andrew Fenn (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
U23 men's world champion Arnaude Demare (France) is hoisted aloft by his teammates.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
French teammates Arnaud Demare and Adrien Petit celebrate their 1-2 finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The view the rest of the U23 men's field had of Frenchman Demare and Petit at the finish line.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
U23 men's bronze medalist Andrew Fenn (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
U23 silver medalist Adrien Petit (France)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
2011 U23 men's road world champion Arnaud Demare (France)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Newly crowned U23 road world champion Arnaud Demare (France) is all smiles on the podium.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Frenchmen Arnaud Demare and Adrien Petit on the podium after finishing 1-2 in the U23 road Worlds.

(Image credit: Sirotti)

France scored an impressive one-two in the men's under 23 road race at the UCI World Championships in Copenhagen as Arnaud Démare outsprinted his teammate Adrien Petit, with Andy Fenn (Great Britain) coming home in third.

Démare and Petit's pitch-perfect performance on the testing rise to the finish will have provided a further tonic for French cycling after a season in which it has already shown significant signs of a return to the rudest of health.

At the end of an afternoon of aggressive racing that ultimately failed to break up the peloton, Australia looked set to control affairs on the run-in to the finish. Instead, their fast man Michael Hepburn was unable to make an impact in the finale, and it was Andy Fenn who went first in the sprint, careering off the wheel of his teammate Luke Rowe.

The Briton may well rue showing his hand so soon, however, as on the opposite side of the road, Petit was beating a path for Démare. As Fenn began to fade, Petit and Démare came around him, and with 150 metres to go, Démare ripped past his lead-out and roared clear to take an emphatic victory.

Such was the French duo's dominance that they were both able to hold off Fenn and they crossed the line with their arms aloft. Behind Fenn, Rudger Selig (Germany) came home in fourth, ahead of Marco Haller (Austria).

"I'm really happy," said Démare, who will ride for FDJ next season. "The false flat to the line was very hard, but I saw with 100 metres to go that I was going to win. Then when I saw that we were going to get the one-two, well, that was an extra satisfaction."

Petit explained that he had long been earmarked as the man to lead out Démare in the finale. A stagiare with Cofidis in the second half of this season, he raced the Worlds circuit at the Tour of Denmark in August.

"The last stage was on this circuit, and I saw that it was a finish that suited me," he said. "I was selected to be Arnaud's lead-out man. We rode together at the Tour de Moselle recently, and then we trained together on the course in the last couple of days."

The third-place Fenn wasn't sure if the glass was half-full or half-empty at the end of the race, but admitted that his French rivals had gauged the finale better than anyone.

"I'm obviously happy, because the team deserved a medal, but I'm also disappointed not to get the win," he said. "They [Démare and Petit] got it spot on," he said. "It was a hard finish to judge, but they got it right."

Durbridge shuts down attacks on final lap

As had been widely anticipated, the flat circuit invited a high-speed opening to the afternoon's racing. The first attack to gain any significant traction came from the Brazilian Carlos Alexandre Manarelli at the end of lap one, and after he stretched out a sizeable advantage, Gianluca Leonardi (Italy) put in an impressive solo effort to bridge the gap two laps later.

Without a recognised sprinter in their line up, the Italians had promised an aggressive showing on the eve of the race and Leonardi held up their end of the bargain by propelling the break to a lead that approached four minutes with 70km raced.

While the bunch behind was initially disorganised, the repeated fragmenting and reforming that took place on the front of the peloton eventually drove up the pace sufficiently to begin to make significant inroads into Leonardi and Manarelli's lead, and with 50km to race, the margin had been shaved to just over a minute.

As the early escapees' advantage continued to dwindle, Philip Lavery (Ireland) and Zico Waeytens (Belgium) were among the riders who attempted to jump across. Though their move was quickly snuffed out, their attack did mark the commencement of real hostilities and signalled the beginning of the end for Manarelli and Leonardi's rally off the front.

Midway through the third last lap, the pair were swallowed up by the peloton, but no sooner was their capture complete than Leonardi's teammate Eugenio Alafaci was on the offensive, joined soon afterwards by Louis Meintjes (South Africa) and Christopher Juul Jensen (Denmark). That trio soon swelled to a sextet when the stylish Natnael Berhane (Eritrea) shut the gap and brought Philip Lindau (Sweden) and Maxat Azazbayev (Kazakhstan) across with him.

Berhane's fluidity and Alafaci's power were complementing each other well at this point, and thanks largely to their efforts, the break had 34 seconds in hand as they began the penultimate lap. However, as Belgium and Australia gradually stirred themselves into action at the front end of the peloton, it soon became apparent that their foray off the front would have a limited shelf life.

And so it came to pass. The six were engulfed by the peloton as they took the bell for the final lap, and after plucky moves from Carlos Betancur (Colombia) and Nicola Boem (Italy) were brought to heel, world time trial champion Luke Durbridge (Australia) took over at the front of the peloton in a bid to police affairs for Michael Hepburn.

As though it were needed after his rampant performance on Monday, Durbridge give another reminder of his potential as a rouleur when he bossed the front end of the peloton and prevented anybody from jumping clear at the business end of the final lap. When he swung over, however, the Australian train began to unravel, as Britain's Luke Rowe forced his way in with dangerman Fenn on his wheel.

Worse was to follow as Australian hope Michael Hepburn was unable to match the pace on the uphill kick to the line, and ultimately it was the French duo of Démare and Petit who stole the show. The momentum behind French cycling's upturn in fortunes gathers apace.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (France)3:52:16
2Adrien Petit (France)
3Andrew Fenn (Great Britain)
4Rudiger Selig (Germany)
5Marco Haller (Austria)
6Filippo Fortin (Italy)
7Wouter Wippert (Netherlands)
8Alexey Tsatevitch (Russian Federation)
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Belgium)
10Andris Smirnovs (Latvia)
11Jetse Bol (Netherlands)
12Filip Eidsheim (Norway)
13Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spain)
14Raymond Kreder (Netherlands)
15Petr Vakoc (Czech Republic)
16Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Russian Federation)
17Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa)
18Marcel Aregger (Switzerland)
19Fabio Silvestre (Portugal)
20Vegard Robinson Bugge (Norway)
21Michael Hepburn (Australia)
22Rasmus Guldhammer (Denmark)
23António Carvalho (Portugal)
24Matthias Brandle (Austria)
25Miras Bederbekov (Kazakhstan)
26Jan Polanc (Slovenia)
27Sven Erik Bystrøm (Norway)
28Natnael Berhane (Eritrea)
29Andreas Hofer (Austria)
30Zico Waeytens (Belgium)
31Artem Topchanyuk (Ukraine)
32Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)
33Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Norway)
34Grzegorz Stepniak (Poland)
35Toms Skujins (Latvia)
36Ramon Sinkeldam (Netherlands)
37Michael Valgreen Andersen (Denmark)
38Daniil Fominykh (Kazakhstan)
39Jan Keller (Switzerland)
40Vegard Stake Laengen (Norway)
41Oleksandr Prevar (Ukraine)
42Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Colombia)
43Georg Preidler (Austria)
44Klemen Stimulak (Slovenia)
45Chi Ho Yuen (Hong Kong, China)
46Christopher Jennings (South Africa)
47Indulis Bekmanis (Latvia)
48Romain Delalot (France)
49Michel Koch (Germany)
50Igor Frolov (Russian Federation)
51Simon Yates (Great Britain)
52Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Colombia)
53Philip Lavery (Ireland)
54José Gonçalves (Portugal)
55Roman Osuna Montes (Spain)
56Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden)
57Tim Declercq (Belgium)
58Armands Becis (Latvia)
59Jesper Dahlström (Sweden)
60Sergey Chernetski (Russian Federation)
61Eugenio Alafaci (Italy)
62Jesper Hansen (Denmark)
63Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Belarus)
64Bert-Jan Lindeman (Netherlands)
65Jelle Wallays (Belgium)
66Angelo Tulik (France)
67Moyano Enzo Josue (Argentina)
68Mark Christian (Great Britain)
69Piotr Gawronski (Poland)
70Recep Ünalan (Turkey)
71Emilien Viennet (France)
72Arvin Moazemi Goudarzi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
73Kamil Gradek (Poland)
74Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Colombia)
75Luke Rowe (Great Britain)
76Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan)
77Rudy Molard (France)
78Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Brazil)
79Scott Thwaites (Great Britain)
80Tom David (New Zealand)
81Mark Dzamastagic (Slovenia)
82Julian Kern (Germany)
83Sean De Bie (Belgium)
84Jonas Ahlstrand (Sweden)
85Matthias Allegaert (Belgium)
86Arman Kamyshev (Kazakhstan)
87Jacob Rathe (United States Of America)
88Thomas Palmer (Australia)0:00:20
89Christian Delle Stelle (Italy)
90Daniel Diaz (Argentina)0:00:26
91Sonny Colbrelli (Italy)0:00:29
92Rob Bush (United States Of America)
93Gavin Mannion (United States Of America)
94Theo Reinhardt (Germany)0:00:33
95Sam Bennett (Ireland)0:00:37
96Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Greece)0:00:43
97Philipp Ries (Germany)
98Louis Meintjes (South Africa)
99Bastian Bürgel (Germany)0:01:04
100Nicola Boem (Italy)
101Anton Vorobev (Russian Federation)0:01:07
102Jovan Zekavica (Serbia)0:01:09
103Jakub Novak (Czech Republic)0:01:49
104Jay Mccarthy (Australia)
105Rohan Dennis (Australia)
106Luke Durbridge (Australia)
107Janis Dakteris (Latvia)0:01:52
108Sebastian Lander (Denmark)
109Christopher Juul Jensen (Denmark)
110Tomás Koudela (Czech Republic)
111Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Malaysia)
112James Williamson (New Zealand)
113Erick Rowsell (Great Britain)
114Niklas Gustavsson (Sweden)
115Andrei Krasilnikau (Belarus)0:02:29
116Yauheni Patenka (Belarus)
117Guillaume Boivin (Canada)0:02:38
118Johann Van Zyl (South Africa)0:03:32
119Roman Dronin (Uzbekistan)
120Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong, China)
121Maxat Ayazbayev (Kazakhstan)
122Siarhei Novikau (Belarus)
123Reynard Butler (South Africa)
124Gabriel Juarez Veron (Argentina)
125Pawel Bernas (Poland)
126Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)0:05:38
127Ian Boswell (United States Of America)0:05:58
128Joe Dombrowski (United States Of America)
129Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukraine)
130Ali Riza Tanriverdi (Turkey)
131Gabor Kasa (Serbia)0:06:13
132Anatoliy Sosnitskiy (Ukraine)0:07:41
133Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Denmark)0:08:25
134George Bennett (New Zealand)0:09:34
135Philip Lindau (Sweden)
136Maksym Vasilyev (Ukraine)0:17:17
137Berhane Melake (Eritrea)
138Tesfom Okubamariam Issak (Eritrea)
DNFSilvan Dillier (Switzerland)
DNFGianluca Leonardi (Italy)
DNFKing Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)
DNFVictor Martin Hernandez (Spain)
DNFStanislau Bazhkou (Belarus)
DNFGökhan Hasta (Turkey)
DNFLukasz Wisniowski (Poland)
DNFFelix English (Ireland)
DNFTsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Ethiopia)
DNFJordi Simon Casulleras (Spain)
DNFMustafa Sayar (Turkey)
DNFRichard Lang (Australia)
DNFMohd Ekbar Zamanhuri (Malaysia)
DNFCarlos Daniel Linares Zambrano (Venezuela)
DNFJesus Ezquerra Muela (Spain)
DNFYoucef Reguigui (Algeria)
DNFBaron Castillo Felix Alejandro (Colombia)

 

